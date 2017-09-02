Lara Trump Delivers the Real News Week in Review…

Lara Trump shares the week in review from the President Trump administration.  Topics include Hurricane Harvey response, economic news including the Tax Reform proposal and the geopolitical threat from North Korea’s aggression.

13 Responses to Lara Trump Delivers the Real News Week in Review…

  1. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I love Laura Trump News (LTN). No hyperbole or fake news there. Move over CNN and BBN.

  2. Southern Son says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    The Trump Women have more Intelligence, Courage, and Charm, than Any former First Family.
    Too Bad, the Communards will not Listen and Agree, with down home Common Sense.

    Press ON!, TRUMP!!

  3. Pam says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Lara is very well spoken. She is a great communicator for the administration. Don’t forget, baby boy coming soon! 😀

  4. American Me says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    “We are all one American Family!”…Real news. Real truth. You heard it here first folks. MAGA! #Draintheswamp

  5. redtreesquirrel says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Send the link to President Trump’s Real News channel on YouTube to everyone you know. Especially your kids and grandchildren. 😉 We need to MAGA by winning over hearts and minds, rather than the deception handed out in schools.

    • Paul Revere says:
      September 2, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      Love the news delivered in this manner. Just one thought to the reporter, Lara. It would be better if she stopped shaking her head no when adding emphasis. It is a body language thing. If she could retrain to shake her head yes in agreement, the subtle message would be a positive rather than a negative.

  6. Apfelcobbler says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Glad to see this happened this week too (even though it was left out of the weekly update 🙂 )

