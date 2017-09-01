September 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #225

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Donald J Trump Retweet:
This is what they are so frightened of.
Yes. It terrifies the Dems/RINOs and their MSM that we might join hands as Americans and support each other.
That’s the *last* thing they want to see happen.
Our people.
Yes. It scares the hell outta them.
This is interesting………
Sheriff David Clarke resigned from the Milwaukee Police Force. According to the article, no reason has been given, but I’m really hoping he has accepted a position in the Trump administration.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/31/politics/sheriff-david-clarke-resignation/index.html
My sister ordered his book for her hubby today. I’ve got to order some things tomorrow and am going to order mine then. Has anyone here read it, yet?
According to Gateway Pundit, he has accepted a job in the Trump Administration, but not much in the way of details:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/boom-sheriff-david-clarke-set-join-trump-administration/
There are whispers that he has some job in the White House.
sounds like that is what he has done
http://nypost.com/2017/08/31/ex-sheriff-david-clarke-expected-to-take-job-in-trump-administration-report/
This is the vid by the Former Anti-Trump guy who used to beat up Trump supporters then became a Patriot Prayer guy. That’s interesting in and of itself.
But notice that @ 1:45 he blames the Media for his hatred. Says it loud and clear. MSM edited Trump’s comments to make him sound like a racist.
He’s verifying what we all have known since day one. And explaining all the tumult and Violence we are still witnessing. Laying it squarely at the feet of the MSM:
Very cool!
Here’s the MSM in a nutshell:
This was great. Thanks.
Very moving. Thank you for posting that. You could see how moved he was. Word is spreading and fast. Blinders are coming off everywhere and people are angry that they’ve been lied to for so long, especially by the media whom they trusted.
Looks like Politburo issued a new Directive. Or something.
LikeLiked by 9 people
After Nancy Pelosi disavowed, Ryan kinda HAD to.
Too late, Buddy.
He didn’t condemn…he had a spokesperson do it for him. The words never came out of his mouth.
Pathetic. Pressured into it. The opposite of a profile in courage. If Ted Sorenson had written Profiles in Cowardice, Ryan would have his own chapter.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Add in “the turdle” and “the fake freedom caucas Meadows.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know…the people seem to still like him…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hmm… same reaction Lyin’ Ryan gave to Joe “escaped elderly dementia patient” Bidden during 2012 VP debate… pretend everything is ok when he’s scared s#!$less!
He really meant to say “…on our country club.”
Paul Ryan is SOTH? No, he is a POS, certified minion and sold out nincompoop. This idiot thinks he will be president some day because his puppet masters once stuck him on candidate Mitt Romney as his VP. That was when two traitors vied for the POTUS position and the one supported by former nazi collaborator Soros “won”.
For anyone wanting to read something kind of positive and uplifting, here’s one to read.
The author thinks PDJT has handled Harvey so well (despite the media’s fervent hopes for failure) and will undoubtedly continue to handle it well as we move from rescue to rebuilding which is, after all, PDJT’s thing that it will be the moment seen as the turning point in his Presidency.
I know PDJT has a lot to do so it isn’t like he will be personally supervising the rebuilding of Houston, but I have to wonder a bit about the possibilities. Think about it.
In New Orleans, after Katrina, one of the things that happened is they built charter schools because the schools were destroyed and it was a better way forward to take that opportunity and run with it. Who knows what opportunities there could be in post-Harvey Houston? And in Trump’s America, I bet we will see some great stuff emerge.
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/2017/08/30/harvey-will-turning-point-trump-presidency/
Thanks for including!
PJ media has some loyal MAGA ppl!
I feel the same as this author. I suspect this is WHY the MSM has felt it necessary to go on and on about shoes and supposed “lack of compassion” (???!!!!?!?!!!), etc.
They can see w/ their own eyes that he’s doing beautifully and it’s freaking them out. And they know he sticks to his word and Texas WILL come back. Stronger than ever.
Oh Noooooooes! American might all come together and want to MAGA!!!! Quick! Fix that problem! Bring back the Hate we Manufactured so well!!!!!
God Bless America, and you, sundance, this Labor Day Weekend… and guide and protect our President, his family, his team, and those brothers and sisters in the great state of Texas, “The eyes of Texas are upon you…”, and may the evil one be diminished, one prayer at a time, in Jesus’ Name.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I concur!
The Surrender Caucus
http://rickwells.us/surrender-caucus-meadows-advocating-another-sellout-border-wall/
Say it isn’t so…
What is the definition of heresy, lying, suicide, arrogance, unbelief…
God Bless and protect our POTUS and FLOTUS, by Your grace and mercy…
Any of you read, “Coming Apart” by Charles Murray. I read it a few years back. Fantastic. Helps explain the buildup to Trump’s win. I highly recommend you read it
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s kind of ironic that Murray is/or was a Never-Trumper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah
Thank you, great article. EU is taking action against Hungary for not taking refugees. So, Hungary sends them a bill for half of their wall, which has eliminated illegal entries into their country.
I like Hungary’s style!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Make Hungary Great Again. And every other Eastern European country that’s fighting back against the EU.
It would be great if at least SOME of Europe survives. And the EU loving kooky countries are goners.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you haven’t had a chance to watch the video SD attached to his thread, I highly recommend it (you can find it below). It is the best 24 minutes you could invest in! I could have listened to him speak for days on this topic. WOW! That example blew away what I envisioned in my mind. I thought it would be just a wall. However, you have a Wall followed by 150 feet enforcement zone followed by another 30 foot wall. That is incredible! There isn’t a single Mexican, or anyone else getting over that baby!
Cameras and everything else going at the same time. You aren’t digging your way underneath it. You aren’t tossing drugs over that 30 foot wall followed by the 150ft enforcement zone followed by another 30 foot wall. If successful, the NY Mets will sign you to a contract!
I can’t begin to tell you how excited I felt after seeing it!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/31/concrete-border-wall-prototype-contractors-announced/amp/
From the article linked above:
Four contractors have been granted agreements to construct concrete border wall prototypes:
Caddell Construction Co. (DE), LLC of Montgomery, AL
Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., DBA Fisher Industries of Tempe, AZ
Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston, TX
W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company of Philadelphia, MS
The prototypes will feature characteristics such as reinforced concrete and heights between 18 and 30 feet. They have been “designed to deter illegal crossings in the area in which they are constructed,” according to a CBP press release.
“The concrete border wall prototypes will allow CBP to evaluate the potential for new wall and barrier designs that could complement the wall and barrier designs we have used along the border over the last several years,” according the a CBP release on wall prototype construction. “As the border security environment continues to evolve, CBP will continually refresh its own inventory of tools to meet that evolution.”
Construction of the prototypes is to be completed within 30 days of the order for the construction, which Vitiello indicated could come in the next couple of weeks. Prototypes are designed to be concrete, 30 feet long, and up to 30 feet high. They will be in close proximity to each other. There will be testing of aspects of the walls including aesthetics and anti-climb features. There will be 30-60 days of evaluation of the prototypes.
A CBP release referenced President Donald Trump’s executive order Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements, which required the Department of Homeland Security to “immediately plan, design and construct a physical wall along the southern border, using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control of the southern border.”
“The prototypes will inform future design standards, which will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol’s requirements,” according to the CBP release.
Felice, thanks for pointing that out. I didn’t realize there was a video. I, too, am super excited.
Just upthread Citizen posted a Daily Caller article about Hungary’s wall, which is actually a razor wire fence separated by a driveway and then a second razor wire fence. They say it has virtually eliminated their illegal immigrant problem. So of course the EU is all mad, LOL.
I can’t wait till we get our Big Beautiful Wall.
Sylvia it will become a tourist attraction! I will tell my wife if you want to take your dream trip, I am going to take mine. She will ask what is it. My response will be the beautiful Wall. She will think China and get excited. I will tell her you get to choose what state you want to visit. Texas (my first choice), New Mexico, Arizona or California.
I’m secretly hoping for a big gold T every so many feet! 🙂
Great Wall of Trump
What is Gorka getting at? He wants to say there’s people in the White House blocking MAGA, but then refuses to name names? What’s the game here, Gorka?
I’m thinking he won’t name names because the moment he does he’ll get slapped with a defamation lawsuit.
Before Sundance LOLs me to death because I’m a Gorka fanboy this is still quite a great interview worth listening to. Full audio in the link
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/08/31/gorka-starting-maga-phase-two-working-outside-support-president-trump/
I wonder what he knew.
NO MORE NICE TRUMP: TRUMP JUST RELEASED WHAT OBAMA AND CLINTON DID TO HELP NORTH KOREA
The Next News Network
A Bush would never do this. Never speak the truth. UGH.
The sight of industrious self-directed Americans doing what was necessary to to rescue people from the floods had to have made an impression on President Trump and VP Pence. These are the exact same people who came by the thousands to the president’s campaign rallies and, in their numbers, convinced Trump that there was a newly emerging conservative constituency that was willing to back him.
Those were our people out there on the water, pulling people from flooded houses, saving lives, facing down thugs who’d try to steal their boats. They didn’t need the permission of politicians and—probably wouldn’t have paid attention to them anyway. They knew what to do and the people needing help knew that they were coming for them. What was fascinating was the undisguised awe being expressed by the news media on the scene and by the talking-heads in the NYC/DC bubble. True cosmopolites all, people who couldn’t change a tire if their life depended on it and don’t even own a hammer, they were seeing things they’d never imagined could happen, things about which they were fully aware that they could never do. But we can. And so can President Trump.
Yes, exactly so!
Truth, perfectly stated!
Beautiful, Garrison!
The CoC can stick a banana where the sun doesn’t shine! They better save their time and money on writing a position paper! Here is the President’s position:
1) Illegals in the flood area are welcome to food, water and shelter for a limited time. They won’t get a penny from the Federal Government for anything else.
2) As of tomorrow, DACA will be discontinued! Our President will choose the no renewal process. Meaning on a continuous basis over the next two years, those 800,000 current DACA recipients will fall off the rolls daily. That will be his way of justifying having heart ❤️. In two years DACA will be officially DEAD 💀.
3) All Western Union transfers and all other types of transfers from the US to Mexico and other Central and South American countries will be taxed at 5% on every dollar. It will take care of WALL Funding.
4) In the meantime, Democrats, CoC, Uniparty Republicans will be begging him to make a deal on DACA recipients by passing the DREAMERS Act. Our President will ask for the moon and the sky if he even wants to consider it. RAISE Act, Kate’s Law, Sanctuary Cities Bill, WALL Funding etc. would have to be included in such a possible deal.
5) E-Verify will become the Law of the Land now that welfare recipients have to show they are actively seeking work. Plenty of jobs needed for Americans.
It is a beautiful, beautiful prospect! I hope you are right, and I kinda think you are! This is huge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I suggest the Tru0mp Administration find and stop all the boltholes for transferring money
south; notably the legal ones, but the bulk shipments of cash ( via ship or aircraft ) as well ! ! NOW HERE’S A GOOD PLACE to use USAG Session’s vaunted “criminal assets seizures ” pogrom !
LikeLike
At Berkeley free speech = Nazi.
Just saying the words sends the crowd into a total meltdown…in the year 2017!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In the year 2025 if Man is still alive…”.
Heh, had a nostalgic paranoid moment there, that I shouldn’t have been able to remember.
Seriously though, things are going to really fall apart fast if we don’t get a handle on it quick.
That’s why we have to push at Berkeley. THAT is their weak point. They go after statues, we go after campuses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the year, 25 25, but yes, we’ve reached total insanity already and who knows where we go from here.
LikeLike
From 2001? Or from this tune which I wasn’t all that familiar with until I just looked it up?
Good stuff..
LikeLike
Right there with you, Derek Hagen…”if woman can survive…”
LikeLike
Is Falarca still a damn teacher? Those poor kids.
LikeLike
The fake polls backfired big time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
So do these “fake” tweets. What purpose do they they serve? Comedy? How do you expect us to have any respect for your Charlottesville conspiracy postings when you can’t even discern the difference between real and fake Twitter accounts?
LikeLike
Relax, everyone knows, and it was posted ages ago that this is not Bannon’s account. Sheesh. The problem is you…when you assume people are as ignorant as yourself while I chose not to say out of courtesy which you don’t seem to respect. As for “conspiracy theory” you also need to keep up with the threads here on Cville.
LikeLike
Just for A BamaFan
You call that evidence? Some unidentified guy talking to his cell phone camera? Split screen with buses lined up? Don’t know the city, the time or date, the purpose. Not gonna be allowed as evidence at a trial. You’ll have to come up with something better than this. How about an interview with a bus driver? Or a contract for hire?
Get back to me when you have admissible evidence. This “witness” doesn’t cut it.
Don’t worry – things are getting better all the time. Lots of hands are making quick work of a thorny problem.
You get back to us when you have evidence to refute the material others have covered here back several threads already. There’s also “conspiracy” of mass weapons of destruction used an excuse for Iraq War, child Abaden, a lot of other events other than Cville, same crisis actors. By the way, everyone knows Bannon doesn’t have his own twitter account, “right”?
Incidently, I noticed a lot of black Americans, and it’s weird to call them black, cos they’re americans in Trump’s america, but anyhoo, I find they have the most perfect right to be offended by Antifa tactics bringing up KKK and pushing blacks back into that era to be stage op lynched.
Harry Lime,
I love your name BTW. I thought I would drop this link in here. Constitutional scholar and noted liberal Jonathan Turley really tears into antifa. I learned quite a bit about them. None of it good. I think it is time for people like Turley to realize that there is no longer any room for so called “classical liberals” in the left side of our political spectrum. They belong with us.
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/civil-rights/348389-opinion-antifa-threatens-to-turn-america-into-an
Good article, Sylvia. Turley seems to get it more than most on the left. Although it’s funny how more and more on both right and left are denouncing AntiFa in the last several days. Something changed recently behind the scenes for this to occur. I don’t believe it’s all just a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it is definitely peculiar. And seems very suspicious.
One thing I thought was interesting in the article was the guy who wrote the Antifa Handbook carefully explains to his followers that old canard about I may not agree with you but I will defend to my death your right to say it is just wrong. It is wrong to allow speech that is…bad, in your opinion. Gah. Insanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gah! is right. This is what’s being taught in schools all over America, Canada, Europe…
President Trump needs all eight years to combat this nonsense and then we’re gonna need somebody to step up to continue to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any news of why Sheriff Clarke resigned?
LikeLike
He submitted a one sentence letter of resignation. He has a year left to serve on his term. He had withdrawn a couple months ago from consideration for a position in the Trump Administration
I can’t recall now if it was this piece or another one I read mentioned there was mention made of “provocative social media posts.”
I hope this isn’t just one more example of a conservative voice being silenced.
http://www.startribune.com/clerk-milwaukee-sheriff-and-trump-supporter-clarke-resigns/442397603/
Sheriff Clarke was being railroaded like Sheriff Arpaio. When an illegitimate administration promotes illegal immigrants and pardons law breakers, their sworn enemy are law enforcers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s what I just found–job with Trump Admin that doesn’t require Senate confirmation.
http://nypost.com/2017/08/31/ex-sheriff-david-clarke-expected-to-take-job-in-trump-administration-report/
Please check out http://www.thegatheringchurch.info
They are starting a prayer watch for President Trump.
Also trying to get #PresidentialPrayerWatch trending on Twitter.
Here’s the next step from our state-capitalists:
“Self-driving vehicles stand to make our transportation system safer and more efficient. Advancing this technology to road-ready requires government policy that encourages continued testing and development,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said in a statement. “This formula is the foundation for what makes America the most innovative country in the world.”
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacters, a trade group, said in a statement that “Congress can bring a host of benefits to Americans by helping to bring self-driving vehicles to our roads as quickly as possible.”
I guess we need another national policy for cars. They are Safe and Efficient says the same guys that gave us our new light bulbs and Affordable Housing…they’re soooooo smart.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-selfdriving/house-to-vote-on-self-driving-car-legislation-next-week-idUSKCN1BB2BT
Wait until they figure out how to make their new toy work ! Most folks won’t be allowed to drive on the “improved interstate highways” they’ve been taxed to pay for unless their vehicles meet mandated standards ! This pogrom will commence in more rural areas with lower traffic volumes ( and fewer voters ) and will gradually expand into more urban areas per voting demographics !
I don’t like this. I don’t want this. I realize no one cares what I think, but I just want to be left alone. I like to drive. I don’t want to be spied on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me tell you about, yesterday.
some here might have noticed, I was on a tear.
Why?
My entire purpose, was to get people to use common sense, logic, and display a measure of trust and faith in the brilliant man, we elected to be President of the United States.
Those who proclaim, without evidence, or facts, and use rumor and outsourced reporting to push the idea that EVERY SINGLE PERSON, including his daughter and son-in-law, President Trump has selected, himself to serve in the White House, or other parts of his Administration as being variously traitors, ‘leading coup’, or outright disobeying his directives are not, as Sundance would put it, friends of Trump.
They are, in truth little better then unhinged CNN, or Media creeps, and are effectively helping the other side separate President Trump from his base, as the basis of everyone one of these outsourced (maybe even paranoid) claims is ‘Donald Trump, is too dumb to be President’. That’s what is being asserted when these loons talk about McMaster overruling the President (no one has that power), or even VP Pence. Its purpose it to cause people to doubt in President Trump’s abilities as a manager.
You don’t want that. It feeds, the likes of McCain, Ryan, and even Hillary in her cave in NY…
LikeLiked by 1 person
*outsourced should be, “Un-sourced”.
I like Ivanka, Jarred and their young family. Trump needs them around as would any person especially with high stress level in their work. I’ve commented before I hope they are not adding to his burden but allow who we voted for, our T45 and Melania to be the main focus! We didn’t vote for Ivanka and Jarred’s policies to over rule nor be a door for their connections. Sometimes, adult children through habit will inadvertently undercut a parent’s will so I hope they understand this is not a family, this is the President we love and trust, and do not wish anyone under any circumstances to second guess in public this trust. It applies to everyone in his cabinet. JMO, I would NOT want them to leave the WH just as I didn’t want any of the previous cabinet members to leave. Sometimes though, if there is betrayal and refusal to cooperate, there is no choice. I don’t think the couple will leave. It’s just a minor adjustment needed. It’s only been 6 months so the learning curve is high!
No idea how effective this will be. But today, I’ve had enough. I just created a White House Petition for James Comey to be arrested for Obstruction of Justice. If interested please sign the petition. I’m not on Facebook, Twitter, or social media so if inclined, please get the word out. Petition was created 3 minutes ago
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/arrest-james-comey-obstruction-justice-we-demand-jeff-sessions-chris-wray-carry-out-equal-justice-comeyswamp
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okay, I signed it. I am not a petition fan. I have almost no faith in them. But I am longing for some action to take, and here this was.
I have now signed four of these petitions, I think. By now Big Brother will have me on a list as some wild eyed crazy. Sigh. Oh well. In for a penny, in for a pound. Like I said after signing the Soros petition maybe it will get create some buzz and get some attention focused on the issue.
Thanks for taking the initiative to start this. I hope you get tons and tons of signatures. I am sure we aren’t the only frustrated people who want justice done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh…..It’s probably wise that I mention, I am not suicidal, never contemplated suicide, have zero enemies, don’t take drugs, and I own a brand new car in immaculate mechanical condition. Oh and did I say I’m not suicidal 😉
#ComeySwamp
Has any of these petitions come to fruition?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Just signed it. Thanks for creating it and posting.
I hope Sheriff Clark is going to form a posse to round up the Antifa and BLM goons.
Seriously, he would be the perfect guy to head up a special enforcement unit to go after these violent Marxist subversive groups. After that, he can move on to Islamic terrorists.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right back at ya! Zing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Men, I know you wont care about this, but, ladies, have you ever seen the pic of him on horseback? Drool.
McMaster supported candidate Trump as did Flynn. I know Bannonites were accusing McM of being an Obama holdover.
HR McMaster “I proudly stand with President @realDonaldTrump just as proudly as I did nominating him in Cleveland”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow, I don’t think an apology will be forthcoming from that weasel.
Is there news about Comey and Hillary freedom on any fake msm?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, I am obsessing a bit about Irma. Besides most likely shredding the islands the day before I am supposed to be there, some of tonight’s midnight model runs place it running straight up the Chesapeake Bay on Sept 11th as a Cat 3 or 4. A tad unsettling since that is less than 50mi from my house, but hey, that could REALLY churn up the swamp! Maybe flush some swamp critters out into the Atlantic…
So, hoping there is a scheduled million idiot march that day, I found this handy site detailing all the resist protest events.
https://www.resistandprotest.com/location/washington-dc
Unfortunately, the “Student’s March on Washington” demanding free tuition is the Saturday before, and the “Standing 4 Kaepernick Protest Washington” is Sunday.
https://www.eventbrite.com/d/dc–washington/rallies/?crt=regular&sort=date
By Wednesday we should know if and where Irma is going to hit. Maybe some of the pedes and 4channers can instigate a huge BLM/AntiFa/LibTard protest at the landfall location? Preferably, just offshore.
Anyone else on the Florida to Maine coast that also feels the need to obsess over Irma can get the best information skimming the following two threads. NOAA, Federal Gov type and TV/Radio/Paper meteorologists are among the poster there analyzing the models real-time.
https://www.americanwx.com/bb/topic/50064-the-2017-atlantic-hurricane-season-thread
https://www.americanwx.com/bb/topic/50217-major-hurricane-irma/
Any march for Kaepernick is bound to come up short. Like, say, 7 yards short. Yes, I’m still bitter over my beloved Niners’ only super bowl loss. If Alex Smith had been in that game, they would be 6-0 in Super Bowls and they probably would have won one or two more after that if they kept Smith. Kaepernick was a great backup that added another dimension with his speed that defenses just could not account for on short notice. The defenses around the league figured him out. He’s no longer effective, period. Now he has too much baggage for a crappy backup.
What do you think of this Treepers? The part about Jeff Sessions was interesting. I am not sure if it is wise to trust Chavetz but I found it interesting.
Chaffetz….Grrrr
The Coup D’etat – How Trump Can Fight Back.!
Dick Morris Explains…
Dick Morris TV: Lunch ALERT Video 05:02 Minutes Aug-31-2017;
Good Advice For President Trump.!
How To Handle Protesters – The Ronald Reagan Way
Funny Rednecks Video 01:59 Minutes Aug-2017;
Ah Shut-Up – Protesters Hateful Behavior.!
Journalist Mike Cernovich Says A ‘Coup Is Underway’ In The White House
http://www.dcclothesline.com/2017/09/01/journalist-mike-cernovich-says-a-coup-is-underway-in-the-white-house/
