Thursday August 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:16 am

    United States of America united together.

  2. BakoCarl says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:16 am

    amwick says: August 30, 2017 at 5:48 pm
    I noticed a theme to the pics at the top. No black or white, just wet.

    Minnie says: August 30, 2017 at 5:50 pm America – land of diversity and faith.

    A Sign For A Man

    I’m a Harvey volunteer,
    Come to serve though danger’s near.
    Come to give myself to others,
    Come to help my distraught brothers.

    Pets and kids with moms and dads,
    Families lost all they had.
    All are waiting, all are soaked,
    Hoping to see my rescue boat.

    Up the street and through the trees,
    Water’s filled with deadly debris.
    Houses are dark, rain’s pelting down,
    Praying to God that no one drowns.

    Some movement there, by a small shed;
    In the water, a few bobbing heads.
    Steering over, careful and slow,
    Angling against the current’s flow.

    Closer now, I’m almost there;
    A stinging spray fills the air.
    Two women, a boy, a small brown hound,
    Relief and tears, so glad to be found.

    All safe now, up over the side,
    Into my boat for a short ride
    To solid ground and a place to stay.
    The women bow their heads to pray.

    Off again, for another trip;
    Rain’s worse, wind’s starting to whip.
    Peering ahead, hoping to find
    More to save, leave none behind.

    Desperate people needing aid,
    Huddled in groups, cold, afraid.
    Red or yellow, black or white,
    They’re all just wet in my sight.

    I’m so grateful for this time,
    To be a help, it’s like a sign
    Telling me what I should do,
    “Love your neighbor, no matter who.”

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:20 am

  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Twitter just locked me out.
    One too many conservatives?

  6. Lucille says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:31 am

    HOW TO HELP HURRICANE HARVEY PETS
    Rocky Kanaka

    Consider donating to these groups (see more in the comments below):
    Tall Tails Rescue Group: https://www.facebook.com/TallTailsani
    Houston Humane Society: https://www.houstonhumane.org/(Give)/
    Houston SPCA: http://bit.ly/2ekR85K
    Austin Pets Alive: https://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate/

    Rocky Kanaka is an Emmy nominated host and creator of The CW’s SAVE our SHELTER in addition to pet dad to multiple rescue dogs. Rocky also has a passion cooking and baking for dogs and is the founder of http://www.TheDogBakery.com

  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Irish….

    Dear Lord,
    Give me a few friends
    who will love me for what I am,
    and keep ever burning
    before my vagrant steps
    the kindly light of hope…
    And though I come not within sight
    of the castle of my dreams,
    teach me to be thankful for life,
    and for time’s olden memories
    that are good and sweet.
    And may the evening’s twilight
    find me gentle still.

