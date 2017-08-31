August 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #224

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Awesome, Mister President !!!!!!
Kellyanne/Hannity
She was great! She killed the MSM.
Interesting, thanks fleporeblog.
Now, Dana is a Patriot!
I have reported over the past week that we may have another chance at finally Repealing and Replacing Obamacare. You can find those posts below if you would like to read them.
Senator Lindsey Graham yesterday gave an interview to Breitbart to discuss the Graham/Cassidy/Heller Bill that former Senator, Rick Santorum, is helping to navigate with Republican Governors Scott Walker of Wisconsin and David Ducey of Arizona.
What really excites me is the different constituents working on this! Mark Meadows and the HFC, Ted Cruz/Mike Lee and Secretary of HHS, Tom Price and CMS Administrator, Seema Verma, from the Administration. Also folks like Lucifer (John McCain) and Medicaid Whores Lisa Murkowski and Dean Heller will vote yes.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/29/exclusive-senator-lindsey-graham-block-grants-truly-and-fundamentally-a-different-approach-than-obamacare/
From the article linked above (pasted more than normal because Graham goes into much further details of the Bill and the process they are taking to get it past the finish line):
Breitbart News reported on former Senator Rick Santorum’s plan to block grant Obamacare to the states. Santorum continues to work with Sen. Lindsey Graham, House Freedom Caucus Mark Meadows (R-NC), and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on a Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act. These lawmakers’ support for the idea could culminate in a consensus that could allow the bill to pass through the Senate and fulfill Republicans’ promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Meadows told Breitbart News Daily that the plan has “real merit.”
Graham told Breitbart News:
Number one, we promised to repeal and replace, not to change the margins here. The House and the Senate bills were definitely improvements to Obamacare; however, it’s a stretch to say that they were a Replace because we did not really, the infrastructure stayed in place. This is truly and fundamentally a different approach than Obamacare. It relies upon the concept of federalism. Instead of Washington, D.C. managing Obamacare, having national exchanges, having payments going to insurance companies to prop up the system that cannot work. We’re going to block grant the health care to the states.
Graham’s plan eliminates Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion.
Here’s the construct. We are going to repeal the individual mandate, and the employer mandate. That generates about $200 billion in savings. The states can reemploy the individual mandate and the employer mandate if they would like but you cannot drag everyone else down with you. You can go to single-payer health care in a state if you wanted to, I think you would be foolish, but you cannot drag 49 other states with you.
So, what we did this will repeal the individual and employer mandate, and medical device tax. We left the other taxes in place and created a block grant. Under Obamacare, 4 states got 40% of the money. That’s New York, California, Maryland, and Massachusetts. They’re 20 percent of the population and so by 2026 our goal is to have parity. It will be roughly the same no matter whether you live in South Carolina or California. We help states that did not expand their Medicaid under Obamacare catch up. High-cost expansion states will have a glide path down to a number that will be parity by 2026.
Senator Graham told Breitbart News that key to getting the new Obamacare repeal plan to pass through Congress remains the governors’ support for the bill. Graham said, “So what we’re trying to do is get governors on board. The intellectual force behind this for governors has been Scott Walker from Wisconsin and Doug Ducey from Arizona. One expansion state and one non-expansion state. Most Republican states did not take Medicaid expansions. By 2026 we want to have parity. We’re trying to lock the formula down this week and send the text to CBO so they can score it.”
Graham continued: “There’s going to be three forms of flexibility. 1332 waivers from the HHS, which the governors like. There is going to be waivers through the children’s health program CHIP, which is a fairly flexible program, we’re going to be as flexible as possible with reconciliation and the parliamentarian. The fourth level of flexibility comes through the administration, Labor Department, HHS, they will have a wide ability to make waivers and grant flexibility.”
Increased flexibility with health insurance regulations could allow Republican states to design more innovative and more affordable health care plans.
Sen. Graham revealed that not only has he worked with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma on a plan for his proposal, they have will also work to draft the formula used to figure out how much money every state gets for their local health care system.
Here’s what they can’t lose sight. Obamacare is a nightmare, it will never work, these exchanges cannot be propped up. It was always the plan to go to single-payer health care. It’s to make insurance so costly in the private sector that people will drop coverage and then pay the fine and their employees will join the exchanges and then people will have cradle to grave health care. I think that’s Obamacare goals was.
I think that the goal of Obamacare was to take over the patients that to exchange. This is a stake in the heart of Obamacare through a block grant.
Graham explained, “When it comes to getting to 50, Alaska does very well under this approach. I think we can get Senator McCain, Senator Murkowski if it works out well for their states. So, conceptually John likes it if it’s good for Arizona. If you can get it to 50, I do not think that a Democrat is going to make it the 50th vote, but I do believe that once we get 50 Republicans there’s going to be a handful of Democrats that will vote for more money and more flexibility for their states.”
Graham also said that he will continue to work with Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) on empowering states with more regulatory flexibility to implement their health care plans and lower premiums.
CALL ME NUTS BUT I ACTUALLY BELIEVE HIM IN THE FINAL PARAGRAPH!
Graham concluded, “This is may be the most important thing that I’ll ever do. If we can take money and power out Washington when it comes to health care, then we can achieve a great feat. Health care that is closest to the patient is the best health care.”
Flep, if we could get this backdoor win on health care, that would be incredible.
Go Santorum!
MAG petrified of getting my hopes up. We will know more if they get the CBO to score it. Baby steps.
Yeah. That score could be key. I’m also wary of getting my hopes up, but glad this is in motion.
Ah therein lies the possible rub– from my view point the CBO is more wrong than right…….what about having an independent score from a reputable firm?
Figures don’t lie but liars can figure…..
They better do it pronto, too! Some Democrats want to run on Medicare for all either next year or 2020. Better have Obamacare unwound by then.
September 30th is the last day they can get it done before the fiscal year closes and with it reconciliation for 2017 goes by the waste side!
If you are asking me to put my faith in Lindsay Graham, for 1 second, you have lost me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guy even the creatures of the night have a come to Jesus moment in their lifetime. Just trying to keep folks informed. Good thing is we will know where it goes by September 30th.
Good for Gramercy. At about the Aug break I heard Rick was brokering a healthcare bill. Didnt hear much about it since then. However, with Cruz and Lee involved and Paul open to it I suspected the bill would bring control of healthcare to the states. Also heard a number of Gov. are invoved. Thx for the update fle.
Fleploreblog, That sounds promising. Equalize deductibility of health insurance (and healthcare spending overall) between individuals and businesses and it’d be a winner. Outlawing bogus, inflated medical bills and allowing drug reimportation would be optimal, but those might have to be a separate bill.
I thought Trump’s speech in Missouri was phenomenal. Perfect tone, high on populism, and he corrected the “no empathy” charge that the fake media was trying to hit him with from the Texas visit.
His performance was seamless.
He also seemed to be in good spirits. I think as the Russia nonsense has slowly subsided and the White House has become calmer, Trump may be feeling better these days. He’s not where he wants to be, politically, but he’s withstood everything from the left and its media and he’s still standing.
The FOX News poll that came out earlier tonight was fake, of course. But one thing I took away from it is that the two issues where Trump may be weakest are Russia and race relations. And that is why the left wants to focus on, and worsen, those matters.
Looking forward to the tax reform push. Very much hoping we can get a win here.
i agree MAG! I wrote this earlier and want to share it with you post:
It really bothers me that our President goes out of his way to thank the Republican politicians in the room. For them it is priceless! Yet these same POS will be the first ones to condemn him publicly. Our President actually enjoys for them to be recognized.
I love ❤️ that he went after the Democrat up for reelection in 2018! Claire McCaskill was put on notice. The crowd erupted when our President said if she doesn’t support the Tax Reform Bill she needs to be voted out of office. I hope someone shares that with her. MO is going to be an easy seat to flip. We need the right Republican to get it done. Our President acknowledged some in the room today that have been with him from day one.
Folks I have said over and over that if Tax Reform and Infrastructure occur before the summer of 2018 (Tax Reform first followed by Infrastructure), the Economic Train 🚂 will go from what I believe will be continued 3% to 4% GDP (which our President has done SINGLE HANDILY on his own by releasing the Energy Monster that has been dormant for decades) to 5% and 6% GDP. All the ingredients are right in front of us.
I also believe that the Republicans in Washington realize that our President will get ALL the credit for where our economy is currently at. There is absolutely nothing they have done that has caused it to go from 1.2% in the first quarter to 3% in the second quarter to a projected 4% in quarters three and four. How can they look their constituents in the face and say I had something to do with that growth.
The ONLY way they can jump on the Economic Train 🚂 is by passing the Tax Reform Bill by the end of 2017 and the Infrastructure Bill by the summer 2018. Our President like any great leader will allow them to bask in the glory of those achievements. He could care less because for him, it means WE are Winning.
With saying all of that, I honestly can’t see them not getting those two items done! In order to stay in the game, you have to produce. They see what is happening to there colleagues that are resisting our President. Luther Strange from ALABAMA is about to pay with his short lived political career. I actually feel bad for him. He voted consistently with our President’s agenda. However, he made a deal with the Devil by supporting Mitch McConnell’s stance of needing 60 votes to pass legislation in the Senate. His day of reckoning is Tuesday, September 26th. This will be the mother of all MOABS because our President backed him and he still lost because Mitch and Karl Rove where anchors that wouldn’t allow him to resurface.
Jeff Flake was down 25 points in the last poll to Kelli Ward! He is DEAD 💀 and he knows it. Bob Corker was told via twitter by our President that the folks from TN are not happy with him. He still hasn’t announced if he is running next year. I believe he won’t because he is DEAD 💀 in our President’s eyes. Dean Heller is already behind Danny Tarkanian in NV. That is without our President throwing his support to Danny. Lucifer is stricken with the worst brain cancer possible. He will soon no longer be a torn in the side of our President and our country.
The rest of the RATS in the Senate that will run in 2020 and 2022 will be literally shaking in their boots seeing the carnage that occurs when you go against our President and our country! There is no middle ground in MAGA. Either your in or your political career is DEAD 💀! That prospect is why I am confident.
I really hope we get tax reform and infrastructure done, Flep. Those will be solid wins and, as you said, they will boost the economy even further.
Wow, that is very moving. God bless all of these wonderful people.
What do Aristotle, Archimedes, Galileo, Tesla, Faraday, Newton, Einstein and Edison have in common? Not one of them wrote about man made climate change.
Why is that? It is because climate change is not about science or evidence, knowledge or facts. It’s about a political ideology, which was imported from Europe into America.
We are now hearing stories that because of Hurricane Harvey we can’t fight the debt ceiling or government spending and borrowing. The left uses every excuse to expand government. The irony is that they believe that government managed by some “masterminds” is necessary because humans can’t possibly care for themselves; yet somehow these progressives are so perfect they can decide how we can care for ourselves.
No matter what happens the scenario is always the same – more government and less liberty. No amount of government meddling or control can prevent natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey, but it can certainly create man-made, socialistic disasters and show us what hell must be like here on earth as we witnessing in Venezuela where people are starving.
If our federal government spending isn’t reigned in by this current GOP Congress, it will soon become uncontrollable and quickly become a disaster on an even larger scale than natural disasters called hurricanes.
We need to all contact our Congress person & tell them we want a new Speaker. #Remove Ryan. If they support Ryan, we won’t support them.
This guy is pretty darn funny. Never heard him before now. It’s a great re-cap of the election stupidity of the Dems (which continues til this day, of course):
If Angela Merkel had a sister …
Gee, thanks deqwik2, now I’m going to have nightmares all night after seeing that face. lol
What a hateful, spiteful ‘fashion writer’.
This is classic, lov’em all especially the black supporter and the guy. You’ll be so happy. We have to defeat Charlottesville
Ok, lol. CNN trying to stage op again.
Rewind, and click to go close up on dead center of the pic below.
Do you see a bunch of arms, legs, feet, a fisted arm, and the most ridiculous of all – an orange clad body – stuck into the middle of a seemingly non-existing top of the Dodge car? These bodies are not bouncing up off the hood, they are in the top half of the car.
Another one. Notice the rallygoers in front are not carrying torches, but there are seemingly hundreds of floating torches photoshopped into the far background. We have to expose the stage op. The real murderers are the antifa organizers who killed the two paratroopers who saw too much.
Why hasn’t Alex Jones been on this? If anybody loves a good conspiracy theory, it’s him.
Good thread to click on to read. He tweets about T45 being fearless in the face of Charlottesville
More has come to light regarding H.R. McMasters. Protege of Petraeus and John McCain; and here’s what some of his fellow soldiers have to say about him.
https://www.bombthrowers.com/article/bombthrowers-exclusive-national-security-advisor-h-r-mcmaster-a-legend-or-a-lie/
This supposed self-professed Nazi who beat up a black “actor” turned himself in when the police couldn’t find him, lol. Notice how a middle-eastern guy gets a latino name and is a white hispanic supremacist.
And here’s another Nazi at Charlottesville who witnesses say fired a gun and the cops did nothing. Another, psyop frame.
I’m posting these because even Lancet, a medical journal, has written about Charlottesville as if white supremacists are taking over the health of the nation. I’m not kidding! I couldn’t believe my eyes. A well-known medical journal.
Anyone see this video of a car nearly ramming into Trump’s limo?
LikeLike
https://www.defensetech.org/2017/08/30/us-enhanced-sm-6/?ESRC=tcth
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested newly enhanced SM-6 missiles against an intermediate-range ballistic target — just a day after North Korea launched such a projectile over Japan.
The Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency announced Wednesday morning that U.S. Navy sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) used its AN/SPY-1 radar to track a target missile launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, Hawaii, and launched SM-6 missiles to intercept the target at its final phase of flight.
Two missiles were reportedly fired in the event, known officially as Flight Test Standard Missile-27 Event 2 (FTM-27 E2). The exercise marks the second time an SM-6 missile has successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target, the agency said.
(Video of launch at link. Pretty scary awesome. Maybe someone is sending lil kimmy a message…)
Here’s the great interview with the guy who was attacked by Paul Ryan and Jeff Flakes buddies this weekend. Cops herded Antifa into where the Trump supporters were, then left them to beat up Trump supporters. (We’ve seen this crap before).
