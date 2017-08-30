Report: NBC Executives “Total Panic” People Won’t Watch Megyn Kelly Morning Show…

Well, duh. Think about it. Most women don’t like her, except for her BFF Sheryl Sandberg, and most men can’t stand her, so who exactly is her target audience? It’s a little challenging to build an entire morning broadcast audience around people who don’t like you. The pending mega-fail is transparently predictable…

(New York) Yikes. It’s never good to have doubts coming from inside the building just weeks before your show’s launch, but that’s what Megyn Kelly is currently facing, according to a new report from The Daily Beast. The former Fox News host is set to begin her new show Megyn Kelly Today during the 9am hour of the Today show on September 25th, but NBC insiders are reportedly more than a little bit nervous.

While she’s familiarized herself to viewers by popping by the Today show during the 7-9am hours all summer and visiting affiliates around the country, the ratings for her Sunday night news show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly were rather underwhelming for the network, which only aired 8 out of the expected 10 episodes of the program. (read more)

Failure on this NBC endeavor is guaranteed.

Bigly.

There will be weeks, perhaps months, of ego-diminishing ridicule ahead for Ms. Megyn Kelly, her wife Doug, and girlfriend Sheryl, along with NBC executives.

On a semi-related note. The “All About Eve” prediction we made in 2016 has come to pass. SEE HERE

