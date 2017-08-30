Report: NBC Executives “Total Panic” People Won’t Watch Megyn Kelly Morning Show…

Well, duh. Think about it. Most women don’t like her, except for her BFF Sheryl Sandberg, and most men can’t stand her, so who exactly is her target audience? It’s a little challenging to build an entire morning broadcast audience around people who don’t like you. The pending mega-fail is transparently predictable…
(New York) Yikes. It’s never good to have doubts coming from inside the building just weeks before your show’s launch, but that’s what Megyn Kelly is currently facing, according to a new report from The Daily Beast.
The former Fox News host is set to begin her new show Megyn Kelly Today during the 9am hour of the Today show on September 25th, but NBC insiders are reportedly more than a little bit nervous.
While she’s familiarized herself to viewers by popping by the Today show during the 7-9am hours all summer and visiting affiliates around the country, the ratings for her Sunday night news show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly were rather underwhelming for the network, which only aired 8 out of the expected 10 episodes of the program. (read more)
Failure on this NBC endeavor is guaranteed.
Bigly.
There will be weeks, perhaps months, of ego-diminishing ridicule ahead for Ms. Megyn Kelly, her wife Doug, and girlfriend Sheryl, along with NBC executives.
On a semi-related note. The “All About Eve” prediction we made in 2016 has come to pass. SEE HERE
The mills of God grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.
And there’s no stopping God’s wheel of Justice either!
It would be nice sometimes if they could grind faster and coarser.
From a human perspective perhaps. His timing is perfect, however, and so is His justice.
Yes. I’m just a flawed, myopic and impatient human.
Chirp 😊
I don’t believe in Karma. I believe in God. Still, it could not be happening to a more deserving human.
If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.
Bye, girl.
I Believe in God with all my heart too.
But in This case, her Dogma ate her Karma.
FNC needs to take note, because they will find themselves in exactly the same boat as Meagain if they don’t clean up their increasingly left-leaning act. Do they think libs will tune in to Faux News? They won’t. They’ll experience the same lose-lose Ms. Kelly is currently experiencing. Hated by the right AND the left.
She did this to herself in that first debate. She made a career out of asking people questions that they could not answer honestly without putting their own careers at risk due to political correctness. She thought that made her smart. Her tweet the night before the debate told the whole story. Trump exposed her for the lightweight she always was. She has never recovered
^TRUTH^
So true I did cut the cable. Will take more than whatever Fox has or going to produce to get me to return. I read somewhere, “vengeance is mine” I’m good with that. Out of my hands.
“Her wife Doug…”
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I can’t stop laughing …. her wife Doug…..ROTFLMAO! 😀😀😀
As we say in Tampa, “Hunt” with a capital “C.”
SD, your “All About Eve” comment is so freaking right on. 1,000 thumbs up. Excellent, just excellent (although Tomi isn’t the conniving Eve).
I guess a P.S. is in order – its as if MeAgain was Eve to Margo Channing and Tomi is the young wannabe who appears in the last several scenes. Still excellent, SD, just excellent. Happened to have watched it again on TCM, recently.
I try not to wish anyone ill, but Megan deserves all she is about to harvest. Fox News made her a star, and she spit in their eyes. Hubris is a bitch, Megan. Your calculated attacks on PDJT presaged your demise. Welcome to your heavenly reconciliation. And it could not happen to a better network!!
She cut her Hair,,… reminds Me of this..
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! 😂
I wonder if she will ever figure out that being butch libtard makes you mean and unattractive. Butch, mean, and unattractive doesn’t sell on TV especially when your message is all lies.
Rachel Maddow is the most watched personality on air at the moment, IIRC
I am not sure how that is possible when CNN has the worst ratings in the industry.
Rachel Maddow is on MSNBC
Still not believable though. I think it is lies.
The commie liberal trolls who comment on Breitbart believe Fox News is still ultra conservative.
Megyn Kelly should get advise from Hillary Clinton, Matt Lauer, and possibly Bill Clinton. She is obviously smart and a quick study. NBC audiences will fall in love with her just as Fox audiences did until the first Presidential debate.
Ummm, did you forget the /sarc at the end?
Ha! Bill Clinton giving Megyn Kelly advise in a closed room. Now THAT would be, shall we say, compelling?! 😁
Ecdysiasty is her true calling. The sooner she accepts that the better for all of us.
I’ll take Fancy Trash Talk for $1000, Alex.
I am happy that MeAgain is getting her just rewards. You reap what you sow. She was so sure that she could single handedly get rid of Trump. She will be reduced to nothing more than a has been groveling for a chance to be any part of fake news. Maybe The View would want her but I doubt even they would stoop that low.
This POS has it all coming to her and more! She thought she was going to take out our LION 🦁! Our Lion ate her up and spit out her bombs for the hyenas and jackals at NBC to eat! Eventually they will get tired of her bones because there is no meat 🍖 on them!
This picture to this day gets my Cold Anger to rise!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cold Anger here too watching her being gleeful when she would be cutting down our lion.
Hell has a special place for her! She and John McCain can do interviews with each other for all eternity! She can switch to Barry, Bill and HRC on occasions!
Eric Trump gave Tomi a shoutout on Twitter
NBC brass just didn’t get it that their left wing audience would never accept Megyn (Fox News) Kelly even if she was a Trump hater. They still think she’s a conservative (because working at Fox News) and liberals won’t even listen to anyone with the taint of Fox on them. You’re dealing with intolerant people. By definition liberals are intolerant. We see it everyday. Don’t cry for Megyn though she still gets her mega millions per her contract.
Alex Jones actually has a theory on this. Basically it was all astunt to take out opo voices. She took on AJ and he crushed her… she failed again.
NBC got rid of a perfectly good show at 9am and the snowflakes said nothing because Megan was a “hired hit Newswoman.” Anybody else would’ve raked over the coals taking over for Tamara and Al.
9 AM is the housecoat hour, and no one will be watching Cruella de Ville.
When you see the implosion, think Kat
Geez, Sundance, I love your sense of humor…
“The pending mega-fail is transparently predictable…”
“The pending megyn-fail is transparently predictable…”
Ha! Fixed it!
It’s really easy to understand. After a year of Trump bashing Patriots will not watch her and after working for Fox News Liberals will not watch her. So there you go.
Which translates to no one watching her.
Let me try again. Remember what happened to Katie Couric after she left NBC? Enough said.
Somebody got too big for her britches as my mom used to say.
More 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 please!
