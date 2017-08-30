August 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #223

Posted on August 30, 2017

trump-president-3

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

108 Responses to August 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #223

  citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

  parteagirl says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Joe Dan’s new Frog Legs, hot off the grill! Here’s a taste 👇🏻

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    The Lord will give strength to His people;
    The Lord will bless His people with peace.
    Ps 29:10-11

  citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Meadows and the Freedom Caucus…so full of sh*t. Rs control House & Senate. Not 1 D vote is needed to fund. Shut down the gov’t, build the wall.
    And to Meadows…STFU!

    MaineCoon says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Move over wimp. Let the President shqw you how to win, wimp.

    fleporeblog says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Ok! After getting over my initial reaction, he is talking about a CR for the first few months so that everything else can get taken care of and there is ample time for all the appropriation bills to get through the Senate and voted on throughout late November into December. He isn’t saying that the WALL funding is dead 💀 for the upcoming fiscal year budget.

      However, SD has thought us well that the GOPe can fund the entire wall through reconciliation without needing a single Democrat to vote in favor of it? He told us that is when the BIG UGLY will commence.

      Find the post below:

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/23/president-trump-hints-at-timing-of-big-ugly-everyone-except-mcconnellryan-misses-the-signal-flare/

      From the article linked above:

      …“If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”…

      Right there, is our answer.

      Right there, President Trump tells the “Big Ugly” trigger.

      And when you know the goal is the biggest awakening possible at the exact moment when the “Big Ugly” is detonated, it makes perfect, absolutely perfect, sense.

      The media obviously went bananas.

      Lordy, there’s a bazillion articles about how horrible Mr. Trump threatened to shut down the government, etc. etc. etc. However, what’s missing in every-single-one of those articles is how incredibly unnecessary it would be. That’s the awakening moment Trump is working toward.

      Why unnecessary? Why is that issue such a moment to create a greater awakening?

      Simple, because not a single democrat vote is needed to raise the debt ceiling, avoid a shutdown, and/or fund the border wall.

      Republicans are in control of the House and Senate. They don’t need a single Democrat vote to raise the debt ceiling, cleanly. Nor do they need a single democrat vote to fund a singular bill to fund the border wall. Not a single Democrat vote is needed, not one.

    MadeMan says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Trump is going to publicly have to denounce any attempts to include the Harvey Bill into the Continued Resolution without funding for the wall. He has to call out Paul Ryan personally. We control Congress, and it doesn’t even seem like it.

      1) We are supposed to have a budget, not a continued resolution.
      2) Trump is only asking for less than 70 miles of wall funding out of the 700 miles in the bill that passed Congress 11 years ago.
      3) There is no reason to not be able to have a clean Harvey bill AND a separate continued resolution. None.
      4) Why is Trump only asking for 70 miles? We don’t need 1 Democrat crossover to get the wall completely funded now and built with a clean wall funding bill. It’d be great to know which Republicans, especially in the House need to be primaried.
      5) I repeat Trump must demand 2 separate bills. A Harvey bill and the CR. And call out Paul Ryan personally if he tries to waver. No excuse why he can’t. Unless Ryan doesn’t want the wall built(which he doesn’t).
      6) Mark Meadows is controlled opposition. He gave us Ryan, now he is finding excuses not to build the wall. The only people in the House I trust are Louie Gohmert and Dave Bratt.

    billygoat65 says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:18 am

      Shut it down, Reagan did it 8 times.

    MaineCoon says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:57 am

      Shut the govt down and send Comgress home.

  citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Meadows and the Freedom Caucus…so full of sh*t. Rs control House & Senate. Not 1 D vote is needed to fund. Shut down the gov’t, build the wall.
    And to Meadows…STFU!

  fleporeblog says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

    When I saw that the paper writing the article was the Baltimore Sun, I immediately began to prepare myself for all the anti Trump bashing. Amazingly, there was absolutely none. The State of Maryland is coming to grips with the reality that is Obamacare. They went from 6 insurance companies on the Exchange in 2015 to just 2 remaining companies. Both admit they are losing hundreds of millions of dollars 💵 by participating.

    Costs are going to skyrocket next year between 23% and 50% in MD. They hope Congress can fix it but we at CTH and our President know you can’t fix a DEAD 💀 Carcass. All this talk about Congress coming back and working on a bipartisan bill to guarantee the CSR payments in 2018 means nothing. The reality facing folks in MD and across our country is that premiums are going to skyrocket this year even with the CSR payments being guaranteed.

    http://www.baltimoresun.com/business/bs-hs-obamacare-rates-20170829-story.html

    From the article linked above:

    The cost of premiums for plans sold on the state’s health exchange will soar for 2018, adding to questions about the stability and affordability of the health insurance program known as Obamacare.

    State regulators announced Tuesday that they have approved average rate increases of just over 23 percent to nearly 50 percent, depending on the plan and carrier, increases that surely will burden consumers who get no government subsidies but also potentially still leave insurers in the red.

    “Rates for individual plans have gone up well over 100 percent in 4 years,” said Chet Burrell, president and CEO of the state’s dominant insurer, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. “It’s the worst of all worlds now with very high premiums and at the same time carrier losses continue.”

    The two insurers that continue to offer coverage on the exchange — CareFirst and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States — have told the Maryland Insurance Administration that they have lost a combined $447 million since policies began selling under the Affordable Care Act in 2014.

    Calling the latest rate increases “disturbing,” Al Redmer Jr., the state’s insurance commissioner, said they will mean consumers will have to make difficult choices about what care they buy or don’t buy.

    “The losses incurred by carriers since the beginning of the Affordable Care Act are unsustainable, and premium increases that are the result of that are also unsustainable,” he said. “So it’s critical that folks in D.C. put aside their political differences and fix this thing. Otherwise, it will implode.”

    “We have reached the point where individual health care premium rates are too high to be readily affordable by the general public,” said Burrell, who anticipates more healthy people dropping coverage. “The rapid rise in these premiums puts coverage out of reach for many — especially those who do not qualify for federal subsidies.”

    “The state’s decision will have devastating consequences for consumers and the long-term sustainability of the individual market,” said Leni Preston, president of Consumer Health First.

    HERE IS THE KILLER PARAGRAPH (THESE INCREASES WERE NOT CAUSED BY OUR PRESIDENT’S THREATS OF STOPPING THE CSR PAYMENTS):

    Insurance regulators assumed that the Trump administration will continue to pay subsidies but that some people, particularly those who are healthy, just won’t buy the more costly insurance with little fear of repercussions.

    I also decided to check the comments out. Pleasantly surprised 😳 that many where anti Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪. Even the loyalist sounded like fools trying to blame our President.

    Nexttime wrote:
    Sad to say these are the rates that my accountant and I expected allowing me to restructure my business so I am now in the “hardship waiver” category, so goodbye to this mess and hello to cheap alternatives. Don’t worry Harry, I have the funds to get sick, and if I do really get sick, no problem, I will get back on Obamacare – but only if I get sick. Isn’t that great? Just what you defend? Now we are on the same page-finally. Hello to a better vacation next year, saving 10,000 dollars!!!!!

    I think the community organizer Obama got schooled pretty good on this big community fraud.

    JMP002 wrote:
    Another foreseeable nail in the coffin in what future failures will be compared to which is Obamacare. Brought to you by the captain of the rudderless ship of adm. Even his lies of lower cost and subsequent *S. But wait, there are a few more shoes to drop. Besides 30% plus increases for next year, we will have more examples of why you can’t keep your old plan. But, we won’t spoil; the shoe drop. We will see more screw loose progressives slithering away from the captain’s failed attempt at HC.

    What is really funny. Is how the donkeys are trying to blame Obamacare failures on the GOP. Or, to blame President Trump’s failure not to fix it. Let us see. President Trump has been in office for 8 months. President Obama was in office for 8 years. He took almost took 4 yrs. to roll out this failure. We have had system crashes, cost over runs, bankrupt insurance carriers and 100% increase in premiums. What is the legal name of Obamacare? Affordable care act? Really?? What happened to $2,500 reduction in premiums? Oh yeah the *. Okay what happened to the * ? 100% increase in premiums. 100% increase in premiums when you have some of the lowest inflation in years. All brought to you by the captain of the rudderless ship.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Why Houston Flooding Isn’t a Sign of Climate Change
    http://www.drroyspencer.com/2017/08/why-houston-flooding-isnt-a-sign-of-climate-change/

  starfcker says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Couple of things. First of all the idea of China and Mexico becoming trade partners to spite the United States is hilarious. Mexico runs a 65 billion dollar trade surplus with us. China runs a 350 million dollar trade surplus with us. So if they deal with one another, who gets the short end of the stick? By my estimate, them boys will be missing about 415 billion dollars a year that they currently suck out of our pockets. Next, Pat Buchanan memorably said after Hurricane Katrina, where in the hell are the men of New Orleans? Obviously doesn’t seem to be a problem in Houston. All you see is men doing what men ought to be doing, taking care of business. No complaining, no questions asked. Another wonderful thing that I noticed. After Katrina nobody was allowed to rescue their pets. In Texas, they ain’t having none of that. And God bless them for it. Good night, all.

  citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:31 am

  sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Uplifting report from inside a Houston shelter. This has *got* to be a hellish experience and I’m sure these people will feel loads of hardship staying there too long, despite the fact that they are warm and dry. BUT! It’s great to know there’s some good spirit going on in there, too. God Bless them all.

    sunnydaze says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:26 am

      OMG, that little girl at the end: “It’s not easy at all! It’s not easy at all!” with a big smile on her face.

      Having little kids around at times like this (any time,really) is such a blessing!

      justfactsplz says:
        August 30, 2017 at 1:53 am

        Seeing those little girls playing together and their mothers bonding is an excellent advertisement for unity in America. I wish a bolt of lightening would come down in front of the KKK, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa with a voice saying “All men are created equal” while showing them this video. Unity starts with love. The left is full of hate for us.

  sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:36 am

    This woman nails it. MSM/Dem Party Fake Race/anti-Trump narrative blown to bits by Houston Hurricane.

  Garrison Hall says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:38 am

    If you want to see a perfect antidote for the Manhattan Democrats that infest the White House and who think they can turn the president into someone more in keeping with their “moderate” values, look no further that the crowds that gather to cheer him on whenever he visits the places where his natural constituency lives. The strength of the new insurgency, the one that elected him, was shown in the spontaneous crowds of storm damaged Corpus Christi who showed up for one reason: to give support to our president.

    The more the president travels, the more he sees that the trust people like us, the people of made him president, still have in him. Then, when he returns to DC and sees the obvious disdain in people like Gary Cohn, his generals, and others who work in the White House, it must serve to remind him that—in contrast to the people he encounters our here in flyover country— one way or the other, he’s ended up with people working for him who are simply not his friends. There’s an obvious disconnect there. And successful deal-makers don’t much like disconnects.

    augie says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:05 am

      “If you want to see a perfect antidote for the Manhattan Democrats that infest the White House …”

      I’m still having trouble understanding why they are there.

  David says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Hi American friends,
    I am Israeli and love Trump. I wish all the great people of Texas a fast recovery.
    On another note if you’re interested I posted here a video about how we are preparing to deal with the new threats around Israel. A secret training was permitted to be filmed for the first time. God Bless.

  Ghostrider says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I have family and friends who live in Houston. Some are doing OK considering the extent of the damage and the others lost everything they have and own. The things that struck me most about the CNN video from earlier today is CNN’s condescending attitude, the lack of genuine, real compassion for the victims, the absence of any authenticity by Acosta and the female reporter… but most importantly is the false presumption by CNN producers that in finding a black woman and her daughter to stick on camera was a coup for them…almost like the progressives own the African American communities in Houston.
    I bet that CNN was hoping they could influence the black woman to say something negative about Trump or how much she misses Obama. She didn’t and her reaction and straight talking words were straight from her heart.
    CNN does not get it and they never will get it. They are worse than fake news; they are more akin to a domestic terrorist network.
    When people look rationally at what is happening in Houston, and then watch what CNN is doing, they can see that CNN’s hate of Trump is still ongoing. It never ends. The network’s anti-Trump thinking, actions, the protests, the apparent desire to rip this country apart and eventually destroy it goes on unabated, as does the meteorological disaster taking place in southeastern Texas. Maybe, CNN’s CEO should be arrested?

  Joe Knuckles says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:51 am

    The Five is not that bad when Gutfeld and Waters are there and Perino is gone, as long as you turn the sound off when Juan Williams starts talking.

  trumpfan1 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:52 am

    how about msnbc? that is worse.

  MadeMan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:52 am

    So what’s the purpose of Jared Kushner anymore? He can’t even get the PA to stop paying terrorists. This is a non starter. He can’t secure this, might as well stop pretending a 2 state solution is remotely possible and go ahead and move the embassy yesterday. Stop wasting our time.
    ————————————-
    Abbas Tells Trump He Won’t Stop Giving American Money to Terrorists

    Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected American demands that he stop using foreign financial aid to pay stipends and salaries to the families of jailed Palestinian terrorists.

    Abbas met last week with US envoys Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to restart Middle East peace talks.

    According to Israeli journalists present at the meeting, Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, reiterated the long-standing demand that the Palestinian Authority not reward terrorism with financial gain.

    Congress has repeatedly threatened to halt all foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority over the payments to jailed terrorists, nearly all of whom are incarcerated in Israel for carrying out attacks on Jewish men, women and children.

    The Arabic-language newspaper Al-Quds reported that Abbas’ response was to “inform Kushner that he would never stop paying these salaries until his dying day, even if this cost him the presidency.”

    http://www.israeltoday.co.il/NewsItem/tabid/178/nid/32275/Default.aspx

  winky says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Thought I liked Mark Meadows a long time ago until he sold us a bill of goods regarding getting rid of Boehner and then saddling us with Ryan. He is in cahoots with Ryan …probably taking payoffs from the same criminals Ryan takes from. Ryan is so disgusting….he has to go

    http://rickwells.us/surrender-caucus-meadows-advocating-another-sellout-border-wall/

  fleporeblog says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:55 am

    This is Texas! This is America!

  MadeMan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Mattis allows transgender troops to continue serving pending review

    — Transgender troops will be allowed to continue serving in the military pending a review, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday. His announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump directed the military not to recruit transgender troops. Trump initially tweeted that transgender individuals could no longer serve in the military
    http://pix11.com/2017/08/29/mattis-allows-transgender-troops-to-continue-serving-pending-review/

    Troublemaker10 says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:17 am

      That was in Trump’s directive. Current transgender soldiers could continue to serve. Sex change operations already in progress could be completed. No new recruits, no more operations paid by DOD until review completed.

  fleporeblog says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:58 am

    So happy 😁 KAC called out the FAKE NEWS NETWORK!

  MadeMan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Why hasn’t Trump started declassifying ANYTHING??????????????
    ————————————————-
    FBI shuts down request for files on Hillary Clinton by citing lack of public interest

    The FBI is declining to turn over files related to its investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails by arguing a lack of public interest in the matter.

    Ty Clevenger, an attorney in New York City, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in March of 2016 asking for a variety of documents from the FBI and the Justice Department, including correspondence exchanged with Congress about the Clinton email investigation.

    But in a letter sent this week and obtained by Fox News, the head of the FBI’s Records Management Division told Clevenger that the bureau has “determined you have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject.”

    “You must show that the public interest sought is a significant one”

    “Therefore, records regarding your subject are withheld pursuant to FOIA exemptions,” David M. Hardy of the FBI’s Records Management Division told Clevenger.
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/29/fbi-shuts-down-request-for-files-on-hillary-clinton-by-citing-lack-public-interest.html

    augie says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:08 am

      “The FBI is declining to turn over files related to its investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails by arguing a lack of public interest in the matter.”

      I’m having trouble understanding why this is still happening.

    Garrison Hall says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:12 am

      The simple answer is that Trump has the wrong people working for him, people who are contemptuous of people like us and who are in basic opposition to everything he campaigned on. Exactly how and why those people are there and exerting influence (if not doing anything is a measure of influence) is an open subject. What’s important, however, is the fact that they are there.

      keebler AC ovfefe says:
        August 30, 2017 at 1:49 am

        You do know that Democrats are blocking the appointment of Trump’s justices, right? Likewise, he had to select cabinet members who would pass Senate confirmations. Some of the people he wanted were blocked. I’ll try to find the data again, but if you are keeping up with news, you’d know.

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:04 am

    USA <— FLOTUS

    It's also a play on Toys R US
    Float R US in Texas flood

  chicagodeplorable says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:11 am

    I just saw a tweet from Katica that shows the Hillary email issue is not dead. An asst ag (Ramer)? denied two requests for DOJ to pursue criminal contempt charges on Brian Pagliano and another person. I’m having a “Senior Moment” and forgot the name! Katica included a link to the letters from Trey Gowdy and Lamar; the last one is dated 8/25 and Trey really blasted DOJ. It is now in Sessions ballpark. maybe a Treeper can add the link?

  sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Oh yeah, Hannity said tonite on his show that MyPillow was donating “10’s of thousands of pillows”.

    Just one more reason to support this company. Best pillows ever!

    Hannity made it sound like hey were being sent to the shelters I think. If so, it’s a GREAT idea cuz those people will need all the help they can get getting a god nite sleep in those shelters after more than a nite or 2.

    Gil says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:00 am

      When they have nothing but the clothes on their back and maybe a a bag a fresh clean new pillow is a sliver of heaven.
      I helped with a katrina donation drive here in socal and a lot of people donated the stuff that even the Sakvation Army would throw out. I ended up telling the people in charge to ask for very specific things like new underwear, t shirts, socks, bras, toiletries, baby items, jackets, pajamas, throw size blankets. Ended up with a lot of good donations.

    be says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:05 am

      Today we took about 8 pillows, couple of blankets and a stack of folded comfy t-shirts (even some of my Dale Jr well worn ones) to the shelter in town. A string of boats were lined up yesterday morning, game warden included to go rescue people from the bottoms.
      As of yesterday afternoon we have had 30 plus inches of rain this includes emptying the rain gauge at 2 pm Saturday.
      lol Still raining and the wind is blowing.
      We are fine .. thank God.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Where does succumbing to ochlocracy take you? Hint: It’s ugly.
    ———-

    Berkeley mayor: If the school doesn’t shut down right-wing speakers next month, Antifa will riot
    http://hotair.com/archives/2017/08/29/berkeley-mayor-school-doesnt-shut-right-wing-speakers-next-month-antifa-will-riot/?utm_campaign=socialflow_hotair&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social

  Bull Durham says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:26 am

    And when they finish draining Houston, they will go to DC and drain that swamp.
    People are learning they are POWERFUL when they act together as Americans.

    We see inTexas that anything can be overcome by individual initiative and teamwork.

    The country is in crisis. It is flooded with corruption and decay and moral laxity.
    Saving our homes and jobs and communities and rebuilding infrastructure has to be our priority.

    Congress and the government will never do what we need unless we demonstrate we mean business.

    First Houston and the Gulf area.
    Then we Drain the Swamp.

  winky says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Well this is a scary thought….Apparently Netenyahu paid a visit to Putin….if this is true it is serious.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-29/israel-threatens-bomb-assads-presidential-palace

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Best analysis I’ve seen so far on what happened in Charlottesville. He covers a lot of ground very succinctly and quickly, and comes to distinct conclusions you can share without being tin foil. One element I learned about the Soros puzzle, whose motive always eluded me, is that Soros makes his hedge fund money off destabilizing countries. He has no interest in human rights. His interest is in staging with the help of lefty fools protests and events to destabilize the country’s currency and he has done this not only in the US. The two helicoptor officers surveying the scene who died mysteriously after Charlottesville probably had camera evidence and saw everything. There’s even a clip of President Trump that rocks in hindsight.

    keebler AC ovfefe says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:44 am

      18 mins only. Also the two parked cars were purposely blocking the street with antifa where the car and United Right rally goers were funneled after being told their rally had unexpectedly been canceled by McAuliffe and to go home.

      Charlottesville is going to blow wide open the Democrat Party and Antifa KKK tactics.

  Joe Knuckles says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:40 am

    The problem with this country is that too many people have been libotomized. A liboromy is a procedure that removes all common sense and ability to reason. Among the side effects are the belief that dystopian nightmares like Orwell’s “1984” are actually the blueprints for a utopian future.

  wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:49 am

  Troublemaker10 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Good gosh.

    ———-

    Exclusive: Imran Awan Has Still-Active Secret House Account, And It’s Tied To An Intelligence Staffer
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/29/exclusive-imran-awan-has-still-active-secret-house-account-and-its-tied-to-an-intelligence-staffer/?utm_source=site-share

  millwright says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:57 am

    I would encourage PDJT to find some new friends and advisors outside the Manhattan plantation, perhaps from Heartland America ! Im concerned where the tenor of his presidency is going !

    And this could happen to any one of us ! :

    ^^ https://www.billwhittle.com/nratv/alternative-news-reporting
    [drop the front characters and space to get there ]
    Start at around the 10:00 mark , but the whole segment is terrifyingly valid !

