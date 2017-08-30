August 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #223

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Reverse Psychology?
No, he has been saying that since the election.
I think just good business. Why do we need the guy that heads Climate Change and that kind of ilk? Trump knows what he is doing here…..
Joe Dan’s new Frog Legs, hot off the grill! Here’s a taste 👇🏻
Hah! “Alt-middle”. First time I’ve heard that one. What a concept. Since there doesn’t really seem to be much of a middle anymore, isn’t it “Alt” by default?
BF just started calling himself that about a week ago. He even uses it as one of his aliases on our computer bridge program!
If that doesn’t work…
ExtremeMiddle
The Lord will give strength to His people;
The Lord will bless His people with peace.
Ps 29:10-11
Meadows and the Freedom Caucus…so full of sh*t. Rs control House & Senate. Not 1 D vote is needed to fund. Shut down the gov’t, build the wall.
And to Meadows…STFU!
Move over wimp. Let the President shqw you how to win, wimp.
Ok! After getting over my initial reaction, he is talking about a CR for the first few months so that everything else can get taken care of and there is ample time for all the appropriation bills to get through the Senate and voted on throughout late November into December. He isn’t saying that the WALL funding is dead 💀 for the upcoming fiscal year budget.
However, SD has thought us well that the GOPe can fund the entire wall through reconciliation without needing a single Democrat to vote in favor of it? He told us that is when the BIG UGLY will commence.
Find the post below:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/23/president-trump-hints-at-timing-of-big-ugly-everyone-except-mcconnellryan-misses-the-signal-flare/
From the article linked above:
…“If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”…
Right there, is our answer.
Right there, President Trump tells the “Big Ugly” trigger.
And when you know the goal is the biggest awakening possible at the exact moment when the “Big Ugly” is detonated, it makes perfect, absolutely perfect, sense.
The media obviously went bananas.
Lordy, there’s a bazillion articles about how horrible Mr. Trump threatened to shut down the government, etc. etc. etc. However, what’s missing in every-single-one of those articles is how incredibly unnecessary it would be. That’s the awakening moment Trump is working toward.
Why unnecessary? Why is that issue such a moment to create a greater awakening?
Simple, because not a single democrat vote is needed to raise the debt ceiling, avoid a shutdown, and/or fund the border wall.
Republicans are in control of the House and Senate. They don’t need a single Democrat vote to raise the debt ceiling, cleanly. Nor do they need a single democrat vote to fund a singular bill to fund the border wall. Not a single Democrat vote is needed, not one.
I hope the Big Ugly is Ed Sullivan Show: Really, Really Big!
Trump is going to publicly have to denounce any attempts to include the Harvey Bill into the Continued Resolution without funding for the wall. He has to call out Paul Ryan personally. We control Congress, and it doesn’t even seem like it.
1) We are supposed to have a budget, not a continued resolution.
2) Trump is only asking for less than 70 miles of wall funding out of the 700 miles in the bill that passed Congress 11 years ago.
3) There is no reason to not be able to have a clean Harvey bill AND a separate continued resolution. None.
4) Why is Trump only asking for 70 miles? We don’t need 1 Democrat crossover to get the wall completely funded now and built with a clean wall funding bill. It’d be great to know which Republicans, especially in the House need to be primaried.
5) I repeat Trump must demand 2 separate bills. A Harvey bill and the CR. And call out Paul Ryan personally if he tries to waver. No excuse why he can’t. Unless Ryan doesn’t want the wall built(which he doesn’t).
6) Mark Meadows is controlled opposition. He gave us Ryan, now he is finding excuses not to build the wall. The only people in the House I trust are Louie Gohmert and Dave Bratt.
There will be no more CR’s, were going back to a budget whether Congress wants to or not.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shut it down, Reagan did it 8 times.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Shut the govt down and send Comgress home.
Congress…
When I saw that the paper writing the article was the Baltimore Sun, I immediately began to prepare myself for all the anti Trump bashing. Amazingly, there was absolutely none. The State of Maryland is coming to grips with the reality that is Obamacare. They went from 6 insurance companies on the Exchange in 2015 to just 2 remaining companies. Both admit they are losing hundreds of millions of dollars 💵 by participating.
Costs are going to skyrocket next year between 23% and 50% in MD. They hope Congress can fix it but we at CTH and our President know you can’t fix a DEAD 💀 Carcass. All this talk about Congress coming back and working on a bipartisan bill to guarantee the CSR payments in 2018 means nothing. The reality facing folks in MD and across our country is that premiums are going to skyrocket this year even with the CSR payments being guaranteed.
http://www.baltimoresun.com/business/bs-hs-obamacare-rates-20170829-story.html
From the article linked above:
The cost of premiums for plans sold on the state’s health exchange will soar for 2018, adding to questions about the stability and affordability of the health insurance program known as Obamacare.
State regulators announced Tuesday that they have approved average rate increases of just over 23 percent to nearly 50 percent, depending on the plan and carrier, increases that surely will burden consumers who get no government subsidies but also potentially still leave insurers in the red.
“Rates for individual plans have gone up well over 100 percent in 4 years,” said Chet Burrell, president and CEO of the state’s dominant insurer, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. “It’s the worst of all worlds now with very high premiums and at the same time carrier losses continue.”
The two insurers that continue to offer coverage on the exchange — CareFirst and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States — have told the Maryland Insurance Administration that they have lost a combined $447 million since policies began selling under the Affordable Care Act in 2014.
Calling the latest rate increases “disturbing,” Al Redmer Jr., the state’s insurance commissioner, said they will mean consumers will have to make difficult choices about what care they buy or don’t buy.
“The losses incurred by carriers since the beginning of the Affordable Care Act are unsustainable, and premium increases that are the result of that are also unsustainable,” he said. “So it’s critical that folks in D.C. put aside their political differences and fix this thing. Otherwise, it will implode.”
“We have reached the point where individual health care premium rates are too high to be readily affordable by the general public,” said Burrell, who anticipates more healthy people dropping coverage. “The rapid rise in these premiums puts coverage out of reach for many — especially those who do not qualify for federal subsidies.”
“The state’s decision will have devastating consequences for consumers and the long-term sustainability of the individual market,” said Leni Preston, president of Consumer Health First.
HERE IS THE KILLER PARAGRAPH (THESE INCREASES WERE NOT CAUSED BY OUR PRESIDENT’S THREATS OF STOPPING THE CSR PAYMENTS):
Insurance regulators assumed that the Trump administration will continue to pay subsidies but that some people, particularly those who are healthy, just won’t buy the more costly insurance with little fear of repercussions.
I also decided to check the comments out. Pleasantly surprised 😳 that many where anti Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪. Even the loyalist sounded like fools trying to blame our President.
Nexttime wrote:
Sad to say these are the rates that my accountant and I expected allowing me to restructure my business so I am now in the “hardship waiver” category, so goodbye to this mess and hello to cheap alternatives. Don’t worry Harry, I have the funds to get sick, and if I do really get sick, no problem, I will get back on Obamacare – but only if I get sick. Isn’t that great? Just what you defend? Now we are on the same page-finally. Hello to a better vacation next year, saving 10,000 dollars!!!!!
I think the community organizer Obama got schooled pretty good on this big community fraud.
JMP002 wrote:
Another foreseeable nail in the coffin in what future failures will be compared to which is Obamacare. Brought to you by the captain of the rudderless ship of adm. Even his lies of lower cost and subsequent *S. But wait, there are a few more shoes to drop. Besides 30% plus increases for next year, we will have more examples of why you can’t keep your old plan. But, we won’t spoil; the shoe drop. We will see more screw loose progressives slithering away from the captain’s failed attempt at HC.
What is really funny. Is how the donkeys are trying to blame Obamacare failures on the GOP. Or, to blame President Trump’s failure not to fix it. Let us see. President Trump has been in office for 8 months. President Obama was in office for 8 years. He took almost took 4 yrs. to roll out this failure. We have had system crashes, cost over runs, bankrupt insurance carriers and 100% increase in premiums. What is the legal name of Obamacare? Affordable care act? Really?? What happened to $2,500 reduction in premiums? Oh yeah the *. Okay what happened to the * ? 100% increase in premiums. 100% increase in premiums when you have some of the lowest inflation in years. All brought to you by the captain of the rudderless ship.
flepore,
I love it how Barry from Hawaii has morphed into Barry from Kenya.
slick.
Why Houston Flooding Isn’t a Sign of Climate Change
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2017/08/why-houston-flooding-isnt-a-sign-of-climate-change/
His book is very good.
The Neglected Sun is better, however.
Couple of things. First of all the idea of China and Mexico becoming trade partners to spite the United States is hilarious. Mexico runs a 65 billion dollar trade surplus with us. China runs a 350 million dollar trade surplus with us. So if they deal with one another, who gets the short end of the stick? By my estimate, them boys will be missing about 415 billion dollars a year that they currently suck out of our pockets. Next, Pat Buchanan memorably said after Hurricane Katrina, where in the hell are the men of New Orleans? Obviously doesn’t seem to be a problem in Houston. All you see is men doing what men ought to be doing, taking care of business. No complaining, no questions asked. Another wonderful thing that I noticed. After Katrina nobody was allowed to rescue their pets. In Texas, they ain’t having none of that. And God bless them for it. Good night, all.
What can I say, real men wear cowboy hats. They were also saving horses and even a baby deer tonight. God bless Texas. I have four dogs and one cat and want to take them with me if I evacuated. So happy that Texans don’t have to have the heartbreak of losing their pets along with everything else they are losing.
Amen!
Precious, precious babies-such sacred beings. Little baby deer, so beautiful.
This is one of the Parody Antifa accounts (I hope). But, like most of what the fake Antifa accounts post, it skirts pretty darn close to the truth.
This tweet gets at the damn truth!
and Bob Corker too
You mean this POS Rhino 🦏
Who’s gonna take Corker on? Get ‘im outta there!
Right now Joe Carr! However I doubt he will run which will allow Marsha Blackburn to run and win his seat.
Yes, that exact pos from Chattanooga. I pray he loses his seat. I will not vote for him.
Pelosi did her part to stir up the violence by declaring publicly that the scheduled demonstrations were being put on but white supremacists, which was a deliberate lie intended to create the chaos that ensued. Now she’s trying to cover her tracks, nothing more.
I agree 100% plus she is hoping to use it to fight the ads that will be run throughout the lead up to the November Election. However, it is such a slap in our faces that these POS Rhinos 🦏 haven’t said a damn thing about Antifa and what occurred this weekend!
By folding first she makes it appear that the rhino-turds support antifa. Delbert-dumbutt gop got tricked by a real nitwit. Dems always do this to the dummies trying to sit on the fence.
She did say “…of people calling themselves antifa…” as if these are not really antifa people. Just violent people trying to soil the good name of those righteous antifa folks.
Pelosi not changing her stripes at all.
Good catch. She left herself an out.
Are we seeing signals from the democrats for antifa to back off? The other day WaPo reported on them attacking Trump supporters, now this. I really don’t see the benefit to the Dems by keeping this up. Americans don’t like violence and riots.
I’ve been POUNDING the internet with the idea that all Dem mayors need to be fired for public safety and for the civil rights protection for all innocent citizens. Got major clicks. I think Twitter and Dem strategists warned the Dems.
Did Ryan really say that?
Just the question I was going to ask, Joe. Almost too stunning to believe he really said that.
Fake account. That’s my assumption. There’s a group who do twitter accounts for Antifa from trendy, elitist, rich communities. Antifa Beverly Hills, Antifa Martha’s Vinyard, etc.
Interesting tho that Ryan’s so freaking bad/Lefty that nearly everyone would assume he *might* have said that, and that includes me. Seems like a stretch, even for him. But ya never know. He’s pretty far/off the wall Left.
Well, he hasn’t denounced the ants, but he basically denounced PT for what PT stated.
Yes. Which is why it’s hard to know if this is fake or not. Ryan has really, massively blown it. Along with the other usual suspects, of course. Flake, McCain, etc. All the Antifa supporters.
I think the quote is fake….I can’t verify it anywhere. So if this is a parody account it makes sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uplifting report from inside a Houston shelter. This has *got* to be a hellish experience and I’m sure these people will feel loads of hardship staying there too long, despite the fact that they are warm and dry. BUT! It’s great to know there’s some good spirit going on in there, too. God Bless them all.
OMG, that little girl at the end: “It’s not easy at all! It’s not easy at all!” with a big smile on her face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. The media is seething with frustration at the inspiring news. They hate it. The Left hates it.
The Fake Media and the Leftists hate WeTheAmericanaPeople, and President Trump is one of us.
Great video, sunnydaze! Thanks for sharing it! I made a 2 minute twitter-friendly clip out of it for tweeters.
If you want to see a perfect antidote for the Manhattan Democrats that infest the White House and who think they can turn the president into someone more in keeping with their “moderate” values, look no further that the crowds that gather to cheer him on whenever he visits the places where his natural constituency lives. The strength of the new insurgency, the one that elected him, was shown in the spontaneous crowds of storm damaged Corpus Christi who showed up for one reason: to give support to our president.
The more the president travels, the more he sees that the trust people like us, the people of made him president, still have in him. Then, when he returns to DC and sees the obvious disdain in people like Gary Cohn, his generals, and others who work in the White House, it must serve to remind him that—in contrast to the people he encounters our here in flyover country— one way or the other, he’s ended up with people working for him who are simply not his friends. There’s an obvious disconnect there. And successful deal-makers don’t much like disconnects.
“If you want to see a perfect antidote for the Manhattan Democrats that infest the White House …”
I’m still having trouble understanding why they are there.
Hi American friends,
I am Israeli and love Trump. I wish all the great people of Texas a fast recovery.
On another note if you’re interested I posted here a video about how we are preparing to deal with the new threats around Israel. A secret training was permitted to be filmed for the first time. God Bless.
I have family and friends who live in Houston. Some are doing OK considering the extent of the damage and the others lost everything they have and own. The things that struck me most about the CNN video from earlier today is CNN’s condescending attitude, the lack of genuine, real compassion for the victims, the absence of any authenticity by Acosta and the female reporter… but most importantly is the false presumption by CNN producers that in finding a black woman and her daughter to stick on camera was a coup for them…almost like the progressives own the African American communities in Houston.
I bet that CNN was hoping they could influence the black woman to say something negative about Trump or how much she misses Obama. She didn’t and her reaction and straight talking words were straight from her heart.
CNN does not get it and they never will get it. They are worse than fake news; they are more akin to a domestic terrorist network.
When people look rationally at what is happening in Houston, and then watch what CNN is doing, they can see that CNN’s hate of Trump is still ongoing. It never ends. The network’s anti-Trump thinking, actions, the protests, the apparent desire to rip this country apart and eventually destroy it goes on unabated, as does the meteorological disaster taking place in southeastern Texas. Maybe, CNN’s CEO should be arrested?
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Five is not that bad when Gutfeld and Waters are there and Perino is gone, as long as you turn the sound off when Juan Williams starts talking.
So true, Joe!
You, sir, are EXACTLY right! When I watch The Five, which is infrequently, that is how I do it. So nice not to have snotty little Perino on the panel.
“…not that bad …”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
So what’s the purpose of Jared Kushner anymore? He can’t even get the PA to stop paying terrorists. This is a non starter. He can’t secure this, might as well stop pretending a 2 state solution is remotely possible and go ahead and move the embassy yesterday. Stop wasting our time.
————————————-
Abbas Tells Trump He Won’t Stop Giving American Money to Terrorists
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected American demands that he stop using foreign financial aid to pay stipends and salaries to the families of jailed Palestinian terrorists.
Abbas met last week with US envoys Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to restart Middle East peace talks.
According to Israeli journalists present at the meeting, Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, reiterated the long-standing demand that the Palestinian Authority not reward terrorism with financial gain.
Congress has repeatedly threatened to halt all foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority over the payments to jailed terrorists, nearly all of whom are incarcerated in Israel for carrying out attacks on Jewish men, women and children.
The Arabic-language newspaper Al-Quds reported that Abbas’ response was to “inform Kushner that he would never stop paying these salaries until his dying day, even if this cost him the presidency.”
http://www.israeltoday.co.il/NewsItem/tabid/178/nid/32275/Default.aspx
Maybe there are two sides to this story? I am not taking sides here but why is it always ….Palestine BAD……Israel GOOD. Israel is defying PTrump to halt settlements and Netenyahu is going full speed ahead. Is Netanyahu doing his part in promoting peace? Abbas is no angel either.
Made Man…..MEANT TO POST THIS
LikeLike
Thought I liked Mark Meadows a long time ago until he sold us a bill of goods regarding getting rid of Boehner and then saddling us with Ryan. He is in cahoots with Ryan …probably taking payoffs from the same criminals Ryan takes from. Ryan is so disgusting….he has to go
http://rickwells.us/surrender-caucus-meadows-advocating-another-sellout-border-wall/
This is Texas! This is America!
Just amazing!
Thats one that rips my heart. All the animals forgotten, abandoned, or accidentally separated. Not to mention livestock with nowhere to go. There is going to be a huge roundup of animals needing adoption in the next several weeks and shelters will need supplies. Hopefully some food makers will donate dog/cat food and petco/petsmart/heck even costco will pitch in.
Heroes, all. It doesn’t matter—or perhaps it matters all that much more—that it was “just” a dog they saved. They’ll never forget this day.
Neither will the dog. One more reason to microchip your pets.
These people are freaking amazing. They’ve all just made a friend for life.
And YES, people in TX are restoring faith in humanity, around the globe.
The people from around the States who will able to go down and help them re-build when the time comes for that are LUCKY in my estimation. They will have the time of their lives.
What Spirit !!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes indeed! Lot of the Holy Spirit shining thru in Texas… that is why I love the lone star state… neighbors helping neighbors
Oh my gosh. That was scAry. Real teamwork.
Mattis allows transgender troops to continue serving pending review
— Transgender troops will be allowed to continue serving in the military pending a review, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday. His announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump directed the military not to recruit transgender troops. Trump initially tweeted that transgender individuals could no longer serve in the military
http://pix11.com/2017/08/29/mattis-allows-transgender-troops-to-continue-serving-pending-review/
That was in Trump’s directive. Current transgender soldiers could continue to serve. Sex change operations already in progress could be completed. No new recruits, no more operations paid by DOD until review completed.
So happy 😁 KAC called out the FAKE NEWS NETWORK!
Why hasn’t Trump started declassifying ANYTHING??????????????
————————————————-
FBI shuts down request for files on Hillary Clinton by citing lack of public interest
The FBI is declining to turn over files related to its investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails by arguing a lack of public interest in the matter.
Ty Clevenger, an attorney in New York City, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in March of 2016 asking for a variety of documents from the FBI and the Justice Department, including correspondence exchanged with Congress about the Clinton email investigation.
But in a letter sent this week and obtained by Fox News, the head of the FBI’s Records Management Division told Clevenger that the bureau has “determined you have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject.”
“You must show that the public interest sought is a significant one”
“Therefore, records regarding your subject are withheld pursuant to FOIA exemptions,” David M. Hardy of the FBI’s Records Management Division told Clevenger.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/29/fbi-shuts-down-request-for-files-on-hillary-clinton-by-citing-lack-public-interest.html
“The FBI is declining to turn over files related to its investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails by arguing a lack of public interest in the matter.”
I’m having trouble understanding why this is still happening.
I thought the new guy was suppose to fix all that
The simple answer is that Trump has the wrong people working for him, people who are contemptuous of people like us and who are in basic opposition to everything he campaigned on. Exactly how and why those people are there and exerting influence (if not doing anything is a measure of influence) is an open subject. What’s important, however, is the fact that they are there.
You do know that Democrats are blocking the appointment of Trump’s justices, right? Likewise, he had to select cabinet members who would pass Senate confirmations. Some of the people he wanted were blocked. I’ll try to find the data again, but if you are keeping up with news, you’d know.
USA <— FLOTUS
It's also a play on Toys R US
Float R US in Texas flood
I think I’m developing a foot fetish.
LOL.
I just saw a tweet from Katica that shows the Hillary email issue is not dead. An asst ag (Ramer)? denied two requests for DOJ to pursue criminal contempt charges on Brian Pagliano and another person. I’m having a “Senior Moment” and forgot the name! Katica included a link to the letters from Trey Gowdy and Lamar; the last one is dated 8/25 and Trey really blasted DOJ. It is now in Sessions ballpark. maybe a Treeper can add the link?
People helping people. Making lemonade from lemons! That’s my country!
Wow awesome Heraclitus quote TY!!
Love that picture of rescue on jet ski. Awesome!!
Oh yeah, Hannity said tonite on his show that MyPillow was donating “10’s of thousands of pillows”.
Just one more reason to support this company. Best pillows ever!
Hannity made it sound like hey were being sent to the shelters I think. If so, it’s a GREAT idea cuz those people will need all the help they can get getting a god nite sleep in those shelters after more than a nite or 2.
When they have nothing but the clothes on their back and maybe a a bag a fresh clean new pillow is a sliver of heaven.
I helped with a katrina donation drive here in socal and a lot of people donated the stuff that even the Sakvation Army would throw out. I ended up telling the people in charge to ask for very specific things like new underwear, t shirts, socks, bras, toiletries, baby items, jackets, pajamas, throw size blankets. Ended up with a lot of good donations.
Today we took about 8 pillows, couple of blankets and a stack of folded comfy t-shirts (even some of my Dale Jr well worn ones) to the shelter in town. A string of boats were lined up yesterday morning, game warden included to go rescue people from the bottoms.
As of yesterday afternoon we have had 30 plus inches of rain this includes emptying the rain gauge at 2 pm Saturday.
lol Still raining and the wind is blowing.
We are fine .. thank God.
Where does succumbing to ochlocracy take you? Hint: It’s ugly.
———-
Berkeley mayor: If the school doesn’t shut down right-wing speakers next month, Antifa will riot
http://hotair.com/archives/2017/08/29/berkeley-mayor-school-doesnt-shut-right-wing-speakers-next-month-antifa-will-riot/?utm_campaign=socialflow_hotair&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Supporter Mary Jones Challenges Anti-Trump Republican For Congress in Virginia
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-trump-supporter-mary-jones-challenges-anti-trump-republican-congress-virginia/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook
And when they finish draining Houston, they will go to DC and drain that swamp.
People are learning they are POWERFUL when they act together as Americans.
We see inTexas that anything can be overcome by individual initiative and teamwork.
The country is in crisis. It is flooded with corruption and decay and moral laxity.
Saving our homes and jobs and communities and rebuilding infrastructure has to be our priority.
Congress and the government will never do what we need unless we demonstrate we mean business.
First Houston and the Gulf area.
Then we Drain the Swamp.
Well this is a scary thought….Apparently Netenyahu paid a visit to Putin….if this is true it is serious.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-29/israel-threatens-bomb-assads-presidential-palace
Best analysis I’ve seen so far on what happened in Charlottesville. He covers a lot of ground very succinctly and quickly, and comes to distinct conclusions you can share without being tin foil. One element I learned about the Soros puzzle, whose motive always eluded me, is that Soros makes his hedge fund money off destabilizing countries. He has no interest in human rights. His interest is in staging with the help of lefty fools protests and events to destabilize the country’s currency and he has done this not only in the US. The two helicoptor officers surveying the scene who died mysteriously after Charlottesville probably had camera evidence and saw everything. There’s even a clip of President Trump that rocks in hindsight.
18 mins only. Also the two parked cars were purposely blocking the street with antifa where the car and United Right rally goers were funneled after being told their rally had unexpectedly been canceled by McAuliffe and to go home.
Charlottesville is going to blow wide open the Democrat Party and Antifa KKK tactics.
The problem with this country is that too many people have been libotomized. A liboromy is a procedure that removes all common sense and ability to reason. Among the side effects are the belief that dystopian nightmares like Orwell’s “1984” are actually the blueprints for a utopian future.
LOL.
I think I found my new avatar.
LolZ! Luv the Kek stillettos!
Good gosh.
———-
Exclusive: Imran Awan Has Still-Active Secret House Account, And It’s Tied To An Intelligence Staffer
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/29/exclusive-imran-awan-has-still-active-secret-house-account-and-its-tied-to-an-intelligence-staffer/?utm_source=site-share
I would encourage PDJT to find some new friends and advisors outside the Manhattan plantation, perhaps from Heartland America ! Im concerned where the tenor of his presidency is going !
And this could happen to any one of us ! :
^^ https://www.billwhittle.com/nratv/alternative-news-reporting
[drop the front characters and space to get there ]
Start at around the 10:00 mark , but the whole segment is terrifyingly valid !
