First Lady Melania Trump Issues Statement on Texas Rescue, Response, Relief and Recovery Efforts…

WHITE HOUSE – The effects of Hurricane Harvey will be felt in Texas, Louisiana, and other parts of the country for many months and years to come.  So far, 1.7 million people are under orders to evacuate their homes, and, as the floodwater in Houston rises, sadly, so will the number of evacuees.

I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action.  What I found to be the most profound during the visit was not only the strength and resilience of the people of Texas, but the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the State.  My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana.

~ Melania

  1. fleporeblog says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    We are blessed to have an ANGEL as our FLOTUS!

  2. mark4trump says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Melania is a stellar FLOTUS! So appreciative of her beauty & Grace.

    • Will Janoschka says:
      August 29, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      “Melania is a stellar FLOTUS! So appreciative of her beauty & Grace.”
      I agree only the positive! No mention of the total detritus on the US east and west coasts.
      BTW that “no mention” truly highlights the political morass of the current US congress! She got sucked into that FLOTUS game, but truly reflects what all citizens must consider.
      Many countries have a Monarchy that cannot be boughten. The USA finally has a extended family that cannot be boughten!</b

  3. YvonneMarie says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    FLOTUS will do something special for the victims of Harvey’s devastation 😉

  4. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    And she is so sincere, not like some others who make flowery speeches but do nothing. If she says she will help you can believe she will

  5. Lunatic Fringe Phd (undocumented) says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Ask Barack and Michelle to be special Houston community helpers. They can’t say no and you’ll squelch all of the poisoning they are doing behind the scenes because their hands will be busy doing community organizing.

    100% sincere, I am no fan of Barack but if you ask him to take this on YOU HAVE HIM WHERE YOU WANT HIM AND CAN KEEP AN EYE ON HIM. And if he does a good job you thank him if he doesn’t you burn him.

  6. silverlakela says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    White House Petition to End CNN Airport News because airports in the US are government owned therefore can’t endorse any political party.
    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/remove-cnn-airport-network-all-united-states-airports

  7. RedBallExpress says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    How many First Ladies have visited a natural disaster with their husband? I really don’t know. Thanks!

  8. TexasDude says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Huh? I thought the news of the day with her was her shoes? You mean that’s not so? /S

  9. Joe Blow says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I love her hat. She’s adorable.

  10. janc1955 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Extremely honest, sincere, classy statement. She wants to offer her help, but doesn’t know quite what that might be yet. LOVE that woman. I swear she was born to be FLOTUS. Beautiful inside and out.

  11. Coldeadhands says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Melanie Trump is an ideal person to accompany the President on this trip to Texas. She has shown herself to be a faith warrior and shares that grace wherever she goes. Just what is needed in storm ravaged Texas.

  12. NJF says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    #LoveMyFLOTUS
    #LoveThoseHeels

  13. daughnworks247 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Home Run

  14. Landslide says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    She is stunningly gorgeous.

  15. pam2246 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    “The only color in greater Houston today is red, white, and blue. The only religion on our streets is love. There is no race, no creed, no gender, no socioeconomic classes, no nationality, no sexual orientation, no religion–

    “There are only people helping people. There are only strangers opening their homes for strangers. There are only men and women risking their precious lives for other precious lives.

    Today, no matter who you worship, the color of your skin, where you were born…we are all Texans.

    “For a stunning moment the world has stopped fighting against each other and started fighting for each other.

    “It’s breathtaking.

    “Take note world. You don’t need to wait for a devastating disaster to love. You don’t need to wait until your neighbors are drowning to reach across the color, religious, nationality, political boundaries. This world is suffering a different kind of storm, one far more dangerous than Harvey–a storm of hatred. Let’s refuse to let it break us.”

    https://angeliagriffin.wordpress.com/2017/08/28/the-good-thing-harvey-washed-away/

  16. treehouseron says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    She’s a fascinating person. At first you notice how beautiful she is, certainly one of the most attractive women on the planet, period. Then you notice she’s very graceful as well, always well poised like models often are.

    Then you have to notice that she’s very private (regardless of her past modeling) and doesn’t seek the limelight… but has been fully thrust into it by being named First Lady. You get the sense that she didn’t really seek that out, but it’s part and parcel with being married to the God Emperor.

    With all that said… she has done this her way; and her way is beautiful and graceful. She’s done charity work for years but just like she brings out the best in President Trump the job of First Lady is beginning to bring out the best of Melania Trump.

    This is going to be a great 8 years. I’m excited to see what she accomplishes once she realizes the great platform and power she has as First Lady.

  17. Don'thaveaclue says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    In all of this Texas devastation, regional suffering and amazing regional resurrection, people are talking about our First Lady’s shoes? Seriously?

  18. fangdog says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:00 am

    The more we learn about the Trumps, the more American they become. It is hard to imagine an America right now without Donald Trump and his family. It is not what they do and feel for themselves, but what they do and feel for us which is endearing.

    As time goes by, it becomes more and more definitive who are the Americans living in our Country and who are not the Americans living in our Country. In the future, citizens of our Country will demand leaders who are “America-First”. The days of such overt; crooked, corrupt, criminal standards by our leaders will come to a joyous end.

  19. WSB says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I think FLOTUS should challenge Amazon to supply and stage prepaid standard size boxes for Americans to send everything from women’s t-shirts, men’s suits, to children’s toys to home accessories, kitchen supplies to bedding. Categorize the items in preprinted boxes.

    Create the mother of all donated supply chains for people to rebuild their lives. Amazon should use their own distribution centers and their same day shipping for when people are ready to resupply immediately or during rebuilding.

    Call it Buffalo By U….just donated items, though, for free if you qualify, sent by all Americans across the country. Supply the affected with an Amazon Buffalo By U ID card.

    I have many items, new and vintage, which are in pristine condition; I would be happy to send them down to Texas for people to rebuild their homes, rather than drop it off at the local Goodwill center, where the owner of Goodwill just makes a profit off the stores.

  20. StuckInBlue says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Like many of you, I find that I do not miss the lame ‘hashtags’ used by FL44 as a substitute for actions and expressions of human compassion.

  21. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:07 am

    “I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action.”

    Hmmm….Has POTUS just given FLOTUS a new job responsibility? Lucky TX.

  22. James says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I admit I have not followed this event much at all, so everyone may have heard all this, but that it was a 1-1000 year rainfall, and may be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. PDJT has the opportunity to do something of unbelievable importance for this country. I think he will pull out all the stops. And I have a suggestion: that those troops bound for Afghanistan been turned around, the trillions of dollars that will be poured into a country of savages be spent on this country in rebuilding that area. How about we look out for this country first as Donald Trump said he was going to do in the campaign

  23. Tommy Tunes says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Shes GREAT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  24. Will Janoschka says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:33 am

    “Has POTUS just given FLOTUS a new job responsibility? Lucky TX.”
    MAGA. P45 like top Lion on the Serengeti; has his first squeeze, to deliberately impress all the other GIRLS! Perhaps just enough to carry forward. 🙂

  25. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

  26. theresanne says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:46 am

    I thought Melania looked spectacular on the trips to SArabia/Israel/Europe/G20, but today, in her FLOTUS baseball cap, she looked more beautiful than ever before. She really is OUR First Lady~

  27. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:55 am

    USA <— FLOTUS

    It's also a play on Toys R US
    Float R US in Texas flood!

    Melania's not just composed, she's compassionate and articulate as someone earlier said!

  28. Bull Durham says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:16 am

    I concur with everyone who has commented.

    All the adjectives are my thoughts, also.

    God bless and protect our First Family.

    Their presence is like crystal clear mountain spring water.

