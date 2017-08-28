President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Niinistö of Finland – 4:30pm Livestream…

Posted on August 28, 2017 by

President Trump holds a joint press conference today with President Niinistö of Finland.  The anticipated start time is approximately 4:30pm EDT the third livestream is currently active.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream (<-active)

105 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Niinistö of Finland – 4:30pm Livestream…

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    President Trump is so right, Hurricane Harvey is bringing out the best in most Americans

  2. sundance says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

  3. sundance says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

  4. sundance says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:32 pm

  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    I am so impatient with the press and their questions. I really don’t know how the President is able to meet this bunch of hyenas face on and calmly take their insolent questions. I would never be able to do that. I am sure I would launch myself straight out into the crowd kicking and punching and pulling hair. Just one reason why I am not running the country.

    • n1ghtcr4wler says:
      August 28, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      I wouldn’t be able to keep calm with these propagandists

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 28, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      Sylvia I do understand what you are saying but our President is a complete MASTER and was prepared to destroy both Bill Clinton and Barry from Kenya in his response about Sheriff Joe. He had his notes ready because these MORONS are so damn predictable. I bet you Bill and Barry are not happy that their dirty laundry was exposed for the world to hear.

      Folks will research the names our President provided and will research Sheriff Joe and will realize what a great man both our President and Sheriff Joe are! It also kills their talking points because they don’t want people to hear about Sheriff Joe now that they learned about Bill and Barry’s little secrets!

      The man is a LION that loves to kill JACKALS and HYENAS! He ate well again today!

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 28, 2017 at 5:18 pm

        PDJT did just great. Much better than I would have done. I loved how he handled the Sheriff Joe question, and how he handled the questions about the Wall. Ha!

      • MaineCoon says:
        August 28, 2017 at 5:34 pm

        Excellent response of stating the criminals Clinton and Ozero pardoned starting with Marc Rich. PT went into great detail, made it lengthy so noe one could miss the point and you could hear a pin drop. I had to chuckle a bit though as I thought what these foreign leaders must be thinking during these press conferences as the dirtly laundry that gets aired. PT handles it head on and takes the. Opportunity for a slam dunk. Oddly I thought it was a fairly good presser! At least they weren’t jumping on the chairs.

        • anotherworriedmom says:
          August 28, 2017 at 6:00 pm

          Your comment about “jumping on the chairs” made me think of Jim Acosta during this press conference. Pres Trump called on him. They traded jokes about Acosta not being related to Labor Secy Alexander Acosta. Jim Acosta’s first question was about PDJT talking about fake news and how it discredits the news media and could adversely affect the first amendment. Pres Trump answered the question with facts (“you should watch you own show Jim, it’s very one sided”). You could see that Acosta wanted to keep challenging the Pres but when PDJT held up his hand and said “just a minute”, Acosta said “of course” and sat down. I think that somebody from the administration told him that if he couldn’t be respectful he would not be called on. Apparently it worked.

        • bflyjesusgrl says:
          August 28, 2017 at 8:51 pm

          When I realized what he was doing, I laughed a lot, out loud!!! He was a welcome comic relief to Harvey.

      • dekester says:
        August 28, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        Yes Fleblg,

        Your President is the Master.

        This is killing your MSM and the RINOs.

        Goodness me, look at all that is going on in the world. Never mind the home front.

        Truly amazing..the run down of the Clinton/Obama was EPIC!!

        God bless PDJT.

      • Paradigmshift says:
        August 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

        Fleporeblog,
        I wholeheartedly agree. Was just driving a little while ago and listening on the radio to the press conference. I just got done texting one of my friends and telling him what an incredible response he had to the gotcha question in relation to Sheriff Joe. I told my buddy that,” our POTUS handled the press conference like a boss!” The detailed and specific response to that gotcha question from the CNN reporter of the names, crimes, etc that were pardoned by Bill Clinton and Obama sure must’ve ruffled some feathers I’m sure. That’s our man!

      • Kristin says:
        August 28, 2017 at 6:39 pm

        Hear! hear!!

      • chick20112011 says:
        August 28, 2017 at 8:07 pm

        Joe just tweeted his thanks to POTUS
        Joe Arpaio‏ @RealSheriffJoe 4m4 minutes ago
        I appreciate @realDonaldTrump support and comments about me today at his press conference.

    • Carolina Kat says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      I’m right there with you. I’d hold ’em so you could hit ’em.

  6. sundance says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:40 pm

  7. Bob Thoms says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Good time for P Trump to emphasize “INFRASTRUCTURE” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  8. fedback says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    The President is a Genius.

    Goes through a list of Clinton and Obama pardons when he’s challenged on Sheriff Joe

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Interesting, this. I noticed something I don’t think I’ve seen him do before. He says he anticipated getting Sheriff Joe questions, and then he read from a prepared statement. I think that is awesome. I’ve seen SHS do that, as well.

  9. Bob Thoms says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    WTH, questions about Arpaio?

    P Trump should respond……”The way the press is acting you would think I pardoned a fugitive or terrorist”

  10. carnan43 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Conservatives should thank John Robert’s for his question about Sheriff Joe. Allowing President Trump to point out that Leftie’s like John will not condemn Democrat Presidents pardoning of thugs is OK.

  11. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Love President Trump!!! He’s tripling down!! John Roberts asked why he pardoned Sheriff Joe. He explains he’s a good man, etc., then pulls out a piece of paper and says Let’s talk about previous pardons. He then brinks up Mark Rich and several other criminals pardoned by Clinton and Obama. This was not planned, but it couldn’t have been more perfect!!! LOLOL

    • palafox says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Missed the press conference. Did Trump explain the crimes of the Clinton/Obama pardon recipients?

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Yes, terrific. Is this a new tactic for him? I noted upthread I’ve seen Sarah Huckabee Sanders do this at times. I wonder if this is part of the new Hope Hicks communications shop strategy? I LOVED IT!

      • Judith says:
        August 28, 2017 at 5:12 pm

        The only problem is that fake news edits out anything they don’t want their audience to hear, ie,, “He is a ..man.” Then the pundits jabber back and forth while muting him out of their conversation. This is why I edit the fake news media out completely and ignore their three ring circus. They will never, ever give our President a fair shake, so quit hoping against hope and just move on. Boycott their sponsors. Same as D.C. swamp critters, just vote/primary them all out and start all over again.

      • maiingankwe says:
        August 28, 2017 at 10:03 pm

        Sylvia,
        Could you please help me out? I replayed the part multiple times, but I couldn’t understand what the heck John’s response was to our President’s answer. Something about did he do the research himself and how the answer was obvious? Huh? Did t get it at all. Sounded like a lot of mumbling and a bit of condescending laughter to me. Could you or anyone else please explain to me what he had said? I don’t understand gobbly gook. I know you guys don’t either, but maybe one of you were able to read lips?
        Any help would be appreciated.
        Be well,
        Ma’iingankwe

    • stats guy says:
      August 28, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      JE Dyer has a piece up entitiled:

      Trump’s pardon of Arpaio IS a ‘rule of law’ event, unlike most immigration enforcement since 1965

      Pretty much destroys the children and jerks that used to run the country. Rove and Ryan are just progressives who are fanatically open borders guys. We can’t lose these guys soon enough…but they’re in it for the dough. Self before country

      http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/08/28/trumps-pardon-arpaio-rule-law-event-unlike-immigration-enforcement-since-1965/

      She goes thru the history of this….pretty sad story that we’ve had lawlessness for so long

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      Roberts looks like a fool now. He wanted to run with that question at the top of ever news hour all night. Will be interesting now what he says about it. He thought he had a gotcha question. Trump made mincemeat out of him.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        August 28, 2017 at 8:57 pm

        Roberts looks like a fool every time he breaks in during Dobbs, Hannity, and Jenine. Roberts wont mention Slick or Bozo pardons. He will comment on the Globalist Reps. denouncing the pardon. …can you say “Backfire!”

        • listingstarboard says:
          August 28, 2017 at 9:13 pm

          I have always felt an unchallenged lie is perceived as the truth–In the past NO REPUBLICANS have ever fought back from the false fact attacks (Like Candy Crowley)! Trump won’t let it stand-not for a second , that is what I love most about him!!

  12. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Fair questions from OANN, and President Trump recognized them. That’s real news.

  13. fedback says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Trump: Finland would never had signed a ‘Nafta’ deal with their neighbors

  14. G3 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Mr. President is doing a terrific job!

  15. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    It was brief, and I started out irritated as usual by the press. But by the end I was yelling and cheering. Love our President! Love his riffing on NAFTA and Mexico and the Wall. It was all good.

  16. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I also liked how the President was trying to get people to ask the Finnish Prez questions and he says with a smile and a twinkle something like “don’t feel like you have to!” I thought that was funny. I’d feel the same way, believe me.

  17. Regina says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    did he actually say that he announced Arpaio’s pardon on Friday because the ratings would be good? LOL

  18. das411 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    ..did anybody else notice not a single question about raaaaaaaaaaacist statues?

  19. Steven Tyler says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Loved how Trump rammed the Arpaio pardon question down the alt left media’s throats.
    Just like a Micheal Jordan dunk!

    • chicagodeplorable says:
      August 28, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      Brings back memories; loved Da Bulls AND Da Bears. Our daughter named a rescued kitten M.J. because this little five year old loved him so much. The vet told us to rename it Michelle instead; she was pregnant and had five kittens!

  20. NYGuy54 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Oral arguments in Hawaii vs Trump case starting right now

    • In Az says:
      August 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      I was called some derogatory terms and cuss word names over the country ban and vetting Moslems.. by the owner of a blog who writes all the articles. The owner claims to be a Libertarian but he is communist liberal leaning. He is a President Trump hater, and like other liberal religious blogs that claim to be a follower of Jesus, if a person supports President Trump then that person deserves to be called all the names the commie liberals love to use.

      It was the fourth blog I have been permanently banned from, two of the blogs claim to be Christian. I was actually told that Conservatives are not true Christians.

  21. fedback says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    like it when Trump is challenged on climate change and he answers with ‘ we want crystal clear water and the best clean air’

  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Another thing on Roberts’ question to Trump on Arpaio – he also indirectly took it to Ryan, McCain, and all the other RINOs who based Trump over the pardon. They too look like the fools that they are now that Trump turned it around to show who Clinton and Obama pardoned.

  23. Kristin says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I love my president.

  24. fleporeblog says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I think if SD did a piece on NAFTA after that press conference, he would score the chances that a deal gets done at Zero. Our President is patiently waiting for the moment to announce that he has signed an EO to start the six month termination clock on NAFTA. At the same time he will announce that our Killers are starting discussions on a bilateral deal with Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. He hopes to have both of them done by the time the six month clock runout.

    There is absolutely Nothing and I mean Nothing that the CoC, Uniparty, Big Club, China 🇨🇳, MSM can do to stop him. It feels great when we are sitting on ALL the leverage.

  25. blessdog says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    god, i hate the dopey THUG PUPPET attack dog US “media”

  26. Karmaisabitch says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    The half under the breathe statement about ‘fairly obvious’ from obnoxious Roberts Fox reporter was a dig. There was no reason for it. It nice to see Roberts finally settled on his hair color, he preens like a woman. I also notice Roberts sits next to fawning women, or sleepers, he seems to be the first row stud. Oh those magical nights.

  27. indiamaria2020 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    President Trump defends Patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. At the same time President Trump HAMMERS Clinton and Obama. This MAN, This LEADER simply takes my breath away — BRAVO !!

  28. Sharon Moe says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Loved to hear President Niinisto give greetings to all of us who are of Finnish heritage. My dad, a first-generation American and WWII combat vet, didn’t want us to learn the Finnish language because we were to be Americans first, but he did get very excited when the Finns won medals in the Winter Olympics.

    • Carolina Kat says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      For my Modern European History course in college I read about the 100 days war – Russia’s invasion of Finland. If you want to discover courage, tenacity, ingenuity, and tremendous strength, study the character of the Finnish people. Truly admirable people.

  29. albrevin says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    that was excellent, folks. One of the best I’ve seen President Trump do. The answer to John Roberts should put shame on the faces of Paul Ryan, McLame and Flake. They have ZERO ground to stand on.

    I found the comments President Trump made on Finland’s military to be highly educating…. had no idea.

    I was impressed with Finland’s president’s comments on Russia. Firm, but open to negotiation. President Trump remains optimistic, despite the ridiculous Russophobia over the past year, for a good future relationship with Russia.

  30. Mia C says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I’m watching the video as I write this. I love that you’re posting these videos here. What a great site. I would have missed the press conference the other day if it weren’t for the post here, and I had no idea Trump had met with the President of Finland. This is a great site. Wonderful combo of analysis, great people posting and I’m enjoying the Trump admin clips.

  31. RuckusTom says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Man, if the RINOs in congress would pull the heads out of their back sides, Trump could be the greatest President of our lifetimes.

