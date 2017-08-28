President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Niinistö of Finland – 4:30pm Livestream…

President Trump holds a joint press conference today with President Niinistö of Finland. The anticipated start time is approximately 4:30pm EDT the third livestream is currently active.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream (<-active)
President Trump is so right, Hurricane Harvey is bringing out the best in most Americans
Thank you, Mr. President.
I am so impatient with the press and their questions. I really don’t know how the President is able to meet this bunch of hyenas face on and calmly take their insolent questions. I would never be able to do that. I am sure I would launch myself straight out into the crowd kicking and punching and pulling hair. Just one reason why I am not running the country.
I wouldn’t be able to keep calm with these propagandists
Sylvia I do understand what you are saying but our President is a complete MASTER and was prepared to destroy both Bill Clinton and Barry from Kenya in his response about Sheriff Joe. He had his notes ready because these MORONS are so damn predictable. I bet you Bill and Barry are not happy that their dirty laundry was exposed for the world to hear.
Folks will research the names our President provided and will research Sheriff Joe and will realize what a great man both our President and Sheriff Joe are! It also kills their talking points because they don’t want people to hear about Sheriff Joe now that they learned about Bill and Barry’s little secrets!
The man is a LION that loves to kill JACKALS and HYENAS! He ate well again today!
PDJT did just great. Much better than I would have done. I loved how he handled the Sheriff Joe question, and how he handled the questions about the Wall. Ha!
Also gave OAN a nice shootout because they do a great job covering our President on their station.
I disagree. I think the mask has drop on oan. The badgering questions by this Trey Yingst were pretty obvious. Seems they are parasites too.
No, you are incorrect. Trey it seems, is “trying out” for a job with some other news org. OANN is 100% on board the Trump Train and has been since the beginning.
He took a great opportunity to ask good solid questions and completely blew it with trash fake news questions. If you can’t see that then that’s on you.
Excellent response of stating the criminals Clinton and Ozero pardoned starting with Marc Rich. PT went into great detail, made it lengthy so noe one could miss the point and you could hear a pin drop. I had to chuckle a bit though as I thought what these foreign leaders must be thinking during these press conferences as the dirtly laundry that gets aired. PT handles it head on and takes the. Opportunity for a slam dunk. Oddly I thought it was a fairly good presser! At least they weren’t jumping on the chairs.
Your comment about “jumping on the chairs” made me think of Jim Acosta during this press conference. Pres Trump called on him. They traded jokes about Acosta not being related to Labor Secy Alexander Acosta. Jim Acosta’s first question was about PDJT talking about fake news and how it discredits the news media and could adversely affect the first amendment. Pres Trump answered the question with facts (“you should watch you own show Jim, it’s very one sided”). You could see that Acosta wanted to keep challenging the Pres but when PDJT held up his hand and said “just a minute”, Acosta said “of course” and sat down. I think that somebody from the administration told him that if he couldn’t be respectful he would not be called on. Apparently it worked.
I’d bet that’s Kelly laying down the law.
When I realized what he was doing, I laughed a lot, out loud!!! He was a welcome comic relief to Harvey.
Yes Fleblg,
Your President is the Master.
This is killing your MSM and the RINOs.
Goodness me, look at all that is going on in the world. Never mind the home front.
Truly amazing..the run down of the Clinton/Obama was EPIC!!
God bless PDJT.
Fleporeblog,
I wholeheartedly agree. Was just driving a little while ago and listening on the radio to the press conference. I just got done texting one of my friends and telling him what an incredible response he had to the gotcha question in relation to Sheriff Joe. I told my buddy that,” our POTUS handled the press conference like a boss!” The detailed and specific response to that gotcha question from the CNN reporter of the names, crimes, etc that were pardoned by Bill Clinton and Obama sure must’ve ruffled some feathers I’m sure. That’s our man!
Sheriff Joe has his press conference tomorrow. That topic will die on Wednesday after he is done.
It was John Roberts of FOX that asked the gotcha question on Arpaio.
Media from Finland most respectful. MSM embarrassing as usual.
Roberts is part of the press circus. Corker, Robert’s alternate, is much better. Corker doesn’t get enough time out there.
Hear! hear!!
Joe just tweeted his thanks to POTUS
Joe Arpaio @RealSheriffJoe 4m4 minutes ago
I appreciate @realDonaldTrump support and comments about me today at his press conference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m right there with you. I’d hold ’em so you could hit ’em.
Love it!
FEMA has enough money to respond to Texas and Louisiana disaster. Much more money will come through a Congressional “Rebuilding Bill”.
Good time for P Trump to emphasize “INFRASTRUCTURE” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The President is a Genius.
Goes through a list of Clinton and Obama pardons when he’s challenged on Sheriff Joe
Interesting, this. I noticed something I don’t think I’ve seen him do before. He says he anticipated getting Sheriff Joe questions, and then he read from a prepared statement. I think that is awesome. I’ve seen SHS do that, as well.
PDJT is always prepared, maybe not with a prepared statement. I’ll bet he was playing the press. “Like I expected you circus clowns to ask about Joe, so here is the gotcha back atcha.”
WTH, questions about Arpaio?
P Trump should respond……”The way the press is acting you would think I pardoned a fugitive or terrorist”
He killed them! That question was a gift! See my response to Sylvia above.
Conservatives should thank John Robert’s for his question about Sheriff Joe. Allowing President Trump to point out that Leftie’s like John will not condemn Democrat Presidents pardoning of thugs is OK.
I did! Everything the left tries to do to PDJT backfires. PDJT looks good, media, Dims and globalist Rep.look bad. Not gonna go through the list of many “backfires”.
Love President Trump!!! He’s tripling down!! John Roberts asked why he pardoned Sheriff Joe. He explains he’s a good man, etc., then pulls out a piece of paper and says Let’s talk about previous pardons. He then brinks up Mark Rich and several other criminals pardoned by Clinton and Obama. This was not planned, but it couldn’t have been more perfect!!! LOLOL
Missed the press conference. Did Trump explain the crimes of the Clinton/Obama pardon recipients?
Yes!!!
MUST WATCH! Mexico and Canada got their asses handed to them as well about NAFTA.
Yes, terrific. Is this a new tactic for him? I noted upthread I’ve seen Sarah Huckabee Sanders do this at times. I wonder if this is part of the new Hope Hicks communications shop strategy? I LOVED IT!
The only problem is that fake news edits out anything they don’t want their audience to hear, ie,, “He is a ..man.” Then the pundits jabber back and forth while muting him out of their conversation. This is why I edit the fake news media out completely and ignore their three ring circus. They will never, ever give our President a fair shake, so quit hoping against hope and just move on. Boycott their sponsors. Same as D.C. swamp critters, just vote/primary them all out and start all over again.
Our President will tweet his notes this evening! 37 million followers of Twitter. Believe me this has already spread like wildfire!
LikeLiked by 6 people
But he won’t answer the question again, so if they want to write about it, they’ll have to choose another old, worn out source.
Judith,
doesn’t really matter that much how msm edits.
they are not the main source of news in America.
Check out their ratings
Sylvia,
Could you please help me out? I replayed the part multiple times, but I couldn’t understand what the heck John’s response was to our President’s answer. Something about did he do the research himself and how the answer was obvious? Huh? Did t get it at all. Sounded like a lot of mumbling and a bit of condescending laughter to me. Could you or anyone else please explain to me what he had said? I don’t understand gobbly gook. I know you guys don’t either, but maybe one of you were able to read lips?
Any help would be appreciated.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
JE Dyer has a piece up entitiled:
Trump’s pardon of Arpaio IS a ‘rule of law’ event, unlike most immigration enforcement since 1965
Pretty much destroys the children and jerks that used to run the country. Rove and Ryan are just progressives who are fanatically open borders guys. We can’t lose these guys soon enough…but they’re in it for the dough. Self before country
http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/08/28/trumps-pardon-arpaio-rule-law-event-unlike-immigration-enforcement-since-1965/
She goes thru the history of this….pretty sad story that we’ve had lawlessness for so long
Wonderful piece. There’s hope!
Roberts looks like a fool now. He wanted to run with that question at the top of ever news hour all night. Will be interesting now what he says about it. He thought he had a gotcha question. Trump made mincemeat out of him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Roberts looks like a fool every time he breaks in during Dobbs, Hannity, and Jenine. Roberts wont mention Slick or Bozo pardons. He will comment on the Globalist Reps. denouncing the pardon. …can you say “Backfire!”
I have always felt an unchallenged lie is perceived as the truth–In the past NO REPUBLICANS have ever fought back from the false fact attacks (Like Candy Crowley)! Trump won’t let it stand-not for a second , that is what I love most about him!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
So proud of OANN! I don’t watch tv but I suggested that my BH watch it and now he is a big fan.
newtwork? good grief NETWORK
🦎🦎🦎
I love OANN, but I was a bit surprised by the attitude of this particular OANN correspondent when he asked the question.
I wasn’t paying super close attention as I was trying to do some things at the same time as watching this, so I must have missed the attitude. I appreciate your point.
I thought the questions were sharp, but not aggressive and didn’t seem unfair to me. Anyone else have an impression? I’m curious because we hear so much about OANN here.
Maybe he felt he had something to prove.
He gets called on a lot in the WH Press briefings – they even got a chair now. Trey started out good, but he has been hanging out with the “DC crowd” and he changed… he is probably hoping to get a job somewhere else.
Trump: Finland would never had signed a ‘Nafta’ deal with their neighbors
Mr. President is doing a terrific job!
It was brief, and I started out irritated as usual by the press. But by the end I was yelling and cheering. Love our President! Love his riffing on NAFTA and Mexico and the Wall. It was all good.
I also liked how the President was trying to get people to ask the Finnish Prez questions and he says with a smile and a twinkle something like “don’t feel like you have to!” I thought that was funny. I’d feel the same way, believe me.
did he actually say that he announced Arpaio’s pardon on Friday because the ratings would be good? LOL
reverse psychology
Yes.
YUP! They thought they had him because that’s what Obama did to hide his lousy exec orders. But Our President said, “Yes! I wanted as many people as possible to know about it!”
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know! Hilarious!
‘Twas a birthday gift — https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-arpaio-idUSKCN1B600O
[snippet]: “[Joe Arpaio] said his attorney delivered the good news the same day as his wife’s birthday, adding ‘he came over to give my wife a birthday gift and it was a pretty good one,’ said Arpaio, alluding to the pardon, as he was about to leave for her celebration dinner.”
..did anybody else notice not a single question about raaaaaaaaaaacist statues?
Yeah. Prolly because No. One. Cares. except for the SJW who annoy us. Thank goodness. Do you think that maybe this means the raaaaaacisss statues are behind us now??? I sure hope so.
🗿👀!
Loved how Trump rammed the Arpaio pardon question down the alt left media’s throats.
Just like a Micheal Jordan dunk!
Brings back memories; loved Da Bulls AND Da Bears. Our daughter named a rescued kitten M.J. because this little five year old loved him so much. The vet told us to rename it Michelle instead; she was pregnant and had five kittens!
Oral arguments in Hawaii vs Trump case starting right now
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was the fourth blog I have been permanently banned from, two of the blogs claim to be Christian. I was actually told that Conservatives are not true Christians.
LikeLike
like it when Trump is challenged on climate change and he answers with ‘ we want crystal clear water and the best clean air’
Oh yeah, that was ANOTHER gem! God bless our President! I love how it is never just clean water, it is CRYSTAL clean water; not just clean air, the BEST clean air. What can I say? He delights me.
Another thing on Roberts’ question to Trump on Arpaio – he also indirectly took it to Ryan, McCain, and all the other RINOs who based Trump over the pardon. They too look like the fools that they are now that Trump turned it around to show who Clinton and Obama pardoned.
Exactly
I wish Trump had taken it one step further. It’s a critical step, too. He should have asked the room at large — every journalist in the room — if a single one of them had ever asked Bill Clinton or Barack Obama to defend one of their pardons or phrased such a question to them about the pardons, i.e., “what do you say to your critics…” Just one. Or did they know of anybody who had. Because NO ONE EVER DID.
And he called “Chelsea” Manning “he” 😀
Oooohhhh…..I caught that. California is considering a law to stuff people in jail for using the wrong pronoun! That is just a HUGE offense…in some circles. Me? I kinda liked it!
Manning was a he when he broke the law so it is an interesting point. Seems like he broke the law, he & she served time in prison and she is free. If so then POTUS was quite correct, if not the LGBTQ faction wants to change not only biology but the past as well.
Yah I loved that
Obama built that — on our tax payer dime.
I love my president.
I think if SD did a piece on NAFTA after that press conference, he would score the chances that a deal gets done at Zero. Our President is patiently waiting for the moment to announce that he has signed an EO to start the six month termination clock on NAFTA. At the same time he will announce that our Killers are starting discussions on a bilateral deal with Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. He hopes to have both of them done by the time the six month clock runout.
There is absolutely Nothing and I mean Nothing that the CoC, Uniparty, Big Club, China 🇨🇳, MSM can do to stop him. It feels great when we are sitting on ALL the leverage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The half under the breathe statement about ‘fairly obvious’ from obnoxious Roberts Fox reporter was a dig. There was no reason for it. It nice to see Roberts finally settled on his hair color, he preens like a woman. I also notice Roberts sits next to fawning women, or sleepers, he seems to be the first row stud. Oh those magical nights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I caught that too. He knew he was just schooled by Trump and he wanted to retaliate. It was uncalled for. I hate his reports on Dobbs on FBN – they are usually snarky against Trump. I don’t know why Dobbs keeps going to him for his reports. I like the other WH Correspondent – he is much more fair.
Only fitting that (troll) Roberts sits in the row formerly occupied by (troll) Helen Thomas.
What exactly did he say? He was so smug, I heard something about research and how it was obvious, what was obvious?
Pardon my stupidity, but I have no idea what that comment ‘fairly obvious’ meant….he did sound defensive, like he was schooled and was embarrassed by his stupid question.
Yes, the question was obvious, most of their snark is highly predictable, but rarely relevant.
President Trump defends Patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. At the same time President Trump HAMMERS Clinton and Obama. This MAN, This LEADER simply takes my breath away — BRAVO !!
Loved to hear President Niinisto give greetings to all of us who are of Finnish heritage. My dad, a first-generation American and WWII combat vet, didn’t want us to learn the Finnish language because we were to be Americans first, but he did get very excited when the Finns won medals in the Winter Olympics.
For my Modern European History course in college I read about the 100 days war – Russia’s invasion of Finland. If you want to discover courage, tenacity, ingenuity, and tremendous strength, study the character of the Finnish people. Truly admirable people.
I hope that it taught about the guy that kicked Stalin’s a$$ – Carl Gustaf Mannerheim.
that was excellent, folks. One of the best I’ve seen President Trump do. The answer to John Roberts should put shame on the faces of Paul Ryan, McLame and Flake. They have ZERO ground to stand on.
I found the comments President Trump made on Finland’s military to be highly educating…. had no idea.
I was impressed with Finland’s president’s comments on Russia. Firm, but open to negotiation. President Trump remains optimistic, despite the ridiculous Russophobia over the past year, for a good future relationship with Russia.
I’m watching the video as I write this. I love that you’re posting these videos here. What a great site. I would have missed the press conference the other day if it weren’t for the post here, and I had no idea Trump had met with the President of Finland. This is a great site. Wonderful combo of analysis, great people posting and I’m enjoying the Trump admin clips.
Man, if the RINOs in congress would pull the heads out of their back sides, Trump could be the greatest President of our lifetimes.
