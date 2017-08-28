Monday August 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Not unexpected; still horrible: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/08/27/bodies-missing-uss-mccain-sailors-recovered/606886001/
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can this happen in the modern world of logistics, we ask?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is such a tragedy, I hurt for all their families and for their crewmates who must be devastated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Navy dismissed 3 star Admiral Commander of 7th Fleet.
Article about poor training of Surface Warfare Officers:
“TRAINING IN A BOX
For nearly 30 years, all new surface warfare officers spent their first six months in uniform at the Surface Warfare Officer’s School in Newport, Rhode Island, learning the theory behind driving ships and leading sailors as division officers.
But that changed in 2003. The Navy decided to eliminate the “SWOS Basic” school and simply send surface fleet officers out to sea to learn on the job. The Navy did that mainly to save money, and the fleet has suffered severely for it, said retired Cmdr. Kurt Lippold.
“The Navy has cut training as a budgetary device and they have done it at the expense of our ability to operate safely at sea,” said Lippold, who commanded the destroyer Cole in 2000 when it was attacked by terrorists in Yemen.
After 2003, each young officer was issued a set of 21 CD-ROMs for computer-based training — jokingly called “SWOS in a Box” — to take with them to sea and learn. Young officers were required to complete this instructor-less course in between earning their shipboard qualifications, management of their divisions and collateral duties.
“The elimination of SWOS Basic was the death knell of professional SWO culture in the United States Navy,” Hoffman said. “I’m not suggesting that … the entire surface warfare community is completely barren of professionalism. I’m telling you that there are systemic problems, particularly at the department head level, where they are timid, where they lack resolve and they don’t have the sea time we expect.”
http://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2017/08/27/navy-swos-a-culture-in-crisis/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Training has been cut across the board in the military. It’s not just the SWO career field that it’s killing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Training and discipline are the foundation of a good fighting force. Looks like those have been on the decline since 2003.
Then add PC and politics, and it’s got to affect our readiness and add to loss of life.
I bet Trump is very mad about all this.
LikeLike
Classic Joni . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
The car she gets into toward the end of her song is a 50’s Kiaser Darren roadster. Joni had good taste in cars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GREAT song 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if this is true or not and frankly I don’t care. This should be read before every game and before the National Anthem
LikeLiked by 4 people
Things are really somber in South Texas/Houston tonight. We live in Katy (about 20 miles east of Houston proper) we’ve been hammered today by continual rain. By rain gauge, we’ve gotten 20+ inches in the past 48 hours including 15″ since about 8 AM. The devastation throughout the area is unbelievable and vast areas are flooded with no prospect of relief for the next few days. Many here are trapped in their houses as the streets and roads around them are blocked by high water. One of the good things is that the shelters are letting those staying there bring their pets.
We’re still above water for now and will be watching it closely tonight as the storms do pick up after dark. Over the past months that I’ve been hanging in the treehouse, I have really come to appreciate the sense of family we share here. I appreciate your concern, your thoughts and especially your prayers.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Praying for you from a couple hours up State Hwy 6. We’ve been getting rained on something good, but nothing like what Houston’s been getting
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s hoping the rain passes soon. Be well, friend.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Best wishes from about 170 miles WNW. Lost electricity Saturday overnight for about 6 hours. Good luck and keep your chin up. ~ 90corvette praying for the rains to STOP already!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prayers for you and the safety and well being of all there. I saw the aftermath of Ivan to Pensacola. News photos are one thing, but seeing the results in person and hearing of the terror evokes unforgettable emotions. Glad to hear shelters will allow pets as that will encourage people to go if they can protect and keep together who they love.
LikeLiked by 4 people
serious trauma.
one thing at a time, one moment at a time, one day at a time.
at some point, this, too, will pass.
stay calm, keep your wits about you, keep the faith.
❤
LikeLiked by 4 people
❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
as of last night, over 1500 water rescues in Houston…
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/photos-over-a-thousand-roof-and-vehicle-rescues-in-houston-as-devastating-flooding-begins/70002572
several informative weather videos (Harvey eventually heading into south Arkansas) …plus info on the Low that is still hovering in Florida and heading up the mainland east coast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
94corvette, yes sense of family is what I feel as well. South Texas here. You are not alone. Prayers to encourage you & love from a fellow treepers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prayers for you and your family and all who are affected by Hurricane Harvey! Stay safe dear Treeper!
LikeLike
Philippians 4:8 (TLB)
8 And now, brothers, as I close this letter, let me say this one more thing: Fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely, and dwell on the fine, good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen. Thank You.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love that
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those of you are interested in China (and will undergird the President’s policies), this documentary series by a Dutch photographer made for Dutch TV, should be a must see. It is in six parts as he travels along the banks of the Yangzi river, talking to the ‘little people’. His putonghua is excellent and I am sure that is why he was able to get such candid observations.
If you do not understand Chinese, or Dutch, just click on the settings for English subtitles. It is well worth your time. I highly recommend it. The episode on Mao is a classic in cognitive dissonance.
Enjoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh darn. It’s in Dutch. Of course it is, lol. I do have a question for you though, I’ve been trying to study Chinese and have lately been a little discouraged as Rosetta’s idea of comprehension by using, isn’t really translating into my very Romantic language-geared head. I’m guessing you’re fluent in Chinese, no? Do you recommend any courses that serve better for the beginner?
LikeLike
Shelby Foote on the Confederate battle flag…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Blaze-Yellow
oil/canvas
2009
Lisa Grossman ~ American ~ Contemporary ~ Realism ~ Landscapes
this is one of several prairie paintings she did of the tallgrass prairies in east-central Kansas, en plein air (on location ).
more of her stunning work, here…
https://lisagrossmanart.com/
🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
(watch & see what happens when you move slowly back..back..back from the screen while looking at that image.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sergei Vinogradov – Marina. Arkhangelsk (1903)
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
My entire front and back yards are a lake.
The flooding is the worst I’ve ever seen in person.
The water level was just HALF AN INCH from getting to my front door.
Please pray for me and my family.
As I type this, the rain has stopped, but it WILL pick up again–Harvey is still over us, it’s just taken a break. Local news says we may not get to the end of this until Wednesday.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The popcorn tape, i want to reach out to you but don’t even know what to say. A hard place to be in. Move to higher ground if you can & sending love & God’s peace to you. Have a plan for rescue if you need to get out. Many have boats that may be able to respond. Keep us notified of your situation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
For history lovers. Especially Russian history.
==
End Of the Russian Empire: Photos Of The Romanovs’ Last Days (45 photos)
http://kengarex.com/end-of-the-russian-empire-photos-of-the-romanovs-last-days-45-photos/3/
LikeLike
so fascinating, that family and the tragic history…
during happier times, the sisters…
article…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/HxprRdWRhF6G7zg54kFLnp/beyond-the-portraits
(reply to Dora, in case this is out of sync)
LikeLike
Verse of the Day
✟
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.”
Ephesians 6:1 (KJV)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mornin’ infidels!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Relax your mind and think happy thoughts
LikeLiked by 1 person
ok…
miles of smiles 😀
LikeLike
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/08/27/watch-police-rescue-cattle-in-dayton-big-brother-protects-little-sister-in-houston/
LikeLike
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/08/27/ap-photo-of-houston-swat-officer-rescuing-mother-and-child-goes-viral/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treepers, God works in mysterious ways…
A mother from my birth board on a pregnancy app has had a significant amount of heartache 😦
Her first son passed after a short time after birth due to heart problems. Right after he passed, she discovered, unexpectedly that she was pregnant. Her second child, a daughter, had a 25% chance of having the same illness as her son but all her prenatal testing came back with good results and all looked well. Unfortunately, those results did not last. Soon after birth their daughter was found to have significant heart problems and is currently waiting for a heart transplant. 3 heart surgeries in her first year, her poor mother posted an update for us on the board. The photo she posted is of a happy little girl, but with somber news of their hardship. They have a GoFundMe and I wanted to share it in this thoughtful and giving community. If not by monetary means, please help by sharing the link with your networks, and of course, please say a prayer for this family. To add even more heartache, the mother was diagnosed with MS. My heart and prayers go out to this family.
https://www.gofundme.com/have-a-heart-for-rhae-of-sunshine
Thanks for your time, reading this and sharing it.
LikeLike