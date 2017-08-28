Monday August 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

    • greenvalleygal says:
      August 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

      How can this happen in the modern world of logistics, we ask?

    • 94corvette says:
      August 28, 2017 at 12:44 am

      This is such a tragedy, I hurt for all their families and for their crewmates who must be devastated.

    • georgiafl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:04 am

      Navy dismissed 3 star Admiral Commander of 7th Fleet.

      Article about poor training of Surface Warfare Officers:

      “TRAINING IN A BOX

      For nearly 30 years, all new surface warfare officers spent their first six months in uniform at the Surface Warfare Officer’s School in Newport, Rhode Island, learning the theory behind driving ships and leading sailors as division officers.

      But that changed in 2003. The Navy decided to eliminate the “SWOS Basic” school and simply send surface fleet officers out to sea to learn on the job. The Navy did that mainly to save money, and the fleet has suffered severely for it, said retired Cmdr. Kurt Lippold.

      “The Navy has cut training as a budgetary device and they have done it at the expense of our ability to operate safely at sea,” said Lippold, who commanded the destroyer Cole in 2000 when it was attacked by terrorists in Yemen.

      After 2003, each young officer was issued a set of 21 CD-ROMs for computer-based training — jokingly called “SWOS in a Box” — to take with them to sea and learn. Young officers were required to complete this instructor-less course in between earning their shipboard qualifications, management of their divisions and collateral duties.

      “The elimination of SWOS Basic was the death knell of professional SWO culture in the United States Navy,” Hoffman said. “I’m not suggesting that … the entire surface warfare community is completely barren of professionalism. I’m telling you that there are systemic problems, particularly at the department head level, where they are timid, where they lack resolve and they don’t have the sea time we expect.”
      http://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2017/08/27/navy-swos-a-culture-in-crisis/

      • Nan says:
        August 28, 2017 at 5:48 am

        Training has been cut across the board in the military. It’s not just the SWO career field that it’s killing.

        • georgiafl says:
          August 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

          Training and discipline are the foundation of a good fighting force. Looks like those have been on the decline since 2003.

          Then add PC and politics, and it’s got to affect our readiness and add to loss of life.

          I bet Trump is very mad about all this.

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    August 28, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Classic Joni . . .

  3. shannynae says:
    August 28, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I don’t know if this is true or not and frankly I don’t care. This should be read before every game and before the National Anthem

  4. 94corvette says:
    August 28, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Things are really somber in South Texas/Houston tonight. We live in Katy (about 20 miles east of Houston proper) we’ve been hammered today by continual rain. By rain gauge, we’ve gotten 20+ inches in the past 48 hours including 15″ since about 8 AM. The devastation throughout the area is unbelievable and vast areas are flooded with no prospect of relief for the next few days. Many here are trapped in their houses as the streets and roads around them are blocked by high water. One of the good things is that the shelters are letting those staying there bring their pets.

    We’re still above water for now and will be watching it closely tonight as the storms do pick up after dark. Over the past months that I’ve been hanging in the treehouse, I have really come to appreciate the sense of family we share here. I appreciate your concern, your thoughts and especially your prayers.

  5. nwtex says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Philippians 4:8 (TLB)

    8 And now, brothers, as I close this letter, let me say this one more thing: Fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely, and dwell on the fine, good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about.

  6. A2 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:50 am

    For those of you are interested in China (and will undergird the President’s policies), this documentary series by a Dutch photographer made for Dutch TV, should be a must see. It is in six parts as he travels along the banks of the Yangzi river, talking to the ‘little people’. His putonghua is excellent and I am sure that is why he was able to get such candid observations.

    If you do not understand Chinese, or Dutch, just click on the settings for English subtitles. It is well worth your time. I highly recommend it. The episode on Mao is a classic in cognitive dissonance.

    Enjoy.

    • reenahovermale says:
      August 28, 2017 at 7:25 am

      Oh darn. It’s in Dutch. Of course it is, lol. I do have a question for you though, I’ve been trying to study Chinese and have lately been a little discouraged as Rosetta’s idea of comprehension by using, isn’t really translating into my very Romantic language-geared head. I’m guessing you’re fluent in Chinese, no? Do you recommend any courses that serve better for the beginner?

  7. Harry Lime says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:59 am

    Shelby Foote on the Confederate battle flag…

  9. smiley says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:09 am

    Blaze-Yellow

    oil/canvas

    2009

    Lisa Grossman ~ American ~ Contemporary ~ Realism ~ Landscapes

    this is one of several prairie paintings she did of the tallgrass prairies in east-central Kansas, en plein air (on location ).

    more of her stunning work, here…

    https://lisagrossmanart.com/

    🙂

  10. Dora says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:02 am

    Sergei Vinogradov – Marina. Arkhangelsk (1903)

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:20 am

  12. The Popcorn Tape says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:44 am

    My entire front and back yards are a lake.
    The flooding is the worst I’ve ever seen in person.
    The water level was just HALF AN INCH from getting to my front door.
    Please pray for me and my family.
    As I type this, the rain has stopped, but it WILL pick up again–Harvey is still over us, it’s just taken a break. Local news says we may not get to the end of this until Wednesday.

    • Rebcalintx says:
      August 28, 2017 at 5:57 am

      The popcorn tape, i want to reach out to you but don’t even know what to say. A hard place to be in. Move to higher ground if you can & sending love & God’s peace to you. Have a plan for rescue if you need to get out. Many have boats that may be able to respond. Keep us notified of your situation.

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:58 am

  14. Dora says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:01 am

    For history lovers. Especially Russian history.

    ==

    End Of the Russian Empire: Photos Of The Romanovs’ Last Days (45 photos)
    http://kengarex.com/end-of-the-russian-empire-photos-of-the-romanovs-last-days-45-photos/3/

  15. smiley says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:32 am

    so fascinating, that family and the tragic history…

    during happier times, the sisters…

    article…

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/HxprRdWRhF6G7zg54kFLnp/beyond-the-portraits

    (reply to Dora, in case this is out of sync)

  16. duchess01 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:32 am

    Verse of the Day

    “Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.”
    Ephesians 6:1 (KJV)

  18. duchess01 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!

  19. WeeWeed says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:00 am

    Mornin’ infidels!

  20. NYGuy54 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Relax your mind and think happy thoughts

  22. Jlwary says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Treepers, God works in mysterious ways…
    A mother from my birth board on a pregnancy app has had a significant amount of heartache 😦
    Her first son passed after a short time after birth due to heart problems. Right after he passed, she discovered, unexpectedly that she was pregnant. Her second child, a daughter, had a 25% chance of having the same illness as her son but all her prenatal testing came back with good results and all looked well. Unfortunately, those results did not last. Soon after birth their daughter was found to have significant heart problems and is currently waiting for a heart transplant. 3 heart surgeries in her first year, her poor mother posted an update for us on the board. The photo she posted is of a happy little girl, but with somber news of their hardship. They have a GoFundMe and I wanted to share it in this thoughtful and giving community. If not by monetary means, please help by sharing the link with your networks, and of course, please say a prayer for this family. To add even more heartache, the mother was diagnosed with MS. My heart and prayers go out to this family.

    https://www.gofundme.com/have-a-heart-for-rhae-of-sunshine

    Thanks for your time, reading this and sharing it.

