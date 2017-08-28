August 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #221

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Sebastian Gorka: Hillary Clinton Allies Are Working From Within White House To Ruin Trump
http://www.newsweek.com/gorka-hillary-clinton-fans-are-working-within-white-house-ruin-trump-655694
Now that Gorka is out, it would be nice if he named these people within the White House working against the President.
He will be on with Hannity tonight. Maybe he’ll spill some beans.
IDK. I rad rather he not discuss WH matters publicly especially when there is an ongoing investigation. Remember, our Prez keeps ALL of his strategies close to the vest. Everything else is shiny object media fodder.
Is there really any such thing as a Hillary Clinton fan? Shudder. Ewwww. She is meaner than a snake. Unstable, vile, vituperative, vengeful, violent. I heard she even stinks.
They may be working for her, but it’s strictly out of fear. No one could really like her.
Her behavior after the Commander in Chief forum is the real Hillary:
http://usdefensewatch.com/2016/10/hillarys-demonic-tirade-after-the-commander-in-chief-forum/
Evil!
Re the Houston Mayor:
The news channels and the weather channels gave accurate information on the rain that would come with Harvey.
People should have taken responsibility for their own situations. They know where they live with 25 inches of rain and more coming in 2 days if they will be flooded.
I personally believe it was each persons responsibility to know and act on the information given.
I grew up in Houston and we all know it floods. We just had the Tax Day Flood.
Everyone had to make this decision to leave or stay.
Mayor Turner was wrong tho to say not to leave.. I just saw that tweet..
Exactly! This is why you don’t wait around for the government to tell you what to do. Use the brain God gave you and make a decision. Sorry but all this is reminiscent of Katrina. The smart people left. All the finger pointing and blame casting afterward was sickening, same as now. If these people want someone to blame they should go stand in front of a mirror.
Houston’s moron mayor is presumably familiar with the area too. As the city’s leader, he’s responsible for ensuring public safety. He utterly failed to lead. There is no excusing his piss poor judgment or the city’s pathetic lack of preparation and cooperation. No doubt in my mind this democrat apparatchik played politics with peoples’ lives. Kind of like the scum in Charlottesville’s Politburo.
After decades of Government controlled brainwashing…er…education, ‘sit down, shut up and wait for someone else to tell you what to think and what to do’ is now SOP for far too many citizens.
What’s the over/under for Trump being blamed for deaths in Houston?
#DefendtheCourts
Congress leadership ought to be hauled away in fisticuffs. Period.
The Bible says when the judges/courts are crooked, the country falls into chaos.
Communists want chaos.
We’ve got to battle against the communists and communism!
In the USA, the Communists, Islamists and Black muslims have banded together to try to take over. Obama, Inc. did his damnedest to fundamentally change the US. PC rules and turning every agency of government into a weapon against dissent….it was like a 3rd world country.
Hence the Antifa, BLM, etc. Remember in Ferguson, how there were some rioters who claimed to be connected to ISIS and how ISIS claimed to be responsible for the looting/burning, etc?
Trump came along and kicked over the PC dragon right away, by attacking McCain, Bush, and the rest, and confronting the media about its lies and loss of readers/audience!
Man, it was like being let out of prison after 8 years of a lawless, authoritarian regime!
Turns out McCain, Romney and Ryan, Kasich and Rubio, even Cruz have allied with the Democrats, Globalists, Islamists and even ISIS!!!!
The Uniparty has some very ugly elements. Antifa, Occupy, BLM, OFA, BAMN. These are Obama’s contribution to the US political scene. Obama must be stopped.
What a wake-up call!!!
We have to learn to fight with words, votes and rallies to expose their lies!
More on #DefendtheCourts
Forces on the Left, embedded in our government, working against President Trump and his agenda are highlighted in this article. It is so important that Americans read and look into this information and decide for themselves if it is true:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/did_america_surrender_on_911.html
The left more than likely felt that forces on the right were infiltrating their ranks during the transition from Bush (uugh) and Obama. The more left, the more the feeling.
#noshame
Just try asking one of those guys with the flat screens flung over the heads to volunteer to unload one of the many trucks arriving with relief supplies and wait for the excuses why they can’t help.
I’m glad looting is being documented. People need to see the worst along with the best of humanity.
Can’t wait until the Houston PD see the video and arrest their butts.
#tvsetsmatter.
Just where are they expecting to plug in?
This website was given out by FEMA for volunteers and donations
https://www.nvoad.org/
How are you doing, lizzie?
Something doesn’t add up when it comes to Bannon & Gorka. Both publicly spoke against the President before leaving. If they were so concerned about Trumps message why would they make these statements knowing it would make Trump look bad & cause division in his base. Seems a very strange way to “help” Trumps agenda.
Be careful believing Brietbart or anyone else supporting the two if them over Trump. Something very fishy is going on.
Not sure if already posted.
Provocative and made sense to me:
http://www.wnd.com/2017/08/i-told-you-the-alt-left-was-real/
Hey dumbass! You have space for antifa. It’s called prison!
We are all free thinkers. I hate to tell folks what to do. I do not appreciate that myself.
Having been freed of MSM and most click-bait blogs, I have quickly become VERY optimistic. Funny that. I see amazing organization going on in Texas with prep and rescue. No two ways about it, nothing neat about a catastrophe. Our Governor Abbott acting competently, our POTUS acting competently. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and help. Tossing dry wood of hysteria onto the fire is not helpful.
Sometimes I wonder if some of us “Wolverines” actually read CTH posts. So many amazing items, analyses, such as Sundance’s “just a thought” post last night on Trump’;s Camp David private briefings. Exciting, GREAT news bubbling…..Sure, the click-bait and MSM love misery, negative, and sensational. But we do not have to be fish that bite at every lure. Things seem to be going fabulously across the Nation. Some sores on the patient’s body, but these are old wounds that have a real chance to heal now. Exposing problems is not CREATING problems. Can’t solve them unless you know what they are. We are getting to the bottom of our National Abscess, and that is a Good Thing. Easy Does It. Trust Trump.
https://twitter.com/ainsleyearhardt/status/90215040833169817
2nd try
Never thought I would see this headline from the Washington Post
Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley – Washington Post
Aug 28, 2017 6:44:54 AM
