August 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #221

Posted on August 28, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

252 Responses to August 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #221

Older Comments
  1. Dora says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Sebastian Gorka: Hillary Clinton Allies Are Working From Within White House To Ruin Trump

    http://www.newsweek.com/gorka-hillary-clinton-fans-are-working-within-white-house-ruin-trump-655694

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. be says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Re the Houston Mayor:
    The news channels and the weather channels gave accurate information on the rain that would come with Harvey.
    People should have taken responsibility for their own situations. They know where they live with 25 inches of rain and more coming in 2 days if they will be flooded.
    I personally believe it was each persons responsibility to know and act on the information given.
    I grew up in Houston and we all know it floods. We just had the Tax Day Flood.
    Everyone had to make this decision to leave or stay.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • be says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

      Mayor Turner was wrong tho to say not to leave.. I just saw that tweet..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • LEET says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Exactly! This is why you don’t wait around for the government to tell you what to do. Use the brain God gave you and make a decision. Sorry but all this is reminiscent of Katrina. The smart people left. All the finger pointing and blame casting afterward was sickening, same as now. If these people want someone to blame they should go stand in front of a mirror.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Houston’s moron mayor is presumably familiar with the area too. As the city’s leader, he’s responsible for ensuring public safety. He utterly failed to lead. There is no excusing his piss poor judgment or the city’s pathetic lack of preparation and cooperation. No doubt in my mind this democrat apparatchik played politics with peoples’ lives. Kind of like the scum in Charlottesville’s Politburo.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jonvil says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:46 am

      After decades of Government controlled brainwashing…er…education, ‘sit down, shut up and wait for someone else to tell you what to think and what to do’ is now SOP for far too many citizens.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Miles Rost says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    What’s the over/under for Trump being blamed for deaths in Houston?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    #DefendtheCourts

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Congress leadership ought to be hauled away in fisticuffs. Period.

      Like

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:40 am

      The Bible says when the judges/courts are crooked, the country falls into chaos.

      Communists want chaos.

      We’ve got to battle against the communists and communism!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        August 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

        In the USA, the Communists, Islamists and Black muslims have banded together to try to take over. Obama, Inc. did his damnedest to fundamentally change the US. PC rules and turning every agency of government into a weapon against dissent….it was like a 3rd world country.

        Hence the Antifa, BLM, etc. Remember in Ferguson, how there were some rioters who claimed to be connected to ISIS and how ISIS claimed to be responsible for the looting/burning, etc?

        Trump came along and kicked over the PC dragon right away, by attacking McCain, Bush, and the rest, and confronting the media about its lies and loss of readers/audience!

        Man, it was like being let out of prison after 8 years of a lawless, authoritarian regime!

        Turns out McCain, Romney and Ryan, Kasich and Rubio, even Cruz have allied with the Democrats, Globalists, Islamists and even ISIS!!!!

        The Uniparty has some very ugly elements. Antifa, Occupy, BLM, OFA, BAMN. These are Obama’s contribution to the US political scene. Obama must be stopped.

        What a wake-up call!!!

        We have to learn to fight with words, votes and rallies to expose their lies!

        Like

        Reply
  5. TwoLaine says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    More on #DefendtheCourts

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. LM says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Forces on the Left, embedded in our government, working against President Trump and his agenda are highlighted in this article. It is so important that Americans read and look into this information and decide for themselves if it is true:

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/did_america_surrender_on_911.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • IfThenElse says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:50 am

      The left more than likely felt that forces on the right were infiltrating their ranks during the transition from Bush (uugh) and Obama. The more left, the more the feeling.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Dora says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. lizzieintexas says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    This website was given out by FEMA for volunteers and donations

    https://www.nvoad.org/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. EricB says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Something doesn’t add up when it comes to Bannon & Gorka. Both publicly spoke against the President before leaving. If they were so concerned about Trumps message why would they make these statements knowing it would make Trump look bad & cause division in his base. Seems a very strange way to “help” Trumps agenda.
    Be careful believing Brietbart or anyone else supporting the two if them over Trump. Something very fishy is going on.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Not sure if already posted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. indiamaria2020 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:36 am

    We are all free thinkers. I hate to tell folks what to do. I do not appreciate that myself.

    Having been freed of MSM and most click-bait blogs, I have quickly become VERY optimistic. Funny that. I see amazing organization going on in Texas with prep and rescue. No two ways about it, nothing neat about a catastrophe. Our Governor Abbott acting competently, our POTUS acting competently. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and help. Tossing dry wood of hysteria onto the fire is not helpful.

    Sometimes I wonder if some of us “Wolverines” actually read CTH posts. So many amazing items, analyses, such as Sundance’s “just a thought” post last night on Trump’;s Camp David private briefings. Exciting, GREAT news bubbling…..Sure, the click-bait and MSM love misery, negative, and sensational. But we do not have to be fish that bite at every lure. Things seem to be going fabulously across the Nation. Some sores on the patient’s body, but these are old wounds that have a real chance to heal now. Exposing problems is not CREATING problems. Can’t solve them unless you know what they are. We are getting to the bottom of our National Abscess, and that is a Good Thing. Easy Does It. Trust Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    https://twitter.com/ainsleyearhardt/status/90215040833169817

    Like

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

    2nd try

    Like

    Reply
  14. youme says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Never thought I would see this headline from the Washington Post
    Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley – Washington Post
    Aug 28, 2017 6:44:54 AM

    Like

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s