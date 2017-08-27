August 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #220

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
I will lift up my eyes to the mountains;
From where shall my help come?
My help comes from the Lord,
Who made heaven and earth.
Ps 121:1-2
LikeLiked by 9 people
Everything from nearly Every “News” Outlet is designed to separate President Trump from US…..it is simply not going to happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Narrative
Engineers
Without
Shame
If you are watching a supposed “news” program, this is what you are being subjected to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We win by numbers alone ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone heard about the 10 day protest starting Monday to ”fight white supremacy” in DC? Lol. And of course its headed by white folks.. I saw its being heaving promoted by Hollywood on twitter especially by the creator of House of Cards. According to a Hill report they want POTUS to step down..Again major LOOOOLS. Good thing POTUS is not in DC but its real low to pull these stunts when the WH is busy dealing with the storm. The hollywood crowd clearly have learnt nothing from the election..
Links;;;http://thehill.com/homenews/news/348136-ten-day-march-from-charlottesville-to-dc-to-start-monday
LikeLiked by 1 person
These white Democrats might try quitting their browbeating and nastiness toward every non-white person who wants to or IS thinking for themselves politically/socially.
That would be a step in the right direction towards ending white supremacy.
LikeLike
How’s Steve Scalise doing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s the latest I can find so far. Dated 8/21.
Keep praying for him, Treepers. We want him as well as well can be and better than ever!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Once again I found an article from the left that shows you how scared they are that the Graham/Cassidy/Heller Repeal and Replace may actually do the trick to get 50+ Senators to vote YES! I say Senators versus Republicans because Jon Tester from MT and Bill Nelson from FL would be throwing billions of dollars away for their state to save a dying carcass!
The fact that a Medicaid Whore is co-sponsoring the bill is terrible for the left (Heller). Plus the House Freedom Caucus is onboard and Cruz/Lee are working with the group as well. What scares them out of their minds is that Lucifer himself likes the bill and would vote in favor of it!
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/new-obamacare-repeal-bill-returns-power-to-states-but_us_599c269ce4b0ac90f2cba9bc
From the article linked above:
After a summer of debating healthcare, Senate Republicans have yet another Obamacare repeal bill to consider—and this one is more conservative and state-oriented than the GOP’s previous attempts.
The new concept, sponsored by Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, would redirect current Obamacare spending to the states, giving each state legislature significant flexibility in how the dollars are spent, so long as it’s on healthcare.
The bill is an amendment to the Senate’s initial repeal bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, and it would also repeal the employer and individual mandates, but keep the rule requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions. It would cut subsidies and Medicaid expansion and direct the money to the states to use as they see fit.
The Cassidy/Graham plan would be a big win to states, especially those with legislatures that dislike Obamacare or want to enact a different policy. States could use funding currently allocated to the ACA for more state-based solutions.
The funding has to be used for healthcare, but it could go toward stabilizing markets, subsidizing premiums, paying bills, expanding state coverage, or a variety of other services.
This would particularly benefit states that did not expand Medicaid. Currently, a lot of funding is being directed to expansion states, and this amendment seeks to “equalize the treatment” of expansion states versus non-expansion states.
Another positive outcome would be in repealing the individual and employer mandates—easily the law’s most unpopular provisions. Particularly for consumers with incomes too high for Obamacare subsidies, repealing the individual mandate would mean they no longer would face a tax penalty for choosing to forgo the expensive insurance.
Most Republicans are in favor of allowing states to develop their own solutions, so this would be easy to support for small government conservatives.
States would have the ability to develop individual solutions to the problem of high premiums, but this could lead to disparities in coverage and care. States that find successful approaches will almost certainly have better access to care. States that struggle to fund their systems would probably see coverage losses. Some states may decide not to regulate insurance requirements or costs at all.
Another possible negative outcome would be for states that already expanded Medicaid. The bill’s authors say they want to “equalize” treatment between the states, but if you’re in a state that expanded Medicaid, you might interpret that as a plan to reduce your coverage to put you on par with states that did not. Consumers in these states might argue “You could have expanded Medicaid, too, and maybe your state would be in better shape if you had. Why cut our coverage to make yours better?”
But those states may be able to maintain their Medicaid expansion, if they can fund it. That’s the point of a plan like this—the differences in coverage, regulations, cost and access are part of the model. The fact that some states will develop better plans than others, and some consumers will have more access to care than others, is being promoted as a feature, not a flaw. The legislation’s proponents believe this area of healthcare policy is best managed by the states rather than the federal government.
The benefit of a policy like this is that it could result in multiple working healthcare systems, both liberal and conservative. The risk is finding yourself in a state with a less successful model.
Anyone who missed my two prior posts on this latest repeal and replace bill can find them here:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get the governors involved in the debate for passage and do it in a very public way. If enough governors (Democrat and Republican) become the vocal supporters and media face of this new bill, then it may have a chance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are absolutely correct Niagara Frontier! They are doing exactly that. There hope is that there will be 25 Republican Governors that demand it for their states and constituents.
This is scaring McConnell and the CoC to death 💀! Bernie and Pocahontas are petrified because it would be the death of Single Payer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/22/exclusive-rick-santorum-crafting-different-obamacare-repeal-plan-with-lawmakers-it-will-pass-through-the-house-and-the-senate/
From the article linked above:
Santorum has been working with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) among others, as well as with House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC). He has also been working with a large group of Republican governors, including Wisconsin’s Scott Walker, Arizona’s Doug Ducey, Arkansas’s Asa Hutchinson, and Mississippi’s Phil Bryant. Two of those states—Arkansas and Arizona—are Medicaid expansion states; the other two are not.
Santorum said that his idea would also, importantly, “put a stake in the heart of single-payer health care.”
“Lindsey Graham, Bill Cassidy, Mark Meadows, a lot of folks across the aisle, we’re working with Lee and Cruz on flexibility–that’s a big part of this, making sure the governors have flexibility, everyone is working with the parliamentarian to make sure that flexibility is a part of this,” Santorum said. “Even McCain and Dean Heller are working on this too. There is a very broad coalition, working to make this work. I have no doubt that we can get 25 Republicans [governors] or more on board, it will pass through the House and the Senate. I have no doubt about that whatsoever.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saw a Gillette shaver ad on tv tonite. They emphasized that 1200 Americans are employed in Massachusetts making their product. Never had ads before emphasizing domestically produced products. Winning!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Without fail, the one topic that flips the comment section on Yahoo is immigration! They had a story about our President ending DACA. I went directly to the comment section to see what the reaction was.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/report-trump-likely-end-obama-201700734.html
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump is reportedly poised to end the DACA program, fulfilling a campaign trail promise.
These are some of the comments as well as the number of Likes and Dislikes:
Robert
Another win. This winning is quite exhausting.
Likes 219 / Dislikes 44
Allen
GOOD, SEND THE ILLEGALS HOME!
Likes 213 / Dislikes 55
what the hell
As long as it legal, go for it Mr. President.
Making lefties insane is a plus.
Likes 206 / Dislikes 46
Chris
By DACA, Obama was trying to strengthen the Democratic voter base. He treated Americans like garbage, thank God the Demoncrats lost.
Likes 194 / Dislikes 47
victoria
Americans First!
Likes 166 / Dislikes 27
matt
nice to have a president that does what be says
Likes 170 / Dislikes 37
Kenny
END IT! END everything the last administration left behind. After all, tit for tat since they’re going out of their way to resist, obstruct, and block. How y’all ‘tards like them apples?
Likes 133 / Dislikes 34
FredF
any DACA that has used federal gov or state gov welfare programs for themselves or kids should be first to go.
Likes 126 / Dislikes 20
Not Missing
Go Trump!
Likes 161 / Dislikes 37
LikeLiked by 4 people
Arpaio Hurricane and Charlottesville on deck for tomorrow mornings shows…would be great to have DACA Repeal before 9am to really mess the Extreme Media’s agenda!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let them enjoy it because Sheriff Joe is going to destroy Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 next week when he exposes the truth behind his conviction and more importantly why it was for six months or less of jail time.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/26/az-rep-trent-franks-praises-trumps-pardon-of-joe-arpaio/amp/
This is what they are petrified about:
Although Arpaio is 85 years old and his wife is gravely ill, federal prosecutors from the Obama administration sought six months behind bars for the sheriff. If prosecutors had requested a single day more than six months of jail time, then the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights would have entitled Arpaio to a jury trial.
But by asking for only six months of jail time, Arpaio was denied the right for his fate to be decided by twelve Arizonans, who it is widely believed would likely have acquitted him. Instead, the aged lawman’s fate was decided by a district judge, and so Arpaio faced the threat of being locked up behind bars alongside hundreds of criminals who were locked up by him.
“Arpaio is the victim of political assassination and a partisan prosecution,” Franks concluded. “It is right and just for him and his ailing wife to receive the peace of an honorable retirement.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President picked the day to pardon Sheriff Joe for a beautiful reason! His wife is stricken with cancer and was celebrating her birthday today! 😭
LikeLike