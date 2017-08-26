Saturday August 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The Only Way
The world is broken and has gone astray;
Safety and peace are now war and dismay.
Islam makes jihad against infidels,
Warring with all from their self imposed hell.
Race against race, color against color;
Any excuse to hate each other.
Men against women, and rich against poor;
All hold grudges, want to even the score.
“Identity Politics”, it’s so named,
With all looking for another to blame.
The truth is passé, now lies fill the air;
You say “Love your neighbor”, but no one cares.
Many call good evil, and evil good,
And God’s Holy Word is not understood.
Wise in their own eyes, clever in their sight;
Their hearts are darkness, removed from the light.
Respect for the Lord has gone from this land;
No one sees good in the work of His hands.
Men live in lies; only seek to deceive,
And ridicule those of us that believe.
Many in this world are now asking why,
“Must we live like this, then, only to die?
Must we live in fear, hearing lies, having doubts?
Is there no escape? Is there no way out?”
There is a way, and it’s the only way
To perfect peace and joy, day after day.
God knows we live in this world full of sin,
That causes His chosen to turn to Him.
In God’s Son, there’s no gentile or Jew,
In Jesus, we’re one; God’s children, born new.
No colors, woman or man, slave or free,
United in Christ by His Holy Decree.
It’s only through Christ, we come to God
To learn His Truth, with wonder and awe,
To change our lives to be more like Him,
And be filled with His Spirit, full to the brim.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Borrowed and passed along.
Beautiful prayer.
My friends in distress will be grateful as I was.
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🛐
LikeLike
What made this condiment significant was that all the profits made off of the dressing would be donated to charity. To this day, 100% of the proceeds of Newman’s Own products are still going to charity.
“Paul Newman wanted to help make the world a better place, and he said, ‘What could be better than to hold out your hand to those who are less fortunate?’” recalled Forrester. “We are privileged to continue his extraordinary mission.”
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/newmans-35-years-ago-today-bottle-dressing-turned-500m-charity/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder which “charity” his proceeds go to?
Antifa, BlackBloc, RevCom, ResistTrump, or all of them?
LikeLike
Newman served in the United States Navy in World War II in the Pacific theater
One beneficiary of his philanthropy is the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a residential summer camp for seriously Newman co-founded in 1988.
He was a co-founder of Safe Water Network, a nonprofit that develops sustainable drinking water solutions for those in need.
In June 1999, Newman donated $250,000 to Catholic Relief Services to aid refugees in Kosovo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you…that was much appreciated
LikeLike
Guy Clark spent his childhood in Rockport, Texas.
LikeLike
Irish Blessing
May your hope be…
As determined as the river racing by,
As soft as the cry of the mourning dove,
As sweet and subtle as a lover’s sigh,…
As resolute as the sun rising each day,
As certain as the return each year of spring.
May it break through the darkling clouds
And confirm you against every evil thing.
May Jesus and Mary and Patrick and Brigid
Strengthen your faith and hope and love,
And may God bless you
Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
LikeLike
Our Father, Who art in Heaven, please protect our people down in Texas. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday. Please enjoy this classic before it is expunged from the record by The Committee to Prevent the Triggering of the Perpetually Aggrieved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ah, that’s cute. Thanks nimrodman.
LikeLike
In Furious Attack, Poland Slams “Arrogant” Macron, Says “You Won’t Rule Europe”
Even as recent European outcast Poland is demanding World War II reparations from Germany, causing a rift between Warsaw and Berlin, it has engaged in another diplomatic feud, this time with French president Macron, who as we learned overnight spends $10,000 each month on make up.
Separately, expanding the recent Polish demands that Germany pay for World War II reparations, Szydlo asked that Germany “take responsibility” for World War Two, as Poland is still recovering from the damage done by Nazi occupation, which left millions dead and buildings damaged on their soil.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-25/furious-attack-poland-slams-arrogant-macron-says-you-wont-rule-europe
LikeLike
Thanks,nimrod, it’s good to know there’s someone who spends more money on makeup than I do. French cosmetics are amazing.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike