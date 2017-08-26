Overnight Hurricane Harvey Discussion Thread – W/ Overnight RSBN Livestream…

Hurricane Harvey made landfall upon Rockport Texas with 130+ MPH winds. Massive and widespread catastrophic damage is now being reported in the areas around Rockport. Large buildings, including hotels, have partially or fully collapsed. Roofs are missing, and people are feared trapped within the buildings. NHS Website HERE
Joe Bastardi is a very good weather forecaster (imho). Here he is saying many things the others are not. Worth listening to. Texas in my prayers.
http://www.cbn.com/tv/5551739305001?mobile=false
ft hood will be an asset, go get ’em cav. and god speed/
Corpus Christi television station is broadcasting live
http://www.kiiitv.com
the problem here will be the same problem that we encountered during katrina, how do you get the ‘troops’ into the affected area if all of the roads are blocked? its a logistic and movement issue. airborne is not an answer as that would just gum up the works. lines of reliable logistic support have to be opened and that will mean chainsaws and brute force to go with ‘floating; it in.
i pray for the guys. its gonna be a bitch.
Storm has just been downgraded to a Cat 3 and still headed NNW at 7mph. Expect the aftermath to be something like hurricane Carla some 56 years ago which wreaked havoc from Rockport to Dallas.
I wouldn’t have evacuated, I’d have thrown a big ass hurricane party, free booze!
We did that in Louisiana during Hurricane Andrew. God was with us. It just didn’t seem right to leave our homes because the government said so. Having said that, a hurricane isn’t something to be trifled with.
The power was out for weeks, which meant candle light dinners night after night as everyone barbecued whatever was in the powerless and thawing deep freezers. That was after the storm. During the wind and rain it was no joke.
I’ll never forget the flags, prayers, chainsaws, and anonymous fellow Americans who helped people in need.
Let us all pray for our fellow Americans who are being tested at this moment in Texas.
I am very sorry for these reports and fully pray for those affected.
I just went through a Cat 10 hurricane, and will probably face another coming on fast on Sunday or Monday.
The difference is that where I live, we know we are in a hurricane alley. All buildings and houses are built with reinforced concrete. No basements. All electrical wires and infrastructure are buried.
Everyone knows the drill, get your loose objects secured, just common sense really. The biggest danger is flooding and landslips because of the hilly terrain, they are maintained.
I hope Pres Trump’s infrastructure bill will change this, i.e., bury the power lines. People who live in these areas need to realize you cannot build a house with sticks. It’s not necessarily pleasing aesthetically, but it can be.
People need to understand the confluence of geography, weather patterns as to where they live and build accordingly.
As old Ben Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Just my thoughts from living through countless typhoons and many more to come.
I have 5 generations of my family living in between Aransas Pass and Rockport and haven’t heard from them yet…so keep praying for them 🙂
Watching and praying in Micronesia. Have been through many typhoons here…hoping for the best for all our friends in Texas!
