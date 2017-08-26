Overnight Hurricane Harvey Discussion Thread – W/ Overnight RSBN Livestream…

Hurricane Harvey made landfall upon Rockport Texas with 130+ MPH winds. Massive and widespread catastrophic damage is now being reported in the areas around Rockport. Large buildings, including hotels, have partially or fully collapsed. Roofs are missing, and people are feared trapped within the buildings. NHS Website HERE

Hotel In Rockport, TX Destroyed; Parts Of Roof & Walls Gonepic.twitter.com/1ngCagAvcy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2017

Flash Flood Warning including Angleton TX, Sienna Plantation TX, Danbury TX until 3:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/6O2hbXd5XW — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 26, 2017

