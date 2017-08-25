Major Presser – Sarah Sanders, HR McMaster, Secretary Mnuchin, Tom Bosser – White House Press Briefing August 25th…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, National Security Adviser HR McMaster, Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bosser hold an extensive press briefing to cover: Current events, Venezuela, Afghanistan, the debt ceiling and Hurricane Harvey.
.
On Venezuela it is important to note the brilliance of the U.S. strategy and leverage. The U.S. is the only remaining cash purchaser of Venezuelan oil for refinement. Both China and Russia purchase Venezuela oil, however their purchases are made via pay-downs to previous loans from China and Russia to the Maduro regime. Since the corrupt election the U.S. has not refined oil shipments from Venezuela putting massive financial strain on the regime. (ie. economic leverage)
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A tanker carrying a cargo of about 1 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude has been stranded for more than a month off the coast of Louisiana for lack of a bank letter of credit to discharge, three sources have told Reuters.
[…] Major banks are cutting exposure to Venezuela as a result of political upheaval in the South American country. Some have closed accounts linked to officials of the OPEC member who have had sanctions leveled against them by the U.S. government and have refused to provide correspondent bank services or trade in government bonds.
[…] Crude sellers typically request letters of credit from customers that guarantee payment within 30 days after a cargo is delivered. The documents must be issued by a bank and received before the parties agree to discharge.
[…] The tanker Karvounis carrying Venezuelan oil is anchored at South West Pass off the coast of Louisiana, according to Reuters vessel tracking data. PBF Energy Inc, the intended buyer of the cargo, has been trying unsuccessfully to find a bank willing to provide a letter of credit to discharge the oil, according to two trading and shipping sources. (more)
Let’s claim the ship as derelict, and pump the oil into the National Reserve.
Be careful what you wish for. There’s a hurricane in the general area…
I absolutely love the way our President is chocking Maduro to death! 90% of their economy is based on the export of oil. The Chinese and Russians are taking every ounce of oil at no cost because Maduro borrowed $60 billion dollars from them. The money is to be paid back in oil. The US is it! Their tanker has been sitting off of the coast of Louisiana since July. I guess at some point the Russians or Chinese will come by and take the oil off of it because the US is no longer doing business with this MONSTER!
From the article SD linked above:
Revenue from the company’s oil sales, which have suffered because of low prices and declining production, account for more than 90 percent of the nation’s exports.
CASH BUYERS PDVSA’s cash flow has shrunk in recent years due to extended deals to barter its oil for refined products, services and loans. Chinese and Russian entities currently take about 40 percent of all PDVSA’s exports as repayment for over $60 billion in loans to Venezuela and the company in the last decade, according to a Reuters analysis of its sales.
Flepore coins a new verb !
To chock:
This infinitive is formed by combining the two words shock and choke. This verb is used sparingly, and is precisely applied to unanticipated actions toward rogue regimes by President Donald J. Trump.
You have me crying 😭!
Tom Bosser was fantastic and made it clear that our President is completely on top of everything and will do anything in his power for the 4.6 million people that will be effected by the hurricane.
Plus Texas has in my mind the BEST Governor in the entire U.S.! Governor Abbott and our President are as close as close can be and any negative press will be FAKE NEWS because it won’t come from the Great State of TX!
My sis is in Houston please keep her in your prayers…
Absolutely!
Thank you so much– I am a bit worried on this end… ; /
Prayers being sent to your sister, Sayit2016
SayIt: my candle is lit.
Thank you so much Kristin– she is only 20 min out of Galveston.
Let’s pray for all your loved ones. Broken windows and houses can be replaced. Previous lives not.
Will be praying for Texas and your sister for the next 24 hours. Watching the Weather Channel and it seems that Texas is taking this seriously and is prepared. Always a good thing to have God, and then the best Governor and President ever behind you.
Thank you Donna…I appreciate that so much.
🙏🏻
Houston is all good so far. Cloudy and light rain drizzles most of day. We’re praying for our southwest neighbors. I command Harvey to dissipate and dissolve and cause no hurt, harm, or danger to anyone in Jesus’ name, Amen!
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🙏🛐
You got it, praying right now.
Prayers for Texas.
Since last night….continuing throughout the day. ❤️
Tom Bosser was impressive! We need to clone him.
I hope Governor Abbott becomes involved in national politics in the future.
We don’t need anyone else in politics that does not have a good working knowledge of the Constitution. I know Abbott. Good man. Constitutionally illiterate. What can go wrong?
Yes, he was awesome! On message, articulate and factual. Governor Abbott is a strong leader.
Ah yes the LC ; ) Little history lesson.. the LC ( Letter of Credit) once upon a time when Ships were moving goods, they had a Letter Of Credit as land owners would charge ships/boats to their “property” the waterways so they actually had a letter in hand to show that there were delivering product and would pay as soon as they were paid.
In my business we use International BG/SBLC and DLCs ( Bank Guarantee, Stand By Letters of Credit and Documentary Letters of Credit…about 5 years ago I was settling one of these credits outside the US for a project and the banker told me something very interesting that I have never forgotten. This was a country outside the US and he said he would love to do this deal but under International Law if you lodge (SWIFT) that credit with our bank we have the right to confiscate that credit as that COUNTRY owes us money. He did not want to lose my business on this one LC as he would have. I was glad for the heads up ; ) So it is not a surprise they are having a hard time getting a bank to issue a LC to release the fuel to the buyer as that money goes directly back to Venezuela.
I used to have to type those – with a typewriter and carbon copies – when I was a secretary at Bank of America International Banking Department in L.A. No mistakes or the whole thing had to be done over. But the people were absolutely great-
Exactly one error and it was an “irregular” Doc that was not acceptable. Now they have electronis forms and it cuts down human error a lot ; )
Oh my gosh! I remember those days. When I first started as a legal secretary, I had to make 7 carbon copies of everything I typed. Believe me, you did NOT make mistakes as it took so long to correct. One law firm I worked for required every document be typed perfectly, with no mistakes. It wasn’t really a big deal in those days because we used ancient typewriters with carriage returns and retyping a long page because you made one mistake in the last line wasn’t a desirable outcome.
Lol! Thanks for the reminder!
Same here. Congressional reply letters to constituents were not even allowed a comma out of place and there was no such thing as making a correction. If you typed an error the letter was scraped and you started all over. Now no one seems to care about correct spelling, punctuation or neatness even. ITWOOP (In the words of our President) SAD!
I know. It drives me absolutely bonkers still when I see typos, punctuation and grammar errors.
Same here cats…When I started in the accounting business I had to type seven copies of each page of individuals tax returns. Commas and periods had to be precisely typed. Remember those awful erasers that one was, somehow, expected to use to ‘erase’ seven pages of carbon error with?
Same here….worked as a legal secretary between sophomore and junior year of college for insurance company in SF (early 60’s). Absolutely NO mistakes…by the time I got to the bottom of the page I was typing, my hands would be shaking for fear I would have to start over again.
Is the oil tanker in the path of the hurricane at all?
By the way, petroleum has a “fingerprint” in case somebody ( don’t know who…) might want to conceal the origin of a shipment.
you cannot…..all mineral deposits extracted from the earth including precious metals have trace elements contained with them and acts as a fingerprint for their source…..not only can the country be determined but the region or specific field it left is also revealed
The media is so dumb. President Trump has/had hotels and businesses all over the world. The question about the hurricane, oh come on MSM!
Does Pres.Trump have the experience for a hurricane?
Oh please, PLEASE! Make it stop! Can someone…. anyone….. from that pack of Crapweasel press pool douches ask an intelligent question? Ugh!
On the bright side, I honestly think more and more people are seeing them for what they are. Especially anyone who listened to this briefing saw the strong professionalism and technical competence of for example Bosser and Mnuchin and they saw the contrast of the idiot press who once again proved they have an agenda and who ask one stupid and meaningless question after another. The extreme media cares about their political agenda, but people care about jobs, security, and issues like health care and taxes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
rhetorical Q, right?
I’d say PDJT has more experience than the Backtrack, the community organizer.
I absolutely LOVED Sarah’s response at the end to the dumb reporter (John Decker) who asked why the President tweeted what he did about poor Bob Corker from TN. He went on to list other Republican Senators that the president has been mean to this last month; Lucifer (John McCain), Mrs. Lindsey Graham, Medicaid Whore from AK, Lisa Murkowski, Book Writer, Jeff Flake and the Turtle himself.
Sarah stated stone faced the following, “The End Game is for Congress to do their job and actually pass legislation. For years they have been all talk and no action!”
Bob Corker from TN is absolutely regretting that he ate his Wheaties the day he decided to talk about the chaos in the WH! The last 24hrs have been a slap of reality when you mess with our LION.
We are about to see the Monster Tsunami hit TN very shortly! I posted the following last night:
Folks this Alabama race has got the Trump candidates smelling blood in the water in TN! Bob Corker will be primared the same way Flake and Heller will!
https://amp.tennessean.com/amp/594374001
From the article linked above:
Joe Carr, who has twice challenged Tennessee Republicans in Congress over the last three years but lost both primary races, is now weighing a run against U.S. Sen. Bob Corker in 2018.
Sensing an anti-establishment undercurrent again, the tea party-aligned former Tennessee state representative from Lascassas confirmed he’s thinking about challenging Corker, R-Tenn., for the Republican nomination.
Carr said he gets “calls and messages on a daily basis” encouraging him to do so. He said his candidacy would have an appeal “in the age of Trump,” predicting 2018 would not be kind to incumbents.
“Like Donald Trump, I speak my mind. I know what I believe. I know why I believe it,” Carr told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee. “I believe I can articulate it, which generates a lot of interest.”
Guess you showed up in TN yesterday to speak? His proud Father decided to retweet his son’s tweet. Nine hours later, he decided to tweet about the Republican Senator from TN.
Bob Corker will NOT run for reelection in TN! His legacy will be forever tied to the Iran Deal. As soon as he announces that he isn’t running, Rep. Marsha Blackburn from TN will throw her name into the hat. She and our President are very close friends and she supports MAGA!
Looks like I moved to TN just in time for all the fun to begin!
Absolutely! The state is sick of Corker and the Obamacare lover Alexander!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I moved from TN to MO last Dec, so I traded bad for bad. That said, MAGA wherever you are!
17Cats,
yeah, but just think of the stories you’ll be able to tell your Grandkids about how you helped Drain the Swamp !
Bob Corker = Swamp Snake
Really appreciate all the details and facts you provide!
I also loved Sara’s response. She is far more diplomatic than I would have been. My response would have been, “Well, duh!” Personally, I’m looking forward to the Tea Party Revolution of 2018.
Carr was working the room last night at a county meeting with about 300 GOP voters. He is seriously considering and may announce soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s the Zippo? Let’s light this candle!
Trump is going on the road starting next week to sell the tax reform. Very exciting!
Please tell me why it is ok for McCain, his girlfriend linda , ryan, and corker to put down our PTrump but he is not allowed to fight back. Oh yeah Mc Connell also. They all deserve to be slammed IMO!
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Class action lawsuit against CNN is in the works.
https://www.ourtakedown.com/
Sleepy time for the midnight ramblers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Bossert
Tom Bossert not Bosser. I took notice of his name when I first heard of him because it is my daughter’s married name. Her husband is French and the Bossert is pronounced like Bus Air but the English speaking pronounce it Boss ert.
Venezuela is a movie Trailer for the United States had Hillary Clinton been elected President .
I loved it when Sarah cut off Jonathan at the knees when he tried to insist on his second question. A first class jerk
I noticed Jim Acosta was not present.
They are so concerned with timelines for everything so when a deadline is missed they can pounce. Bravo for the President for not setting timelines.
As someone who lives in a hurricane state, Florida, I don’t look to the POTUS for guidance or reaction. I listen to the Governor and my local city/county mayors for guidance. The press tried to make the disaster that is to come all about the President and the federal government’s responsibility. Now, I understand the failures of the past but is the press really that IGNORANT to how this all works and who the local people should be listening to? Nothing makes me more angry then when hurricanes become political. Kudos to Tom Bosser for the answer that this not a political thing, that Pres Trump cares for everyone, not only in the path of this storm, but in MAGA.
I am praying for everyone who is in the path of this storm and hope that they evacuated if they needed to and stay safe.
Can anyone explain why CTH page won’t let me scroll down? Driving me crazy!
Major Garrett nodded off to sleep during the press briefing. Major Garrett is such a total “dork”. But then all these people are dorks . It is as though they were all hatched from the same convoluted hen-house. I wonder what these press people would be doing other than this job? …….and I can not think of a thing beyond minimum wage at some dusty, dark, near empty warehouse somewhere.
