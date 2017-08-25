Friday August 25th – Open Thread

Posted on August 25, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Friday August 25th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Solace in a time of crisis, however brief it may be, can still be restorative. Be well, Treepers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:57 am

    I hope they don’t decide to yank this down. 👿

    Like

    Reply
  6. Harry Lime says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Have Faith Treepers!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. smiley says:
    August 25, 2017 at 2:22 am

    HARVEY just upgraded to CAT 2, heading towards TEXAS.

    http://abcnews.go.com/US/harvey-expected-make-landfall-major-hurricane/story?id=49397270

    prayers for all in the path !

    be safe.

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s