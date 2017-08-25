Friday August 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Solace in a time of crisis, however brief it may be, can still be restorative. Be well, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they don’t decide to yank this down. 👿
LikeLike
Sorry, but considering the stated the nation, yours would be one of my first choices !
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have Faith Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
HARVEY just upgraded to CAT 2, heading towards TEXAS.
http://abcnews.go.com/US/harvey-expected-make-landfall-major-hurricane/story?id=49397270
prayers for all in the path !
be safe.
LikeLike
LikeLike