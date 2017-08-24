Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 24th 2:30pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders holds the press briefing for Thursday August 24th at 2:30pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Sarah I hope you got your armor on today.
Sarah, give em’ hell!
Trump Twitter followers @realDonaldTrump:
36,635,004 – 2:15 pm 8/24
36,544,557 – 2 pm 8/23 – one day ago
34,993,845 – 3pm 8/17 – one week ago
34,446,881 – 9:30 pm 7/24 – one month ago
25,481,138 – 12 pm – 2/24 – 6 months ago
+ PHC @phcensored
@phcensored, huh? That’s sure to raise hackles for Twitter Cintrol Nazis!
I think we should all change to some variation of RobertELee
@DeplorableRobertELee
@PatriotRobertELee
@ESPNRobertLee
@LeaveLeeInPeace
@LEEnLeftistsStink
@AntifaELee
@LeeReeeeeeeeeeee🐸🐸
Ok I’ll stop now
They gonna love this
‘Texan Treeper for Trump’
What time zone for the press conference?
That image of Sarah on the topmost live feed (Right Side Broadcasting) – I love it. If I had a mirror I would not be surprised to see that exact look on my face during every WH Press Briefing. The frown, the head tilt, the cocked eyebrow, the look in her eyes. It’s worth a thousand words of disgust and exasperation with a dash of disbelief at the intentional stupidity she witnessing.
Anyone got a good caption for it?
“Go ahead; make my day”
Another Eastwood favorite:
You a Presstitue?
Man’s gotta make a living…
Dying ain’t much of a living.
“The stupid is strong in this one.”
My 3 children behave better than these a$$holes.
“They all must have soiled themselves because I smell feces.”
I have missed these; should be fun and interesting. Do we have odds on what the narrative for today is?
1:1 Why is trump a racist?
3:1 Russia Russia Russia
10:1 North Korea
1M:1 Hillary is a crook
Trump is a White Supremacist and he’s “unstable.”
” Dumb and Dummer “
Sarah is moved. Beautiful
Any time an issue of a vacancy is brought up (e.g. DHS), then there should be a firm reminder that the press should also be concerned about the number of individuals who have been nominated but not yet confirmed.
Sarah shuts down Fake News brilliantly
Aaannnddd another fish landed off the Pershing troll! Awesome. Then the reporter just had to add that PDJT continues to tweet this misinformation and debunked stories. Obviously, the reporter failed reading comprehension. The “free” press never ceases to amaze.
Just love her expression…
Sarah: ‘I don’t think you can put a price tag on American lives
John Gizzy (sp?) goes there … Russia!!!!!
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico.
I guess it is better than Crazy, Crazy, Crazy.
Sarah is absolutely brilliant
