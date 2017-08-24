Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 24th 2:30pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders holds the press briefing for Thursday August 24th at 2:30pm

WH Livestream LinkRSBN LivestreamAlternate Livestream

  1. linda4298 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Sarah I hope you got your armor on today.

  2. Nigella says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Sarah, give em’ hell!

  3. georgiafl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Trump Twitter followers @realDonaldTrump:

    36,635,004 – 2:15 pm 8/24
    36,544,557 – 2 pm 8/23 – one day ago
    34,993,845 – 3pm 8/17 – one week ago
    34,446,881 – 9:30 pm 7/24 – one month ago
    25,481,138 – 12 pm – 2/24 – 6 months ago

  4. Mia C says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    What time zone for the press conference?

  5. anaveragejoesite says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    That image of Sarah on the topmost live feed (Right Side Broadcasting) – I love it. If I had a mirror I would not be surprised to see that exact look on my face during every WH Press Briefing. The frown, the head tilt, the cocked eyebrow, the look in her eyes. It’s worth a thousand words of disgust and exasperation with a dash of disbelief at the intentional stupidity she witnessing.

    Anyone got a good caption for it?

  6. Running Fast says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I have missed these; should be fun and interesting. Do we have odds on what the narrative for today is?

    1:1 Why is trump a racist?
    3:1 Russia Russia Russia
    10:1 North Korea
    1M:1 Hillary is a crook

  7. Dekester says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    ” Dumb and Dummer “

  8. fedback says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Sarah is moved. Beautiful

  9. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Any time an issue of a vacancy is brought up (e.g. DHS), then there should be a firm reminder that the press should also be concerned about the number of individuals who have been nominated but not yet confirmed.

  10. fedback says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Sarah shuts down Fake News brilliantly

  11. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Aaannnddd another fish landed off the Pershing troll! Awesome. Then the reporter just had to add that PDJT continues to tweet this misinformation and debunked stories. Obviously, the reporter failed reading comprehension. The “free” press never ceases to amaze.

  12. sharpshorts says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Just love her expression…

  13. fedback says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Sarah: ‘I don’t think you can put a price tag on American lives

  14. redlegleader68 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    John Gizzy (sp?) goes there … Russia!!!!!

  15. Ferret2 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Mexico, Mexico, Mexico.

    I guess it is better than Crazy, Crazy, Crazy.

  16. fedback says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Sarah is absolutely brilliant

