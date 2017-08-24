August 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #217

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Here is the energy report referenced by
Secretary Perry
https://energy.gov/articles/doe-releases-first-annual-national-energy-employment-analysis
I’ll vouch for that. Last weekend, going over Santiam Pass on the way to Central Oregon to view the eclipse, so much smoke was hovering over the forests it was literally hard to see the trees. My eyes were actually stinging, it was that bad. Forest fires are very scary, fire fighters risk their lives to bring big burns under control. I’m glad the Trump administration is committed to helping out.
You can call me crazy 😜 but I have a funny feeling we may see the plan that ultimately Repeals and Replaces Obamacare and removes the federal government from healthcare once and for all. One of Barry from Kenya’s 🇰🇪 big architects is concerned that they may have the bill that not only gets 50 Republicans but a handful of Democrats as well. It would also kill Crazy Bernie’s wish of Single Payer.
This bill would KILL the 4 states that receive 40% of the Obamacare funding; NY, CA, MA and MD (you don’t get much bluer than them). It also puts Democrat Senators in states that our President won that are up for reelection in 2018 in a terrible predicament. How the hell can you vote NO to additional money 💰 and your Governor having the ability to shape healthcare for the constituents in your state (article does a great job of explaining how Senator Bill Nelson from FL and Jon Tester from MT will be screwed).
Also the bill has the backing of one of the Medicaid Whores, Dean Heller from NV, the House Freedom Caucus, Senators Lee and Cruz and amazingly Lucifer himself! Our President supports the bill as well. What excites me the most is that the press is real quiet about it because they know it would be well received in Red States and states that are on the cusp of going Red (NV, CO, NM and MN). You can’t argue it and more importantly Americans would be really happy with it.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/22/exclusive-rick-santorum-crafting-different-obamacare-repeal-plan-with-lawmakers-it-will-pass-through-the-house-and-the-senate/
From the article linked above (added a lot of the article so that folks can get a deeper understanding of the bill)
Santorum has been working with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) among others, as well as with House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC). He has also been working with a large group of Republican governors, including Wisconsin’s Scott Walker, Arizona’s Doug Ducey, Arkansas’s Asa Hutchinson, and Mississippi’s Phil Bryant. Two of those states—Arkansas and Arizona—are Medicaid expansion states; the other two are not.
I have no question that we can get very broad support among the Republican base and frankly this will get support from a Democrat or two. The reason is because of the way that Obamacare is structured, it benefits a handful of states. There are four states in order of how well they do: Massachusetts, California, New York, and then Maryland. Those four states which comprise about 21 percent of the population of the country get close to 40 percent of the money under Obamacare.”
“What you can do is redistribute this money that has been heaped upon these four ultra blue, very wealthy states by the way, and don’t need a lot of federal support because they’re very wealthy states. Yet that’s where the money is going because Obama wrote it that way.
“It’s the best idea, it’s the most politically viable idea. It’s the only one that can still pass, and it’s the easiest one to explain because all we’re doing is draining the swamp,” he said. “We’re taking the money out of Washington and giving it to the governors in two block grants. The first block grant has been described as in both the House and the Senate bills. We basically don’t change the McConnell block grant. For Medicaid, for traditional Medicaid, pre-expansion ACA Medicaid, stays the same. The second block grant is made up of all of the money that we spend on Obamacare today. What is that? [Medicaid] expansion dollars, the tax credit dollars, the cost-sharing reduction payments, and the two special Obamacare deals for Minnesota and New York. Which is about three and a half billion bucks a year. So all of that money comes together and we put into a formula, the formula is reflective of the number of people in your low income not covered by Medicaid. It would just be low income 38 to 50 percent of poverty, we’re still jiggering with the numbers. But it will be low-income not eligible for Medicaid.”
He continued with his explanation: “That will be your denominator, the pot of money that is available. That money will be for the formula. What’s important is that there will be no individual entitlement for this money. So someone is 100 to 138 percent of poverty, so people that aren’t entitled to any money, that money that comes to the states we have to pick a number and does this make sense? The other thing is that we’re going to weight it, this formula, so it won’t just be the pure number, we’ll weight it for older people that will get a little more–they may count as 1.2 people, the lower-income which you could say would be 100 to 250 percent of poverty, it may count as 1.2 people. At the high end of the scale that may count as .75 people. Right? So weight it for older and we can’t count sick and we weight it for older and low-income Americans, and then we will weight for density because rural populations are more expensive than taking care of people in cities. Those are the kind of factors and we will do cost of living, and higher cost areas will cost more, and we will weight these in a formula that will reflect the population of the state that they are trying to take care of. So, there will be this formula. The block grants will start in 2020. New money in some states, everyone will shift out of the older Obamacare. There will be some states like California and Massachusetts that will take a substantial reduction form, what they received the previous year, but we are creating a floor so everyone will match the new formula over a seven-year period to 2026. By 2026 everyone is on the formula.”
Santorum said that his idea would also, importantly, “put a stake in the heart of single-payer health care.”
“Now that every state will have their own health care system, no way will the government be able to take it back,” Santorum said.
What’s more, with 50 separate laboratories, different states will try different ideas and eventually the best and most effective ideas will be implemented—and it will be much easier to implement healthcare reforms when managed at the state level than at the federal level.
“Let’s take a Democrat senator from a non-expansion state,” Santorum said. “His states get almost no money right now and it could get a huge amount of money and it could be designed by their own state, how are they supposed to vote no? No, I want to keep all the money in Washington so California and Massachusetts can keep it all? This plan provides real incentive to the governors. This is a block grant with no match requirement. So unlike Obamacare, where starting in 2020 all of these states are spending all of this money have to come up with 10 percent to make up the difference now. Under our plan there is no match. So, it’s just a straight block grant. Or if you’re the governor of Montana you’re an expansion state, and you’re going to get a little more money because you’re a low-cost Medicaid state and you don’t have to come up with 10 percent. Now if you’re a senator from that state and your state gets to design that program to meet the needs of your people and they have more money and you don’t have to tax your own people for the match, how do you vote no? You would think that the cost is pretty serious. You don’t vote for something that your state benefits from doing in order to keep federal control, and I’m a Republican and I love running against someone like that. Look at Bill Nelson; he’s going to have a race and Rick Scott is going to run against him and Bill Nelson is going to vote no, where now Florida gets $6 billion in tax credits and under this proposal they’ll double that number. Bill Nelson is going to have to say that it would benefit Floridians, vote against twice as much money, and design it ourselves, but I’m a no.”
Santorum added that given the broad coalition of support for an idea like this, he believes that something can and will get done—a huge win for President Trump if so.
“Lindsey Graham, Bill Cassidy, Mark Meadows, a lot of folks across the aisle, we’re working with Lee and Cruz on flexibility–that’s a big part of this, making sure the governors have flexibility, everyone is working with the parliamentarian to make sure that flexibility is a part of this,” Santorum said. “Even McCain and Dean Heller are working on this too. There is a very broad coalition, working to make this work. I have no doubt that we can get 25 Republicans [governors] or more on board, it will pass through the House and the Senate. I have no doubt about that whatsoever.”
The folks at VOX are petrified about it! They know that Obamacare will be gone even in states like NY, CA, MA and MD because those states would have to kick in large sums of money to keep Obamacare plans for their constituents.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/1/16074746/cassidy-graham-obamacare-repeal
From the article linked above:
But the plan does much more than that. The proposal would eliminate the health care law’s subsidies for private insurance and end the Medicaid expansion. The health insurance marketplaces would no longer exist as they are envisioned to continue under other Republican proposals.
Cassidy-Graham would arguably be more disruptive, not less, to the current health care system. It would let money currently spent on health insurance go toward other programs, providing no guarantee that the Affordable Care Act programs individuals rely on today would continue into the future.
Cassidy-Graham would repeal the health care law’s tax credits for middle-income Americans, the cost-sharing reduction subsides for low-income Americans, and the Medicaid expansion in 2020. This makes it a bit more radical than other Republican plans, which leave a (less generous) version of the tax credits in place.
Cassidy-Graham would make it much more expensive for states to continue Obamacare if they like it.
Read about the new plan and like the idea of giving more money to state. Main political drawback is the loss of the “bailout” for insurance so wonder about the “Turtle”. Main political benefit is the gain of “redistributed” money from the 4 large Dem states to many smaller Dem/Rep states. Conn. is going bankrupt so inventive plan could provide backstop.
Maybe the reason Mitch had dinner with Tom Donohue to tell him that their Euthopean dream is over and there is nothing that he can do to stop the Trump Tsunami 🌊! You are right! This plan literally destroys ever single penny the CoC and Big Club ever paid to have BarryCare become the law of the land.
I’m not sure I get this. This is talking about medicaid. What about everyone else? Do we go back to free market health insurance under this plan?
Felice, once again my thanks for reading through this stuff and posting on it. I didn’t think I had any more anger and disgust left for Obamacare, but you proved me wrong!
I am so TICKED to realize that California, NY, Maryland, and Massachusettes have been like little Muh Zhu, your pig, at the trough because Obama’s evil minions were only to happy to screw everyone else and reward those state.
This sounds like a plan, maybe the best plan under the circumstances.
More than 24hrs since the Phoenix Rally and no mention of Rev. Graham, Dr. Carson, and Dr. King speaking of national unity and love for all humanity. Only blurb was about Dr. Carson violating Federal Law (i.e., criminal). Extreme Media: get it together…more lies will only lead to more anger for lying to the American People.
The pathetic truth is this: It would be truly shocking if they DID.
Of course — CRYING FOUL: Activists say City of Phoenix Police Department officers were “aggressive” and “violent” during the aftermath of yesterday’s Donald J. Trump rally in Phoenix. FULL STORY: http://bit.ly/2v6N042
Majority of the comments support the police
You’re given an order to disperse and you ignore it. Then you throw rocks and bottles at the police.
I think these people got off easy.
What did you think was going to happen? Did the protesters assume that they would continue to ignore the police and keep throwing bottles and the foolish police would just stand there and take it?
Did they think that more bottle throwing would make it better?
Welcome to reality 101. You don’t listen and then start throwing things, expect an adult to step in and stop that nonsense.
Might be a worthwhile ” educational experience ” to gear up these critics and shove them into the front lines at the next police confrontation with their “peaceful demonstrators ” brethren !
Nice. Well there you have it. This is the guy the MSM is wanting to trash now.
That one got off the plantation. Dems do their usual of hunting him down and making him pay.
How very KKK of Democrats to ID and tenaciously target a person for extraordinary abuse by their skin color if they don’t follow Democrat plantation orders.
I think the Dems are about to exit Antifa stage left.
Good aim by that cop.
Nah, the Dems/Globalists could give a sh*t about their Useful Idiots.
One down, still plenty to go.
For those who don’t know yet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
His new nickname is “Pepperballs”.
The only thing that would have been funnier is if the guy wearing the Kaepernick jersey had been the one to get hit.
Perhaps that one won’t be procreating.
LikeLike
At all future “Counter Protests”
A CALL TO ARMS…. Score big points.. hit an Antifart in the nuts… Left nut for a bonus
LikeLiked by 3 people
My favorite version, always gets a smile.
“People Arrested for Vandalizing Confederate Statue All Have This One Shocking Thing in Common”
..”those arrested have something other than potential big fines in common. It turns out that at least three of them are members of the Communist Party. This seldom-reported fact is inconvenient to the narrative that the protest were spontaneous. The protests were in fact organized in large part by the communist Workers World Party, which the arrested members belong to.
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/08/949832-people-arrested-vandalizing-confederate-statue-one-shocking-thing-common/
The biggest failure of McCarthyism is that it did not identify every communist in the US and then kill them all.
Crooked’ mask is off…definitely a cultural Marxist!
Why am I not 50 weeks into my election victory!!!!
From the big ugly to the big beautiful. Pictures of the White House renovations.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/gallery/2017/aug/23/white-house-renovations-donald-trump
PTrump has killed fake msm. Now independent and little lefty donot trust any msm. Msm is angry for their future and their power for making calls. PTrump is eating 90% coverage free coverage and no one can sells their idea anymore. PTrump loves to see himself on tv all the time. PTrump will get upset if no talk about him for 2 days on CNN.
There are many fake hate mail are sending by extreme left to regular American folks especially to minorties. This is new tactic by well planned liberal extreme groups. This week there will be news that PTrump racist supporter are doing all these. Where is FBI and justice department? It can not happen overnight. Antifa and BLM are running free and their money supplier.
Update on the Soros petition. We are nearing 20K signatures. The tweet has gained momentum throughout the day. I don’t know if anyone else is promoting this petition or not. Will try to update along the way as we hit milestones.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks, Sandra. Just signed and retweeted you.
Yall this tweet is hilarious from SDs twitter…the video is TOO freakin hilarious!! Pepper Balls boy in hospital, actually sez his Dr is going to have an OBGYN!!!! check out his no-no and tiddly winks!!! Seriously cannot make this stuff up! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/900555741504974848
LikeLiked by 3 people
That has to be satire, but it is funny.
Point of Order…..
If surgeons are forced to simply remove the rest of McCain’s brain to save his life….. will he be automatically re-designated as a Democrat Senator?
LikeLiked by 3 people
hmmmm…..Well, Ms. Hill, the sight/thought of YOU made millions and millions of American’s skin crawl too, so I guess we’re more than even.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I can’t help but think that each time they do, she just disgusts more and more Americans- even those who *may* have been neutral in the past.
Okay. All day I’ve been searching for the Bret Baier segment which followed President Trump’s speech last night. A portion of it was priceless when the female psychologist, Dr. something-or-other, who’s name I can’t remember was questioned if she thought the media had been guilty of helping to fan the flames of the antifa group. (Paraphrasing) They were expecting her to fall right in line with their whining about President Trump’s lambasting of the news media because their feelings were hurt. Oh, their pain!
She didn’t. In fact she agreed with President Trump that the news media had been unfair to him and did, in fact, fan the flames of discontent.
Well, guess what?! I found the clip on Youtube which was listed under the name of Matt Schlapp, ACU Chairman, instead of Bret Baier. They cut the video off just prior to the interview of the psychologist. I’ll link it anyway even though the part I was attempting to highlight is no longer there, probably forever lost on the editing room floor. If this isn’t misleading the public, I don’t know what is……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I actually saw that, after months and months of not watching Brett Baier and was so glad I did. Yeah, you could tell she smashed their expected narrative. It was beautiful!
Thanks for searching for the clip.
Funny, like sunnydaze below I hadn’t watched Special Report in ages but I turned it on for a bit to see how they handled the coverage of the speech.
The woman’s name is Dr. Gina Loudon, I believe, a little uncertain about the spelling. She is from San Diego. She is a shrink, I think, and a frequent contributor on Fox Business Channel. She is a staunch Trump supporter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OB/Gyn is taking a look and helping him out. LOL.
Wonder if that’s a doctor/male nurse who made a fake vid.
I think it’s a fake, but that’s just me. Why the bandaged head and that funny rambling when he does the fist thing. But funny. 😛
Molly… “fake” is obvious…. but funny 🙂
“Swollen private parts”… probably a first time thing?
Who knows WHERE this person is on the Gender scale?
May have to add a PS
LGBTTQQIAAPPS
He says it swelled to “almost the size of a ping pong ball”. Sounds like he has a different type of TDS.
LOL!
1. I’m naïve, you know that. 😉
2. The Micro… guy in the tweet gave me flashbacks of Gab and I lost focus… for a bit.
AntiiiiiiiiiFa-Mangina Specialist 🤡
sorry people. I laugh at the pepper balls until I have a stomach ache…..LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dig faster, Mitch.
How do i get a video from reddit and post it here? That latest antifa video with sound effects is a good companion to the comic.
you mean this one
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol lol! Yep. 🤣
the 1812 overture is the funniest part……
Yep it was. Some humor is really base, but these people are perfect subjects. the memes n videos just magically appear!
The_Donald is the place for memes
I’m emailing Mr. Trump to remind him we want DACA repealed. I check some of their sites and they are horrible to him and his family. Always making fun of him and being so victious and degrading. How these people can demand amnesty and than attack the person who is suppose to give it to them is amazing. #heretostay is one place that advocates for “dreamers”. They basically say tough luck they are here to stay. United we dream is another disgusting example of what these people stand for. Anti American and definitely want Trump. They have to go back. These people will not assimilate and are against everythingAmerica stands for. Democrat voters and then some.
Don’t want Trump.
Calm down and #MAGA =)
I recently saw an article in the local AZ Central paper that if Republicans choose Kelli Ward in the AZ primary they will be giving the Senate seat to the Democrats. Also said Mitch McConnell was getting ready to run anti Kelli Ward ads painting her as a kook to promote Flake.
However, according to this Highland Poll….it seems the opposite is true, and that it is Ward that has the best chance of retaining the seat.
———–
Next, please tell me if you approve or disapprove of the job the following persons or groups are doing:
Q. If the primary election for United States Senate were held today, would you vote for [Rotate] Jeff Flake or Kelli Ward? [N = 273]
28.2% Jeff Flake
42.5% Kelli Ward
5.1% Some other candidate
24.2% Don’t know, Refused
Q. If the General Election for United States Senate were held today, would you vote for [Rotate] Jeff Flake or Kyrsten Sinema?
32.5% Jeff Flake
40.5% Kyrsten Sinema
27.0% Don’t know, Refused
Q. If the General Election for United States Senate were held today, would you vote for [Rotate] Kelli Ward or Kyrsten Sinema?
30.5% Kelli Ward
31.8% Kyrsten Sinema
37.8% Don’t know, Refused
http://www.azhighground.com/blog/post/us-senator-jeff-flake-in-double-electoral-jeopardy-twelve-months-away-from-primary-election
