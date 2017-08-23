Wednesday August 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Amen ❤
So as not to distract from the Big Event on Monday, I will post this now for your historical reference. As Governor of New York until the end of the year, this was a big deal phenomenon for me in ’32. 👿
Holy Cow! After watching that rally I think I need a cigarette and a shot of bourbon and I don’t smoke or drink.
Me too 😂😂
A repeat message: share the info that a huge protest day, planned for Nov 04, is set up by the Communists. Make the progressives “own” it. Share in social media and with friends and family. Then, when it happens, to whatever degree, they will know it is just Communists doing what they do – and it is not plain ol’ everyday folk rising up and voicing opinions.
This will de-fang the whole thing. When everybody and his dog knows the Communists are setting up some huge one-day spirit-move-me-thing.
http://revcom.us/a/503/andy-zee-presentation-at-refuse-fascism-august-5-en.html
I Love Dogs
Generation Z is moving away from Facebook….prefer Instagram and snapchat. Is there anything significant about that? I don’t know much about those social media sites.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/08/22/report-teens-ditching-facebook-for-instagram-snapchat/
Irish Blessing
May the friendships you make,
Be those which endure,
And all of your grey clouds
Be small ones for sure.
And trusting in Him
To whom we all pray,
May a song fill your heart,
Every step of the way.
Today was a good day. I am thankful for it and pray tonight for a all the Trump supporters who were out there in Phoenix. Once it was dark, the protesters were more daring and violent.
I pray for all the law enforcement officers so they will get home safely.
Amen.
