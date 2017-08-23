August 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #216

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Great rally!!
As I mistakenly posted on an unrelated thread, I am in the midst of a cat 10 typhoon with up to 200 klm ph winds. Someone’s air-con landed in my back garden.
No comparison to Typhoon Donald at the rally!
James Clapper on CNN just now threatening Trumps life!!!!!!
What? What did he say?
OMG the sheer crap coming out of CNN and MSNBC is incredible–Clapper is a POS traitor–but after listening to his verbal diarrhea its easy to see how such corruption and illegal shit went down with the Intelligence community under his reign. Jesus what a fucking lying
traitor
I can’t find a link! I tuned into infowars for a moment to watch their post- rally coverage and one of the hosts says ” James Clapper is on CNN?” , “turn it on”
Clapper is mid conversation with Lemon about how “they” are going to have to put a stop to Trump, we can’t let this continue, he is causing our country too much adversary, Bob Corker was right, Trump isn’t sane…
It went on and on, but in a deadly serious, very threatening way- I’m am very worried what they are going to try!!
I will pray even harder!
Found it!!
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/08/22/james_clapper_i_question_trumps_fitness_wonder_if_he_is_looking_for_a_way_out.html
Crapper knows that when Trumps people investigate him, he’s toast. He’s going to do and say everything he can, to try and stay out of jail.
followed by Tuckman’s #fakenews report of Tear Gas – they were smoke bombs. If it was tear gas, he wouldn’t be standing there talking
Why is not president security visiting him?
this??
CNN contributor James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, said after watching President Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Phoenix he questions his fitness for office. Clapper said Trump seems to be “looking for a way out” of the presidency.
“I really question his ability, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it,” Clapper said. “Maybe he is looking for a way out.”
“I do wonder, as well about the people that attracted to this — to this rally as others. You know, what are they thinking? Or why am I so far off base? Because I don’t understand the adulation. Of course, that’s why I think he gravitated to having this rally as ill-timed as it is,” Clapper said.
It’s the latter, Clapper – you’re a washed up has-been on a toilet seat station.
It’s YOU, not US
Even Don Lemon seemed shook- the guys at infowars looked incredulous and I about had a heartattack-
They are dog whistling to each other, and desperate!
This is dangerous
Clapper was implying Trump is “crazy.”
This is the Dems (and Black Caucus) latest attempt – they kinda screwed up by having Jackie Speier on earlier in the day talking about him being crazy and unfit. They should have held off so they could use tonight’s statements as their “justification”
These people are Scared – they see now that Trump is FEARLESS and they don’t know what to do with that.
Clapper sounds SCARED! hahahaa! What you hiding, Clapper?
Secret Service needs to pay a visit to these nutjobs. Unbelievable.
My husband had turned on CNN again, to see what “the opposition” is saying. I kept telling him to turn it off but he kept it on a while, to see these people completely apoplectic, all doom and gloom, Lemon talking about dementia, what not. I can’t believe how unhinged that panel was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great sense o justice, in a humorous way,on that shooter 🙂 !
What was in the wagon? I Heart ???
Ugggghhh my husband does this ALL THE TIME!
Oh man…
That rally way EPIC!
One for the history books!
Unprecedented Presidental history being made before our very eyes!
MAGA POWER!!!
It kinda made you want to ask: Bannon who?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, I don’t know what Bannon’s deal is because Breitbart doesn’t look any better than it did last month. I can understand being concerned with some people’s politics in the administration but let’s not cry before we’re hurt. Maybe the Mooch was right about him after all.
If Bannon were effective, he’d still be in the WH.
Yes, this Bannon cult is mystifying–It reminds me of the cult surrounding a widely overrated (IMO) LA musician named Van Dyke Parks. He did some great stuff with the Beach Boys (who couldn’t?) but just not all that great. But his devotees will not be moved.
To me, Breitbart is drifting even worse than before Bannon returned. ????
LikeLike
So, tell why is Axelrod’s comment about the black Trump supporter not a racist statement? You see, Axelrod is accusing Trump of doing a staging just the way they did for their boy Barry
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mitch McConnell is DEAD and there is nothing that will revive him! The NYTimes decided to write a little hit piece where Ole Mitch’s buddies are bragging that he will long outlive the President in D.C. They are ALL scared out of their minds. Mitch McConnell will be primared in 2020 if Tax Reform, Infrastructure, the Wall and Healthcare ( after 2018 Midterm Election) are not done by the start of 2020. He absolutely knows it! Roy Moore will primary Luther Strange on September 26th not because our President is backing him but because Roy Moore and Mo Brooks voters hate the fact Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove are backing Luther to the tune of $10 million dollars 💵 in campaign aids.
Mitch McConnell’s approval rating is at 18% in his OWN state of KY where our President beat HRC 62.5% to 32.7%! Yet he is the big man in D.C. /s. Mitch and our Lion 🦁 know the damn truth and it gives me all the satisfaction in the world 🌎.
From the article linked above:
The relationship between President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has disintegrated to the point that they have not spoken to each other in weeks, and Mr. McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump will be able to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises.
During the call, which Mr. Trump initiated on Aug. 9 from his New Jersey golf club, the president accused Mr. McConnell of bungling the health care issue. He was even more animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader’s refusal to protect him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.
In offhand remarks, Mr. McConnell has expressed a sense of bewilderment about where Mr. Trump’s presidency may be headed, and has mused about whether Mr. Trump will be in a position to lead the Republican Party into next year’s elections and beyond, according to people who have spoken to him directly.
Mr. Trump has also continued to badger and threaten Mr. McConnell’s Senate colleagues, including Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, whose Republican primary challenger was praised by Mr. Trump last week.
Mr. Trump was set to hold a campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, and Republicans feared he would use the event to savage Mr. Flake again.
If he does, senior Republican officials said the party’s senators would stand up for their colleague. A Republican “super PAC” aligned with Mr. McConnell released a web ad on Tuesday assailing Mr. Flake’s Republican rival, Kelli Ward, as a fringe-dwelling conspiracy theorist.
In a show of solidarity, albeit one planned well before Mr. Trump took aim at Mr. Flake, Mr. McConnell will host a $1,000-per-person dinner on Friday in Kentucky for the Arizona senator, as well as for Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, who is also facing a Trump-inspired primary race next year, and Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Mr. Flake is expected to attend the event.
For the moment, Mr. McConnell appears to be far more secure in his position, and perhaps immune to coercion from the White House. Republicans are unlikely to lose control of the Senate in 2018, and Mr. Trump has no allies in the Senate who have shown an appetite for combat with Mr. McConnell.
MITCH IS DEAD and even his wife, Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao knows it!
https://www.axios.com/health-care-effort-hurt-mcconnell-poll-shows-2475479031.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=twsocialshare&utm_campaign=organic
From the article linked:
A new poll by left-leaning Public Policy Polling shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is deeply unpopular in Kentucky, and the failed health care effort only made things worse.
Here’s what the poll found:
74 percent of Kentuckians disapprove of McConnell’s job performance, while only 18 percent approve.
44 percent said they’d vote for a generic Democrat over McConnell, with only 37 percent saying they’d re-elect him. 50 percent said they’d vote for Rand Paul, the other senator from Kentucky, over a generic Democrat.
Don’t forget this time we have a horse with our President’s backing that will destroy Mitch! His name is Governor Bevin! I don’t care what happened in 2014! We have the MONSTER on our side!
when are they going to figure out we’re Trying to stop the “GOP Agenda”???
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Governor of Kentucky is not going to primary the Senate leader. That’s just foolish. Will never happen.
NYGuy54 I have to respectfully disagree! It is personal between the two of them based on everything Mitch did during the primary in 2014! Yet to his credit he was still able to become Governor. Our President has a ton of admiration for him. If Mitch kills his agenda, I am beyond confident with our President’s backing, Bevin will DESTROY him!
You can take that to the bank!
Yeah I don’t agree. That is political suicide to primary a sitting Majority leader. Mitch is not the issue. The Trump Train needs to organize, select and groom effective candidates for the Senate races that are low hanging fruit first. Force the caucus in the President’s direction.
Wanna Bet? Trump isn’t afraid of any of the losers in Congress. They have betrayed us the voters and we now know it.
Good you’re angry. Now get candidates for the Senate teed up and ready to go in 2018. Get enough Trump supporters in the Senate and vote a new Majority leader.
I decided to give Mitch and Elaine some bedtime reading!
CNN right now. Pathetic.
still? man, I could only watch about 5 minutes of CNN and Fox – amazing how much I literally Hate these cable news shows
We want CNN to stay as pathetic as possible.
Yay! I don’t have cable tv.
High Five to ya! No drama queen BS here either. Life is so good with no tv!
It’s been ten years and changed my life. I highly recommend!
Problem is CNN is very known American news outside US especially in Asian countries.
BBC, CBC, SABC and others around the world copy/paste CNN daily. Fake News is a worldwide problem.
We have the ability now to give a thumbs up or down rating. We rarely turn it on but the husband did, and saw CNN has now 3 thumbs down.
Great job tonight, Mr President! Your base has never been stronger and your/our enemies have never been weaker! And, thank you for *not* calling out senators McVain & Flake “by name” and for *not* making an announcement about Sheriff Joe 😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
I really hope this isn’t true…it would be the end of our country!
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-22/imperial-collapse-clock-ticks-closer-midnight
That writer is a nut job. I stopped reading his blog months ago.
Agreed.
That’s too bad, I thought zerohedge was pretty straight. Hope he listened to tonight’s rally.
Trump went nuclear, Def-con 5, on the media. No politician, at the state or federal level, has ever fought back against the main stream news media like Trump. The man is a street fighter. He is 71 years old and works 24/7 to keep our country safe and growing the economy. RINO’s beware..get on the Trump train or lose your seat in Congress.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Who care about Senators standing up for colleagues. I want Senators to stand up for the American people. I don’t understand how any politician thinks Trump is in trouble. Politicians are for themselves and Trump is for the people. You have got to be a “useful idiot” to think politicians are for your best interests.
Over 1 Million Counterfeit Parts From China Found in US Military Equipment
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/uss-john-mccain-collision-cyber-attack-1-million-counterfeit-parts-china-found-us-military-equipment/
I want to know who or what dept is buying these parts for the military? Who is making the money with this counterfeit scheme? Who will bear the responsibility for this?
did you see this earlier?
but – this was announced on May 17?
Rear Adm. Phillip Sawyer was selected to serve as the next commander of U.S. 7th Fleet in the Pacific, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.
Sawyer, who has served as the deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet since September 2015, will also be promoted to the rank of vice admiral.
A career submariner, Sawyer is quite familiar with the 7th Fleet area of operations. Before heading to Pearl Harbor to work at PACFLEET, Sawyer commanded all submarines in 7th Fleet as commander of Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74/54, and then all submarines in the Pacific as commander of Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet.
The Phoenix native commanded USS La Jolla (SSN-701) and Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15 in Guam.
Sawyer graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1983 with a bachelor of science in systems engineering.
He will replace Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, who has led 7th Fleet since September 2015. The Pentagon has not yet announced Aucoin’s next assignment.
https://news.usni.org/2017/05/17/radm-phillip-sawyer-to-serve-as-next-u-s-7th-fleet-commander
Think as how to operate underworld, What fake msm does not understand:
Good or bad but make sure 100% PTrump free coverage all the time everywhere.
It does not matter what is the democrats plan, RINO plan, lobbyists and anyone plan. PTrump will control 2018 race by money and massage. How much money Flakes need to spend what PTrump can do with one tweet. Very soon republicans will realize they are nothing without PTrump blessings. It’s a law of underworld.?
It’s time for everyone with a voice to stand up for and with Trump! We seem to be at a tipping point in this nation and staying on the sidelines is no longer meaningful or useful. Patriotic Americans need to fight for their country!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Harry, agree!
MUH RUSSIA is DEAD, and Imran Awan is in custody. I wonder what Mueller is up to nowadays…
Covering up for Hillary and Obama. Covering all their scandals, covering up FBI scandals. Trying to pin anything on Trump.
This is good or bad news. Wikileaks JA was in news too for providing evidence.
I don’t think it’s too hard to guess. He’s trolling for anything he can find to stick it to Trump any way he can. Deep state lackey.
Did they re-arrest him?
Tomorrow fake msm would support John M and attack on PTrump for attacking cancer patient senator .
Really? The nation will remember what they heard him say: One Vote Away…Seven Years
I sense a “change in the force” emanating from 1600 PA Ave. Not sure if its all good !
If PDJT is going to continue these rallies, I would like to see him encourage his supporters to put pressure upon their congress critters to get behind our Chief Executive or resign. And by “behind” I mean working with the Trump Administration to clean up the federal bureaucracy; purging the indolent, prosecuting the corrupt, and firing the malicious !
These rallies are the beginning of the 2018 elections – Reps/Senators have to choose now whether they’re with Trump or against him, and the rallies show them what the result of that choice will cause.
He did put pressure on the senators. Practically called them out by name and Trump telling the people to contact there Senators and Congress critters
Does anyone else think this woman is a phony and too high maintenance? Mnuchin may be good at what he does but this woman should just stay in the background and quit trying to be Melania Trump….never happen.
http://www.breitbart.com/pre-viral/2017/08/22/treasury-secretary-mnuchins-wife-caught-bragging-high-spending-government-perks/
She’s a new wife – they’re going after her because Mnuchin is going after China.
BB is BS – why bother?
I read this on many other sites BEFORE I read on BB. I just happened to be on BB. They maybe going after her because he is going after China but her tweets are what they are. She is a total Hollywood phony and she is not what we need.
Her tweet is saying that they spent their OWN money, after being accused of blowing govt. funds on personal expenses. She’s a smartass, but I don’t see what’s wrong with her coming back at someone making false accusations?
Amen. Agree 100% Why should she have to take there crap
Beware Breitbart. They are off the rails last several months. Don’t trust anything they write.
She is a trophy wife…and after those comments, her husband ought to take her credit cards away from her.
Yeah, I can’t understand how she could think the things she said would make her look good.
guess she should have added the /s
Ok. This is too hilarious not to post. Al Sharpton thinks Trump is creating a poisonous atmosphere. Too funny. This should get a few more people over to our side. I love it when they go this unhinged:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-22/al-sharpton-shocked-poisonous-atmosphere-america-being-stoked-president
The poisonous atmosphere and mass hysteria was caused by Obama. PDJT specifically referenced him as the initiator of racist rhetoric which engendered hate on both sides – stating all hate towards any side is off limits, we are one people…..I’m paraphrasing.
Antifa isn’t changing President Trump’s agenda, and they aren’t scaring off Trump supporters. Being seen on television attacking the police appears to be their only goal at this point.
I agree; now the police really went and done it…Colin Pumpernickel is going to kneel on two knees now!
This is about right on McCain
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/wapo-honors-famous-war-monster-john-mccain-champion-human-rights/ri20618
I can’t stop laughing!! 😂😂😂
LOL – gonna be hard to explain that one to mom 😉
You beat me to it. This was a beautiful thing. It made my night. The cop that fired that shot deserves The Medal of Freedom.
Get that officer a coat! And a medal! And a visit to the White House!
Did anyone notice in President Trump’s speech tonight that when he was talking about draining the swamp that he said, almost as an aside, “Already happening.” That got my attention and made me wonder if some things are going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about.
I bet there is a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about.
PayPal notified Pamela Geller’s American Freedom Defense Initiative(AFDI) on Monday that it was banning her site from its platform in a nearly identical email like the one received by Jihad Watch.
PayPal failed to respond to multiple requests for comment from TheDC.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/21/paypal-bans-conservative-sites-after-soros-funded-group-attacks-them/
This may be old news but with Pakistan in the news, I’m just finding out that FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe blocked the arrest of Awan’s wife back in March 2017. Now Mueller, friend of Comey is attempting to cover this up by going on the offensive to attack Trump.
“This was a call from the top, Comey and McCabe,” a well-placed FBI agent said. “Anyone else would have been held and with that cash she didn’t declare she could have been locked up. The agents at Dulles wanted to hold her but they were told to stand down.”
“The lead FBI case agent at Dulles was Brandon Merriman who has been on the job for a little more than a year and was investigating Imran and Alvi Awan’s bank schemes. FBI sources said he did not have the political juice to plead for Awan’s arrest and as an agent, there is little he could have done to keep Awan in the states since his bosses decided to put her in the wind. “
absolutely certain the keys to the kingdom revolve around this case
At least the Phoenix PD didn’t thank the Antifa douchebags (I repeat myself) for coming and throwing urine at them like the morons in Boston did. In fairness, that was the police commissioner in Boston, the mayor was even worse.
I hope Sundance might explain what’s going on between U.S. and Egypt.
Exclusive: U.S. to withhold up to $290 million in Egypt aid
The United States has decided to deny Egypt $95.7 million in aid and to delay a further $195 million because of its failure to make progress on respecting human rights and democratic norms, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The decision reflects a U.S. desire to continue security cooperation as well as frustration with Cairo’s stance on civil liberties, notably a new law that regulates non-governmental organizations that is widely seen as part a growing crackdown on dissent, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.S. officials were especially unhappy that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in May allowed the NGO law to go into effect. Human rights groups and activists have said that it effectively bans their work and makes it harder for charities to operate.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-egypt-exclusive-idUSKCN1B225F?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social
I wonder if these are Soros NGOs.
