August 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #216

Posted on August 23, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

102 Responses to August 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #216

  1. MaineCoon says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Great rally!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

      As I mistakenly posted on an unrelated thread, I am in the midst of a cat 10 typhoon with up to 200 klm ph winds. Someone’s air-con landed in my back garden.

      No comparison to Typhoon Donald at the rally!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Piper says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:22 am

    James Clapper on CNN just now threatening Trumps life!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      August 23, 2017 at 12:23 am

      What? What did he say?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • SR says:
      August 23, 2017 at 12:27 am

      Why is not president security visiting him?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Regina says:
      August 23, 2017 at 12:36 am

      this??
      CNN contributor James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, said after watching President Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Phoenix he questions his fitness for office. Clapper said Trump seems to be “looking for a way out” of the presidency.

      “I really question his ability, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it,” Clapper said. “Maybe he is looking for a way out.”

      “I do wonder, as well about the people that attracted to this — to this rally as others. You know, what are they thinking? Or why am I so far off base? Because I don’t understand the adulation. Of course, that’s why I think he gravitated to having this rally as ill-timed as it is,” Clapper said.

      It’s the latter, Clapper – you’re a washed up has-been on a toilet seat station.
      It’s YOU, not US

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Piper says:
        August 23, 2017 at 12:40 am

        Even Don Lemon seemed shook- the guys at infowars looked incredulous and I about had a heartattack-
        They are dog whistling to each other, and desperate!
        This is dangerous

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Nigella says:
          August 23, 2017 at 12:42 am

          Clapper was implying Trump is “crazy.”

          Like

          Reply
          • Regina says:
            August 23, 2017 at 12:58 am

            This is the Dems (and Black Caucus) latest attempt – they kinda screwed up by having Jackie Speier on earlier in the day talking about him being crazy and unfit. They should have held off so they could use tonight’s statements as their “justification”

            These people are Scared – they see now that Trump is FEARLESS and they don’t know what to do with that.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        August 23, 2017 at 12:47 am

        Clapper sounds SCARED! hahahaa! What you hiding, Clapper?

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
    • Kaco says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Secret Service needs to pay a visit to these nutjobs. Unbelievable.

      My husband had turned on CNN again, to see what “the opposition” is saying. I kept telling him to turn it off but he kept it on a while, to see these people completely apoplectic, all doom and gloom, Lemon talking about dementia, what not. I can’t believe how unhinged that panel was.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. M33 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Oh man…
    That rally way EPIC!
    One for the history books!
    Unprecedented Presidental history being made before our very eyes!

    MAGA POWER!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Regina says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Mitch McConnell is DEAD and there is nothing that will revive him! The NYTimes decided to write a little hit piece where Ole Mitch’s buddies are bragging that he will long outlive the President in D.C. They are ALL scared out of their minds. Mitch McConnell will be primared in 2020 if Tax Reform, Infrastructure, the Wall and Healthcare ( after 2018 Midterm Election) are not done by the start of 2020. He absolutely knows it! Roy Moore will primary Luther Strange on September 26th not because our President is backing him but because Roy Moore and Mo Brooks voters hate the fact Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove are backing Luther to the tune of $10 million dollars 💵 in campaign aids.

    Mitch McConnell’s approval rating is at 18% in his OWN state of KY where our President beat HRC 62.5% to 32.7%! Yet he is the big man in D.C. /s. Mitch and our Lion 🦁 know the damn truth and it gives me all the satisfaction in the world 🌎.

    From the article linked above:

    The relationship between President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has disintegrated to the point that they have not spoken to each other in weeks, and Mr. McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump will be able to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises.

    During the call, which Mr. Trump initiated on Aug. 9 from his New Jersey golf club, the president accused Mr. McConnell of bungling the health care issue. He was even more animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader’s refusal to protect him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.

    In offhand remarks, Mr. McConnell has expressed a sense of bewilderment about where Mr. Trump’s presidency may be headed, and has mused about whether Mr. Trump will be in a position to lead the Republican Party into next year’s elections and beyond, according to people who have spoken to him directly.

    Mr. Trump has also continued to badger and threaten Mr. McConnell’s Senate colleagues, including Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, whose Republican primary challenger was praised by Mr. Trump last week.

    Mr. Trump was set to hold a campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, and Republicans feared he would use the event to savage Mr. Flake again.

    If he does, senior Republican officials said the party’s senators would stand up for their colleague. A Republican “super PAC” aligned with Mr. McConnell released a web ad on Tuesday assailing Mr. Flake’s Republican rival, Kelli Ward, as a fringe-dwelling conspiracy theorist.

    In a show of solidarity, albeit one planned well before Mr. Trump took aim at Mr. Flake, Mr. McConnell will host a $1,000-per-person dinner on Friday in Kentucky for the Arizona senator, as well as for Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, who is also facing a Trump-inspired primary race next year, and Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Mr. Flake is expected to attend the event.

    For the moment, Mr. McConnell appears to be far more secure in his position, and perhaps immune to coercion from the White House. Republicans are unlikely to lose control of the Senate in 2018, and Mr. Trump has no allies in the Senate who have shown an appetite for combat with Mr. McConnell.

    MITCH IS DEAD and even his wife, Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao knows it!

    https://www.axios.com/health-care-effort-hurt-mcconnell-poll-shows-2475479031.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=twsocialshare&utm_campaign=organic

    From the article linked:

    A new poll by left-leaning Public Policy Polling shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is deeply unpopular in Kentucky, and the failed health care effort only made things worse.

    Here’s what the poll found:

    74 percent of Kentuckians disapprove of McConnell’s job performance, while only 18 percent approve.

    44 percent said they’d vote for a generic Democrat over McConnell, with only 37 percent saying they’d re-elect him. 50 percent said they’d vote for Rand Paul, the other senator from Kentucky, over a generic Democrat.

    Don’t forget this time we have a horse with our President’s backing that will destroy Mitch! His name is Governor Bevin! I don’t care what happened in 2014! We have the MONSTER on our side!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. mikeydoo says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:28 am

    CNN right now. Pathetic.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Judith says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Great job tonight, Mr President! Your base has never been stronger and your/our enemies have never been weaker! And, thank you for *not* calling out senators McVain & Flake “by name” and for *not* making an announcement about Sheriff Joe 😂😂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. psadie says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I really hope this isn’t true…it would be the end of our country!

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-22/imperial-collapse-clock-ticks-closer-midnight

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ghostrider says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Trump went nuclear, Def-con 5, on the media. No politician, at the state or federal level, has ever fought back against the main stream news media like Trump. The man is a street fighter. He is 71 years old and works 24/7 to keep our country safe and growing the economy. RINO’s beware..get on the Trump train or lose your seat in Congress.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. fangdog says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Who care about Senators standing up for colleagues. I want Senators to stand up for the American people. I don’t understand how any politician thinks Trump is in trouble. Politicians are for themselves and Trump is for the people. You have got to be a “useful idiot” to think politicians are for your best interests.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Over 1 Million Counterfeit Parts From China Found in US Military Equipment

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/uss-john-mccain-collision-cyber-attack-1-million-counterfeit-parts-china-found-us-military-equipment/

    I want to know who or what dept is buying these parts for the military? Who is making the money with this counterfeit scheme? Who will bear the responsibility for this?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      August 23, 2017 at 12:41 am

      did you see this earlier?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Regina says:
        August 23, 2017 at 12:48 am

        but – this was announced on May 17?

        Rear Adm. Phillip Sawyer was selected to serve as the next commander of U.S. 7th Fleet in the Pacific, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

        Sawyer, who has served as the deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet since September 2015, will also be promoted to the rank of vice admiral.

        A career submariner, Sawyer is quite familiar with the 7th Fleet area of operations. Before heading to Pearl Harbor to work at PACFLEET, Sawyer commanded all submarines in 7th Fleet as commander of Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74/54, and then all submarines in the Pacific as commander of Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet.

        The Phoenix native commanded USS La Jolla (SSN-701) and Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15 in Guam.

        Sawyer graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1983 with a bachelor of science in systems engineering.

        He will replace Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, who has led 7th Fleet since September 2015. The Pentagon has not yet announced Aucoin’s next assignment.

        https://news.usni.org/2017/05/17/radm-phillip-sawyer-to-serve-as-next-u-s-7th-fleet-commander

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  15. SR says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Think as how to operate underworld, What fake msm does not understand:
    Good or bad but make sure 100% PTrump free coverage all the time everywhere.
    It does not matter what is the democrats plan, RINO plan, lobbyists and anyone plan. PTrump will control 2018 race by money and massage. How much money Flakes need to spend what PTrump can do with one tweet. Very soon republicans will realize they are nothing without PTrump blessings. It’s a law of underworld.?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:52 am

    MUH RUSSIA is DEAD, and Imran Awan is in custody. I wonder what Mueller is up to nowadays…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. SR says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Tomorrow fake msm would support John M and attack on PTrump for attacking cancer patient senator .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. millwright says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:55 am

    I sense a “change in the force” emanating from 1600 PA Ave. Not sure if its all good !
    If PDJT is going to continue these rallies, I would like to see him encourage his supporters to put pressure upon their congress critters to get behind our Chief Executive or resign. And by “behind” I mean working with the Trump Administration to clean up the federal bureaucracy; purging the indolent, prosecuting the corrupt, and firing the malicious !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

      These rallies are the beginning of the 2018 elections – Reps/Senators have to choose now whether they’re with Trump or against him, and the rallies show them what the result of that choice will cause.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Okinawa Jim says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

      He did put pressure on the senators. Practically called them out by name and Trump telling the people to contact there Senators and Congress critters

      Like

      Reply
  20. winky says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Does anyone else think this woman is a phony and too high maintenance? Mnuchin may be good at what he does but this woman should just stay in the background and quit trying to be Melania Trump….never happen.

    http://www.breitbart.com/pre-viral/2017/08/22/treasury-secretary-mnuchins-wife-caught-bragging-high-spending-government-perks/

    Like

    Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Ok. This is too hilarious not to post. Al Sharpton thinks Trump is creating a poisonous atmosphere. Too funny. This should get a few more people over to our side. I love it when they go this unhinged:

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-22/al-sharpton-shocked-poisonous-atmosphere-america-being-stoked-president

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:10 am

      The poisonous atmosphere and mass hysteria was caused by Obama. PDJT specifically referenced him as the initiator of racist rhetoric which engendered hate on both sides – stating all hate towards any side is off limits, we are one people…..I’m paraphrasing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. rjcylon says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Antifa isn’t changing President Trump’s agenda, and they aren’t scaring off Trump supporters. Being seen on television attacking the police appears to be their only goal at this point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. MrE says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:08 am

    I can’t stop laughing!! 😂😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Linda says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Did anyone notice in President Trump’s speech tonight that when he was talking about draining the swamp that he said, almost as an aside, “Already happening.” That got my attention and made me wonder if some things are going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. distracted2 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:12 am

    This made me laugh out loud. 😂

    Like

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:14 am

    PayPal notified Pamela Geller’s American Freedom Defense Initiative(AFDI) on Monday that it was banning her site from its platform in a nearly identical email like the one received by Jihad Watch.

    PayPal failed to respond to multiple requests for comment from TheDC.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/21/paypal-bans-conservative-sites-after-soros-funded-group-attacks-them/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:16 am

    This may be old news but with Pakistan in the news, I’m just finding out that FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe blocked the arrest of Awan’s wife back in March 2017. Now Mueller, friend of Comey is attempting to cover this up by going on the offensive to attack Trump.

    “This was a call from the top, Comey and McCabe,” a well-placed FBI agent said. “Anyone else would have been held and with that cash she didn’t declare she could have been locked up. The agents at Dulles wanted to hold her but they were told to stand down.”

    “The lead FBI case agent at Dulles was Brandon Merriman who has been on the job for a little more than a year and was investigating Imran and Alvi Awan’s bank schemes. FBI sources said he did not have the political juice to plead for Awan’s arrest and as an agent, there is little he could have done to keep Awan in the states since his bosses decided to put her in the wind. “

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Joe Knuckles says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:19 am

    At least the Phoenix PD didn’t thank the Antifa douchebags (I repeat myself) for coming and throwing urine at them like the morons in Boston did. In fairness, that was the police commissioner in Boston, the mayor was even worse.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Regina says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  33. Kaco says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:25 am

    I hope Sundance might explain what’s going on between U.S. and Egypt.

    Exclusive: U.S. to withhold up to $290 million in Egypt aid

    The United States has decided to deny Egypt $95.7 million in aid and to delay a further $195 million because of its failure to make progress on respecting human rights and democratic norms, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

    The decision reflects a U.S. desire to continue security cooperation as well as frustration with Cairo’s stance on civil liberties, notably a new law that regulates non-governmental organizations that is widely seen as part a growing crackdown on dissent, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    U.S. officials were especially unhappy that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in May allowed the NGO law to go into effect. Human rights groups and activists have said that it effectively bans their work and makes it harder for charities to operate.

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-egypt-exclusive-idUSKCN1B225F?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social

    I wonder if these are Soros NGOs.

    Like

    Reply
  34. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s