Tuesday August 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Tuesday August 22nd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:18 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:19 am

  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Hope y’all had a great Eclipse Monday! Great T45 Speech to end the night, gear up for rally Tuesday YAY! YAY! YAY! …I digress to Eclipse😉😎
    “Dancing In the Moonlight”


    On this last one if you can zoon into dark cloud that is dead center of pic, at the tree top for eclipse image.  Hope it works!

  4. Mary Van Deusen says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    A new music video of sea creatures/animals from Daily Mail images, to the music of Joseph Blanchard.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Now I remember why I liked Carla Bonoff . . .

  6. nwtex says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Mastermind of lottery fraud faces 25-year prison sentence
    August 20, 2017

    DES MOINES, Iowa — A former lottery computer programmer who’s pleaded guilty in Iowa to running a criminal scheme that allowed him to collect $2 million in lottery winnings in four states is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

    […]

    Tipton pleaded guilty in June and admitted writing code that allowed him to predict winners. His attorney is seeking a much lighter sentence of two to three years.

    Sand says Tipton has detailed for authorities how he manipulated lottery computers to win lottery games in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

    http://fox6now.com/2017/08/20/mastermind-of-lottery-fraud-faces-25-year-prison-sentence/

  8. nwtex says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

