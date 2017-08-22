Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Targets China, Russia Entities For DPRK Support…

In the multidimensional economic security approach of President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plays a critical role. Today the U.S. Treasury announces new sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities for enabling North Korea.
The Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) announced additional people, businesses and entities added to the “Specially Designed Nationals” sanctions list. [Full List Here]
One note that must be underlined – SEVERAL of these sanctioned entities/organizations MAY also be part of the Washington DC lobbying apparatus, directly or indirectly. As such, Secretary Mnuchin becomes a target of those financial interests.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is imposing new North Korea-related sanctions, targeting Chinese and Russian firms and individuals for supporting Pyongyang’s weapons programs, U.S. officials announced on Tuesday, but stopped short of an anticipated focus on Chinese banks.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated six Chinese-owned entities, one Russian, one North Korean and two based in Singapore. They included a Namibia-based subsidiary of a Chinese company and a North Korean entity operating in Namibia.
Six individuals including four Russians, one Chinese and one North Korean were targeted, the Treasury Department said.
The move follows toughened United Nations sanctions agreed this month after North Korea tested its first two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.
The Treasury Department said the new sanctions targeted those helping already-designated individuals supporting North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its energy trade. They included three Chinese coal importers.
The steps also targeted those helping North Korea send workers abroad and enabling sanctioned North Korea entities to get access to the U.S. and international financial system.
“Treasury will continue to increase pressure on North Korea by targeting those who support the advancement of nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and isolating them from the American financial system,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.
“It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction.” (read more)
Now Trump will turn the knife.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then snap if off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not yet. Need quite a bit of twisting of the knife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
Went to that site. There’s articles about China stopping labor, also banning seafood and coal imports, all in August. Very good news, it appears China is finally getting on board with sanctions!! Another article said that NK has increased it’s illegal methamphetamine production for export to offset money they’re losing from sanctions, very disturbing if true.
Wikipedia:
Daily NK is an online newspaper focusing on issues relating to North Korea. The site is based in South Korea where it reports stories allegedly obtained from inside North Korea via a network of informants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure the DPRK is also printing lots of counterfeit currency as they have done in the past and will launder offshore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Just what I’d want is some meth made by the Norks. What on earth do you suppose would be in that stuff??? Old tires, medical waste, eye of newt. Shivering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet that stuff makes you glow (radiation).
LikeLike
Too soon to declare any such thing. Recall the first time we thought a difference was made? They turned back a NK coal shipment and bought US coal instead? How long did that symbolic gesture last?
We CAN NOT TRUST the Chinese.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
SD you know you are a master mind! I listened to the entire brief briefing with TREX and thoroughly enjoyed the last few statements pertaining to NK before he took questions. He made it a point to say that NK has been behaving better since the UN vote from a few weeks ago. He talked about the fact that he and the President are pleased by this. He said that if it continues, there could be dialogue in the very near future.
He never mentioned the Panda by name but i knew he was sending a clear message to him to keep it up because we are seeing signs. Yet, our Lion decides to have Secretary Mnuchin turn the screws on 6 individuals and 10 entities. This makes the Panda mad but it also shows him that if he does what is needed with NK, the Panda can be happy down the road.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MNuchin is enforcing the UN sanctions. Only reason for Chine/Russia to be mad is if China/Russia lied. A great leader would thank President Trump for catching businesses and individuals who where going rouge.
This is 100% correct action to take. Let’s everyone (includes many world leaders) know President Trump and his team never play games.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How much time do you think will pass before we hear about “six party talks” being brought up? End of the week? Maybe two?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would not shock me in a week or so
LikeLike
The full-court press is on!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. Absolute dominance. Clear objectives. Strong leadership. No more crooked USA! Jeeesh. I’m thankful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mnuchin attacks already started over on Breitbart: an article claiming his wife bragging about high spending as a gov’t perk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mnuchin is a multi-billionaire. He’s working for $1/yr.
He’s working for free.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sadly, the truth never stopped a smear campaign before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
. . . and his signature on the U.S. dollar.
Priceless (especially for a financial guy like that)!
LikeLike
I have seen his wife targeted recently and in the past.
She is a very accomplished and community minded person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am sure she married him for his good looks and was surprised to find out he was stinking rich.
LikeLike
Mnuchin’s wife got in an Instagram/Twitter war with some triggered snowflake.
LikeLike
Wow, they must be desperate for story material. Mnuchin is totally filthy rich. He is hardly having the time of his life working for the government. I can’t think of any government perks that would equate to the high life for Mr. and Mrs. Mnuchin. It just doesn’t pass the smell test.
LikeLike
Mnuchin attacks already started over on Breitbart: an article claiming his wife bragging about high spending as a gov’t perk.
LikeLike
Breitbart seems to become a bit hysterical and is engaging in witch hunting. Some people out there write good articles, but a lot of writing is reactionary. Criticizing others. They seem to miss a clear purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m at a dead-end trying to figure out Breitbart.com post-election.
Something’s going on there that I cannot fathom.
Will it change now that Bannon has returned?
What do they want?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clicks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thank the Treasury Secretary for taking more slings and arrows aimed at the American people.
He’s a courageous man.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The attention to detail is amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it! Send in the WFP’s – ‘Weapons of Financial Persuasion’ – Secretary Mnuchin – I like the way your brain works!
LikeLiked by 3 people
WFPs’…. NICE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes me so happy! We finally have a President and administration that I can trust and respect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The BIG ULGY is here.
Now is the time to pray ceaselessly for Mnuchin and T-Rex for focus, strength, and protection.
This is theTrump Dream Team we have been dreaming and waiting for, for decades.
Boom!
Covfefe Rules.
Stay the course.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mr Trump wields the might of the U.S. economic-diplomatic-military trident better than any President since Mr Reagan during the Cold War. The Establishment will never forgive him. Battle on, Mr President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect, Seabee.
If ‘the Establishment will never forgive’ President Trump, then WeThePeople will never forgive nor FORGET what the Establishment did to America.
LikeLike
She went with Mnuchin when he flew down to check out Fort Knox. I saw copies of what she wrote and it was “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”
In the photo was an obviously USA plane — nothing about the high spending being a government perk. She does like to brag about personal spending and high fashion. But she’s married to a multi-millionaire.
Given the crap he’s taken, even from Yale grads, I don’t have a problem with him taking his wife along for the ride. It doesn’t cost anything for the plane ride and so what if a few dollars are spent on her having a different official car to do something else while he’s visiting the gold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She could be used as an distraction so Mnuchin could go about his work quietly, me think.
LikeLike
Our President reminds me of Eliot Ness. Mnuchin, Wilburine,T-Rex, etc. are his Untouchables. For a long time now our country and the whole world have been run by crooks. But this one honest, decent, patriotic man – leading a team of people who can’t be bought and corrupted – is going to bring the whole cabal crashing down. It’s a beautiful thing.
LikeLike
The Trump Untouchable Dream Team. Love it!
LikeLike
Eventually the Deep State will eventually get some clarity that they cannot win against or defeat PT. At that point, IMO, they will retreat into the shadows and wait for another day, another President.
Pray that PT is able to eradicate this scourge at the grass roots level.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When are they going to sanction the Clintons? They are, after all, the largest contributors to the nuclearization of NoKo. Remember when they gave them the keys to the nuclear candy store under the ruse of “electricity.”
LikeLike