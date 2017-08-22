Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Targets China, Russia Entities For DPRK Support…

August 22, 2017

In the multidimensional economic security approach of President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plays a critical role.  Today the U.S. Treasury announces new sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities for enabling North Korea.

The Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) announced additional people, businesses and entities added to the “Specially Designed Nationals” sanctions list. [Full List Here]

One note that must be underlined – SEVERAL of these sanctioned entities/organizations MAY also be part of the Washington DC lobbying apparatus, directly or indirectly.  As such, Secretary Mnuchin becomes a target of those financial interests.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is imposing new North Korea-related sanctions, targeting Chinese and Russian firms and individuals for supporting Pyongyang’s weapons programs, U.S. officials announced on Tuesday, but stopped short of an anticipated focus on Chinese banks.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated six Chinese-owned entities, one Russian, one North Korean and two based in Singapore. They included a Namibia-based subsidiary of a Chinese company and a North Korean entity operating in Namibia.

Six individuals including four Russians, one Chinese and one North Korean were targeted, the Treasury Department said.

The move follows toughened United Nations sanctions agreed this month after North Korea tested its first two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

The Treasury Department said the new sanctions targeted those helping already-designated individuals supporting North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its energy trade. They included three Chinese coal importers.

The steps also targeted those helping North Korea send workers abroad and enabling sanctioned North Korea entities to get access to the U.S. and international financial system.

“Treasury will continue to increase pressure on North Korea by targeting those who support the advancement of nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and isolating them from the American financial system,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction.”  (read more)

 

42 Responses to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Targets China, Russia Entities For DPRK Support…

  1. John says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Now Trump will turn the knife.

  2. sundance says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Went to that site. There’s articles about China stopping labor, also banning seafood and coal imports, all in August. Very good news, it appears China is finally getting on board with sanctions!! Another article said that NK has increased it’s illegal methamphetamine production for export to offset money they’re losing from sanctions, very disturbing if true.

      Wikipedia:
      Daily NK is an online newspaper focusing on issues relating to North Korea. The site is based in South Korea where it reports stories allegedly obtained from inside North Korea via a network of informants.

  3. sundance says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      SD you know you are a master mind! I listened to the entire brief briefing with TREX and thoroughly enjoyed the last few statements pertaining to NK before he took questions. He made it a point to say that NK has been behaving better since the UN vote from a few weeks ago. He talked about the fact that he and the President are pleased by this. He said that if it continues, there could be dialogue in the very near future.

      He never mentioned the Panda by name but i knew he was sending a clear message to him to keep it up because we are seeing signs. Yet, our Lion decides to have Secretary Mnuchin turn the screws on 6 individuals and 10 entities. This makes the Panda mad but it also shows him that if he does what is needed with NK, the Panda can be happy down the road.

      • Mz Molly Anna says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        MNuchin is enforcing the UN sanctions. Only reason for Chine/Russia to be mad is if China/Russia lied. A great leader would thank President Trump for catching businesses and individuals who where going rouge.

        This is 100% correct action to take. Let’s everyone (includes many world leaders) know President Trump and his team never play games.

    • Mark A Thimesch (artist) says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      How much time do you think will pass before we hear about “six party talks” being brought up? End of the week? Maybe two?

  4. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    The full-court press is on!

  5. jmclever says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Mnuchin attacks already started over on Breitbart: an article claiming his wife bragging about high spending as a gov’t perk.

  6. jmclever says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Mnuchin attacks already started over on Breitbart: an article claiming his wife bragging about high spending as a gov’t perk.

  7. Ellie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    I thank the Treasury Secretary for taking more slings and arrows aimed at the American people.

    He’s a courageous man.

  8. Tonawanda says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The attention to detail is amazing.

  9. duchess01 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Love it! Send in the WFP’s – ‘Weapons of Financial Persuasion’ – Secretary Mnuchin – I like the way your brain works!

  10. Mz Molly Anna says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Makes me so happy! We finally have a President and administration that I can trust and respect.

  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The BIG ULGY is here.

    Now is the time to pray ceaselessly for Mnuchin and T-Rex for focus, strength, and protection.

    This is theTrump Dream Team we have been dreaming and waiting for, for decades.
    Boom!
    Covfefe Rules.
    Stay the course.

  12. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Mr Trump wields the might of the U.S. economic-diplomatic-military trident better than any President since Mr Reagan during the Cold War. The Establishment will never forgive him. Battle on, Mr President!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Perfect, Seabee.
      If ‘the Establishment will never forgive’ President Trump, then WeThePeople will never forgive nor FORGET what the Establishment did to America.

  13. MfM says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    She went with Mnuchin when he flew down to check out Fort Knox. I saw copies of what she wrote and it was “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”

    In the photo was an obviously USA plane — nothing about the high spending being a government perk. She does like to brag about personal spending and high fashion. But she’s married to a multi-millionaire.

    Given the crap he’s taken, even from Yale grads, I don’t have a problem with him taking his wife along for the ride. It doesn’t cost anything for the plane ride and so what if a few dollars are spent on her having a different official car to do something else while he’s visiting the gold.

  14. USA loves Melania says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Our President reminds me of Eliot Ness. Mnuchin, Wilburine,T-Rex, etc. are his Untouchables. For a long time now our country and the whole world have been run by crooks. But this one honest, decent, patriotic man – leading a team of people who can’t be bought and corrupted – is going to bring the whole cabal crashing down. It’s a beautiful thing.

  15. FofBW says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Eventually the Deep State will eventually get some clarity that they cannot win against or defeat PT. At that point, IMO, they will retreat into the shadows and wait for another day, another President.

    Pray that PT is able to eradicate this scourge at the grass roots level.

  16. Indimex says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    When are they going to sanction the Clintons? They are, after all, the largest contributors to the nuclearization of NoKo. Remember when they gave them the keys to the nuclear candy store under the ruse of “electricity.”

    Like

