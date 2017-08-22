Secretary Rex Tillerson State Department Press Conference – 2:15pm EDT Livestream

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is about to deliver remarks and answer questions during a press conference surrounding ongoing military and diplomatic efforts:
UPDATE: Video Added – Also: Listen closely to the very last thing T-Rex says beginning with “I think too often”… Right there you hear the larger outline of the “Trump Doctrine”.
Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Advertisements
These comments from this Gold Star Mother tells me everything I need to know about what our great president is doing going forward with Afghanistan is going to be backed by Americans:
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks for posting. People who have had loved ones maimed or killed need to know that their sacrifice was not in vain. The O clown got a lot of people killed and maimed by not letting them fight. President Trump is going to clean up the mess that W and O created and WIN!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m shocked Jake Tapper tweeted it…
LikeLiked by 7 people
In the last couple of weeks Jake Tapper has shocked me a couple of times. He was interviewed by someone, you know how the press loves to fawn all over itself, and he told the interviewer he was concerned that the media had become too ideological or something like that instead of focusing on the facts.
I can’t remember the second thing he said that shocked me, but I think it was something positive about the President; something along the lines of “he was right.” But I can’t recall any longer what it was about.
LikeLike
Sunk cost fallacy. If Jake Tapper thinks you’re presidenting right, you’re doing it wrong.
LikeLike
Bloviators like Ann Coulter have such promise and potential to build on Trumps lead.
Instead they squander the opportunity in quick order, less than 6 months and poof – nothing but rats. If I were Trump is would tell the entire country to go pound sand.
Gold star mother is right – shut up and let the commanders and trump work their ideas.
In 3.5 years you can bloviate for what you think would be a better idea.
Until then – shut up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The exact reason you don’t see Ann Coulter on mainstream news much anymore…because of her hysterical bloviating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and the reason Ingraham isn’t working in the White House
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agreed, they just want to be able to tell our President what and how to do his job.
LikeLike
No, the reason Coulter’s not on TV is that – after a period of buying into interventionism years ago – she now opposes the Uniparty agenda of open borders and endless war. She wants what Trump campaigned on: border Wall and end to pointless Middle East wars. So she’s persona non grata.
LikeLike
To back out of Afghanistan without completing the mission of giving the people a chance for a peaceful self-rule is to spit on the graves of all the people who gave their lives for that mission.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Translation: nation-building. And if you disagree, you’re “spitting on graves”.
LikeLike
What did you not understand of president saying “no nation building” ? Clear as clean water.
LikeLike
What did you not understand about “giving the people a chance at peaceful self-government”? The majority of Muslim countries are non-democratic. Afghanistan is the least amenable to peaceful self-government – unless you mean a general agreement that shooting a teenage girl in the head for holding hands with a non-relative male is perfectly reasonable.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Pat Buchanan, Laura Ingraham, Infowars etc are all running their jibs about how the President has done an about face on this issue. They dont see the big picture! Thanks so much Sundance for cleaning the windows, so we all can see the truth!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe when he said he was going to bomb the sh*t out of Isis, they thought he was going to do some photo bombing.
He is being incredibly consistent with his messaging…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, Trump made a promise to bomb IT out of ISIS and he keeps his promise.
it’s not that the chihuahuas are yapping because they don’t remember or don’t understand. They are yapping to attract attention and increase traffic within their websites. Controversy = ratings = $$.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President admitted last night that his initial instinct was to get the hell out of Afghanistan. He also stated that when sitting in the chair of the presidency, you think and you react differently. I am so grateful to have a President that realizes it and is willing to see both sides to every situation. Everything he does is for us. He loves our country and its citizens with every ounce of blood in his body!
These fools have seen what has happened in Iraq by completely withdrawing immediately. Look at the hell on earth that has been unleashed because of it. We are still fighting ISIS in Asia, North Africa and the ME. Pulling out of Afghanistan would cause something similar to occur. The rise of Al-Quada, ISIS, Taliban etc. We will use a similar strategy to what we have done in Iraq. The great TREX said so throughout the briefing because that strategy is working! Mosul is completely liberated and the Iraqi forces are moving on to the rest of the places that ISIS remains to eradicate them from the face of the earth. What changed was our approach of annihilation versus containment and us going completely in on training their forces.
I also think that once the GCC countries deal with the situation pertaining to Qatar, you will see more of their troops fighting this war in Afghanistan. TREX mentioned them for a reason. I am so grateful that Pakistan will be dealt with much differently than under previous administrations. Getting them to play ball is crucial. The other thing that should make these morons sleep well is the fact that our President and TREX meant every single word about Pakistan. They have been put on notice! They can look at China as an example of what happens when you are put on notice!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ann coulter needs to be grateful that we even have Trump in the White House and not Hillary. Her complaining doesn’t help at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes I think Ann just enjoys being a contrarian. She likes the drama that comes from staking out a position no one else agrees with. She like Trump a lot until he got elected. Then she had to find fault so she could criticize him and enjoy her position as “outrageous critic.” I have a relative who sort of does that. It is tiresome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They must have missed the part when he admitted straight up that what he was going to say was the opposite of what he said when he first spoke about it. When he won and got the inside info, he realized how complicated and impossible it would be to just leave and what a slap in the face it would also be to all who sacrificed their lives over there. He took time to gather every bit of info he could and listened carefully to his military leadership before deciding what the course of action would be. Why would anyone criticize him for that?
I really think he still doesn’t he want to be there at all, but he had to make the difficult choice to do this the right way before getting out. Unwinding a big mess like that takes a lot of work and patience and most importantly toughness in getting the real bad actors called out and exposed aka Pakistan and solving the issues before withdrawal of our troops totally.
Too bad they didn’t pay attention to the honest reasoning and explanations from our President before mouthing off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, he did do an about face. During the campaign he said we are getting out. Now we are not. Spin all you want. That is what he did. Now, I thought he explained his plans well and the new approach. Now it will come down to results. I just hope if things do not turn around per the new plans that he then will pull the plug.
LikeLike
They make their money chatting. They have to say something, sometimes good, sometimes bad, according to their convenience. These people dont have any credibility anymore. They are entertainers.
LikeLike
Did Hillary or Kerry ever hold an actual press conference in front of the State press pool? Tillerson is so amazing – he’s just heads above these people in every way.
I know that Andrea Mitchell did NOT sit in on the State Dept pressers – guess they think they need to send their big dog to get the story straight /s
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hillary can not speak for 5 mins without remembering all the poll tested questions/ans which she already knew in advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very well run conference, somebody was mentioning their credentials before each of them ased questions. Secretary T was calm , well rehearsed and knowledgeable. That attitude calmed the beasts too.
LikeLike
I wish he wouldn’t pronounce it Pahkeestahn. Reminds me too much of Obumbler!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think from his life long business dealings all over the world he has learned the correct pronunciations, as he should have and it is very natural he would keep doing it. But you’re right, reminders of O and his love of all things Muslim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
O was a fake. The Secretary does it because he is used to pronounce the names of each country correctly as a show of good manners. Nothing reminds me of O. I erased his horrible voice from my mind, its like thinking of tortures past. Good bye O and good ridance.
LikeLike
They are so respectful to him . Why cant they treat the president the same .It really annoys me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Debbie UK it was because heather directed the questions. Our president asks the press himself their questions. I think he does this because he knows which snowflakes will get the reaction he wants the public to see and hear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very comforting having T-Rex at the helm working with POTUS. MSM will not give them their due.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very. We have a great Cabinet. Let Ann counter whine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TREX is a giant…explains our policy not to the detriment of other countries but for their benefit. Letting America be a friend again…not a butinski!
LikeLiked by 4 people
His presence is huge when you consider his stature is small. In the parlay of movies he has screen presence.
LikeLike
these presstitutes have to muh Russia EVERY time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TRex has gravitas. He articulated the President’s strategy very well. I wanted to slap Martha Radditz. She had the gall to suggest Americans deserve the right to know our military strategy because we’ve got soldiers over there, which is exactly what would put our soldiers in more danger. I detest her and her ilk. Bitterly so.
LikeLiked by 12 people
If the Awans have been gathering intelligence in which to blackmail Congress for the last 14 years it might be the reason why Pakistan has had a free rein to do as they please. Having President Trumps’ administration call them out could be the beginning of the unraveling of the ISI spy ring working in Congress all these years. Let the cards fall where they may. We could use some new members of Congress.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We could use those Democrats who hired the Awan family to be jailed! Debbie Wasserweasel Schmaltz first. She’s dangerous…more so than all the nuclearized nations.
And the Awans came into control thanks to Bill Clinton. What in the heck didn’t he do?
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump thoughts on Afghanistan have been communicated clearly over the years in his tweets. I trust that Trump, in coming up with this strategy – asked for all options on the table including outside of the box thinking, considered every scenario carefully, consulted all his experts as well as his trusted advisors before agreeing that this was the way to proceed. I believe this was a collaborative effort and that if President Trump disagreed he would have put a stop to it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we are extremely lucky to have Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Beyond lucky! Another wonderful gift from God! TREX just like our Lion is getting paid $1 a year. For the both of these men, it is about America and the citizens living in it today and in the future. That is what drives these two incredible men.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree 100%. And T-Rex is always a great communicator supporting the President’s decisions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have an observation then a question for those who are serving or have served.
I’m in IT. I’ve been on teams that have been given large critical tasks then denied the tools and authority to do the job. Sometimes the problem gets addressed and we are able to pull a working system from the rubble. Other times the project dies a horrible, protracted and expensive death.
The effect of failure on the members is very negative. You become jaded and loose faith in your leadership. It can have a negative effect on your career prospects and good people leave or miss deserved promotions. It just kills morale.
That is just an IT shop. We don’t deal with life and death. I can’t imagine facing that as a member of a fighting force in a hot war. Like seriously – I have no frame of reference or way to comprehend it.
I think the President’s attempt to pull a successful resolution to Afghanistan from the utter disaster that has been made of it is critically important to our fighters and the Country as a whole. Vietnam still casts a shadow over the Vets and the National Psyche as a whole.
Can someone with some real world experience shed some light on my musings…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I served in the military for 22 years. You work long hours and do rewarding work. You HAVE to believe in what you do in order to withstand family separation and long deployments, not to mention the possibility of danger. If the politicians aren’t willing to stay the long course, you feel discouraged. You absolutely HAVE to believe in the cause and even more importantly your leaders!
LikeLiked by 2 people
From an enlisted man and Nam vet but USCG not Army or Marine. In Nam the Coast Guard must paint their ships battle ship gray and become part of the Navy.
My best friend was a Marine Tank Commander, by cousin was Army Airborne with a Purple Heart. Another cousin Air Force died from agent orange.
Yours is to do or die. You deal with what you are given or you go nuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mention Vietnam. A fellow Treeper wrote here a day or two ago that pulling out of Vietnam was the best thing ever. Best decision that could have been made. I didn’t reply, but I was appalled.
Reading that, it all came back to me. People climbing up on top of the embassy trying to get into helicopters to get out of there. People left behind. The chaos and fear. All the people jamming into boats to cross the ocean to come here.
I don’t look back at that hot mess and think, “Best Decision Ever!” I look back and feel a curl of shame and I’m sick about the whole dishonorable mess. I know I’m not alone in that. Vietnam did a number on the American psyche in a whole lot of ways. How we left is part of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless President Trump a real United States Commander In Chief. Can’t do much about the past but the future looks bright.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people