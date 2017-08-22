Epic President Trump on Sheriff Joe Arpaio: “I think he’s going to be just fine”…

Epic Trump. Speaking at Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona President Trump addressed the issue of whether or not he will pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his criminal contempt conviction.
[…] “I’ll make a prediction. I think he’s going to be just fine, OK?”…
Sheriff Joe. We love ya!!!!!!!!
we LOVE SHERIFF JOE.
THAT BLACK ROBED TYRANT DENIED HIM A TRIAL BY JURY WHICH IS TOTALITY UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
THAT JUDGE NEEDS RECALLED AND KICKED OFF THE DAMN BENCH.
I was waiting for PDJT to say something like this. Important.
This shouldn’t be necessary. Sheriff Joe is targeted by a weaponized DOJ and an Obama appointee judge, and his opponent in the recent election the recipient of truckloads of dirty Soros’ money. Sucks all around. But I like that PDJT is going to take care of his own. Loyalty means a lot to me.
He should also pardon Dinesh D’Souza. His was a political persecution by Obama.
Loyalty means a lot to POTUS too. ^wink
This is Trump being his best at being Trump.
When he is good, he is very very good, and when he is bad he is AWESOME!
The mentally ill liberal heads on my BabyCenter app (debate board, no less!) are exploding. It is astounding, absolutely astounding, how they believe CNN. They literally think the risers behind POTUS and the rows directly in front are all that showed up! They are a truly hateful abhorrent bunch of women. So shameful.
I tuned in for a few minutes just to watch heads exploding, and there was a black woman saying that Trump proved he was a racist by shouting out to a “convicted racist” (referring of course to Sheriff Joe). They are doing just exactly what PDJT said they always do, proving his point.
I took that to mean…”Don’t worry Joe, your Pardon is on the way.”
Pres Trump will probably need to wait until the sentencing is done, in October.
“But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause controversy.”
That’s exactly what he meant. 🙂
Wow, I was moved to tears by the moving of haRuach Kodesh during the prayers. Heal our land Yah forgive our sins, and together as one in YOU! What a speech, PDJT has it all in hand and the Trump train is running full speed on target for next destination!
Same, same here.
Glad to be in good company.
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🛐
Todah and Shalom Brother
It’s disgraceful what the Dem/libs did to Joe. As always, the Dems/libs get partisan prosecutors and judges to go after political foes. But, it looks like Trump will ensure that Joe is just fine.
President Trump asks the AZ crowd if they Like Sheriff Joe…..the room answered resoundingly, yes the people respect and love their true blue sheriff Joe in AZ. The applause and shouting went on………..TY, P45 for standing with your true friends, we knew you would.
I stand by my posts that the pardon will happen avter the Oct Sentencing Hearing. He has to let justice take its course.
The prayers at the beginning brought me to tears.
While I respect the President’s judgement on media matters, in MHO his statement tonite re former Sheriff Arpiao was inappropriate as stated. IMO, far better he addressed the issue by stating his administration was going to look into all aspects of the former sheriff’s trial and conviction giving his investigators latitude to extend their investigations into the election as well as the trial . ( He can always privately assure Mr. Arpiao . )
In MHO I disagree. Everything about the incident is a farce and criminal. Call a spade a spade which is why we all voted for Trump. We finally have someone who fights back, so let him fight.
There’s nothing to look into. This was a political show hearing, designed to intimidate and put down a sheriff who had the audacity to question unethical, if not unlawful, orders from DOJ. I wished he would have pardoned him the day after the contempt citation was issued. I knew he couldn’t do it tonight, but if he pardons him tomorrow I will be thrilled. THAT would be justice.
Millwright –
With all due respect for you as a member here, I must ask, do you often troll here?
Sheriff joe got the biggest applause. It was great.
I love Sheriff Joe and always have, I believe he a true American. He has been railroaded by political haters. I hope OUR President does the right thing, but we will have to wait and see what happens.
I really believe in OUR President and wish him well, in the journey he’s embarked on, to save our country from the political terrorists that hold sway on our freedoms. It will NOT be an easy task and he has many obstacles. I thank the powers that be, that he is one tough s.o.b.
We need him.
Sheriff Joe was a lawman enforcing the law.
Have a problem with that? Then change the law.
Until then, it’s on the books.
