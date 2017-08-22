August 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #215

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Love me some PDJT. May God guide and protect you.
11:15 p.m.
Afghanistan’s government is applauding President Donald Trump’s speech for focusing on needs and conditions instead of timelines.
Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. Hamdullah Mohib calls it a “10 out of 10.” He tells The Associated Press by telephone from Kabul that Afghans heard “exactly what we needed to.”
He made a surprise call in to Hannity tonight as well to express the same.
I wrote this at 7:45pm this evening! Our President is an incredible man who allows you to understand his thinking because he is so pure. Everything he does is for us. He loves our country and its citizens with every ounce of blood in his body!
August 21, 2017 at 7:45 pm
Folks I am actually shocked by the comments! Look at what happened in Iraq 🇮🇶. Look at the hell on earth that has been unleashed due to us completely leaving. We are still fighting ISIS in Asia, North Africa and the ME. Pulling out of Afghanistan 🇦🇫 would cause something similar to occur. The rise of Al-Quada, Taliban etc. 4,000 troops isn’t going all in. We will use a similar strategy to what we have done in Iraq 🇮🇶. Iraqi forces are destroying ISIS.
We also have to give the GCC countries time to deal with the situation pertaining to Qatar 🇶🇦. Once that is settled, you will see more of their troops fighting this war in Afghanistan 🇦🇫. Pakistan 🇵🇰 will be dealt with much differently than under previous administrations. Getting them to play ball is crucial. We also have the Russians who are influencial in this region. They have a lot of power over Iran 🇮🇷 in the region. At some point, Iran 🇮🇷 has to be dealt with as well.
We are fighting a war on terrorism – a war that is unlikely to end during my lifetime – a war that is being fought today in Afghanistan – a war we don’t want to fight on the homeland.
God bless our troops, their leadership and their commander-in-chief!
Statement by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on the South Asia Strategy
Press Operations
Release No: NR-301-17
Aug. 21, 2017
The president has provided his strategic guidance for the South Asia strategy following a rigorous interagency review.
I have directed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to make preparations to carry out the president’s strategy. I will be in consultation with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies—several of which have also committed to increasing their troop numbers. Together, we will assist the Afghan Security forces to destroy the terrorist hub.
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1284714/statement-by-secretary-of-defense-jim-mattis-on-the-south-asia-strategy/
ICYMI – People are saying tonight’s address was one of best ever. Some people moved to tears.
I have wondered from time-to-time if we have Trolls here on CTH. I don’t want to sound paranoid but someone was speaking pigeon English here tonight.
I think when President Trump gives a National Security speech we need to switch to Pig Latin
Candace Owens new vid. Excellent:
Now I understand why POTUS’s retweet count is always so low. Censorship has reached a new low.
Dinesh DeSousa destroys Liberal and supports Trump.
Rhetorical question, why do we even have a US Senate. As worthless a body of little dictators the world has ever seen!
Bet a dime to a doughnut Bob Corker says something positive about tonight’s speech, to try and bail himself out of the hole he’s dug for himself. Rubio will too.
I’m ready for a march on the US Chamber of Commerce.
Sorry but Trump was right the first time we should never have gone in, and since we did we should cut our losses and get out as soon as possible. Doubling down is folly, and will change nothing but the death toll. For the simple fact that this is no longer a war because it has gone on for too long. It is now a multi generational blood feud. So unless we kill them all it will never end, and why should it. They have nothing left, and have been running on empty for the past several years. Just look at the enemy, in bathrobes and flip flops, wielding second hand WW1 and 2 era weapons. And we have spent a Trillion dollars on what? An estimated 30,000 dead insurgents. That’s 33 million dollars per hit, and now we should rally behind Trump because he can get a better deal? For who? If the goal is to kill them all then just nuke them from space and get it over with, why risk our youth for nothing.
