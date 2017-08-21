President Trump Afghanistan Speech Likely To Be “Big Picture” on Asia Security…

There’s been a considerable amount of solid debate on whether the U.S. should withdraw all troops from Afghanistan and just watch to see what happens from the outside. Against this backdrop President Trump is anticipated to call for a firm commitment to the region, perhaps adding 4,000 U.S. troops.
President Trump will give a prime-time address to the nation at 9 p.m. tonight to detail his view of the U.S. role in Afghanistan, and the continued presence held. However, the majority of President Trump’s speech is now anticipated to be a ‘big picture’ overview with an accompanying public outline of expectations for regional participants such as Pakistan and India.
The problem, at least as it is presenting itself, stems from any U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan likely to embolden the extremist outlook of the Taliban and local people who would be captive to the extremist ideology. With a growing extremist sense, and with an already admitted tenuously perched nuclear Pakistan as the neighboring conduit, the potential for expanded terror threats looms significant.
The problem isn’t really Afghanistan, it’s Pakistan.
Even the potential for extremists to infiltrate and arm themselves with nuclear capability is beyond alarming to contemplate. The odds, even small odds, become even more serious if we consider the absence, via withdrawal, of U.S. oversight and/or monitoring.
This overarching concern is the basic framework to outline how the United States views the role and responsibility of Pakistan and India moving forward. Their roles, and that aspect, is anticipated to be the primary focus of the speech tonight at Fort Myer.
The modest troop presence expected to be outlined is essentially a preventative and security presence; a buttress, a security policy or guardianship, intended to ensure that catastrophic weapons -which do exist in the region- do not fall into the hands of the ideology who would use them to strike Europe, allies, or even the U.S.
Amid this oversight model, President Trump is anticipated to continue attempts to grow diplomatic relationships within the region and support their individual economic goals as a process to achieve stability. Toward that end President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Modi have already begun establishing an economic network.
The generational conflict between Pakistan and India has focused on their differences; it appears President Trump hopes to open a dialogue based on mutual self-interests of security and stability keeping the elements of Islamic Extremism from impacting both regional nations. Keeping a U.S. footprint in Afghanistan is the only way to sell both regional nuclear players the U.S. is committed to this security initiative given the nature of their inherent skepticism and distrust.
Were the U.S. to withdraw completely from Afghanistan, the concern would be that extremist elements strengthen, threaten and infiltrate Pakistan even more, and then out of a basic sense of survival Pakistan would not be in a position to stop themselves from being targeted by an insurgency. The fact that OBL was able to live in Pakistan undetected for a long period of time lends credence to the reality that extremists already have a support network within Pakistan; hence the tenuous nature of their stability.
“Sources” have leaked that we’re sending in 4K more troops. Hopefully the President will announce that yeah we’re sending in 4K more troops but we’re going to have them march in backward, so then the Taliban will think we’re leaving.
Time to quit feeding the Lindsay Graham and McCain Uniparty war mongers.
No easy answers and no easy solutions. President Trump has inherited a garbage dump and I await to hear his plans.
Tax, need to take out their “cash crop”!
Endless war. No sale.
Thank you Sundance
We saw what happened when the US pulled out of Iraq.
ISIS happened
Iran on the Afghan western border isn’t exactly a comforting thought either. Especially since Obama gave them so much money and who knows what else. Iran will need to be watched carefully.
The whole region is a cluster-f-:; always has been.
I will pray for our great and fearless President to make inroads where no one has been able to.
I hope those sources were leaked bogus info and Trump will withdraw all troops. What the hell are UN troops for these days? Send our troops home.
U.S. Troops make up the bulk of U.N troops
And that’s not a good thing. Other nations need to pull their own weight in money and troops. I will never accept traditional nationbuilding from the Neocons. I couldn’t care less if troops generals convinced him to send troops. They’ve been wrong in the past and they are now.
I don’t have the intelligence that is available to the pPresident. I have to assume he is making the best decision for our country. Those who don’t agree with it are going to have to convince me that they have a better plan. As fedback says, pulling out like in Iraq will open the country to takeover by Isis (who I think are already there).
We were set on this path by the comined actions of the Bush and Obama administrations. I have to trust the the President will do the best he can.
I’m putting it on auto pilot. Whatever he decides to do I understand. I would venture to say most of the troops love him as well. Trust in Trump; he’s earned it.
He’s in a difficult position at best; at worst, his uniparty enemies will try to take advantage and lay EVERY.little.mis-step.or bad advice. at his feet.
WE, the US Govt, funded and founded ISIS. Why are we pretending that the Islamic State just sprung up naturally and not due to the Pentagon and State Dept sending billions of dollars of weapons and supplies to ISIS via Libya?
Let’s keep our countries safe by keeping terrorists out instead of fighting them on their home turf.
Foreign affairs are special. A presidential candidate is unlikely to have a full picture of those until he starts receiving regular classified briefings and consulting with his generals and foreign policy experts. In this area it is to be expected that the sometimes simplistic promises of the campaign be tempered by a more complex reality, with many players beyond the US control.
So, I am not disappointed in the least – if this is what President Trump feels is needed in Afghanistan, then so be it. What’s imperative is that he keep pushing his agenda on the domestic front.
I believe President Trump pushes all decisions in what is best for America. All things decided in this prism. MAGA!
” the sometimes simplistic promises of the campaign”
Hmmmmm. Wonder how many more of those simplistic promises of the campaign are going to rear their ugly head and have to “meet that reality”.
Honestly, what decision would make you disappointed in our President? For me, it would be him continuing to fund PP, not fight for better trade deals, or stay engaged in the Mideast for the rest of his term. Steve Bannon told us to hold their feet to the fire so that’s what I’m doing. I’m still behind POTUS 100% but I won’t blindly agree with every decision he makes. He’s not omniscient.
So India and Pakistan are going to pay us to be there?
4000 more? U SOB!
How many do we have there currently? Do you know? What is their mission? Do you know that?
It does not matter. He has the intelligence and he has to make the right call. Not what we would like to see. This President acts out of protecting these United States and it citizens. I have full confidence that this man who does not want more war will do the right thing for us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do we even know if we have all the troops we previously said we were going to send. I read somewhere that this number is a number previously announced but not sent. I prefer we not be there. But, I can’t always get what I want. Sometimes I get what I need…
I smell troll
I smell troll
Yeah just like the left. If I don’t agree with them they must be…
Hmmm. Have you ever posted here before?
Questioning: now you can leave the Trump train and take your coat with you please.
We’ve given billions $$ to these Pakistanis……IDK, why? Our Congress is nuts. They hid OBL for 5 years. WTF, did we pay for his room and board? No more aid, not a dime. We used to pay off the NoKo’s too, it’s called hostage money. We are paying to be hostages. This crap doesn’t work…..ever.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2011/05/11/did-pakistan.html
Gotta protect those poppy fields, right?
Anyone think CNN is going to pull their scheduled Paul Ryan Town Hall at 9pm and cover POTUS?
Or that ABC, CBS, NBC are even going to cover it?
That all folks. Nothing left of the USA. Trump has folded to the war hawks and wall street. Such a shame.
LikeLike
Oh, put a sock in it.
And disappoint his evil master, Soros?
So it was recommended to Obama that they needsed 45,000 troops when the Taliban only had 35-30% of the country. He put in 30,000 and accomplished nothing. How is dumping 4000 more troops going to do anything but cost money and lives? Let’s face it, you where getting a war. Now you know where.
Dems have mobilized their troll bots. Ignore button in full force.
Bye bye Alex.
Only reasonable explanation of the situation in Afghanistan I have read yet.
Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and ether one collapsing is not good for any of us.
Something to also keep in mind Iran borders both Pakistan and Afghanistan. A U.S pull out brings a void that they can move into.
We’re still in Germany many decades after World War II. A small presence in Afghanistan is no problem as long as we’re not spending hundreds of billions every year to turn them into a western democracy. It also keeps Iran somewhat surrounded just as it does Pakistan, as well as keeps the western flank of China within striking distance. Everyone stays on their best behavior with a policeman just down the street.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree, Patrickj, agree. I Trust Trump.
It’s no comparison. Soldiers in Germany, Japan, and Korea aren’t firing a single round at an enemy. Our guys in Afghanistan are fighting and dying on the battlefield every day. When is that going to change? No time soon, imho.
This makes sense to me, Patrick.
Something has been perking my curiosity as to why Trump has chosen Fort Myer, Virginia to give his address to the nation tonight and NOT at the W.H. After looking up the history, I found this information on its history. Interesting that Fort Myer served as a military post to the Civil War and that it is connected to Robert E. Lee. I am thinking it is the possibility that we are also going to get some type of American History/military lesson tonight in Trump’s address. I wonder if it will be tied in to what SD says he is going to talk about.
“Fort Myer, Virginia, traces its origin as a military post to the Civil War. Since then it has been an important Signal Corps post, a showcase for Army cavalry and site of the first flight of an aircraft at a military installation and the first military air fatality.
The acres encompassing Fort Myer and Arlington National Cemetery were called Arlington Heights when they were owned in the 1800s by Mary Anna Randolph, granddaughter of George Washington Parke Custis. Custis was Martha Washington’s grandson. Mary Anna Randolph married Robert E. Lee when he was a young Army lieutenant. Lee helped rescue the estate from financial disaster in 1858, left the area in April 1861 to lead the Confederate Army, never to return.
The land was confiscated by the government for military purposes when the Lees were unable to pay their property taxes in person. Part of the estate became Arlington National Cemetery and the remainder Fort Whipple, named in honor of Maj. Gen. Amiel Weeks Whipple, a division commander at Fort Cass which was established where the stables are today in August 1861. Gen. Whipple fought in the Civil War battles of Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville in Virginia. He died of his wounds from Chancellorsville in 1863.”
http://www.jbmhh.army.mil/web/jbmhh/AboutJBMHH/FortMyerHistory.html
I’m sorry, but just like with the tearing down statues stuff, where does it end? Do we have to police every single freakin country in the world where there’s one Islamic terrorist cell because of nuclear weapons? Let’s be real. Our enemies want nuclear weapons as a deterrent to regime change.
Anybody who launches a nuke at us can kiss his shiny hiney goodbye within 20 minutes. Even terrorists know that.
What about the destabilizing influences running around inside our own borders? Worried about the Taliban when we’ve got Antifa and Soros here at home, and Google spitting on our 1st amendment. I’m praying for President Trump, but please don’t let the Generals turn this into just another Neocon, interventionist U.S. presidency. Sheesh.
Thank you. Nukes are defensive in nature. They are essentially “Better Not Invade Me” bombs. Pakis don’t want what happened in Afghanistan, Libya, and Iraq to happen to their country.
“The problem isn’t really Afghanistan, it’s Pakistan” Actually the problem IS Afghanistan and its location on the cross-roads between the ME, Asia and Europe. The problem is an uneducated populace that has experienced thousands of years of war combined with modern interests that have used the location as a battle point for the last 50 years. The problem is the sand, the weather, the religion, the lack of hope and purpose.
Afg was “broken” when Bush went in. If you wear a tin foil hat there is a good argument that the CIA wanted in to take control of the poppy fields (the recent spike in opioids and their ensuing price drops supports this theory) but never-the-less pulling out would leave another vacuum.
The above being said Pres Trump needs to keep a force in place. The Taliban have been gaining ground, again, and we need to protect against what SD points out as the big problem. How will this all end up? Who knows but tonight our president will open himself up to his biggest risk since taking office… going against a campaign promise (perceived or real does not matter). Already MSM is trying to drive this wedge in there.
“Already MSM is trying to drive this wedge in there.”
And succeeding brilliantly per many posts upthread. Why, we’ve lost half the Trump Train over this.
Forget the economy, immigration, ISIS. It turns out that everyone was supporting Trump because he was going to pull us out of Afghanistan.
I always figured I’d let the President get in, get briefed, get the lay of the land and then use his excellent judgment to make the best choice for us. Still counting on that whatever he says tonight.
First Bannon now this. If he does indeed (ill wait to hear it) put more troops in, I’m done. I’m Trump 24/7. Im corrosive to be around, all i do is politics. But I can’t sit idle here and just “take my medicine”. Theres not a single body in the white house other than Miller and Conway that wouldn’t have been happy in a Clinton White house.
Nationalist populists won……But you certainly would never know it.
Whatever Trump says, the anti-Trumpers will argue the opposite. There will be no thought for solution, but only obstruction. It is the reason for an “ignore button” deeply imbedded in one’s psyche.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Trump would not have won if that were true. Watch 2018 GOP primaries. We’re going to drain GOPe elements from congress.
The Afghan government would fall if the U.S were to leave Afghanistan.
Taliban, ISIS, Al Qaeda having a safe haven to organize and launch attacks against the U.S and the West
Afghanistan has never been held by any conquering force. However, the more than half of the world’s supply of opium comes from this region. Before the war, the Taliban destroyed ancient monuments like today’s Alt-Left. Three military bases may be needed for the 21st Century based upon current adversaries.
In the case of Afghanistan my only terms of combat (outside of total war) are zap the infidel. No more of their heroin shipping in to the USA on our children’s backs.
16 years, history. THAT clouds reason. What does Today require? President Trump
Let’s hope it’s something like an Afghan version of the “Coalition to Defeat ISIS”.
Only under the condition that we let the war fighters loose to fight with the intent to win then let the winner dictate the terms of surrender. No bullshit PC ROE with JAG lawyers watching their every move.
The President will give an honest outlook on the Afghanistan situation tonight
I don’t believe our President is a do the best we can with what we have to work with. I believe Donald J. Trump plans to win and win and keep on winning. Just saying.
Folks I am actually shocked by the comments! Look at what happened in Iraq 🇮🇶. Look at the hell on earth that has been leashed due to us completely leaving. We are still fighting ISIS in Asia, North Africa and the ME. Pulling out of Afghanistan 🇦🇫 would cause something similar to occur. The rise of Al-Quada, Taliban etc. 4,000 troops isn’t going all in. We will use a similar strategy to what we have done in Iraq 🇮🇶. Iraqi forces are destroying ISIS.
We also have to give the GCC countries time to deal with the situation pertaining to Qatar 🇶🇦. Once that is settled, you will see more of their troops fighting this war in Afghanistan 🇦🇫. Pakistan 🇵🇰 will be dealt with much differently than under previous administrations. Getting them to play ball is crucial. We also have the Russians who are influencial in this region. They have a lot of power over Iran 🇮🇷 in the region. At some point, Iran 🇮🇷 has to be dealt with,
Trump will NOT repeat Obama’s mistake of a too-rapid pull-out. PERIOD.
I have to say as a supporter of President Trump since before he announced he was going to run that I am disappointed if the adds 4,000 more troops. I just hope we extract the cost from Afghanistan and their neighbors. We should not have to bare the cost of this. Besides, the way things are going with the radicals in this country we may need the patriots at home before too long.
