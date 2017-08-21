Eclipse 2017 – Open Discussion Thread…

There’s a great deal of interest in the solar eclipse happening today throughout the U.S. Here’s an open discussion thread for anything pertaining to the eclipse:
NASA also has an eclipse countdown clock and Live Webcast
SEE HERE
Here’s a cool way to see it.
https://petapixel.com/2012/05/21/crescent-shaped-projections-through-tree-leaves-during-the-solar-eclipse/
I saw this effect during the last big partial we had, years ago – very impressive. I thought it was strange, but didn’t realize that it was pinhole cameras! Very cool!
As a friend with a good sense of humour said” I know I’m getting old…I’m more excited about getting a BOGO at the grocery store than the eclipse!”. LOL
That makes me sad. Hope she was kidding.
I know I am getting old, had to search to see what BOGO is.
I know a number of people who traveled to see it. I’m old enough that I remember a few in the 60’s. Interesting story, I don’t know how true it is because even the article points out inconsistencies.
http://www.gloucestertimes.com/cnhi_network/seconds-of-burning-portland-friends-partly-blinded-after-watching-solar/article_b2681866-44a2-5af1-9c7e-3cbd9c68aa2f.html
This eclipse has cost me money! Duval County in Jacksonville, FL decided that students can have an excused absence from school. The problem was that we decided on Thursday to try and purchase the appropriate eye wear. I think at this point you would have a better chance of seeing both Clintons in jail than getting the eye wear. My wife decided to post her frustration on Friday night on Facebook. One of our friend’s from NY showed her multiple glasses he had purchased. She had me Face Time him to see if he had extras. He actually had 3 pairs and a fourth one for me since I flew back to NYC this morning. It cost me $77 to have them UPS’d so that they receive them by 10:30am today. At least both of my daughters and my wife will get to see it.
I will be going to the roof of my office to view it here in Queens, NY. We are expected to get 70% to 80% of the eclipse. They will be getting closer to 95%.
I made a cereal box viewer for free 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL! I just took some stacked lenses from broken sunglasses and an iPhone to make a great viewer, too – and it snaps pictures! Still experimenting to optimize.
When we were kids, my dad made viewers out of old film negatives, but he had to get the right number of layers – kinda dangerous. The iPhone’s maximum brightness basically solves that problem, but to see the outlines of the sun itself, some sunglass lenses decrease the incoming brightness. One still has to be careful doing this, and avoid looking at the sun peripherally. I have been standing to the side of a window so that my iPhone can see the sun, but I physically can’t, and can only see the image on the iPhone screen. That way the setup has something like a 135-degree angle between me and the sun, around the edge of the window.
Kinda dangerous? 😳
Won’t hurt the phone?
That was the next option if we failed! Once he said he could, I was out voted 3-1!
Now THAT is cool. Imagine trying to predict that without modern computers!
It’s very impressive that the ancients could predict such events. Fascinating link here on ancient eclipses:
http://www.bibalex.org/eclipse2006/HistoricalObservationsofSolarEclipses.htm
Some of us can’t afford those fancy glasses…will these work?
I checked to see how much exposure we have here. Its going to be about 60% coverage but we also have a heavy marine layer today. Here it starts about 830 to 12. Kids will be inside(husband doesnt want him to miss).
Felt the urge this AM to play Aquarius by the Fifth Dimension! WOW…my parakeet went wild listening…at last some eclipse excitement at my home!
;>)
I live in the 100% zone so will be out in back with the dog and the keet!
Have you got little glasses for them too?
Their eyes could get damaged just like ours, couldn’t they?
Uh oh….Didn’t think of that Wheatie! May have to reconsider. ;>)
The “Age of Aquarius” has two rulers, the first half is ruled by Saturn – an Agent of Status Quo, business as usual. The second half is ruled by Uranus – the Agent of Change, it topples the Status Quo. The stars above rule, and picks who is to be Enlightened in the new Era, and leaves behind the rest. Uranus is in control now.. The hippie leftists were wrong – they have turned out to be the “status quo” in the Age of Aquarius..
The symbolism can be seen in Starship’s “Winds of Change.” It starts with Saturn, with its multiple rings, Then notice the chrome like planet with a ring band – Uranus – moves in and starts to rule.. There is so much symbolism going on in this video and lyrics.. fascinating and intriguing..
Love this one! A truly one-hit wonderband…
During the totality is it true that you cast two shadows?
I am not a medical dr, so take this with a grain of salt.
I can’t tell you how many times over the course of my life i inadvertently momentarily looked at the sun … primarily while driving at sunrise or sunset.
If I glance at the eclipse for one second… just to say I saw it…. I cant imagine damage will result…
YMMV.
Sure. Go for it. What’s the worst that could happen.
Doctors and scientists say that looking at the sun is different during an eclipse. Please read about it before you take a chance with your eyes. You could make a pinhole viewer with a box. 😊
No wonder we here in Virginia are not in the path! Not fair, My whole family voted for President Trump.
Actually, that darn McAuliffe colluded with leftists to fake 200,000 felons’ names’ to put Hillary over the top.
Fun fact about “Eclipse”…
Paul McCartney was one of the people interviewed by Waters as part of his efforts to develop dialogue to accompany certain songs on the album.
His interview was not used, but Abbey Road Studios doorman Gerry O’Driscoll’s was. His full answer to the question “What is ‘the dark side of the moon’?”, part of which is heard at 1:37 in “Eclipse”, was: “There is no dark side of the moon, really. Matter of fact, it’s all dark.
All the crazy voices heard through the “Dark Side of the Moon” were originally people paid to say things.
That didn’t work out so well, so they all got drunk and whatever with roadies and others and recorded all the crazy talk and used it on the album instead.
Please ladies do not do this to your horses.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m stealing the horse pic.
Aww…I think that’s cute.
No greater love has a girl for her horse, than to give up her bra to protect his eyes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Long time listener first time caller. With the eclipse today and all, will it require special glasses to turn around in time to see the back of my head in the mirror? Thanks I’ll hang up and listen.
Okay, I’m close to the “cone of doom”. It’s fun. It’s summertime. I’m all in. I’m making deviled eggs.
I just hope all these people go home and don’t ruin our red states.
Really. Hope this doesn’t make more of them decide to move here. 🙀
I am only about 60 miles or less north of the line, but will be doing my ministry inside a prison.
Guess I get to watch the replays.
Our great governor who declared our state a sanctuary state has also declared a state of emergency for our state.
For all those going to watch, be careful and enjoy.
Super excited about the eclipse today☀️ We will experience totality in my little South Carolina town. I got free eclipse glasses from the library!! My daughter and I plan to view the eclipse together. My husband still teaches high school, and the students are going to view the eclipse together. I remember we had an eclipse in March 1970, but we did not have the glasses so we could not really look at it. I don’t remember there being much information except the info about not looking at the sun and damaging your eyes.
To the Pink Floyd lovers: We are going to Columbia Friday night to the State Musuem to see two laser light shows, the Eagles and Pink Floyd. We went to a laser lights show last year and really enjoyed it.
Happy Eclipse Viewing, Everyone!
Are you anywhere near Charleston?
My daughter teaches school there (Wando) and said the schools are closed today.
We’re about 90 miles from beautiful Charleston. The schools in our home county are dismissing early today. But the next county over is where my husband teaches. They decided to turn the eclipse into a science lesson. They bought eclipse glasses for everyone. I’m sure they have a lot of monitors to ensure the kids wear their glasses.
Uh oh…better take a barf-bag to that Pink Floyd show.
Reports are, that it’s a big hate-fest of Anti-Trump visuals.
Honestly, not too many in the entertainment business who don’t espouse anti-Trump anything. I would try to enjoy the music, but take your advice to bring the barf bag 😉
I have a friend who lives in Idaho. I told him I was a little envious of his location for the eclipse. He said the place has been an unbearable nightmare of traffic jams for the last week. Hotels have been sold out for a year. I’ll be happy to see it in NM where we will have about 75% totality. I was in 8th grade in 1979, the last time the US experienced a total eclipse. We made simple viewers at school. Just poked a hole in a piece of rigid file envelope and looked at the beam on a piece of cardboard. During the last partial eclipse I just happened upon a guy with a telescope with the proper filters for viewing. He invited me to check it out. That was pretty cool.
I’m about 3 hours drive from the path in North Carolina. We’ll get a 93.8% moon coverage. Still pretty lucky.
I, for one, will be doing what the Native Americans have always done. Stay indoors in quiet meditation and prayer. Doctors have warned that there’s no safe way to view it, other than on television. I’m not risking my sight for a glimpse.
Many do not realize the potential significance of this event as a positive or negative turning point for us. If enough people pray, we can hopefully make this a positive turning point
The pinhole camera effect in the forest (shadows that look like the sun) is the one truly safe way to see the sun with absolutely no man-made tools. A great example of God providing everything we need, if we just know where to look.
Yup – I think it’s a great time for prayers – both in thanks and for the future!
Love this comment ❤
This guy is taking no chances.
Don’t forget your dog……..my retriever likes to look up at birds and planes. He’s prepared……
Yesterday one of the liberal radio news shows ran a 5 minute piece about the potential impact of the eclipse on animals. The reporter, kid you not, was worried that animals would try to go out and look at the eclipse and hurt their eyes!
Irwin Shapiro – Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
“The Moon is bigger than it should be, apparently older than it should be and much lighter in mass than it should be. It occupies an unlikely orbit and is so extraordinary that all existing explanations for its presence are fraught with difficulties and none of them could be considered remotely watertight.”
I wonder if the fish will bite? Might walk down to the river and try it.
I’m going to go outside at 2:47pm (EST) and take pictures of the ‘C’ shaped shadows, and I promise not to look up at the partially covered sun!
So far no wildlife around here acting up.
Should be fun. How dark? How much cooler during totality? In the midlands of SC and weather should be good. Enjoy the once in a lifetime event!
I work in Greenville, SC…live just south of Spartanburg, SC.
Both places will have 100% coverage.
Greenville is a traffic NIGHTMARE…thousands here for the eclipse.
I took today off…it’s my birthday and I wanted to watch the eclipse with my convalescing hubby.
We will be on the back deck with our safety approved glasses.
🙂
Happy Birthday. Pretty hard to beat this birthday present.
The eclipse is not a big deal to me. It’s a natural phenomena that happens every once in a while.
When our older son was about 6 or so, there was an eclipse and I made a viewer for he and his friend. We sat on the back porch steps and watched it. It must have been during the summer or a holiday because he was not in school. There was no hysteria.and little to no hype. Over the weekend we received a text from our grandson’s school saying that early departures and absences due to the eclipse were automatically excused. Good grief Charlie Brown- when we were kids, it would have been crazy talk for either a parent or a school to talk about absences because of an eclipse.
Is that a Moon Pie? …I think that’s a Moon Pie.
I used to love those things.
