White House Announces President Trump Speech On Afghanistan Conflict 9:00pm EDT Monday…

Earlier in the day Defense Secretary James Mattis announced President Donald Trump has made a decision on the United States’ strategy for Afghanistan after a “sufficiently rigorous” review process. The White House announced a few hours later that President Trump will deliver a prime-time address on the issue:
BRIDGEWATER, N.J./WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will lay out his long-awaited U.S. strategy for the war in Afghanistan in a prime-time television address to the American people on Monday night, the White House said on Sunday, with a modest increase in U.S. troops possible.
A White House statement said Trump’s 9 p.m. (0100 GMT Tuesday) speech from Fort Myer, Virginia, near Washington, would “provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.” (read more)
I hope Trump strikes first and fast:
If the Congress censures the President; they will have sealed their fate. 64 million Trump voters are kinda pissed right now..
Let’s hope and pray it’ll be “We’re coming home.”
I have a bad feeling about this. No more troops….Please.
I read today, on the Dailymail, that 4,000 more were going over, but it is the dailymail- notorious for nevertrumping…
We are tired of this war Mr. President. Since you do not tell the enemy plans in advance, I expect this stategy to be very generic.
We are tired of war.
Do what it takes to bring our troops home Mr. President.
Amen. Amen. And Amen.
Load everyone on planes beginning Monday morning and get them all out as fast as we can. Shuttle them to wherever, just get them out.
BUT — Bomb the crap out of the poppy fields and Taliban caves FIRST!
After 16 years it’s time for an exit strategy from that dog pile.
Yes.
Bomb the place off the face of the Earth and bring our troops home.
MOAB as needed and bring our troops home.
No more USA soldiers dying in Afghanistan.
Bring our troops home Mr. President.
I hate this. I see no good option. I’d like to get us out and let Afghan rot if that is what it chooses.
But I don’t like us leaving in defeat with our tails tucked between our legs. And if we leave completely we don’t have an easy way to defeat the training camps that are sure to spring up. Does it make sense to leave and then have to return in a year or two?
This is a mare’s nest of the worst sort. Just one more thing that BO touched that got markedly worse in his hands.
I believed in “terrorist training camps” in the aftermath of 9/11. Now, no so much. We need to get out of Afghanistan.
There is no winning strategy in a war against a people who organise as guerrilla militias who have been fighting interlopers since Alexander the Great.
The $6 trillion burned in Afghanistan and Iraq for an ambiguous return is not expenditure a businessman should stomach.
Another 10,000 troops was always going to maker the difference in Vietnam, it didn’t. Ah, memories.
I hope this is to tell us our troops are on their way home. I agree with others the American public is tired of this war. Bin Laden is no more, we have no need to be there, enough.
If POTUS decides to try a “surge” I don’t think his supporters will be happy. I’m not saying they’ll abandon him, but they won’t be happy. I’d bet a disproportionate percentage of his supporters are either military or have family or friends serving. It’s the deplorables’ children that are called upon to sacrifice not the elite’s children.
If we are going to stay in Afghanistan what does “winning ” look like? What is the benefit to America? Can we at least stop “training” the Afghan army who kill our soldiers frequently. Do whatever we have to do to “win” and get out. And destroy the poppy fields. Get rid of all Obama era rules of war, establish our own bases, and do whatever needs to be done to win.
Alas, this conflict can’t be “won”. The strategists know it means permanent occupation and expenditure of US lives and treasure. We are very slow learners sometimes.
Reuters couldn’t help itself once more and add this infamous sentence to an article announcing PDJT decision on Afghanistan:
“Trump will be making the third prime-time address of his seven-month-old presidency after a particularly bruising week in which he was widely criticized for blaming both white nationalists and counter-protesters for violence at a Virginia rally this month organized by neo-Nazis and white supremacists.”
Notice “counter-protesters”, not Antifa or BLM masked cowards attackers. And why bring up the Charlottesville lie in an article about Afghanistan?
The rabid MSM will never say anything good about the president and never miss a chance to besmirch him even when he is right about characterizing orchestrated violence executed by paid thugs?
Buy stock in Monsato. We’re going to Round Up their poppy fields and kill their money source, the opium trade.
big bad Mike: sorry but it wouldn’t reaaly work. Round Up (Glyphosate) kills plants but decomposes rapidly (no residual effect). It would destroy the current, but not future crops. Just a costly blip.
really
FORGET THE ROUND-UP use
BARREN
Product Description
Barren RTU Total Kill is “READY TO USE” and does NOT require dilution. Use in any sprayer/applicator. It not only eliminates vegetation, but also prevents it from growing back. When properly applied, it prevents re-growth for multiple seasons[…]
OR
TK-10 (TURF KING)
“TK-10 is a Long Lasting total vegetation killer and ground sterilant. Contains 3.73% Prometon, and is dilutable 1:10 with water. Recommended for non-cropland areas. Will kill all vegetation sprayed on, and sterilize the ground to prevent regrowth. Perfect for: parking lots, fence rows, building edges, petroleum containment areas, sidewalks, etc […][…]”
I am sure there are others multi-year ground sterilants available that are not OTC chemicals.
Burn all the Poppy fields………
Pray for President Trump. Trust President Trump. Jesus we trust in you. Thy will be done.
We’ll know if he mentions Kipling. If the British couldn’t…. and the Rooskies couldn’t… there is no shame in saying, declaring… that we are happy to turn the whole thing over to the Chinese and wish them luck with their minerals and endeavors.
Quite considerate of OUR President to unveil his decision to us dopes in dopeville. I am sure that Trump Americans will support his decisions.
Don’t be so sure. With Bannon out it sure looks like the Swamp is winning now.
Is he going to inform his strategy. All along his campaign and also very recently POTUS Trump said he is not going to publicize military strategy. Let us see what happens tomorrow especially on a Solar Eclipse day!!!!!!!
“(SecDef Mattis) said the (Afghanistan war) deliberations, including talks at the Camp David presidential retreat on Friday, were done properly.”
“”I am very comfortable that the strategic process was sufficiently rigorous,” Mattis said, speaking aboard a military aircraft on an overnight flight from Washington to Amman, Jordan.”
” Gen. Joseph Votel, who as Central Command chief is responsible for directing the war in Afghanistan, was not invited to the Camp David talks…The top U.S. commander on the ground in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, also was not invited to attend.”
http://www.military.com/daily-news/2017/08/20/mattis-tight-lipped-new-afghanistan-war-strategy.html
I assume it will be yet another year of the ‘spring fighting season.’ The mistake was letting the pentagon have any role beyond tasked special ops.
