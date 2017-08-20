August 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #213

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

26 Responses to August 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #213

    • WSB says:
      August 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Pretty explosive disclosure by Louie Gohmert:

      “Speaker of the House Paul Ryan advised Republicans to run away from candidate Donald Trump before the election in order to save themselves and hold a future-President Hillary Clinton accountable, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas revealed in an exclusive video interview with The Daily Caller New Foundation.

      “Are you crazy? We haven’t held anyone accountable. You haven’t even let us hold the IRS commissioner accountable [for using government power to harm President Obama’s political adversaries],” an astonished Gohmert said to the speaker on a call.”

      Just unbelievable. I wonder if the story of bribe money for the Republican 6 is quite true?

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.
    Psalm 16:8 NIV

    God Bless you all today.

  4. decisiontime16 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

    It’ll be interesting to see where this might lead.

     Bannon Plotting Fox News Competitor

    Former Chief White House Strategist and current executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, is wasting no time in expanding the leading populist news network.

    Bannon is reportedly plotting a television channel to rival Fox News. Strikingly, the idea was first proposed by former Fox News CEO, the late Roger Ailes. 

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/begins-bannon-plotting-fox-news-competitor-curious-details-roger-ailes-involvement-emerge/

  5. sunnydaze says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Diamond and Silk sum up Antifa. Someone get Rubio, Mitt, McCain, etc etc on the phone:

  6. starfcker says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:35 am

    We’re getting into the thick of it, now. NAFTA is getting cracked open. The uni-party and the press are going insane. mueller is under tremendous pressure to deliver. And the debt ceiling and budget battles loom large. This is what we elected Trump to do. Lead. I can’t imagine any other individual facing this amount of pressure. Right man at the right time. Watch him. Learn from him. Draw strength from him. And do your little part.

  7. MacKenzie says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Anyone notice that the leaks seem to be drying up?

  9. Dazza says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Can’t wait until the third quarter GDP is announced, I’m going to do the MAGA Swagger

