August 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #213

http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/19/paul-ryan-advised-republicans-to-run-from-trump-prior-to-election-day-says-gohmert-video/
This is not a news but good to know officially about Paul Ryan is with her.
Pretty explosive disclosure by Louie Gohmert:
“Speaker of the House Paul Ryan advised Republicans to run away from candidate Donald Trump before the election in order to save themselves and hold a future-President Hillary Clinton accountable, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas revealed in an exclusive video interview with The Daily Caller New Foundation.
“Are you crazy? We haven’t held anyone accountable. You haven’t even let us hold the IRS commissioner accountable [for using government power to harm President Obama’s political adversaries],” an astonished Gohmert said to the speaker on a call.”
Just unbelievable. I wonder if the story of bribe money for the Republican 6 is quite true?
I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.
Psalm 16:8 NIV
God Bless you all today.
It’ll be interesting to see where this might lead.
Bannon Plotting Fox News Competitor
Former Chief White House Strategist and current executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, is wasting no time in expanding the leading populist news network.
Bannon is reportedly plotting a television channel to rival Fox News. Strikingly, the idea was first proposed by former Fox News CEO, the late Roger Ailes.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/begins-bannon-plotting-fox-news-competitor-curious-details-roger-ailes-involvement-emerge/
As I surmized on yesterday’s thread. Roger Ailes passed away on May 10th.
Call me a conspiracy theorist, but the fact that there was a plan means there was a plan. So Bannon’s departure from the WH was PLANNED, no?
I sure believe it was planned down to passing on the zippo. The Big Ugly, we are gonna need a case of popcorn.
Now that would be awesome.
Diamond and Silk sum up Antifa. Someone get Rubio, Mitt, McCain, etc etc on the phone:
We’re getting into the thick of it, now. NAFTA is getting cracked open. The uni-party and the press are going insane. mueller is under tremendous pressure to deliver. And the debt ceiling and budget battles loom large. This is what we elected Trump to do. Lead. I can’t imagine any other individual facing this amount of pressure. Right man at the right time. Watch him. Learn from him. Draw strength from him. And do your little part.
Candidate Trump looked us in the eye and said, “I do all of this for you.” He has not flinched a single time.
Promises Made; Promises Kept.
BTW my monthly donation to http://www.donaldtrump.com was sent online today.
Anyone notice that the leaks seem to be drying up?
It has however occurred to me that the lessened leaks may also be due to (1) Congress being out of town and so not gossiping with others as much, and/or (2) POTUS being away from the White House walls while renovation is going on. We’ll see …
Fron the day rince left, it drop up. Also trump is not in white house. No bugs and spy machine.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/19/suspected-florida-cop-killer-claimed-to-be-member-of-black-extremist-group/
Not unexpected, but unlikely to get this info from MSM.
Can’t wait until the third quarter GDP is announced, I’m going to do the MAGA Swagger
