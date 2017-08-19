August 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #212

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
6 LEO shot that evening.
Coordinated attack?
Kissimmee, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Fayette County, PA
God be with them and their loved ones.
Pray unceasingly 🙏
What is this?
3 different locations
2 officers shot at each location
2 of the 6, as of now, have died.
No other details, no where on MSM
Do you have any details or links?
Link to Jax report. Not much released yet.
http://www.fox30jax.com/news/local/2-jacksonville-officers-shot-on-the-westside/595004220
Saw it on twitter, Citizen posted some from James woods above.
MSM is silent 😡
Brief Tampa news release on the Kissimmee shooting. Not much yet.
http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/274809194-story
Thanks!
Oh my word, Minnie.
Where did you see this news?
Tragic day for our LEO’s….this is heartbreaking……
Not a word on Faux News about it. BTW, I have finally figured out what I don’t like about Kennedy. She’s a damn liar (mostly by omission).
Oh, let me count the WAYS about what I loathe about Kennedy!
If it doesn’t pertain to legalized weed, pop culture, “right to die”(assisted suicide), or open borders, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery couldn’t care less. When the $hit hit the fan, libertarians like her can see, hear, nor speak any evil. This is why Dobbs preempts her show whenever there’s a terror attack because her show isn’t live.
Thank you for posting Alex.
Where’s the media coverage on this?
I’m disgusted.
God be with all injured and killed.
And their families.
Wow!
https://bluelivesmatter.blue/two-jacksonville-sheriff-police-officers-shot/
Thank you for the link
Kissimmee in custody.
Jacksonville cops alive, critical, suspect dead.
https://patch.com/florida/bloomingdale/s/g7juu/2-police-officers-shot-in-jacksonville
aww…both Kissimmee officers are dead. It’s in this PA. account
well, no idea what happened there. too late. Thought it was the PA. account
Found it. Pennsylvania state troopers.
http://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/state-trooper-reportedly-shot-in-fayette-county/793739876
Suspect shot, dead.
Will all Democrats denounce this in perfect wording over and over and over and over again?
If they don’t will the media call them out on it endlessly and call them supporters of racist BLM/Antifa murderers?
Yeah, I didn’t think so…
PT is signaling something very significant and a great deal of new enforcement.
All on guard.
Not soon enough. Several LEO lost their lives tonight.
I posted 2 links on open thread. Couldnt find last one.
All of you Treeper Newshounds are top-notch. Within a few minutes we have all the information. Many thanks to all of you, much appreciated.
I just saw your post…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wife sent me this post from her Facebook feed after I asked her what was so funny that she had tears running down her cheek.
I took down my Rebel flag (which you can’t buy on EBAY any more) and peeled the NRA sticker off my front window. I disconnected my home alarm system and quit the candy-ass Neighborhood Watch. I bought two Pakistani flags and put one at each corner of the front yard. Then I purchased the black flag of ISIS (which you CAN Buy on EBAY) and ran it up the flag pole.
Now the local police, sheriff, FBI, CIA, NSA, Homeland Security, Secret Service and other agencies are all watching my house 24/7. I’ve NEVER felt safer and I’m saving $69.95 a month that ADT used to charge me.
Plus, I bought burkas for me to wear when I shop or travel. Everyone moves out of the way and security can’t pat me down. If they say I’m a male wearing a burka, I just say I’m feeling like a woman today.
Hot Damn…Safe at last. Isn’t this administration great or what
When she saw me crying hysterically, she wondered why because he is talking about President Trump. I told her to take another look at the date. She joined me in the laugh 😂!
Winning is so awesome!
😂😂😂😂😂😂 Oh my gosh! Tears running down my face while reading it to my husband! Hilarious!
Love it!
That’s a scream!
Thank you God for President Trump, Steve Bannon, and the Mercer Family.
If you have a chance you should read about Robert Mercer who is a math scientist/genius and an avid poker player…haaaaa.
Psadie, always remember that Robert Mercer was blinded by a Senator Cruz.
Then, he woke up.
Did you?
Why would I have to wake up…I always supported Trump before the Trump Train. Mercer and his daughter didn’t take Trump seriously for they thought he wouldn’t gain any traction until Bannon was tracking Trump’s numbers and then Cruz lied to them and they jumped on the Trump Train. They are very Conservative people and Rebekka his daughter home-schools her four children. Mercer loves Bannon and so does Trump!
I completely agree with your timeline. Mercer put all of his chips behind Cruz with Breitbart, prior to the point of Trump gaining ground. I was aware of Trump since 1978, so know of his history. Mercer and Bannon did change, though, as they had been Cruz supporters prior.
Hearing about these police shootings reminds me of the Black Lives Matter’s favorite chant, “What do we want….Dead cops!…..When do we want them…..Now!”
Never forget.
It is still Friday night here. There were supposed to be a bunch of “Take Down Statues” type demonstrations this evening in several cities. Did this happen? Anyone know?
I gotta ask. Are you a vampire? You keep some real late hours.
Well, I did dress up as a vampire for Halloween once. The fake teeth were a nightmare.
Even worse my boss, an over sixty gentleman, dressed up as Peter Pan. In green tights. There wasn’t enough eye bleach in the universe. Thanks for making me recall that memory.
Actually, it is a combination of night owl/Left Coast time zone/and I have trouble sleeping at times. It helps to read, turn on the TV, or stare at the screen–usually works to get me back to sleep.
I like your comments. You make me laugh.
Subtle Message: Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble.
Read upthread.
No words for the strike against our law enforcement.
The thin blue line between civil existence and utter anarchy.
Thomas Wictor is on a Major Roll tonight.
I am so glad yesterday is over. That was a bad day for me. Friday news seems to blow up everything. When’s PT going back to the WH? Is he att Camp David for the weekend? Just trying to keep up🇺🇸🇺🇸
MaineCoon don’t be!
The Big Ugly is here! They thought by getting rid of Steve Bannon that he would leave and talk 💩 about our President. They thought that would finally destroy his base. They never for one minute thought that Steve Bannon would leave and take the war to them (MSM, Democrats,Republicans, Globalist, Big Club, CoC, Soros, Deep State etc) without any shackles on his hands or feet.
They realize they are DEAD 💀! My brother tells me that they think they got him know with the VA situation. I had to hang up on him because I told him that every damn poll that has come out shows that 3/4ths of Americans don’t want a single statue removed. I told him that the Atlanta Fed just revised their prediction that the third quarter GDP will reach 4%. Unemployment will go down again next month reaching 4.2% or 4.1%. Small Business confidence at a 17 year high. Manufacturing confidence at a 20 year high. RNC funds at record levels after 6 months. They realize that our President is untouchable. I told him if he ever utters the word “Impeachment” again, he better lose my number.
The Establishment will never ever embrace our President. However, Republicans realize that the President singlehandedly has turn the Economic Train 🚂 on his own. They are mortified that we may reach 3% GDP on our President’s back. They will have no choice put to approve his TAX REFORM Bill and his Infrastructure Bill. They need to be able to campaign that they were the ones that passed major legislation to get the economy humming. Our President will allow them to take the credit because he doesn’t care for it. He wants America and Americans to prosper again.
History will be where he will live in infamy! The greatest job creator of all time. Trumpism reigning supreme for 50+ years. Debates among Generation Z and their kids that Donald J. Trump was the greatest President this country has ever had will be fought from generation to generation.
That my friends is the WiNNING that our President will enjoy long past his last breathe on this Earth 🌏 and joining our Heavenly Father.
Thanks Flep. I got so upset with Bannon’s interview. I still don’t understand why he said all that stuff about NK and the cabinet people. Just don’t understand all that. I’m glad he’s going back to BB. That’s his real niche. Just hope he doesn’t criticize PT. He’s got plenty of targets in Congress!
My guess MaineCoon is that he was just gaming everyone in the MSM. I read somewhere he was taking the heat off of PDJT due to the VA. riots.
That makes sense. I’m glad this week is over. I wish Bannon well.
Bannon works for Mercer
Mercer is backing PDJT
Bannon was stifled in the white house and had to be careful not to cause blowback to the president with anything he did or said. No he’s been unchained and will be able to go after the traitors and the MSM. I believe this is all planned out.
Mr. Opportunist. ugh
Sorry I clicked, he can suck it.
Hmmmm….I’ve seen this vid before….hmmm..I’m suspicious. Why’s it resurfacing? Hmmm.
Probably because of what he said this week…he criticized PDJT and basically sided with the Antifa scumbags.
Thanks. Missed that. Don’t watch tv. Thanks.
Willard speaks out of many mouths.
^^^Like
Our President is a thought criminal.
I am prouder than ever to have voted for him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jackson has been trying to erase 1999 ever since……
When you look at what Bannon said to the Weekly Standard, you can see that the upcoming Big Ugly is likely going to be part personal revenge for him against the GOPe types who shut down Trump’s agenda and essentially got Bannon indirectly kicked out of the White House.
Bannon told the Standard that the Trump presidency that people voted for is “over.” That means the hard-charging populist presidency that won the campaign. The presidency Bannon wanted.
The people who ended that presidency are primarily in the Senate. They are the people who shut Trump (and Bannon) down.
Vengeance is coming. And the more I think about it, the more I think Bannon is going to be extremely motivated to go full Big Ugly not only to help Trump, but to exact his personal revenge against figures like McCain, Collins, Murkowski and so forth.
What’s great about all of this is that the Dems are pretty much going to be bystanders in all of this. The Senate is a lock in 2018. So only the House matters. And my understanding is that the gerrymandering of the districts is so in favor of the GOP that it would take a miracle for the Dems to take the House back in 2018.
What that means is that everything comes back to the GOP. And now Trump and Bannon are going to go to war to once again “win” the GOP from the Establishment. As they won it in 2016.
But this time it’s for keeps. If Trump keeps the House in 2018, it’s all over. He will not be impeached, ObamaCare will be repealed and replaced, and he will win re-election in 2020.
Whatever you do, make sure you vote for the GOP in the 2018 House elections. Even if the person you want to win the primary does not win.
The only true danger to Trump at this moment is a Dem House in 2018. Other than that, his ultimate victory and re-election seems like an extremely good bet.
Unleash The Big Ugly. It’s time for the insolent usurpers to be finished off once and for all. Starting with Jeff Flake next week.
This internal war is going to ignite the base in an incredible fashion. I can’t wait.
Great post, MAG. The beautiful Big Ugly.
Your absolutely right about the Senate but more importantly the House in 2018!
http://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2016/07/19/gerrymandering-republicans-redmap
From the article linked above:
“He who controls redistricting can control Congress,” read the subhead to Rove’s column.
The plan, which its architects dubbed REDMAP for Redistricting Majority Project, hinged on the fact that states redraw their electoral maps every 10 years according to new Census data. REDMAP targeted states where just a few statehouse seats could shift the balance to Republican control in the crucial Census year of 2010.
That plan worked spectacularly. It’s why today Republicans have a majority in nearly two-thirds of the country’s state legislative chambers. And it’s why in 2012 Democratic statehouse candidates won 51 percent of the vote in Pennsylvania, which voted for Barack Obama in the presidential election, yet those candidates ended up with only 28 percent of the seats in the legislature.
“The Republicans spent $30 million on this and they were able to build themselves a firewall, a full Chamber of Congress for a decade, for less than the price of a losing Senate race in a small state.”
Republicans should mount an aggressive campaign to flip state legislatures ahead of post-census redistricting, then press the advantage to both redraw congressional and state legislative lines in their favor and aggressively advance the conservative agenda. Democratic turnout always falls in non-presidential years. Smart money spent on the right races had the potential to make more of a difference than ever.
Also want to say this to prepare people — I think there is a real chance that Trump has to cave on wall funding in the upcoming budget. Because the Dems seem locked-in to have a shut-down on the issue. And I can see why; they must have Latino votes in 2018 to have any shot at the House.
If Trump keeps the House in 2018, the wall will be built however Trump wants. But, we may have to wait to get it going.
I would ask that people have patience on this issue, if Trump has to retreat on it, for now. As he has to retreat on the ObamaCare subsidies.
Everything is about 2018. If Trump retains a full GOP Congress then, he (and us) will get everything we ever wanted. But we may have to wait until then to get it.
Hang tight.
MAG I love your comments and thought process but I have to disagree with you on the Wall Funding. Here is why:
September 5th is the day DACA Dies! AG Paxton from TX and nine other AGs are going back to the Executioner’s Federal Court. The Executioner is Judge Hanen who singlehandedly killed DAPA and Barry’s dream of Amnesty for 5+ million illegals.
The MSM is already beginning to lose their minds!
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/15/politics/daca-anniversary-peril/index.html
From the article linked above:
“DACA is under grave threat,” Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said on a conference call with reporters Monday.
Ten state attorneys general, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have issued an ultimatum to the Trump administration — sunset DACA by September 5, or we’ll challenge it in court. The attorneys general have threatened to petition a court that’s considering a similar but separate Obama administration deferred action program, for parents, to also weigh the legality of DACA.
Experts believe that given the makeup of the court hearing the case, and its previous ruling against the parents program, the judges involved would likely strike down DACA as well.
The White House offered a cryptic statement on the program’s future, expressing only concern with illegal immigration.
“The President’s priority remains protecting the jobs, wages and security of American workers, families and communities — including the millions of Hispanic and African American workers disadvantaged by illegal immigration,” an administration official said.
They know there is nothing that will save it! AG Sessions will not fight the decision. His office is the only one that can. Our President has told Senator Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin to go take a hike if you think he is going to sign the Dreamers Act.
However, our President is a negotiator and would consider advancing that Bill as long as the RAISE Act, the Wall funding and possibly throwing Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities into the bundle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have them (globalists & establishment) surrounded, and they don’t know it. Will be a pleasure to watch the takedown!
Not a grudge against Trump?
I doubt it.
Nope— Bannon said he is going to war FOR Trump.
Now that’s an interesting tweet.
I really don’t know what to think about whatever plans Mr. Bannon has, good hat, bad hat, sour grapes or sweet revenge;
only time will tell if this is some sort of master strategy or someone who burned out being too close to the power source like Mr. Scaramouchi (sp?) experienced.
Prayers for President Trump, his family, Cabinet members and their families, and all their endeavors to Make America Great Again, that those who serve and served toward that end, no matter how long or short their duration near the heart of this Administration, may each be blessed.
Yes …I hope he goes after Andrew Breitbart murderer
This is great.
Trump DOJ ends Holder-era ‘Operation Choke Point’
Snip
“All of the Department’s bank investigations conducted as part of Operation Chokepoint are now over, the initiative is no longer in effect, and it will not be undertaken again,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in the Aug. 16-dated letter, calling it a “misguided initiative” from the prior administration.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/18/trump-doj-ends-obama-era-operation-choke-point.html
love this idea
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/boom-bill-clintons-accusers-want-sd-statue-taken-take-sledgehammer/
It’s only fair!
I think I am falling in love with ” Turn-a-about”…..; )
This is advice (in BostonMagazine.com) to people planning to protest tomorrow’s Free Speech Protest in Boston:
Donate/Follow leaders:
Asked what advice they have for protesters, the organizers of Fight Supremacy sent us this a list of causes that that attendees can donate to: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, the Brooklyn Bail Fund, Black Women Being, the Charlottesville Relief Fund and Black Lives Matter Rapid Response.
They also sent some “rules of engagement for white allies and accomplices”:
Serve as a buffer between white nationalists/police and people of color
Take up as little physical and rhetorical space as possible (don’t speak over BIPOC or clamor to get to microphone or bullhorn)
Follow direction from or uplift the most marginalized
Realize it’s what we do AFTER the rallies that will dismantle white supremacy. Relinquish privilege, resources, and space. Hold those in power accountable. Follow Black/femme leadership in your communities.
http://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/blog/2017/08/18/boston-free-speech-rally-protest/
It’s an interesting peek into the level of handholding and bizarre Nanny State Cultural Marxism. How are people who “need” these directions ever going to be able to function as “leaders” of anything but continuous chaos?
If the Left decides they want to pull down a Paul Revere statue in Boston, Massachusetts will be ours.
New fav.
I sure hope somebody starts up a competitive new major cable news station for conservative thought criminals to espouse their revolutionary ideas (AKA “The Truth”). I like to relax and watch news/opinion shows, but I’m sick of watching the jackals that are on the air now. Not to mention the fact that the truth needs to be broadcast to the masses.
Even the good people that are left on Faux are too weak and scared (except Hannity and Dobbs) to commit thought crimes on the air. They don’t want the powers that be to kill their budding career.
One America News HD
http://www.oann.com/
This stupid vile classless PIG needs to be brought down and investigated and indicted for all her financial crimes. She is responsible for so much pain and suffering of the American people. And this statement has me seething
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/pelosi-publishes-classless-vile-response-news-bannons-exit/
Wanna bet Bannon will blow her up via Breitbart. My first thought was he’ll take down Pelosi in a big way!
She and “Auntie” Maxine are gettin’ long in the tooth.
They need to sit down and zip it. They worked to smear Bannon and Trump and he will come at them with both barrels.
The Civil War monuments we’re about national healing. Some really good history in this article. Also, listen to the audio of the Confederate soldier spoken decades later on why he fought (13 minute mark). We have already lost our history. It just isn’t taught any more.
——-
The Real Motivation Behind Civil War Monuments
Excerpt:
“Of special note is the year 1913, right near the beginning of the Confederate monument spike. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg where veterans of both sides of the war came together in a reunion of grand fashion. There was healing and forgiveness on both sides. Former Union and Confederate soldiers who earlier faced each other in the bloodiest war in American history stood side by side in reconciliation”
https://www.catholics4trump.com/the-real-motivation-behind-civil-war-monuments/
Daniel Greenfield said essentially the same thing:
“After the Civil War, the Union was preserved, but Southerners were allowed to honor their cause. It was an uncomfortable compromise, but it helped limit the violence from a conflict that had claimed the lives of 2% of the population. The Taliban campaign by black nationalists to tear down Confederate memorials was a deliberate effort at shattering a compromise that kept civil society working.”
Read the whole article – well worth the time. Excellent writing as always from DG.
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/08/weimar-america.html
First off, I’d like to thank the moderators for keeping the comments so coherent and readable. I’ve been checking the comments since Dec. 15 and they continue to smoothly run. Having tried other sites that do not take care of their comments, this is a great accomplishment. I know it takes a lot of time and effort and I sincerely appreciate it.
It has been another interesting week. To me, it looks like President Trump has given the Uniparty their chance to do the right thing and they failed. I think now, he is going to rain down destruction upon them that stand in the way of America First.
I’ve been thinking about the Phoenix rally on the 22nd. People have been speculating on the goal. I think there are several goals for this rally. The first of course is to give a report to We the People. All of President Trump’s Rallies are like a giant pep talk for us.
Another possible goal is to publically pardon Sheriff Joe for a crime he did not commit. Sheriff Joe was set up and ordered by a crooked judge not to do his job. He did his job anyway and the O administration went after him. Set him up with a charge that was low enough to not require a jury and then picked a Clinton judge. With this judge, Sheriff Joe was guilty before the trial even started. A jury would never have convicted him since he did nothing wrong. But this is a common D-Rat tactic; make up a crime and have a crooked judge convict. I hope President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe at the rally and talks about how he is going to work to remove judges that do not follow the law.
A goal that everyone is looking forward to is President Trump supporting a primary challenger to Flake. This is the opening Salvo of President Trump against the Uniparty. There will be other targets. Now that Bannon has been reassigned to another command, rinos, D-rats and media are going to regret they have attempted to obstruct MAGA.
Another goal I mentioned the other day is that it’s likely that President Trump is setting a trap for the illegal aliens and rent-a-mob. The last time President Trump was in Phoenix, he was candidate Trump and had little control over what happened outside the venue. The Soros thugs and illegal aliens caused a lot of problems. Now, thanks to Obama, there is a law that anyone causing violence within, I believe it’s 250 feet of the President, are subject to arrest and prosecution for a felony.
ICE can haul off groups of illegals that are “protesting” and US Marshalls, FBI and Secret Service can arrest anyone outside the venue engaging in violence; if those people were paid to be there and are not local, we have a RICO case. President Trump, thanks to Obama, does not have to depend on the local police to maintain order. It’s a good thing since the new Sheriff was bought and paid for by Soros. I’d like to see him prosecuted for NOT doing his job (He releases criminal illegal aliens) more vigorously than Sheriff Joe was prosecuted for doing his job.
At any rate, it looks to me like President Trump is going to war with all enemies both foreign and domestic. President Trump will win this war for us and continue to Make America Great Again.
I second that motion on the moderators. I assume there are a lot of garbage posts and trolling that has to be dealt with. I remember one point during the campaign SD was so fed up that he was thinking of not allowing comments anymore at all. I believe some treepers volunteered to help. Not sure exactly what happened after that, but I’m glad we still have this forum. I find it to be therapeutic (except for the occasional jackass that feels the need to attack other treepers, you know who you are).
Guess what?
I WON the PolitOpinion.com “CNN Blackmail” MEME Contest Entry JPG division 🙂
(Thanks to CTH for sponsoring the contest)
I have to say.. the contest DRAGGED ON far to long… but winning the cash helps 🙂
I would like to THANK CTH readers
My entry got 1200 hits within a few hours of posting a link here one evening, and asking people to click, tweet etc. That is 20x what any other entry got even after weeks… Just shows…. it pays to advertise (at CTH) 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
The attack on Pennsylvania Trump supporting Sheriff Bunny Welsh is backfiring.
———
Bunny Welsh Attack Backfiring
http://billlawrenceonline.com/bunny-welsh-attack-backfiring/
Excerpt:
Bunny Welsh Attack Backfiring — The very decent Chesco Sheriff Bunny Welsh got grief from the usual suspects after she noted on Facebook that she bought Dinesh D’Souza’s new book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left and attached a photo.
It was offensive after the Charlottesville riots, they said.
She also committed the mortal sin of “liking” a Facebook post by commentator Kevin Martin, who is black…..
>Snip<
Well now, Sheriff Welsh’s name is getting out there. The Philadelphia Inquirer has written a relatively fair piece. and she has appeared on Dom Giordano and Chris Stigall.
She has told us the feedback she is getting from the public is almost 100 percent positive. There is, of course, the usual suspects who are long-known and who no longer have a sting despite their prolific use of vicious words and their willingness to slander.
If the usual suspects are not careful they will succeed in removing her as sheriff — by putting her in Congress or Harrisburg.
LikeLike
Faith Goldy with more thoughts on Charlottesville.
Now fake msm, rats and RINO will attack on extreme right for attack on our police tonight? Where is CEO, Romney and others to stand with our police and against Antifa?
A lot of police shot tonight in FL and other places. See you all on other threads.
cancorker!
