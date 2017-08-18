Friday August 18th – Open Discussion Thread

Posted on August 18, 2017

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Responses to Friday August 18th – Open Discussion Thread

  1. America First says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Test. Did I offend somebody? My comments no longer seem to post.

  2. Minnie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:17 am

    God bless OUR President 🦁
    God bless America 🇺🇸

    Pray unceasingly 🙏

  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Irish Blessings

    Dance as though no one is watching you,
    Love as though you have never loved before,
    Sing as though no one can hear you,
    Live as though heaven is on earth.

  4. Kristin says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Our Father, deliver us from Evil. Please bless, protect and guide our President, his family, his cabinet and the citizens of this great country.
    Amen

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

