Friday August 18th – Open Discussion Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Test. Did I offend somebody? My comments no longer seem to post.
We see you 👍
God bless OUR President 🦁
God bless America 🇺🇸
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Irish Blessings
Dance as though no one is watching you,
Love as though you have never loved before,
Sing as though no one can hear you,
Live as though heaven is on earth.
Our Father, deliver us from Evil. Please bless, protect and guide our President, his family, his cabinet and the citizens of this great country.
Amen
BigMamaTEA … Here’s something to sweeten your morning cup: http://freebeacon.com/issues/six-months-later-epa-employees-are-still-crying-at-their-desks-because-of-trump/
Easy way to fix that, find another job.
