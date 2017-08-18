August 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #211

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Black Woman Completely Annihilates Leftist Charlottesville Narrative
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/black-woman-completely-annihilates-leftist-charlottesville-narrative-video/
Was just gonna post that! It’s a new account and her subs have doubled since this afternoon. Good for her.
Thanks for posting!
Miss Candace, You Go Lady !
Bacon is meat candy!
^^ A gazillion likes ^^
http://thehill.com/media/347052-fox-ceo-rips-trump-donates-1m-to-anti-defamation-league
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/james-murdoch-rips-trump-standing-up-nazis-is-essential-1030778?utm_source=twitter&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral
The head of Fox News’ parent company just took a shot at the U.S. president his network consistently defends.
James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and son of conservative media mogul and executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, lashed out at President Donald Trump on Thursday in an email to friends that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
In the memo, the exec took a stand against Trump after the president’s comments about the attack in Charlottesville, Va., and pledged to donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League.
“[W]hat we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people,” Murdoch wrote in his note.
He continued: “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”
“The head of Fox News’ parent company just took a shot at the U.S. president his network consistently defends”.
Really? When did they start defending PT? Maybe I have been tuning them out for the wrong reason. Not likely. The guy sort of has that Trudeau, Macron look.
The really good news is that I have so much more time to do constructive stuff now that the TV is off. Ok, drinking is not that constructive but I am assisting the local economy.
rf121 – You’re absolutely right. Fox hasn’t defended Trump at all. They sold out long ago, way before Trump or even Obama. Anyone who is still watching them is only putting money in their pockets (and getting poor news coverage on top of it).
They are waiting for race card from long time . Russia collusion us dead so there are two used cards- race and unfit. Antifa is happy for getting unlimited money supply if DOJ doesn’t act fast.
They are Romney, Bush and Ryan style RINO means uniparty with prolife.
Okay, let’s look at the establishment playbook. Any group of citizens, say 500. Send in a couple of double agents with a confederate battle flag, and voila’, the whole group becomes nazis. Those clean cut young men protesting the removal of the statue in khakis and polo shirts are a cuck’ s worst nightmare. That’s why the entire globalist establishment is doubling down on the ‘Trump is a racist’ ploy. If they can’t win here, they are cooked. Trump is moving so fast they can’t keep up. And the sleeping giant is blinking his eyes awake. Delicious.
“[W]hat we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people,” Murdoch wrote in his note.
He wouldn’t know what concerns Americans and free people if it slapped him silly upside the noggin.
Yes they are Mr. President!
Folks the Energy Revolution is propelling our Economic Train 🚂! I know I repeat this often but the evidence is incredible. The three largest GDP states for Quarter 1 (see below) are running with the explosion and racking in the revenue!
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coal-makes-a-comeback-1502926053
From the article linked above:
Not long ago liberals hailed the demise of coal as inevitable while the Obama Administration strangled the industry with regulation. But don’t look now, Tom Steyer, because coal is showing signs of a revival and breathing economic life into West Virginia and other coal states.
Yet the Trump Presidency seems to have lifted animal spirits and coal. Weekly coal production has increased by 14.5% nationwide over last year with even bigger bumps in West Virginia (19%), Pennsylvania (19.7%) and Wyoming (19.8%). Exports were up 58% during the first quarter from last year. Apparently coal can be marketable if regulators let it be.
Growing pipeline networks have boosted gas exports to Mexico and are providing new domestic outlets for gas trapped in the Marcellus and Utica Shales. Pipeline export capacity to Mexico is expected to nearly double by 2019. Several interstate pipelines are under review to deliver gas to the Midwest, eastern Canada and Gulf Coast for export. Liquefied natural gas exports have increased six-fold in the last year, and five new terminal projects are expected to be completed within three years. While coal and natural gas compete as electric power fuels, they can both prosper if energy markets expand.
This is all horrifying to the climate-change lobby, but they might note that U.S. coal exports are rising to countries that claim climate-change virtue. Exports to France increased 214% during the first quarter of this year amid a nuclear power plant outage. Other European countries like Germany and the U.K. are utilizing U.S. coal to stabilize unreliable renewable sources and make up for electric capacity lost from the shutdown of nuclear plants. First-quarter coal exports were up 94% to Germany and 282% to the U.K. Et tu, Angela Merkel ?
During the first quarter, West Virginia (3%) ranked second in the nation in GDP growth after Texas (3.9%), according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. New Mexico, another heavy mining state, came in third (2.8%). Mining resurgences began in West Virginia, Kentucky and New Mexico last summer after the Clean Power Plan was stayed. After plummeting last year, Wyoming and Montana’s mining industries grew during the first quarter.
Here is some more great news! Folks everything they are throwing at our President is not going to slow either him or our economy down. They have absolutely nothing left that can work! 2018 will be a bloodbath for the Uniparty Republicans and the Incumbent Democrats.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/jobless-claims-plunge-to-232000-lowest-in-almost-six-months/article/2631813
From the article linked above:
New applications for unemployment benefits plunged 12,000 to 232,000 in the second week of August, the Department of Labor reported Thursday, reaching the lowest level since February.
In fact, Thursday’s report marks the 17th straight week that the total number of people claiming benefits, which are available for up to 26 weeks in most states, was below 2 million. The country hasn’t seen a streak like that since the winter of 1973-1974, when Nixon was president and the total workforce was much smaller.
Economists calculate that new jobless claims under 300,000 indicate tha unemployment will remain steady or fall.
At 4.3 percent in July, the unemployment rate was already the lowest it had been since 2001 and below where Federal Reserve officials think it can go without eventually driving up inflation.
Even this moron has to speak the truth that the Trump Train 🚂 isn’t losing a single passenger and picking up many more!
Canada 🇨🇦 can thank the Great State of Texas for some of those illegals fleeing from the USA 🇺🇸!
September 1st is right around the corner and SB4 goes into affect. Texas is what MAGA should be for all 50 states. They are an experimental state for MAGA policies. The great Governor, Greg Abbott, would be my first choice to replace our Lion 🦁 in 2025!
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126
From the article linked above:
1) It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
2) Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
3) It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
4) Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
5) It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law
This the laughable headline in “The Australian” today. Murdoch’s paper runs 3 to 5 negative stories about Pres Trump daily.
Murdoch’s brutal Trump rebuke
James Murdoch
12:52PM STEPHEN BROOK
James Murdoch has donated $1m to an anti-Trump organisation in response to the President’s reaction to white supremacists.
Also: Our culture being ripped apart’
CAMERON STEWART
Donald Trump compounded his failure to fully condemn white supremacists over Charlottesville by criticising the removal of Confederate statues.
Here’s another headline from The Australian.
Oz ‘went where US wouldn’t’
Supplied Editorial David Cay Johnston broke the story about Donald Trump’s taxes.
CAMERON STEWART
An American author has praised NSW Police for the work they did uncovering Donald Trump’s mafia links.
And…
The white flames of hate
White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
DAN FROSCH, CAMERON MCWHIRTER
The advent of Donald Trump has emboldened the far right.
Crowds on Demand – moving on to Phoenix
https://phoenix.craigslist.org/nph/cwg/d/crowds-on-demand-seeking/6263504374.html
Crowds on Demand Seeking participants for events hide this posting
Crowds on Demand
Production Description
Seeking participants for events. CEO states: “Crowds on Demand, a Los Angeles-based public relations firm specializing in innovative events, is looking for enthusiastic participants in the Las Vegas area. Our events include everything from rallies, to protests, to corporate PR stunts. The biggest qualification is enthusiasm and a ‘can-do’ spirit. We have been lauded all over the media, including on ‘Good Morning America’ and GQ Magazine for our cool and unique concept.”
Roles
Crowd Member (Chorus / Ensemble): Males & Females, 21+
your role might involve anything from attending a show/concert to participating in a corporate PR stunt; the number one attribute needed is enthusiasm/energy.
Ethnicity: All Ethnicities
Required Media: Headshot/Photo
Rehearsal and Production Dates & Locations
Runs in phoenix
Compensation & Union Contract Details
Pays: $20/hr., plus parking or public transportation reimbursement (with receipt) provided.
Union Contract Details?
Interesting. The last time a similar ad was posted they were offering to pay $25/hr.
It speaks volumes that the ‘opposition’ actually has to hire people to do their protest games.
Maybe they’re running out of $$$ after a couple years of paying for Political Violence?
Doubt the COL is lower in Phoenix than in N.C.
The question is where is unemployment higher and/or what does the local market command for wages, not what is the cost of living.
Great. Well, at least we know what to expect. As if we didn’t anyway.
Someone should forward this info to the MSM stations. Maybe they’d like to do some reports on this and surprise everyone with a bit of honesty and facts.
This is a disgrace if true…
http://newsok.com/article/5560334?utm_source=facebook_NewsOK&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=NIC-Facebook
Family members of Jerry Drake Varnell issued a statement late Tuesday night regarding his involvement in Saturday’s attempted bombing of a downtown Oklahoma City bank building.
“We as a family are extremely distraught about this situation with our son Jerry Drake Varnell, but what the public must understand is that he is a paranoid schizophrenic and is extremely susceptible to different types of ideology that normal people would deem immoral.
Underneath his condition, he is a sweet-hearted person and we are extremely shocked that this event has happened. However, what truly has us flabbergasted is the fact that the FBI knew he was schizophrenic.
The State of Oklahoma found him mentally incompetent and we, his parents have legal guardianship over him by the Court. These documents are sealed from the public, which is why no news media outlet has been able to obtain them.
The FBI clearly knew that he was schizophrenic because they have gathered every ounce of information on him. Reading the criminal complaint against him has brought us great pause due to the numerous lies from the informant.
This woman lets Don Lemon, CNN and the Dem Party Have It. Brutal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOVED it! She is awesome. Just subscribed to her. Thanks for sharing!
This is just so amazing. Great post. If true, this should be pushed and promoted. Maybe Hannity can talk about it?
Really, how come he is allowed to keep the money from slave labor, yet we can’t keep our statues.
How many times have they incorrectly tried to say Trump had a privileged upbringing, and never made it on his own, when the truth is, they are in their entitled bubble because they couldn’t be bothered to pick their own cotton.
Coopers inheritance, all of it, should be given back to the black community.
I am sure that they will not let him get away with this inheritance when they discover the truth.
You need someone with a far bigger audience than Hannity if you want people to hear about it. On a good night at Fox he gets maybe 3 million people (less than 1% of the US population). His radio show does about the same for daily listeners, and many if not most of them are also watching his TV show, so there is big overlap in the 2 audiences. You have to reach more than 1 to 1.5% of the population to have any significant impact.
Cooper and Cornelius look like twins.
And yes, he should give all his $$$ back to the Black Community. Ill-gotten.
Anderson Cooper is a Slave Owner! Once a Slave Owner, ALWAYS a Slave Owner. Shame! Shame!
Seriously tho, not many American families can claim *that* amount of disgusting in their family history.
Normally I’d say, don’t hold the sins of the ancestors against…..but in this case, What the heck, the guy’s a Master Race Baiter who believes the US as a collective should never get past its ugly racial history.
So why the heck should we give him and his family a pass? Have at it.
I had this deleted earlier, because I think it was on the wrong thread, but I want to say it all the same. I guess this is the proper forum.
Shep Smith really is bad actor. I think in reality, he is as dumb as a bag of rocks, but with less charisma.
Because of the attack, I reluctantly put FOX on the computer (for free of course). Listening to Shep trying to sound all worldly wise and “jet set” with his stupid pronunciations of BARCELONA was just excruciating. Sometimes he would say it as English speaking people would say it, and other times he would say “BARTHELONA”. It was so pretentious. He doesn’t say GLASGOW in a harsh Scottish accent, does he? He calls it Glasgow, not Glasgee. He doesn’t say “Paree”, he says Paris. But for some strange reason, today, he wanted oh so much to be seen as cosmopolitan, and kept saying BARTHELONA.
And then he kept making excuses for not knowing what was going on as neither he, nor his team, could speak a word of Spanish. He told us that on many occasions. But it didn’t stop him trying to fit in with the locals by imitating their accent and pronounciation. And for the money they get paid, you’d think they would have the smarts after 30 years in the business of journalism to at least have some knowledge of Spanish. But no.
Anyhow, the reason I mention all of this, was that when it came to releasing the name of the murderer, he was suddenly very broad American in his clumsy pronunciation. The killers name was Driss Oukabir. He pronounced it so that it sounded anything but an Arabic name. He kept saying OAK-A-BEER.
The pronunciation should be AW -KA – BEIRR. As in “TAK BIR”, the common arabic phrase shouted before the crowd shouts back ALLA AKAR. The “r” at the end is slightly rolled. He knows that.
I am sure he did this on purpose. He tries desperately to impress by sounding all informed about all things Spanish. But then reverts to an illiterate when it comes to pronouncing the killers name. He really did think we would go
“Ooooh, maybe not an islamic terrorist. It doesn’t sound arabic does it?” Like it would hide the fact for long.
He tried to hoodwink us, but failed miserably, because he is not bright. He thinks he’s smart, but smart people see right through him.
For your info, he never mentioned “islam” or “muslim” once, not once during his whole 4 hours of reporting an islamic terrorist attack. But he did manage to slam Trump numerous times. He was very careful not to jump to conclusions, which was quite the opposite of his reporting on Charlottesville. Really, the man is the least talented anchor I have ever seen in my life, and that is up against some pretty stiff competition, among a smorgasbord of propaganda channels.
Well done Shep.
Let me help. Shep is like Jane Fonda. They can only appear long enough on my TV for me to change the channel. Like half a second and even that is a serious mistake. Fox is the Titanic just before it hit the ice berg. Most of us have abandoned ship already but the rest will go soon.
What does CTH think about Dana Rorhabacher’s claim to have “earth shattering” info from Julian Assange?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gop-congressman-dana-rorhabacher-wikileaks-julian-assange/
Where I’m sitting the ground is intact, not a bit “shattered” so far. When we find out what Rorhabacher has to release, we’ll see whether anything “shatters” let alone planet Earth. I’m thinking the odds are against anything truly startling coming of it.
Hope so. Wasnt she the one causing problems during Ferguson riots also?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another by Candace Owens. She is a delightful talent. So glad she’s doing this.
This dirty rag has gone WAY too far!
~~~
Kelly James Clark, Contributor Senior Research Fellow at the Kaufman Institute, Grand Valley State University
White Christian Terrorists
8/16/2017
…James Fields Jr, drove his car into a crowd of peaceful, anti-hate protestors in Charlottesville, VA, killing a young woman and injuring nineteen. Fields had driven from Ohio to join his fellow white Christian terrorists—aka, “white supremacists,” “neo-Nazis,” “KKK,” “segregationists,” “extremists,” “neo-Confederates,” “militia,” or “white nationalists.” Since calling them, “the alt-right” obscures their hatred and violence, let’s call these dangerous bigots by their real name, WHITE CHRISTIAN TERRORISTS!!!
[…]
(I can’t read any further!)
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/white-christian-terrorist_us_59945430e4b0a88ac1bc38a8
LOL @ ‘Segregationists’…isnt that what BLM and their ilk have been calling for?
Do these stupid msm and politican ever think about average American who pays taxes, go to work, taking care family and planning for back to school if not having enough money. Who watches or care that these costal D.C. Elite think or these girls who take million $ to read from TelePrompTer with long legs in front of camera. I think we are back to cold anger mode where Democratic Party will pay price in 2018 election. Costal Democrats sold their party to Silicon Valley and NYC billionaire to get money and keep eye close on Antifa and
BLM. We reach a point where fake msm lost its affect by 24×7 attack on PTrump. Silicon Valley and democrats can support refugee and open borders but fly over America vote which counts. If donot believe me then ask all the democratic politicians from middle America about Antifa and statues .
The Democrat Party will DIE in 2018 and 2020! Please encourage them to continue with this mission to do away with anything pertaining to the South in the Civil War. I have my brother and cousin writing their local Democrat moron in the Bronx. I will write my two state Senators in the morning. Blue State Treepers we have our next task!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/democrats-move-to-strip-military-bases-of-confederate-names/article/2631896
From the article linked above:
House and Senate Democrats are pushing bills to strip the names of Confederate generals from Army base names and other military properties.
Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., a Congressional Black Caucus member, is working on a bill that would mandate military installations be renamed in order to no longer celebrate men who fought for slavery’s continuance. Ten House Democrats from New York and New Jersey have signed on.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., also plans to introduce a bill that would require Confederate leaders be removed from inside the U.S. Capitol building, according to a McClatchy report Thursday.
Although Republicans in Congress have decried the Charlottesville car attack and racism in general, they remain on the sidelines as Democrats push to erase all references to the South’s pro-slavery views from government property.
If successful, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort Benning in Georgia would be among the military facilities renamed after non-Confederate men and women.
By the way Americans won’t like it one bit either! Even one of their crazy 😜 polls are telling them and yet they fail to listen.
Trump voters react to his statements after violence in Charlottesville.
