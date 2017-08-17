U.S./Japan Security – Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis Joint News Conference on North Korea…

Following a joint U.S. and Japan Security Conference on North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hold a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori.

The primary topic within the conference is the security of Japan and the ongoing issues with North Korea. However, Secretary Tillerson also gave remarks on Barcelona and questions surrounding comments made yesterday by Mr. Stephen Bannon from the White House.

