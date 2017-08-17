U.S./Japan Security – Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis Joint News Conference on North Korea…

Posted on August 17, 2017 by

Following a joint U.S. and Japan Security Conference on North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hold a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori.

The primary topic within the conference is the security of Japan and the ongoing issues with North Korea.  However, Secretary Tillerson also gave remarks on Barcelona and questions surrounding comments made yesterday by Mr. Stephen Bannon from the White House.

.

This entry was posted in N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to U.S./Japan Security – Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis Joint News Conference on North Korea…

  1. sundance says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Roberta Allen says:
    August 17, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Sounds good. Thank you. Volume was a problem for me. Hard to hear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s