Second, Related, Terrorist Attack in Spain – Coastal Town of Cambrils 70 Miles From Barcelona, 4 Jihadists Killed…

Breaking and Ongoing – In a second related terrorist incident approximately 70 miles south of Barcelona, another terrorist cell -or additional members from the originating cell- in the coastal town of Cambrils Spain has been confronted by police.
According to most recent reporting (See Reuters) at least six civillians have been injured and up to four jihadists shot and killed. Catalan police believe attackers killed in Spain’s Cambrils are linked to the earlier attack in Barcelona and an explosion in Alcanar Spain the prior evening.
(Via Daily Mail) […] The terrorists, who police say were attempting to carry out a fresh attack, were reported to have explosives strapped around their waists when they were gunned down. One of them has been arrested.
Reports suggested the group had attempted to carry out a similar attack to that in Barcelona by driving a van at pedestrians but their vehicle overturned and they were shot by officers.
Several innocent people were injured and witnesses have said the shooting happened close to a taxi rank, El Periodico reports.
Officers confirmed they had ‘shot the perpetrators’ in Cambrills and urged locals to ‘avoid going out’ and to ‘stay home’. (more)
The Jihad Continues…
Aug. 17, 2017 – A van plows into crowds in the heart of Barcelona, killing at least 13 people, a regional official says, in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.
June 3, 2017 – Three attackers ram a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then stab revelers in nearby bars, killing eight people and injuring at least 48. Islamic State says its militants are responsible.
May 22, 2017 – A suicide bomber kills 22 children and adults and wounds 59 at a packed concert hall in the English city of Manchester, as crowds began leaving a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
April 7, 2017 – A truck drives into a crowd on a shopping street and crashes into a department store in central Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 15 in what police call a terrorist attack.
March 22, 2017 – An attacker stabs a policeman close to the British parliament in London after a car plows into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge. Six people die, including the assailant and the policeman he stabbed, and at least 20 are injured in what police call a “marauding terrorist attack”.
Dec. 19, 2016 – A truck plows into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says authorities are assuming it was a terrorist attack.
July 26, 2016 – Two attackers kill a priest with a blade and seriously wound another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by French police. French President Francois Hollande says the two hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
July 24, 2016 – A Syrian man wounds 15 people when he blows himself up outside a music festival in Ansbach in southern Germany. Islamic State claims responsibility.
July 22, 2016 – An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman apparently acting alone kills at least nine people in Munich. The teenager had no Islamist ties but was obsessed with mass killings. The attack was carried out on the fifth anniversary of twin attacks by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik that killed 77 people.
July 18, 2016 – A 17-year-old Afghan refugee wielding an axe and a knife attacks passengers on a train in southern Germany, severely wounding four, before being shot dead by police. Islamic State claims responsibility.
July 14, 2016 – A gunman drives a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman.
June 14, 2016 – A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabs a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and kills his partner, who also worked for the police. The attacker told police negotiators during a siege that he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.
March 22, 2016 – Three Islamic State suicide bombers, all Belgian nationals, blow themselves up at Brussels airport and in a metro train in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. Police find links with attacks in Paris the previous November.
Nov. 13, 2015 – Paris is rocked by multiple, near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people die and 368 are wounded. Islamic State claims responsibility. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.
Jan. 7-9, 2015 – Two Islamist militants break into an editorial meeting of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7 and rake it with bullets, killing 17. Another militant kills a policewoman the next day and takes hostages at a supermarket on Jan. 9, killing four before police shoot him dead.
May 24, 2014 – Four people are killed in a shooting at the Jewish Museum in central Brussels. The attacker was French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 29, who was subsequently arrested in Marseille, France. Extradited, he is awaiting trial in Belgium.
Wonder how the six civilians were injured? Stray bullets? Hit by the van? Both?
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to CNN, a statue of Robert E. Lee came to life and beat them over the head with a disabled kitten and that mean man Donald will still only disavow 14 times.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Funniest thing i’ve read all day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least the person shooting the video knew to lay flat immediately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clearly Trump’s fault!
/s for the challenged
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s statement on the attack in Spain–lilaenat wayati. quat suda’a. allah ‘akbara! allaenat wayti. quat suda’a. allah ‘akbara! allaenat wayti. quat suda’a. allah ‘akbar!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nasty talk – wash your keyboard off with lye-soap!
/s
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOL…Obama does support the attacks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“”…but their vehicle overturned and they were shot by officers.”
Praise God.
Sundance, your recap list of attacks is sobering. I had forgotten about some of them.
Seems very clear that western leaders, except my beloved President, are all-in for terrorists terrorizing and killing innocent western citizens.
Get em out!!! (Those leaders who continue to hang this madness over our heads and all islamists themselves!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I too found the recap list of attacks very sobering. Jihad — loud and clear. Can the libtard Dems still deny it now? What a truly evil belief system. It really isn’t a religion. It’s an evil cult.
Stay safe Treepers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s an evil cult – simple and true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How the hell is Wolf going to explain this one on CNN? I forgot that our President’s tweet about General Pershing caused this to occur. Nothing to see here folks carry on!
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN is not going to explain it. They seem to be on their third straight hour of anti-Trump coverage. The banner now at the bottom of the screen shows “GOP Senators question Trump’s Competency, moral authority.”
That’s what they choose to report on tonight at 10:06 PM EST.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great more tweets from our President will be forthcoming about which Rhinos need to be jettisoned!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow terrorist attacks here: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2016
and here: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was obviously a copycat of the Charlottesville attack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A general truism for the 21st century:
Where There Are No Muslims There Are No Terrorist Atrocities.
I’ll leave it at that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
El Mundo reports that the individuals in question were carrying explosives
LikeLiked by 1 person
Catherine Herridge was on The Five with an updated about this & she also said it has be confirmed that the explosion last night in Alcanar was directly related to the van attacks
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those damn Amish terrorists…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truly sad and sinister!!!!
Sundance, of the terror list you provided, I needed a calculator to add up each list except the “perpetrator/terrorist” list!
From the list above:
– 352 KILLED
– 578 “+ scores” WOUNDED
– and all done by just 36 perpetrators.
Thems pretty good odds if you are the moslem Islamist psychopath animal. /s
Get em ALL OUT and let them kill each other in the hell holes they came from.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ISIS spokesman Abu Mohammad al-Adnani, now dead, had also called for these attacks. He said in 2014: “If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman, or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him.”
Adnani issued a similar directive again in 2015.
ISIS and others are just following though on the Qur’an. Sure using vehicles aren’t specifically mentioned but murder is. Islam is the religion of peace and tolerance. Just don’t read the Qur’an under any conditions.
By no means is this exhaustive or comprehensive. You can easily match a verse to a headline.
THIS is what their Qur’an states:
1) Slay the unbelievers wherever you find them. Qur’an 2:19
2) Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood. Qur’an 9:123
3) Any religion other than Islam is not acceptable. Qur’an 3:85
4) The Jews and Christians are perverts; fight them.” Qur’an 9:30.
5) Maim and crucify the infidels if they criticize Islam. Qur’an 5:33
6) The infidels are unclean; do not let them into a mosque. Qur’an 9:28
7) Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked iron rods, boiling water; melt their skin and bellies. Qur’an 22:19
8) Do not hanker for peace with the infidels; behead them when you catch them. Qur’an 47:4
9) The unbelievers are stupid; urge the Muslims to fight them. Qur’an 8:65
10) Muslims must not take the infidels as friends. Qur’an 3:28
11) Terrorize and behead those who believe in scriptures other than the Qur’an. Qur’an 8:12
12) Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels. Qur’an 8:60
Notice NO ONE but a few mention these verses.
If you do highlight them you are “xenophobic” or have a severe case if Islamophobia.
Name calling, smearing and destroying the person typically shuts them down.
I’d like to see Muslims defend this or explain these verses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not a religion. It is an evil cult and you’ve listed their wartime manifesto.
LikeLike
Read the list to my Pot Belly Pig 🐷 and got this reaction for the Religion of Peace:
LikeLike
G Number 10 should be a sobering reality to the scores of idiot western women who cohabit with these monsters in or out of marriage, if these women are not converts.
LikeLike
The linked English article gives additional information. The embedded vid has a Spanish caption, but it’s the heavily-armed police scouring the neighborhood looking for the person who got away.
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/3.0.15/news/on-euro-weekly-news/spain-news-in-english/145390-breaking-van-drives-into-crowd-in-las-ramblas,-barcelona
LikeLiked by 1 person
All day, Cernovich has been fleshing out the “Alt-Left” that PT and Hannity coined by pointing out the back-handed support that far-leftists offer to Islamicists/terrorists.
Hannity earned a stripe for “alt-left”! You can’t fight the enemy if you can’t name the enemy, as Trump has said many times.
I wish PT would put all the monuments under Federal protection overnight. Thank goodness PT is not dropping this.
LikeLiked by 1 person