Protect Your Children From Sexual Predators

Thanks to Stella for posting this again. This is something we all need to be aware of, something we need to work at. Please take a moment to check out the post and educate yourself about protecting our children. If you have knowledge to add, we appreciate your contribution.
Guest post by Menagerie.
One in five women and one in twenty men self report being childhood victims of sexual abuse. Sixty to eighty percent of the abusers are known to the child or their family. As many as half that are family members. Up to twenty percent of the abusers are females. Predators come from all walks of life, but studies overwhelmingly show they are likely to be someone you, the parents or protectors of the children, trust. We tend to think of sexual predators as a man in a trench coat who jumps out of a dark van and snatches a child away. In real life, the predator may approach a child online, they may be a teacher, a relative, a priest, pastor, youth worker, a volunteer at a church or youth facility, or a friend. They may be the parent or care giver of a friend of…
This is horrifyingly not new. I was myself a victim as a child and know personally a few others who were as well. All female friends. And it was by someone known to family.
This is a serious issue. I am always suspicious of statistics surrounding hot button cultural issues.
Do you have a link for the 1 out of 5/1 in 20 stat?
Thank you.
A quick search found this. And there are more.
Myth:
Child sexual abuse is a rare experience.
Fact:
Child sexual abuse is not rare. Retrospective research indicates that
as many as 1 out of 4 girls and 1 out of 6 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18.
However, because child sexual abuse is by its very nature secretive, many of these cases are never reported.
http://nctsn.org/nctsn_assets/pdfs/caring/ChildSexualAbuseFactSheet.pdf
I am afraid that I can not discuss this without getting political. Is this figure for the USA, or for the world as a whole.
I am British by birth. I travelled all around the UK for my work, many moons ago. I have friends in Rotherham, Rochdale, Oldham, Watford, Doncaster, Bradford, and many other small cities and towns which have experience huge demographic changes.
For any of you who know what these cities represent in relation to this issue, then you will understand my first statement.
I question the statistic, in relation to the USA. I am not saying any race is pure, but to think 1 in 5 of my friends is abusing their children lends me to alarm and panic.
Maybe I am wrong. Maybe 20% of all of our colleagues should be in jail.
Question every statistic. If a crime never goes reported, how do they know it exists? On what basis do the propose to even estimate what is never talked about it?
Anyone can make up any statistic that sounds vaguely plausible in this scenario and we’ll never know if it’s right. Our best facts are only on reported, verified charges. That’s all we can use as best estimates. We can’t use “well, they never talked about it, so let’s guess”. Literally those are numbers made up out of thin air.
Meanwhile, while this is not a popular concept, race and religion impact who might be involved with a reported rape/sexual assault.
Black men, statistically, have much higher incidence of rape than whites. Atheists and homosexuals are much more found to be molesters than heterosexuals and observant Christians. In the case of the Catholic church scandals, almost to a man they were homosexuals, struggling with their faith, who should have never been let into the priesthood in the first place. And in defense of the institution of my own faith, I will point out that sexual molestation is much more prevalent within the ranks of public school teachers who quite often are atheists. Islam is also known to be associate with rape – the Rotterdam sex ring is part of a long association within Islam.
Basically, these blanket statistic are meant to scare you that everyone is molester. Well, no. Yes, anyone is capable of rape/molestation. But no, certain religious mindsets and races it make it more likely. They aren’t pretty facts, but they exist whether we like it or not.
Parents; NEVER CAVE IN when your sons or daughters want to explore social media sights, especially snap chat rooms, w/o your permission and supervision. Even if it involves family members like cousins, aunts, uncles, etc.
Sort of a “what you never would have suspected” WILL happen without your supervision, i.e. church groups, which, sorry to say, should be immediate red flags.
This advise is bourne from experience. Thank you to Stella and Menagerie for bringing an important issue to the forefront.
Be well, all treepers.
Check the sex offender map for your area and make certain the women in your life (including children) are properly trained in basic self-defensive use of firearms. You never know when someone may kick in your front door.
Except statistically the predator will be a friend or family neighbor who is trusted in your family circle.
