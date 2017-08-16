MAGAnomics – Overall Economic Confidence Doubles in Latest YouGov Poll…

A new poll of economic sentiment provided by YouGov shows that almost twice as many people have a favorable view of the current economic climate amid the U.S. general population. [Full pdf Available Here]
As noted in the chart below when comparing July 2016 to August 2017 the number of people with a favorable view of their own personal and national economic outlook has almost doubled.
Question: Overall do you think the economy is getting better or worse?
- The Democrats who said things were “Getting Better” decreased from 28% to 14%.
- The number of Republicans who said “Getting Better” jumped from 5% to 53%.
- The total of the general public saying “Getting Better” jumped from 17% to 30%.
These numbers suggest that the cooked Presidential approval polls are pure, unadulterated B.S., because if the President was really that unpopular, the economic sentiment would not be this upbeat.
yet all the weaklings are running away from DT. Losers!
Because they never were supporters and didn’t believe in what he said or is. They just want to be on the ‘winning side”
A very good reason the Deep State is going Ape.
You hit it on the ECONOMIC NAIL!
Folks the Left, Uniparty, Globalist, CoC, Big Club, MSM are dying slowly but surely! The Economic Train 🚂 has left the station and will not ever return back! 3% GDP is NOW the new norm. People laughed at the Atlanta Federal Reserve. Now they are considered the gold standard for future GDP predictions. None of this would ever have been possible if not for the Energy Revolution our President created singlehandedly.
https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx?panel=1
From the article linked above:
Latest forecast: 3.7 percent — August 15, 2017
The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2017 is 3.7 percenton August 15, up from 3.5 percent on August 9. The forecast of the contribution of personal consumption expenditures to third-quarter real GDP growth increased from 1.91 percentage points to 1.97 percentage points after this morning’s retail sales release from the U.S. Census Bureau.
I absolutely agree with Larry Schweikart that our GDP will reach 5% to 6%+ if Tax Reform and Infrastructure are done ✅. If Healthcare ever gets taken care of reaching Reagan’s largest GDP number of 7.2% would absolutely be attainable.
The Republicans are screwed! They cannot allow the year to end and our President getting all the accolades for reaching 3% GDP in 2017 even with Barry’s 1st quarter 1.2% holding it back! Getting 3.7% in the third quarter coupled with 3.7% in the 4th and the 2nd quarter readjusted upwards, it can really happen.
That is why Tax Reform and Infrastructure is a guarantee to happen because they need to be in the celebration and not on the outside looking in! Healthcare will continue to rot away with Lucifer in the AZ desert 🌵!
“Folks the Left, Uniparty, Globalist, CoC, Big Club, MSM are dying slowly but surely!”
They can’t die fast enough, flep.
This is why Pres. Trump will win in the long run. People vote with their pocketbooks. The left only have the Nazi tactics of name calling and dehumanizing. Just wait until you hear some targeted democrat low info voter saying something like “I don’t care if he’s a “Nazi”, I’m getting rich!”. It’s the economy that matters the most to a lot of people. Pres. Trump’s policies are working!
Lol at democrats
Yes, as they sob into their pink knit hats…dejected picket signs at their feet…
“Gulp! Gulp! Gulp! Aaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh….” My! Oh my! Those liberal tears quench my thirst SOOoooooooooooooo well! 🙂
Yum, liberal tears! So sweet and salty and satisfying!
B-b-but statues….and and white supremacists…
A rising tide raises all boats. This economy is going to blow the roof off. Frankly, it already is as compared to the last ten years. I love every new positive economic indicator. I cheer. I exult. And I thank God for PDJT.
And it will get even better, we are not even in full production mode yet. Some of the factories are just getting ready to build and hire people.
I think I read Steve Bannon hopes the democrats keep their racial narrative, because Trump’s nationalistic economy will win over that. MAGA
I love how the Democrats answer the economy is getting worse, when they know damn well it’s getting better. They just can’t bring themselves to admit what a complete and utter failure the last President was on the economy (I know, that’s not the only area he failed in).
This is the thinking that allows a guy like DeBlasio to be elected mayor of NYC.
New York will probably re-elect him in November, then the next mayor will be a Republican so he/she can clean up the city…again. Then, when the city has been saved once more, they will vote in a leftist to destroy it.
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
Adjust for Leftist Poll Inflation Numbers and this is truly huge.
Good, it’s about time things got worse for democrats. Trump’s intention was for things to get better for everyone, but Democrats want to resist anything Trump does, and therefore things will get worse for Dems.
What’s amazing is that even though this poll sampled Democrats over Republican by 7%, we STILL get these results.
Somehow, I don’t think the Mainstream Media is going to mention this poll.
Nope.
They have the Big Megaphone, and the Big Air-Brush.
And no testicles
As a retired person, financially I see little difference except the nest egg has grown which is a great thing. Psychologically, I feel great relief and a sense of calm bc I know we are allowed to feel exceptional again. When the previous person in the Whitehouse went to other countries to apologize for us, I was incensed. I knew I had nothing to apologize for and who did this guy think he was… he wasn’t speaking for me and the entire 8 years was like having a dirge playing in the background. Lost all sense of pride in being an American. Sad! But now things have changed BIGLY!
A growing nest egg is a good thing. This has happened without inflation. It’s real economic growth, not financialized smoke and mirrors.
That Trump is going to succeed scares the living shit out of the dems, media, GoPe and the Globalist. They are getting more and more desperate as indicated by their insane criticism.
If Obama were still President, I would expect that his Nobel Prize for Economics would already be in the mail.
The media gives no credit to President Trump or his team for their successes, but the people know who is responsible for the improvement in their lives. That the administration has accomplished this much with almost universal opposition makes it all even more amazing.
