MAGAnomics – Overall Economic Confidence Doubles in Latest YouGov Poll…

A new poll of economic sentiment provided by YouGov shows that almost twice as many people have a favorable view of the current economic climate amid the U.S. general population. [Full pdf Available Here]

As noted in the chart below when comparing July 2016 to August 2017 the number of people with a favorable view of their own personal and national economic outlook has almost doubled.

(click to enlarge)

Question: Overall do you think the economy is getting better or worse?

The Democrats who said things were “Getting Better” decreased from 28% to 14%.

The number of Republicans who said “Getting Better” jumped from 5% to 53%.

The total of the general public saying “Getting Better” jumped from 17% to 30%.