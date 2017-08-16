Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses Sanctuary Cities…

Appearing in Miami-Dade, earlier today U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered remarks about sanctuary cities and the Department of Justice intentions to hold them to account for violations of immigration law.
[Transcript] Thank you Tom, for that introduction. I have great respect for the work you are doing. We have many members of your team here and I want to thank each and every one of you. Thank you. And thank you to all the law enforcement personnel I see out here.
Mayor Carlos Giménez, thank you for your tremendous hospitality and thank you for your commitment to the rule of law and tireless work to keep the people of Miami-Dade safe.
I also want to recognize our acting United States Attorney Ben Greenberg. Your team here has done a fabulous job.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernadez Rundle is here. You have been a great partner in combatting violent crime and I am so pleased to see you.
I’m honored to be in Miami-Dade with all of you today. I’m always so impressed when I visit: the city keeps getting bigger, business is booming, and I recently read that Miami-Dade is one of the safest major jurisdictions in the country.
As you know, this was not always the case. In the 1980s, Miami-Dade was plagued by drugs. Violent crime followed. Police regularly recorded upwards of 500 murders a year. The city seemed to be crumbling.
But the people of Miami-Dade refused to tolerate this level of violence. And last year, Miami-Dade’s homicide count was barely a third of what it was in the 1980s.
How many hundreds of lives were saved in this city because of the proactive, community policing from your police force. It wasn’t easy, but this place has truly earned its nickname today “The Magic City”.
Your success is even more remarkable since violent crime is surging in most places across the country – including a historic rise in the nation’s murder rate of nearly 11 percent.
Miami-Dade is an example of what is possible through hard work, professional policing, and a rededication to the rule of law.
It is proof that the entire nation can do better.
During the last administration, the Inspector General sent 10 letters to jurisdictions that they had reason to believe were not complying with federal immigration law. Last week, we sent a letter to your mayor and today I’m here to announce that Miami-Dade is now in full compliance and eligible for federal law enforcement grant dollars.
This is wonderful news for law enforcement and the citizens of Miami-Dade. It means more money for crime fighting. And it means we are partners in keeping everyone here safe.
Unfortunately, some cities – like Chicago – refuse to follow your example.
In Chicago – a city with almost exactly the same 2.7 million person population as Miami-Dade – more than 433 people have been murdered since the beginning of the year. More than three times as many as Miami-Dade.
Last year, Chicago’s 2.7 million residents experienced more murders than the 12.5 million people who live in New York and Los Angeles – combined. The Chicago Police Department also reported more than 4,300 shooting victims. In the first half of last year, violent crime across the nation increased 5 percent, but in Chicago it surged 24 percent.
The most fundamental duty of government is to ensure the safety and liberty of its people.
Respect for the rule of law has broken down. In Chicago, their so-called “sanctuary” policies are just one sad example.
Every year too many Americans lives are victimized as a result of sanctuary city policies whether it be theft, robbery, drugs, assault, battery, and even murder.
Here’s how it works right now. After the police arrest an illegal alien and charge him with a crime, they fingerprint and book him into their jail.
When federal immigration authorities learn that this criminal alien is in Chicago’s custody, they can issue an arrest warrant and ask the city to either notify them before the criminal is released or to transfer him to federal custody.
But Chicago’s leaders have made this a political issue and direct their police to refuse both requests.
Instead, the police are forced to release the criminal alien back into the community without regard to the seriousness of the crime or how long the rap sheet.
This is a serious problem for the people of Chicago. A few years ago, an alien was arrested and had his license revoked for driving under the influence. Shortly after, he was arrested again for driving with a suspended license.
After Cook County ignored ICE’s detainer request, the alien drove under the influence once again just a few months later and this time struck and killed a skateboarder. Another senseless death caused by a dangerous policy.
Tragically, in another case, an illegal alien was convicted of aggravated domestic battery. ICE lodged an immigration detainer, but again, the county did not honor it.
After his release, that same alien murdered a 15-year-old girl and shot her mother. She was only 15 and she could be alive today if Chicago’s leadership had prioritized her safety over politics.
Sadly, we know Chicago isn’t alone. Just three weeks ago, Sergio Jose Martinez was arrested in Portland, Oregon. Martinez is an illegal alien who has been deported at least 20 times, and police reports show that he was arrested at least 10 times just this year– accused of everything from possessing drugs to stealing a car.
Federal immigration authorities properly lodged a detainer against Martinez just a few months before, asking to be notified when he was set to be released. But authorities in Oregon refused.
According to allegations, Martinez then broke into the home of a 65-year-old Portland woman by crawling through her bedroom window. Once inside, he reportedly forced this woman to the ground, used scarves and socks to blindfold, bind, and gag her, and then raped her and slammed her head into the wooden floor.
How can these politicians hear this story and do nothing?
How can they look her in the eye and tell her they did nothing to stop this from happening? This is not an aberration. It’s too common.
These policies of sanctuary cities do far broader damage to the country than many understand. At its root, it is a rejection of our immigration laws and a declaration of open borders.
It says if you enter the country last week with a criminal record and get to Chicago, we will not even support deporting you even after you commit a serious crime against one of our citizens. This is lawlessness.
And these lawless policies do more than shield individual criminal aliens – they also shelter and protect lethal gangs and transnational criminal organizations like Latin Kings and MS-13.
These predators thrive when crime is not met with consequences. This state of lawlessness allows gangs to smuggle guns, drugs, and even humans, across borders and around cities and communities. Sanctuary jurisdictions provide safe harbor for some of the most dangerous criminals in our country.
That makes a sanctuary city a trafficker, smuggler, or predator’s best friend.
Now, I want to be clear about something: local police are not the problem. They risk their lives each day in service of the law and the people they protect.
The problem is these sanctuary jurisdictions tie our police officers’ hands and endanger federal immigration officers as well when they are forced to pursue these criminal aliens outside of the jails and prisons.
Yet, these sanctuary jurisdictions have the gall to feign outrage when their police departments lose federal funds as a direct result of their malfeasance.
We want to do everything we can to help state and local law enforcement, which is why we have federal grants to cities designed to aid in crime reduction.
But we cannot continue giving federal taxpayer money to cities that actively undermine the safety and efficacy of federal law enforcement and actively frustrate efforts to reduce crime in their cities.
So if voters in Chicago are concerned about losing federal grant money: call your mayor.
The city’s leaders have even gone so far as to claim that these “sanctuary” policies help reduce crime by encouraging illegal aliens to report it when it happens. But no evidence supports this claim.
To the contrary, Chicago has consistently had one of the lowest murder investigation clearance rates in the country.
Only in one out of every four murders is a suspect even identified.
Far from making Chicago safer, these policies likely make cooperation with law enforcement more difficult: if there are no real consequences for the criminal, no witness will risk their life to report the crime. That means criminals walk free and victims suffer in silence.
And what does it say to the most vulnerable communities when even the police are unable to help keep repeat violent offenders off their streets?
Rather than acknowledge soaring murder counts or the heartbreaking stories told by victims’ families, Chicago’s mayor has chosen to sue the federal government.
He complains that our focus on enforcing the law would require a “reordering of law enforcement practice in [the city].”
But that’s exactly the point! For the sake of their city, Chicago’s leaders need to recommit to policies that punish criminals instead of protecting them. They need to protect their citizens and not the criminals.
Americans – all Americans – have a right to full and equal protection under law.
No one understands this better than the Cuban-Americans here in Miami-Dade.
When they came to America, they saw firsthand that only the rule of law and the equal application of that law can preserve our God-given rights.
They understand that no single person – whether a dictator or a mayor – should determine whose rights are protected and whose are not.
The people of Miami-Dade know that the rule of law guarantees equality and opportunity.
Protecting this guarantee is why the government of Miami-Dade made its decision to work with federal law enforcement, not against us.
And that is critical because it shows that this jurisdiction is serious about protecting its citizens from danger and its law enforcement officers from unnecessary risk.
In fact, the majority of the country believes that all cities should do the same. According to one poll, 80 percent of Americans believe that cities should turn over criminal illegal aliens to immigration officials.
Leaders in jurisdictions like Miami-Dade, Lansing, and Westchester County, New York, believe it too, which is why they have stood up for the people they serve by choosing the rule of law.
So to all “sanctuary” jurisdictions across the country, I say this: Miami-Dade is doing it, and so can you. Work with us to enforce a lawful immigration system that keeps us safe and serves our national interest.
The Department of Justice will not concede a single block or street corner in the United States to lawlessness or crime.
Nor will we tolerate the loss of innocent life because a handful of jurisdictions believe that they are above the law.
I know that Miami-Dade will be an example of the good that comes from following the law.
We have already seen that: the same Independence Day weekend when Chicago suffered more than 100 shootings and 15 homicides, Miami-Dade also had a historic number of shooting deaths – zero.
I hope more jurisdictions follow Miami-Dade’s leadership by choosing to follow the law, because we all want to do the same thing: protect our families and defend our country.
So thank you, Miami-Dade.
And to all the law enforcement here—state, local, and federal—I look forward to working with you to do just that. This Department of Justice has your back and you have our thanks.
Thank you, and God bless you. (transcript link)
Excellent speech. Rahm takes one between the eyes.
LikeLiked by 11 people
This is the Sessions that I like and respect. Not his time wasting war on weed crap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Trump comes out in 2020 ,for legalization, he’ll gain another 5 million votes.
LikeLike
No he won’t. I, for one, am totally against it.
LikeLike
I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely agree with you! The fact that the two cities are similar in size made the analogy perfect. I love when our AG said, “We have already seen that: the same Independence Day weekend when Chicago suffered more than 100 shootings and 15 homicides, Miami-Dade also had a historic number of shooting deaths – zero.”
He also killed all Sanctuary Cities with data! He said, “According to one poll, 80 percent of Americans believe that cities should turn over criminal illegal aliens to immigration officials.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY AG Sessions – the implications of the speech are very consistent with what the President has promised.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good speech. I noticed the statistic of over 11 people shot in Chicago daily or over 300 a month. They like to give the gun fatalities instead of the number shot because with modern trauma centers most shooting victims can be saved. But that doesn’t mean they heal with no lifetime disabilities.
Truly disgraceful in a city in America.
And the libs don’t care unless a cop happens to be the shooter,
Mike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent point. Thanks for making it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Sanctuary City issue is an important one and needs to be handled firmly. Good speech. Glad AG doesn’t back away from calling an illegal alien an illegal alien. Enjoyed him taking it to Rahm Emmanuel. That creep is past his sell by date and needs to go.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, it’s incredible that with all the problems in Chicago, he is focussed on protecting and subsidizing illegals!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh hey! Did you see that the U.N. is demanding trump release “illegal aliens” that are considered “unlawfully detained”? Can you believe that? They FINALLY called them what they really are – LOL!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I heard Sessions on with Hannity earlier.
What I don’t get is why there is seldom a word of support for POTUS from the AG.
He didn’t even mention POTUS, nor throw him a bone over Charlottesville.
Honestly, I don’t get it.
Sessions was supposed to be a loyalist, a true believer. President Trump could use some back-up right now and it’s not coming from any quarter.
It makes me really sad.
Even COS Kelly is no where to be seen except skulking behind POTUS at the vicious presser, not confronting the press, arms folded, staring down at his shoes.
I am disappointed in just about all of President Trump’s staff except for Sarah, Scavino . . .and Hicks,. Conway is ok.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow. Talk about eye of the beholder. Dang, wyntre!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, sorry. I should have posted that on the open thread.
LikeLike
Remember he is kinda the media’s pet for a bit after POTUS comments. But if he does the POTUSs promises, isn’t that the same thing as backing him, just a little slyly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, but I just see President Trump standing alone, undefended, pummeled 24/7 with no one coming to his aid.
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs blasted Kelly tonight for his behavior at the presser. Said he should have stepped up and controlled the press.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President handled the press beautifully
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, he did, but that wasn’t Dobb’s point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would agree to that statement by Dobb’s. However, I’m wondering if he had, then would the media claim that “Trump is weak!”? That would only create another angle of attack on the President. It’s just hard to say.
LikeLike
He let Trump be Trump–no need for him to intercede.
LikeLike
He wasn’t referring to controlling PDJT, he was referring to the total disrespect the press had for decorum.
It’s time for someone in the WH to control them and it isn’t appropriate for the president to do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dobbs was great. Called the heads of media sons of bitches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know, my wife and I were laughing when he did that. And I think he is still on vacation, just so stirred up he had to call in on his own show!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lou needs to RUN for Senate! I’d move to the state for which he ran just to vote for the guy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where can I see that video of Kelly? I saw the presser, but not Kelly
LikeLike
There are maybe a few good people who were already in politics that Trump has appointed, but they’re ultimately all swamp creatures who have little to no real world experience and they’re not going to be very supportive no matter how they do their jobs. The ones he’s brought in from the business world are great and what I wish our entire govt will one day consist of such people, as our founders envisioned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps Sessions didn’t bring in POTUS and Charllottesville because they were out of context.
Everytime I’ve heard Sessions lately he’s statying right on point, doing his job, and not getting involved in fake news. You got to admit that -outside of his fixation with pot- Sessions is really following Trump’s agenda.
This is what we expect from the Cabinet, the DOJ, the FBI…. they do their work with Kelly and let Trump carpetbomb the Fake News.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Jeffie starts prosecuting, convicting, and those Terrorists get prision terms then he will be doing his JOB. Until then all he is doing is TALKING and protecting the SWAMP and UNIPARTY. Just the RESULTS not the Rhetoric 🙂
LikeLike
“We stand united behind the President in condemning the violence in Charlottesville and any message of hate and intolerance,” Sessions said in a statement.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/346330-sessions-statement-separate-session-violence-can-never-be-tolerated
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t hear that. Glad to see it. Wish it would be more.
LikeLike
Think back to BEFORE the election and how THEY PAINTED then Senator Jeff Sessions.
That should give you your answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Talking the talk.
We need to start prosecuting. We already have laws on the books that allow us to prosecute those who harbor criminal illegals.
Let’s put them on defense for a change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AG Sessions was on Hannity the last 1/2 hour of the program today. At the very end of the interview Hannity asked about Charlottesville and I think Hillary. My live stream froze just as the AG started answering about Charlottesville. Does anyone know if he said anything of substance?
LikeLike
Those illegal alien invaders are, simply, trying to have a better life. Anyone who supports sanctuary status needs to post their address so it would be easier for those invaders to sneak into their houses and start living a better life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sarc much? 😊
Surely those leaders making these “Sanctuaries In Name Only” should be outed, every one.
Post them everywhere, in Spanish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a real problem that Dems dominate the major cities as mayors. If we had more Republicans mayors this would be a much lesser problem
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems wouldn’t be winning elections if you had Republicans counting the votes. Once they get in office and start counting the votes it is almost impossible to get the Dems out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done. Thanks Sundance for keeping Treepers High-Information Patriots!
LikeLike
Yes growltigger it is.
And I can see where Miami-Dad is doing so much better than Chicago.
But it has a way to go to being a safe place for it’s citizens.
We just got back from visiting my son and his family who live there.
An absolutely beautiful place.
But my son must live in a gated community with it’s own security people.
We were warned several times not to leave anything in the car ,when we were not at home, like a phone or a tablet because thieve’s roamed paring lots and broke into cars to take things when they saw them in sight.
So I am really glad to hear that murders are way down in Miami-Dad but the place has a long, long way to go before it is anywhere near safe for its citizens.
Safe to me means not being robbed, raped, beaten as well as murdered.
I am not nitpicking AG Sessions, just pointing out a slight reality difference.
Good work on the murders Miami-Dade.
My daughter in law is joking of course but she says if they deport all the illegals in Florida, Miami will disappear.
Please cut her some slack she must live there with her family.
Many of the families in her gated community are legal Cuban American’s.
Some are here legally from Brazil and Peru.
I loved it there, it is an amazing place with a lot of different cultures that get along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From 20-30 years our mind is trained by fake msm, university, rats , Hollywood and RINO that if you are white then feel ashamed. You can not proud white man or woman. If you are asking hard question to Obama or any black you are racist. If you did not vote Obama or Hillary you are racist. If you talk about economic nationalism the racist. Everyone is racist at some level once in lifetime. Why there is no term black supremacy. Btw I am tax payer legal Asian and support what PTrump said yesterday .
LikeLiked by 2 people
No term for Black Supremecy?
Hmmm, Crips, Bloods, Nation of Islam, CAIR, NAALCP, Hip-Hop, Rap, BET, Academia, Jerimiah Wright, Michelle “Lunch-Nazi” Obama…
Seriously though, I have discovered, in my experience, and very much to my detriment and sorrow, that a huge portion of Blacks are very much Supremely Superior in their own minds, yet Eternally Victims as well. Never stopping to consider the dichotomy of being, supposedly, “Superior Victims.”
This explains much of their antipathy towards other minority groups. Victim is a coveted title, and some Victims are Superior Victims, resenting others that might threaten their status as Most Entitled Victim Class.
Especially when that other minority seeks only personal excellence and succeeds by being productive and successful, instead of indolent and poor. Hence the bizarre hatred of Asians, Koreans especially in some areas, as they are one of the few entrepreneurs that risk, and succeed in, creating businesses in Black neighborhoods known to have substantial WildFire risks.
Sad.
LikeLike
“The Department of Justice will not concede a single block or street corner in the United States to lawlessness or crime.”
Uh, I think you have ceded a whole damn city to lawlessness. That swamp full of criminals in DC has been ceded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4sure patience! It is coming in due time.
LikeLike
I can only hope this is a ruse to create the element of independence needed to make convictions stick, with no credible way to assign their prosecutions to malicious political abuses of power.
LikeLike
If it is a ruse, it is a good one. Only time will tell.
LikeLike
By allowing a liberal Mayor, a city bureaucrat and a leftist continue to make decisions that perpetuates the killing and maiming of American citizens that should constitute a violation of the law abiding citizens. If this city bureaucrat continues to flout our laws and ignore the plight of citizens he should be removed from office and then jailed.
LikeLike
Charge him with accessory to the crimes. Aiding and abetting as well as harboring a fugitive.
LikeLike
Sorry for the re-post. Foiled again by cut and paste!
By allowing a liberal Mayor, a city bureaucrat and a leftist to continue to make decisions that perpetuates the killing and maiming of American citizens, those continued decisions should constitute a violation of the civil rights of law abiding citizens. If this city bureaucrat continues to flout our laws and ignore the plight of citizens he should be removed from office and then jailed.
LikeLike
Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III will be in bad standing with the press after this speech, having enjoyed a short spell of being the good guy for standing up to/being bullied by Trump…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. But he’ll survive it.
LikeLike
Wake me when this sorry excuse, up untill now, of an AG arrests a big fish. Until then it means nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing will stop Rahm & the democrat machine in Chicago until Rahm himself & other “leaders” are removed from office in handcuffs
The people of Chicago won’t do a thing to stop the lawlessness. They’re the ones who keep voting this trash into office
The rule of law has to be applied in a big way. It’s the only way to stop it. These politicians & government officials need to be arrested & put in jail. Real consequences, not empty threats & slaps on the wirst
LikeLike
Where are the indictments for the leakers? No where. The same old Jeff sessions. I have no confidence in this guy
LikeLike
A real Barn Burner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The horses are already out.
LikeLike
Lol
LikeLike