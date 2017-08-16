Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses Sanctuary Cities…

Posted on August 16, 2017 by

Appearing in Miami-Dade, earlier today U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered remarks about sanctuary cities and the Department of Justice intentions to hold them to account for violations of immigration law.

[Transcript] Thank you Tom, for that introduction. I have great respect for the work you are doing. We have many members of your team here and I want to thank each and every one of you. Thank you. And thank you to all the law enforcement personnel I see out here.

Mayor Carlos Giménez, thank you for your tremendous hospitality and thank you for your commitment to the rule of law and tireless work to keep the people of Miami-Dade safe.

I also want to recognize our acting United States Attorney Ben Greenberg. Your team here has done a fabulous job.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernadez Rundle is here. You have been a great partner in combatting violent crime and I am so pleased to see you.

I’m honored to be in Miami-Dade with all of you today. I’m always so impressed when I visit: the city keeps getting bigger, business is booming, and I recently read that Miami-Dade is one of the safest major jurisdictions in the country.

As you know, this was not always the case. In the 1980s, Miami-Dade was plagued by drugs. Violent crime followed. Police regularly recorded upwards of 500 murders a year. The city seemed to be crumbling.

But the people of Miami-Dade refused to tolerate this level of violence. And last year, Miami-Dade’s homicide count was barely a third of what it was in the 1980s.

How many hundreds of lives were saved in this city because of the proactive, community policing from your police force. It wasn’t easy, but this place has truly earned its nickname today “The Magic City”.

Your success is even more remarkable since violent crime is surging in most places across the country – including a historic rise in the nation’s murder rate of nearly 11 percent.

Miami-Dade is an example of what is possible through hard work, professional policing, and a rededication to the rule of law.

It is proof that the entire nation can do better.

During the last administration, the Inspector General sent 10 letters to jurisdictions that they had reason to believe were not complying with federal immigration law. Last week, we sent a letter to your mayor and today I’m here to announce that Miami-Dade is now in full compliance and eligible for federal law enforcement grant dollars.

This is wonderful news for law enforcement and the citizens of Miami-Dade. It means more money for crime fighting. And it means we are partners in keeping everyone here safe.

Unfortunately, some cities – like Chicago – refuse to follow your example.

In Chicago – a city with almost exactly the same 2.7 million person population as Miami-Dade – more than 433 people have been murdered since the beginning of the year. More than three times as many as Miami-Dade.

Last year, Chicago’s 2.7 million residents experienced more murders than the 12.5 million people who live in New York and Los Angeles – combined. The Chicago Police Department also reported more than 4,300 shooting victims. In the first half of last year, violent crime across the nation increased 5 percent, but in Chicago it surged 24 percent.

The most fundamental duty of government is to ensure the safety and liberty of its people.

Respect for the rule of law has broken down. In Chicago, their so-called “sanctuary” policies are just one sad example.

Every year too many Americans lives are victimized as a result of sanctuary city policies whether it be theft, robbery, drugs, assault, battery, and even murder.

Here’s how it works right now. After the police arrest an illegal alien and charge him with a crime, they fingerprint and book him into their jail.

When federal immigration authorities learn that this criminal alien is in Chicago’s custody, they can issue an arrest warrant and ask the city to either notify them before the criminal is released or to transfer him to federal custody.

But Chicago’s leaders have made this a political issue and direct their police to refuse both requests.

Instead, the police are forced to release the criminal alien back into the community without regard to the seriousness of the crime or how long the rap sheet.

This is a serious problem for the people of Chicago. A few years ago, an alien was arrested and had his license revoked for driving under the influence. Shortly after, he was arrested again for driving with a suspended license.

After Cook County ignored ICE’s detainer request, the alien drove under the influence once again just a few months later and this time struck and killed a skateboarder. Another senseless death caused by a dangerous policy.

Tragically, in another case, an illegal alien was convicted of aggravated domestic battery. ICE lodged an immigration detainer, but again, the county did not honor it.

After his release, that same alien murdered a 15-year-old girl and shot her mother. She was only 15 and she could be alive today if Chicago’s leadership had prioritized her safety over politics.

Sadly, we know Chicago isn’t alone. Just three weeks ago, Sergio Jose Martinez was arrested in Portland, Oregon. Martinez is an illegal alien who has been deported at least 20 times, and police reports show that he was arrested at least 10 times just this year– accused of everything from possessing drugs to stealing a car.

Federal immigration authorities properly lodged a detainer against Martinez just a few months before, asking to be notified when he was set to be released. But authorities in Oregon refused.

According to allegations, Martinez then broke into the home of a 65-year-old Portland woman by crawling through her bedroom window. Once inside, he reportedly forced this woman to the ground, used scarves and socks to blindfold, bind, and gag her, and then raped her and slammed her head into the wooden floor.

How can these politicians hear this story and do nothing?

How can they look her in the eye and tell her they did nothing to stop this from happening? This is not an aberration. It’s too common.

These policies of sanctuary cities do far broader damage to the country than many understand. At its root, it is a rejection of our immigration laws and a declaration of open borders.

It says if you enter the country last week with a criminal record and get to Chicago, we will not even support deporting you even after you commit a serious crime against one of our citizens. This is lawlessness.

And these lawless policies do more than shield individual criminal aliens – they also shelter and protect lethal gangs and transnational criminal organizations like Latin Kings and MS-13.

These predators thrive when crime is not met with consequences. This state of lawlessness allows gangs to smuggle guns, drugs, and even humans, across borders and around cities and communities. Sanctuary jurisdictions provide safe harbor for some of the most dangerous criminals in our country.

That makes a sanctuary city a trafficker, smuggler, or predator’s best friend.

Now, I want to be clear about something: local police are not the problem. They risk their lives each day in service of the law and the people they protect.

The problem is these sanctuary jurisdictions tie our police officers’ hands and endanger federal immigration officers as well when they are forced to pursue these criminal aliens outside of the jails and prisons.

Yet, these sanctuary jurisdictions have the gall to feign outrage when their police departments lose federal funds as a direct result of their malfeasance.

We want to do everything we can to help state and local law enforcement, which is why we have federal grants to cities designed to aid in crime reduction.

But we cannot continue giving federal taxpayer money to cities that actively undermine the safety and efficacy of federal law enforcement and actively frustrate efforts to reduce crime in their cities.

So if voters in Chicago are concerned about losing federal grant money: call your mayor.

The city’s leaders have even gone so far as to claim that these “sanctuary” policies help reduce crime by encouraging illegal aliens to report it when it happens. But no evidence supports this claim.

To the contrary, Chicago has consistently had one of the lowest murder investigation clearance rates in the country.

Only in one out of every four murders is a suspect even identified.

Far from making Chicago safer, these policies likely make cooperation with law enforcement more difficult: if there are no real consequences for the criminal, no witness will risk their life to report the crime. That means criminals walk free and victims suffer in silence.

And what does it say to the most vulnerable communities when even the police are unable to help keep repeat violent offenders off their streets?

Rather than acknowledge soaring murder counts or the heartbreaking stories told by victims’ families, Chicago’s mayor has chosen to sue the federal government.

He complains that our focus on enforcing the law would require a “reordering of law enforcement practice in [the city].”

But that’s exactly the point! For the sake of their city, Chicago’s leaders need to recommit to policies that punish criminals instead of protecting them. They need to protect their citizens and not the criminals.

Americans – all Americans – have a right to full and equal protection under law.

No one understands this better than the Cuban-Americans here in Miami-Dade.

When they came to America, they saw firsthand that only the rule of law and the equal application of that law can preserve our God-given rights.

They understand that no single person – whether a dictator or a mayor – should determine whose rights are protected and whose are not.

The people of Miami-Dade know that the rule of law guarantees equality and opportunity.

Protecting this guarantee is why the government of Miami-Dade made its decision to work with federal law enforcement, not against us.

And that is critical because it shows that this jurisdiction is serious about protecting its citizens from danger and its law enforcement officers from unnecessary risk.

In fact, the majority of the country believes that all cities should do the same. According to one poll, 80 percent of Americans believe that cities should turn over criminal illegal aliens to immigration officials.

Leaders in jurisdictions like Miami-Dade, Lansing, and Westchester County, New York, believe it too, which is why they have stood up for the people they serve by choosing the rule of law.

So to all “sanctuary” jurisdictions across the country, I say this: Miami-Dade is doing it, and so can you. Work with us to enforce a lawful immigration system that keeps us safe and serves our national interest.

The Department of Justice will not concede a single block or street corner in the United States to lawlessness or crime.

Nor will we tolerate the loss of innocent life because a handful of jurisdictions believe that they are above the law.

I know that Miami-Dade will be an example of the good that comes from following the law.

We have already seen that: the same Independence Day weekend when Chicago suffered more than 100 shootings and 15 homicides, Miami-Dade also had a historic number of shooting deaths – zero.

I hope more jurisdictions follow Miami-Dade’s leadership by choosing to follow the law, because we all want to do the same thing: protect our families and defend our country.

So thank you, Miami-Dade.

And to all the law enforcement here—state, local, and federal—I look forward to working with you to do just that. This Department of Justice has your back and you have our thanks.

Thank you, and God bless you.  (transcript link)

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses Sanctuary Cities…

  1. growltiggerknits says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Excellent speech. Rahm takes one between the eyes.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Tonawanda says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    TY AG Sessions – the implications of the speech are very consistent with what the President has promised.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. mimbler says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Good speech. I noticed the statistic of over 11 people shot in Chicago daily or over 300 a month. They like to give the gun fatalities instead of the number shot because with modern trauma centers most shooting victims can be saved. But that doesn’t mean they heal with no lifetime disabilities.
    Truly disgraceful in a city in America.

    And the libs don’t care unless a cop happens to be the shooter,
    Mike

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    The Sanctuary City issue is an important one and needs to be handled firmly. Good speech. Glad AG doesn’t back away from calling an illegal alien an illegal alien. Enjoyed him taking it to Rahm Emmanuel. That creep is past his sell by date and needs to go.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. wyntre says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I heard Sessions on with Hannity earlier.

    What I don’t get is why there is seldom a word of support for POTUS from the AG.

    He didn’t even mention POTUS, nor throw him a bone over Charlottesville.

    Honestly, I don’t get it.

    Sessions was supposed to be a loyalist, a true believer. President Trump could use some back-up right now and it’s not coming from any quarter.

    It makes me really sad.

    Even COS Kelly is no where to be seen except skulking behind POTUS at the vicious presser, not confronting the press, arms folded, staring down at his shoes.

    I am disappointed in just about all of President Trump’s staff except for Sarah, Scavino . . .and Hicks,. Conway is ok.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. SteveC says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Talking the talk.
    We need to start prosecuting. We already have laws on the books that allow us to prosecute those who harbor criminal illegals.
    Let’s put them on defense for a change.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Lumina says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    AG Sessions was on Hannity the last 1/2 hour of the program today. At the very end of the interview Hannity asked about Charlottesville and I think Hillary. My live stream froze just as the AG started answering about Charlottesville. Does anyone know if he said anything of substance?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Those illegal alien invaders are, simply, trying to have a better life. Anyone who supports sanctuary status needs to post their address so it would be easier for those invaders to sneak into their houses and start living a better life.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Kerry Gimbel says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    It is a real problem that Dems dominate the major cities as mayors. If we had more Republicans mayors this would be a much lesser problem

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Orygun says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      The Dems wouldn’t be winning elections if you had Republicans counting the votes. Once they get in office and start counting the votes it is almost impossible to get the Dems out.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  10. Maquis says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Well done. Thanks Sundance for keeping Treepers High-Information Patriots!

    Like

    Reply
  11. coloradochloe says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Yes growltigger it is.

    And I can see where Miami-Dad is doing so much better than Chicago.

    But it has a way to go to being a safe place for it’s citizens.

    We just got back from visiting my son and his family who live there.

    An absolutely beautiful place.

    But my son must live in a gated community with it’s own security people.

    We were warned several times not to leave anything in the car ,when we were not at home, like a phone or a tablet because thieve’s roamed paring lots and broke into cars to take things when they saw them in sight.

    So I am really glad to hear that murders are way down in Miami-Dad but the place has a long, long way to go before it is anywhere near safe for its citizens.

    Safe to me means not being robbed, raped, beaten as well as murdered.

    I am not nitpicking AG Sessions, just pointing out a slight reality difference.

    Good work on the murders Miami-Dade.

    My daughter in law is joking of course but she says if they deport all the illegals in Florida, Miami will disappear.

    Please cut her some slack she must live there with her family.

    Many of the families in her gated community are legal Cuban American’s.

    Some are here legally from Brazil and Peru.

    I loved it there, it is an amazing place with a lot of different cultures that get along.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. SR says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    From 20-30 years our mind is trained by fake msm, university, rats , Hollywood and RINO that if you are white then feel ashamed. You can not proud white man or woman. If you are asking hard question to Obama or any black you are racist. If you did not vote Obama or Hillary you are racist. If you talk about economic nationalism the racist. Everyone is racist at some level once in lifetime. Why there is no term black supremacy. Btw I am tax payer legal Asian and support what PTrump said yesterday .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      No term for Black Supremecy?

      Hmmm, Crips, Bloods, Nation of Islam, CAIR, NAALCP, Hip-Hop, Rap, BET, Academia, Jerimiah Wright, Michelle “Lunch-Nazi” Obama…

      Seriously though, I have discovered, in my experience, and very much to my detriment and sorrow, that a huge portion of Blacks are very much Supremely Superior in their own minds, yet Eternally Victims as well. Never stopping to consider the dichotomy of being, supposedly, “Superior Victims.”

      This explains much of their antipathy towards other minority groups. Victim is a coveted title, and some Victims are Superior Victims, resenting others that might threaten their status as Most Entitled Victim Class.

      Especially when that other minority seeks only personal excellence and succeeds by being productive and successful, instead of indolent and poor. Hence the bizarre hatred of Asians, Koreans especially in some areas, as they are one of the few entrepreneurs that risk, and succeed in, creating businesses in Black neighborhoods known to have substantial WildFire risks.

      Sad.

      Like

      Reply
  13. 4sure says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    “The Department of Justice will not concede a single block or street corner in the United States to lawlessness or crime.”

    Uh, I think you have ceded a whole damn city to lawlessness. That swamp full of criminals in DC has been ceded.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    By allowing a liberal Mayor, a city bureaucrat and a leftist continue to make decisions that perpetuates the killing and maiming of American citizens that should constitute a violation of the law abiding citizens. If this city bureaucrat continues to flout our laws and ignore the plight of citizens he should be removed from office and then jailed.

    Like

    Reply
  15. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Sorry for the re-post. Foiled again by cut and paste!

    By allowing a liberal Mayor, a city bureaucrat and a leftist to continue to make decisions that perpetuates the killing and maiming of American citizens, those continued decisions should constitute a violation of the civil rights of law abiding citizens. If this city bureaucrat continues to flout our laws and ignore the plight of citizens he should be removed from office and then jailed.

    Like

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III will be in bad standing with the press after this speech, having enjoyed a short spell of being the good guy for standing up to/being bullied by Trump…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. John says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Wake me when this sorry excuse, up untill now, of an AG arrests a big fish. Until then it means nothing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Nothing will stop Rahm & the democrat machine in Chicago until Rahm himself & other “leaders” are removed from office in handcuffs

    The people of Chicago won’t do a thing to stop the lawlessness. They’re the ones who keep voting this trash into office

    The rule of law has to be applied in a big way. It’s the only way to stop it. These politicians & government officials need to be arrested & put in jail. Real consequences, not empty threats & slaps on the wirst

    Like

    Reply
  19. Howie says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    A real Barn Burner.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s