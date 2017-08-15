Tuesday August 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Lord, thank you for putting us here,
Where we’re not starving to death,
Or walking miles for muddy water,
Or having pneumonia steal our breath.
Thank you for keeping us from diseases
Killing 8 million children a year,
Who exist in squalor, then lose their lives,
Never having known kindness or cheer.
Thank you for giving us freedoms,
So women aren’t owned by men,
Or sold as brides at the age of nine,
Or beaten by husbands time and again.
Thank you for letting our little boys
Have fun and schools and interests;
Not having to pick trash to survive,
Or work long days without any rest.
Thank you for our lives, so rich and full,
With luxuries unknown to most,
For our homes, food, and protection,
And families who hold us close.
May we be mindful that we’re the rich,
The privileged ones living on earth,
And that we owe it all to God
For choosing our places of birth.
For where we live and how we survive
Are part of God’s mysterious plan,
To let us see His hand at work,
To reveal himself to lowly man.
So it falls on us to give glory to God
And worship Him because He’s the One
Who bestowed on us our fortunes,
And will bring us home when our life is done.
Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world. (1 John 4:4)
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matt 11: 28-30
