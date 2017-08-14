Gregg Jarrett: President Trump “Considering” a Pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio..

Apparently Gregg Jarrett had special access to President Trump on Sunday.

[Via Fox News – Gregg Jarrett exclusive] President Trump may soon issue a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the colorful former Arizona sheriff who was found guilty two weeks ago of criminal contempt for defying a state judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting suspected undocumented immigrants. In his final years as Maricopa County sheriff, Arpaio had emerged as a leading opponent of illegal immigration.

“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” the president said Sunday, during a conversation with Fox News at his club in Bedminster, N.J. “He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

Trump said the pardon could happen in the next few days, should he decide to do so. (read more)

  1. Guy K. says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Well, this would swat down another issue that some particular folks seemed especially concerned that Trump wouldn’t do.

  2. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Hmmm I’m a big fan of Sherriff Joe but not a big fan of municipalities going it alone even when they agree with me.

  3. Paula says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Yes! Please! Let us see the pardon privilege used to pardon patriots for once! As opposed to the criminals BO and BC pardoned during their reign.

  4. Socrates says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    That is a heck of a lot more patriotic than BHO pardoning Chelsy

  5. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    If POTUS Trump does this I am going to be soooooooo pumped up about it !!!!!
    It would be positively MAGA-licous!!!!

  6. auscitizenmom says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I sure hope he does pardon Sheriff Joe.

  7. Pam says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I certainly hope it happens. This man doesn’t deserve what has happened to him.

  8. Minnie says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Beautiful!!!

  9. ezpz2 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Good.👍

  10. Landslide says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Great plan, Mr. President. We love Sheriff Joe. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  11. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    >>>Joe Arpaio, the colorful former Arizona sheriff who was found guilty two weeks ago of criminal contempt for defying a state judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting suspected undocumented immigrants.<<<

    So, if I read that correct. The judge here, found Sheriff Joe, guilty of enforcing the law? I'm not being ironic, or cute here. That's how this reads. And yes the President should smack this down hard.

    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      August 14, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      Yeah see I am having the same question. I LOVE Sheriff Joe but am I reading it correctly that he was found in contempt for enforcing the law?

      That sounds like a short circuit somewhere.

  12. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I’m glad the President spoke with Gregg Jarrett. He has provided excellent legal analysis and deserves access because of that, rather than giving access to pinheads like Jim Acosta or Maggie H. from the failing NYT.

    My heart aches for Sheriff Joe. To be 85, wife with cancer, having to undergo the disruption and uncertainty of a drawn out court battle. It was really mean of BO and his weaponized DOJ to go after Sheriff Joe and then for the insufferable Soros to get his filthy hands into the mix. I hope there is a special place in hell where the pitch is at its hottest reserved just for them.

  13. npsrangerman says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I don’t think the POTUS can pardon for a STATE conviction… He has no authority over State law. If the conviction was in federal court… that is different.

  14. Homesteader says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Sheriff Arpaio for AG.

  15. Fred says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    The judge should be removed from office for giving an illegal order. The judge has ordered sheriff Joe to ignore the law, and allow illegals to roam freely in the US. Illegals need to be targeted and removed.

  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I’m confused. Weren’t people telling us the other day that Trump had abandoned Arpaio?

    Letting the Obama remnant DOJ finish their Arpaio witch hunt and then pardoning Joe after the fact is even better than ending the investigation prematurely.

    Also, this signals to those talking to Mueller that pardons could be coming their way, as well.

    That is, don’t flip and you could be looking at a pardon, as well.

    Very much this happens. Joe deserves it, as does Obama and his DOJ clowns.

  17. M33 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Show of hands on who believes this “scoop”?

  19. MaineCoon says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I reiterate my prior posts that I thought PT should pardon Arpaio, but I thought it would happen after the October Sentencing Hearing as the judge might not actually give him jail time given his age, which I think is max 6 mos, making a pardon basically unnecessary (unless the judge gave him 100MM hrs community service in lieu of time).

    The pearl- clutching hand-wringers can hold back on further negative comments about PT, I woould hope.

  20. Augie says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Please do this, Mr. President.

  21. thetinfoilhatsociety says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    I’m no fan of Arpaio, but he was and is right in that if you are trying to catch illegal aliens, then you target the greatest group where they tend to congregate. And if they are speeding, driving erratically, and are pulled over, that is not the fault of the police agencies.

    This is great, I really hope he does pardon him. He may be a grandstanding jerk but he doesn’t deserve to die in prison.

  22. fleporeblog says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Sheriff Joe Arpaio was just as big as Jeff Sessions when he endorsed our President. People on Breitbart at the time thought Trump was full of 💩. After that endorsement people took notice on the right that Donald J. Trump from New York was for real.

    I hope the day after the pardon our President honors him with a the highest medal that can be stowed on a civilian!

