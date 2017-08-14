August 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #207

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
It’s been a rough weekend… Prayers for Our president
Dan Bongino, Sir!
PLEASE move to FL. and Primary Marco Rubio. We need you down here! SOS!
He did an equally great interview yesterday. Puts the RINOs to absolute shame, if they had enough of a conscience to *feel* shame.
Unfortunately Rubio can’t be primaried till 2022, but he can beat Bill Nelson next year instead!
Whoah, that would be even better. I knew Rubio was a ways off. Didn’t know Nelson was so soon.
He needs to get himself down here PRONTO and start running his campaign!
Regrettably he did run for a Congressional seat this past year in FL and wasn’t successful in getting out of the Republican primary.
http://www.naplesnews.com/story/news/politics/2016/08/21/former-secret-service-agent-bongino-makes-third-bid-political-office/89014658/
Of all the votes Dan Bongino needs on Aug. 30 to win the GOP primary for Southwest Florida’s congressional district, there’s a very important one he won’t receive: his own.
The former Secret Service agent, who has never held elected office, has eyed seven different political races in two states and campaigned for three since leaving his federal job in 2011. He set his political sights on the Southwest Florida congressional race after buying a house in Palm City on the east coast, about 100 miles away from the district he wants to represent but where he can’t vote.
Florida has the perfect candidate to beat Democrat Incumbent Senator, Bill Nelson. It is Governor Rick Scott of FL. Our President and the Governor are really close friends and our President has asked him to run.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/donald-trump-rick-scott-234393
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump is personally urging Florida Gov. Rick Scott to challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018 — and the loyal Trump ally looks increasingly likely to take the leap.
Trump and Scott speak about once a week and on several occasions have talked about the race, according to two sources briefed on the talks. The two have known each other for two decades, and Trump likes Scott’s record as governor and as a health care tycoon.
Ah yes, I knew Scott was going to run and he’d be just fine. He’s a Trump supporter from the start.
Do think Bongino should try again tho. The political landscape changes all the time.
Scott and Bongino together would be a winner for the state. Both Trump supporters.
Glad to hear he’s tried in the past, means he’s not adverse.
He is young and will eventually get his chance. He needs to find an area where he will be accepted as an outsider and that is conducive to Republicans winning elections.
Gulf Coast/Naples area is mostly Midwestern transplants and frankly, there don’t *seem* to be so many native Floridians there. Very nice people, but I’m sure he’d do better on the Atlantic side of FL. where most of the North Easterner people are. And where the native Floridians who *are* here are pretty darn solid Trump supporters.
DB brought up a good point, ( and I’ve mentioned this before ) where was the “intel” that could possibly have forestalled this confrontation ? its an “open secret” our various Intel agencies reap and store our citizens’ every electronic communication as metadata , yet all the “coms” orchestrated to create ( and analyze by the perps ) this debacle went presumably unnoticed ? WTF ? !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks if you have a branch in our Treehouse, it is so important that you read this post SD put up this evening. Only 48 comments leaves me concerned that many may have skipped over it. All of this stuff from Muh Russia to Mueller to The incident in VA to Lucifer’s last stand is nothing but White Noise! What our President is about to accomplish with NK will be studied for the next 100+ years.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/13/gordon-chang-rightly-explains-the-key-holder-to-north-korea-is-china/comment-page-1/#comment-4258436
In the thread SD stated the following:
So we can safely predict that sometime in late fall, most likely before the ASEAN visit timeline in November, President Trump and Rex Tillerson will be engaged in a new round of Six Party Talks, initiated by request of the increasingly desperate China.
China will structure the DPRK talking points to set up the meetings. This is a part of how China is allowed to save face and sets up the magnanimous Panda narrative.
The six party talks will be essentially a Marshal Plan of sorts for North Korea. Japan, South Korea, The United States, China, Russia and North Korea will enter into a set of negotiations publicly sold as engaging in diplomacy and reducing tension.
President Trump (or T-Rex) will sit on the patio complimenting Xi Jinping (or deputy), and Russian, Japanese and South Korean emissaries.
Meanwhile, in the conference room, Secretary Wilbur Ross, USTR Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will play the role of Willy Wonka handing out the golden economic tickets to the representatives who all line up with their requests.
President Trump’s golf partner Shinzo Abe will already have his ticket, but he’ll play along. The only real negotiations will be between the U.S. Russia and China. Russia will be negotiating for higher regional energy prices to get their GDP growing again, and China negotiating to retain as much of the $500 billion trade surplus as possible.
The end result will be Kim Jong-un giving up his nuclear ambitions for good; the U.N. enters under carefully negotiated terms, and Big Panda promises to the world to be the magnanimous insurance policy therein. Everything between now and that outcome is optically chaff and countermeasures.
That’s essentially the way the bright economic and national security future looks today.
Then again, it might get brighter – gilded even.
After all, this is President Donald Trump we’re talking about.
I absolutely concur and have said the following since Friday evening:
China has also accepted their faith! Our President gave Xi the courtesy on Friday to let him know what he is doing on Monday. Xi asked if our President was still coming in November/December for the visit. Our President said yes. That trip doesn’t occur without NK being settled. Xi had the weekend to talk with the Communist Leaders to discuss next steps. We will see those steps shortly and our President will be going into the history books as the man that ended the 64 year old Korean War. China will also agree to hundreds of billions of dollars of coal and LNG to offset the trade discrepancy. It will be a win-win for both countries since China needs to purchase energy for their 1.7 billion people. Better to buy from America and allow our Lion 🦁 to brag about our ENERGY DOMINANCE!
Fle looks like Judge Moore is “soaring” and will probably win on Tuesday in AL.
The left is freaking out on social media tonight. They are gnashing their teeth in absolute frustration b/c they know playing the race card again of PDJT isn’t going to work. LOL #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are you reading this stuff, Paula?
I was having a blast reading Dem blogs last week cuz they were flipping out Sooooo BAD over the Right to Life stuff. Absolute implosion.
But I knew that yesterday they’d be feeling confident over the KKK/Torch Boys stuff so couldn’t bear to look. Haven’t dared to venture back yet.
“Lawmakers and Justice Department officials need to examine what, if any, additional roles or work Samochornov performed for and with Mueller’s FBI. The appears to be yet another glaring question of conflict of interest for Special Counsel Mueller. They are piling up.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my opinion while reading “Devil’s Bargain” I am mesmerized by the things that Steve Bannon has done and accomplished in his life. Naval Officer, Harvard Business School graduate, Goldman Sachs in Mergers & Acquisitions (he was at GS when they were still privately owned and a reputable company), Hollywood, Media (BB), and Politics. He has an uncanny ability to spot things and know if it will work or not. I will be IMMENSELY UPSET (and I think his base also) if PTrump fires him. The Boss can fire anyone else in his administration, including his family, but he had better NEVER FIRE BANNON. PTrump and Bannon are two peas in a pod without each other they wouldn’t have accomplished what they did. Their lives are closely related. IF he lets Bannon go, PTrump will beg for him to come back and I don’t think he would do it. There is no one in his administration who can maneuver the stones, rocks, and boulders that Bannon brings to the table…just saying.
Donald Trump got very far before Bannon got involved. And as we see time and time again, Trump keeps implementing his ideas, the ideas he has been talking about for decades. Bannon is *not* so indispensable.
That is your opinion but without Bannon he wouldn’t have gotten over the finish line. Exit Corey L. and enter Steve Bannon to close the deal. Trump was tapping into things that he saw but didn’t have everything available to him. Trump and Bannon lives are very much alike…DRIVEN.
And now he is POTUS. He does now have everything available to him.
You forget they are getting ready for his re-election campaign now!
Last year, Tim Kaine was campaigning in town so I went to see him. There were two main points he was trying to use against Trump, two main points that the Democrat Party was formulating back then and eventually coordinated with the media to continue attacking President Trump after the election.
The first point was Russia. That horse has been beaten to death and then beaten to a puppy and now the media and Democrats are essentially pounding dirt.
The second point was nuclear weapons. Tim Kaine and his surrogates asked the crowd multiple times if they really want Donald Trump to have the nuclear button. It’s these kinds of scare tactics that left the left in this country with severe emotional and mental damage. As Brian Williams admitted, the job of the media is to scare people to death, and so after they started pounding dirt on Russia, they shifted to nonstop scare mongering over nuclear weapons, using “fire and fury” to convince people we are on the brink of nuclear war.
None of this is new. This is all stuff the Democrats have been talking about since months before the election. And since they don’t have any new ideas, both to move the country forward and to obstruct the President’s agenda, they’re falling back to the old race card. Their attacks have never worked before, and the Democrats are truly insane if they think trying the same attacks over and over and over again will eventually have a different outcome.
Yeah, the Big Scare from the Dems/MSM is what’s sending all the Haitians into Canada and very other “War of the Worlds” scenario you can think of.
I still think the worst one tho, even tho it was just one family involved, was that poor little boy who was thrown out of his home by his own mother while his siblings cried and panicked because he had “Voted 4 Trump” in his 1st grade class mock election.
The Dems are sick sick people who absolutely do not care who they hurt, as long as they reach their goal. By Any Means Necessary.
And now I’d just like to say: Kudos to you, sanchez, for going to see Tim Kaine. LOL. Just the *look* of that guy makes me want to wretch. There’s just something about him ya know?
Did you bring a barf bag?
Here is frustration. It’s 6 months with PTrump and it seems no movement on unmasking, Hillary’s email, Rice, Power, Rodes, DNC server, Seth Rich, foundation, uranium deal, FusionGPS, pedesta with every week new evidence about previous administration. But stupid Mueller investigation is going so fast. Session is running behind poor people with 5 mg drugs and DAG running DOJ . It seems rats controls both houses and nothing is moving in senate and congress. John M is celebrating his win against PTrump. Republicans attack on our PTrump daily whatever he does. It seems republicans wants to loose both houses to make PTrump handicap and bringing impeachment from any stupid Mueller report.
I watched this video yesterday and it completely blew me away! SD is absolutely right that the Chinese economy is a paper tiger 🐯. There are so many ghost cities in China 🇨🇳. They build them and yet no one lives in them. They have to give their people jobs which allows them to build these cities and roads ensuring that their GDP remains high. Their economy is all make believe.
http://www.chron.com/news/nation-world/world/article/An-eerie-look-inside-China-s-ghost-cities-6810665.php
From the article linked above:
China has a number of would-be metropolises in the country. These grand cities have sprawling roadways, towering apartments and glimmering government buildings. These same places also lack inhabitants.
The spectacle of China’s “ghost cities” emits an eerie vibe. Eight-line streets with no cars, stadiums with no teams and parks with no people. A recent article in Wired explained the phenomenon, noting the Asian giant has built hundreds of new cities in the past three decades in an effort to urbanize the enormous country.
The hope is that urbanization can fuel economic growth. And its China’s prosperous growth that fueled the big empty cities in the first place. The BBC wrote in 2012 about how many of these places rose from “investment for investment’s sake.” Here’s how they described what happened:
Investment in infrastructure accounts for much of China’s GDP – the country is said to have built the equivalent of Rome every two months in the past decade. And with such a large pool of labour, it is harder to put the brakes on when growth slows and supply outstrips demand.
Fun question to ask your friends who are for net neutrality: does net neutrality do *anything*, anything at all, to ensure Google and Facebook are actually neutral, and prevent them from censoring conservative opinions?
Mueller and those 17 lawyers who “gave up” their hefty salaries are hired to appease whom?
Keep asking questions
I posted this yesterday but thought it was worth a second exposure. Have this lawn sign in my yard,http://www.philly.com/philly/columnists/helen_ubinas/trump-supporters-unveil-new-lawn-sign-20170608.html
Amen on that brother.
If Mueller and Rosenstein have to dig back earlier than 2006 – they have nothing is what this says! Share!
