Sunday Talks: HR McMaster -vs- George Stephanopolous…

HR McMaster takes center stage representing the White House this weekend due to national security ramifications surrounding North Korea.
McMaster’s visibility should also highlight the weak hand held by Bannonites, Israelites and Never-Trump Cruzbots who are all trying to get HR McMaster fired. However, those efforts are most likely to end with with Bannon removed from the White House.
“Israelites” ????
I was just about to post the identical comment.
You must have missed this:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/07/exclusive-zionist-organization-of-america-launches-comprehensive-review-of-h-r-mcmaster-israel-history/
But still, “Israelites”?
Am well aware of the accusations against McMaster. Using the term “Israelite” as a slam is inept.
Who said it’s a “slam”?
then…why couldn’t you just say ZOA…the Zionist Organization of America…instead of “Israelites” ?
ZOA is well-respected by many people.
Israel-firster neocons
Thing is, all three categories can be expressed at the same time. A Cruzbot is typically an Israel Firster and they can also be supportive of Bannon’s views as well, which align with some of the Cruz stances, such as foreign policy.
Many on the right applauded Ted Cruz when he disrespected Arab Christians by labelling any anti-Semitic that didn’t take an Israel First stance. It was right wing virtue signalling and he used them for his own political gain.
It’s being spread around the McMaster is Anti-Israel because of fired a guy who went to Israel. No idea what to make of this whole story personally.
I like McMaster. His thought process is very clear and he doesn’t appear to be trying to win over one side. He loves this country as does Trump and he wants All Americans to stand as one. McMaster doesn’t hate Israel. This week The Israeli Govt stood up for McMaster and says they support him. Why is the Left trying so hard to get rid of him? Because they fear anyone who stands strongly with our President.
Does anyone believe POTUS would have a person on his staff who does not like or support Israel when Trump’s daughter and grandchildren are Jewish…?
At 1.55 in, they describe McMaster as “US army”, and not primarily as the national security adviser. They are such lame propagandists.
“It may appear like that to you, but not to me, the President was very clear on that.”
That shut up Stephanopolus.
“The United States military is locked and loaded all the time”.
“The most effective way to preserve peace is to be ready for war”.
“The president never takes any options of the table”.
“We need to ask ourselves what more can we all do”
That was good. I’d give him a solid 8/10. It was worth watching. I didn’t watch Scaramuchi’s interview as he is no longer relevant.
I haven’t been inclined to like McMasters and I like Bannon, plus I don’t have many facts about all that’s been promoted recently. So I watched this interview in an effort to learn more about McMasters. I thought he did a good job. He was much better than any of the other interviews today and he stuck to giving us President Trump’s views, which are what count.
McMaster supported POTUS and the US very well.
Starting to look a little paranoid ? Who else are you going to throw under the bus in defense of
McMaster ?
Who are you addressing, Joanne? Sundance? If so, are you suggesting he’s throwing Bannon under the bus? I don’t necessarily agree with Sundance in all points on this issue, but if you were addressing him and that’s what you’re suggesting, that’s rather a large interpretive leap, isn’t it?
Still won’t mention BLM AND ANTIFA I see…very disappointed.
Stephie is a left-winger and would love for all Our enemies to know security details.
no “Lone wolf”
When anyone, anywhere uses “Israelite” as a slur, call me Israelite. Disgusting comment.
Who said it’s a slur?
It is simply a description of multiple Israel advocates as noted in the attacks against McMaster.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/07/exclusive-zionist-organization-of-america-launches-comprehensive-review-of-h-r-mcmaster-israel-history/
Interesting descriptor, seeing as it’s normally not used outside the Bible.
I am leaning toward firing McMaster. I am more so now since you categorized people who disagree as
“Bannonites, Israelites, and Never-Trump Cruzbots”. I am none of the above. It is below you to advance that kind of argument. I’ve spent 6 weeks looking at many sources and listening to many outlets. This is my conclusion and it is as rational and researched as I can make it.
Sorry if you don’t agree. I am sure Karl Rove approves of McMaster. Does that make you a “Rovian” because he supports your stance?
I get your point, but the main objection to McMaster is he is not pro-Israel or anti-Iran enough for the Neocon wing of the Republican establishment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WAY too many labels being tossed around…neocons, israelites, cruzbots…
I, for one, am none of those, yet I also happen to agree that he’s “not pro-Israel or anti-Iran enough”.
Why do you care so much about Israel or Iran?
seriously ??
briefly stated…Iran is the #1 sponsor of islamic terrorism…and the US-Israel Alliance is crucial to combating that.
IOW…national security, for one thing.
fuzzycat
“I am leaning toward firing McMaster. I am more so now since you categorized people who disagree as”
___________________________________
What you are saying is you have better discernment who POTUS needs on his to serve than he does…? Trump’s advisers are inept to advise him for staff positions..?
You need to contact Trump’s team and offer your services..
George painted Trump’s comments as inciting violence.
Some points.
– How many attacks have there been by jihadists in this country that get put down to “mental illness”.
– Was the man who shot Scalise not doing the same as what happened yesterday. But again, silence from the media, just a mentally ill man.
– 8 shot cops, 5 dead. This following Obama’s rhetoric, and his endorsement of the BLM terrorist group who carried out the attack.
I could go on and on.
As has been pointed out before, if the left didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.
I can’t wait for Trump to step up his pressure on China tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the enemedia portray all of this. As Sundance says, there are trillions at stake. They are going to create a “sh** storm” over this. Yesterdays violence will be forgotten soon enough.
How anyone can interpret Trump’s condemnation of the violence as anything other an appropriate response is just mind boggling. They really are getting desperate.
“They really are getting desperate”
Yes they are and Mr. President is aware of that fact.
They are desperate and I pity them; from where I come from pity ain’t pretty.
Did the media blame Obama administration for their anti police rhetoric when 5 cops were murdered in Dallas?
This is why no one trusts the utterly biased media in this country.
Minnie – I have a new ‘buzz’ phrase – “Pity ain’t Pretty.” Love it!
Unless it is proven that Bannon has been actively undermining the administration through leaks or the like, I think it would be very concerning to see Bannon go. Especially if some of the others who it is plainly obvious do not have MAGA at heart, to stay.
I feel the same. But I still don’t see why all the “noise” makes/would make Trump have to fire Bannon. That doesn’t follow, in my view.
I’d give McMaster a B on this. Good on the international stuff, flubbed a chance on the events of yesterday. When Stephie says “Sounds like you’re suggesting a moral equivalence between the marchers and the protesters” the answer is “You had extremists on both sides who showed up with weapons, as you well know George. Violence is wrong whoever perpetrates it or urges it. End of story.” Instead, McMaster did the expected knee jerk thing.
I just want you to know, SD, I get it.
You’re going to catch hell for it, so I wanted you to be confident that some of us see what’s actually going down, along with you, and understand the modified wedge strategy being deployed.
Forcing the Alt-Right (Jew Blamers) against the Christian-Right (Israel Supporters), while kneecapping, or forcing out, several key advisors in the process.
Never let Trump have a good week, ever.
Diabolical.
