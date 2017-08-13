Sunday Talks: HR McMaster -vs- George Stephanopolous…

Posted on August 13, 2017 by

HR McMaster takes center stage representing the White House this weekend due to national security ramifications surrounding North Korea.

McMaster’s visibility should also highlight the weak hand held by Bannonites, Israelites and Never-Trump Cruzbots who are all trying to get HR McMaster fired.  However, those efforts are most likely to end with with Bannon removed from the White House.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, N Korea, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to Sunday Talks: HR McMaster -vs- George Stephanopolous…

  2. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    At 1.55 in, they describe McMaster as “US army”, and not primarily as the national security adviser. They are such lame propagandists.

    “It may appear like that to you, but not to me, the President was very clear on that.”

    That shut up Stephanopolus.

    “The United States military is locked and loaded all the time”.

    “The most effective way to preserve peace is to be ready for war”.

    “The president never takes any options of the table”.

    “We need to ask ourselves what more can we all do”

    That was good. I’d give him a solid 8/10. It was worth watching. I didn’t watch Scaramuchi’s interview as he is no longer relevant.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mswords000 says:
      August 13, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      I haven’t been inclined to like McMasters and I like Bannon, plus I don’t have many facts about all that’s been promoted recently. So I watched this interview in an effort to learn more about McMasters. I thought he did a good job. He was much better than any of the other interviews today and he stuck to giving us President Trump’s views, which are what count.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Joanne Avella says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Starting to look a little paranoid ? Who else are you going to throw under the bus in defense of
    McMaster ?

    Like

    Reply
    • jsbachlover says:
      August 13, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Who are you addressing, Joanne? Sundance? If so, are you suggesting he’s throwing Bannon under the bus? I don’t necessarily agree with Sundance in all points on this issue, but if you were addressing him and that’s what you’re suggesting, that’s rather a large interpretive leap, isn’t it?

      Like

      Reply
  4. Lovearepublican says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Still won’t mention BLM AND ANTIFA I see…very disappointed.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Stephie is a left-winger and would love for all Our enemies to know security details.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. jephfree says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    no “Lone wolf”

    Like

    Reply
  7. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    When anyone, anywhere uses “Israelite” as a slur, call me Israelite. Disgusting comment.

    Like

    Reply
  8. fuzzycat says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I am leaning toward firing McMaster. I am more so now since you categorized people who disagree as
    “Bannonites, Israelites, and Never-Trump Cruzbots”. I am none of the above. It is below you to advance that kind of argument. I’ve spent 6 weeks looking at many sources and listening to many outlets. This is my conclusion and it is as rational and researched as I can make it.
    Sorry if you don’t agree. I am sure Karl Rove approves of McMaster. Does that make you a “Rovian” because he supports your stance?

    Like

    Reply
    • Piper77 says:
      August 13, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      I get your point, but the main objection to McMaster is he is not pro-Israel or anti-Iran enough for the Neocon wing of the Republican establishment.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      August 13, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      fuzzycat
      “I am leaning toward firing McMaster. I am more so now since you categorized people who disagree as”
      ___________________________________
      What you are saying is you have better discernment who POTUS needs on his to serve than he does…? Trump’s advisers are inept to advise him for staff positions..?
      You need to contact Trump’s team and offer your services..

      Like

      Reply
  9. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    George painted Trump’s comments as inciting violence.

    Some points.

    – How many attacks have there been by jihadists in this country that get put down to “mental illness”.
    – Was the man who shot Scalise not doing the same as what happened yesterday. But again, silence from the media, just a mentally ill man.
    – 8 shot cops, 5 dead. This following Obama’s rhetoric, and his endorsement of the BLM terrorist group who carried out the attack.

    I could go on and on.

    As has been pointed out before, if the left didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.

    I can’t wait for Trump to step up his pressure on China tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the enemedia portray all of this. As Sundance says, there are trillions at stake. They are going to create a “sh** storm” over this. Yesterdays violence will be forgotten soon enough.

    How anyone can interpret Trump’s condemnation of the violence as anything other an appropriate response is just mind boggling. They really are getting desperate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 13, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      “They really are getting desperate”

      Yes they are and Mr. President is aware of that fact.

      They are desperate and I pity them; from where I come from pity ain’t pretty.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Piper77 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Did the media blame Obama administration for their anti police rhetoric when 5 cops were murdered in Dallas?

    This is why no one trusts the utterly biased media in this country.

    Like

    Reply
  11. MAGADJT says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Unless it is proven that Bannon has been actively undermining the administration through leaks or the like, I think it would be very concerning to see Bannon go. Especially if some of the others who it is plainly obvious do not have MAGA at heart, to stay.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jsbachlover says:
      August 13, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      I feel the same. But I still don’t see why all the “noise” makes/would make Trump have to fire Bannon. That doesn’t follow, in my view.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Sherlock says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I’d give McMaster a B on this. Good on the international stuff, flubbed a chance on the events of yesterday. When Stephie says “Sounds like you’re suggesting a moral equivalence between the marchers and the protesters” the answer is “You had extremists on both sides who showed up with weapons, as you well know George. Violence is wrong whoever perpetrates it or urges it. End of story.” Instead, McMaster did the expected knee jerk thing.

    Like

    Reply
  13. graphiclucidity says:
    August 13, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    I just want you to know, SD, I get it.
    You’re going to catch hell for it, so I wanted you to be confident that some of us see what’s actually going down, along with you, and understand the modified wedge strategy being deployed.

    Forcing the Alt-Right (Jew Blamers) against the Christian-Right (Israel Supporters), while kneecapping, or forcing out, several key advisors in the process.

    Never let Trump have a good week, ever.
    Diabolical.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s