Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation with DC advocate John Dickerson to discuss the issues surrounding DPRK ongoing hostility. As with all MSM interviews the discussion begins with the first two minutes dedicated to undermining President Trump around the “weak Charlottesville response” narrative.

Fortunately Dickerson only stuck with that narrative for around two minutes and then began discussing North Korea, U.S. security policy, and the intelligence communities’ confidence in understanding the current level of the threat posed by Kim Jong-un.

