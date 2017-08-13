Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation with DC advocate John Dickerson to discuss the issues surrounding DPRK ongoing hostility. As with all MSM interviews the discussion begins with the first two minutes dedicated to undermining President Trump around the “weak Charlottesville response” narrative.
Fortunately Dickerson only stuck with that narrative for around two minutes and then began discussing North Korea, U.S. security policy, and the intelligence communities’ confidence in understanding the current level of the threat posed by Kim Jong-un.
Advertisements
using Charlottesville this way is proof positive it was a purposeful planned terrorism to undermine PDJT.
hope most see through It and the continued media yellow journalism.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They do and that is why the MSM, Uniparty and Globalist are crying this evening! DOJ is taking on the case and whether the driver did what he did out of hate. They didn’t expect that and are mortified by that decision because the “Truth” will come out. They will drop this by COB today believe me.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’d like to know why this guy is already pegged as from the group that held the only permit in yesterday’s protest? Where is the proof…coz I need more than his high school teacher’s trip down memory lane.
Go after VA Gov & Mayor for not citing the other two groups for permits and calling the police to stand down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you’re right that it’s soon to be dropped, fleporeblog. (I do, BTW, believe you–you’re a great source of info for me.)
Yet another example of a national disgrace when suffering is used as political gain so let’s hope it’s investigated well, the guilty punished and the lyin’ media and hacks in Congress soon shut up abt it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know whether we will like that result or not, as I don’t know what the answer is. The facts I’ve seen have him appear to at least be a hanger-on of nationalist groups with an old teacher suggesting he was on anti-psychotic drugs.
So a fair investigation seems like it could tip either way as there have also been suggestions he panicked after being attacked, but I haven’t seen that from official sources.
Do you have evidence/indications that it was not a hate crime?
Real news seems extremely scarce on this case, which normally indicates to me that it isn’t neatly fitting their narrative,
LikeLike
Mike did alright with the antifa riots. Remember DeFace the Nation’s Dickheadson was asking leading questions to bait Mike and he didn’t bite. The vehicle hit and run is currently the issue, but the investigation will uncover the antifa, BLM agitaters. Mike also defended PDJT’s comments. Didnt watch the rest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love your avatar 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Remember the Maine!”
Yellow journalism hasn’t changed in 100 years. Same warmongering lying rhetoric.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But at least in the old days the media said they were biased to one party’s positions. Now they say they are neutral and lie through their teeth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Folks the fear is getting to a boiling point! Our President is on the cusp of taking care of an issue that has been around for 64 years. We are closer today to seeing this conclude than an actual war including nuclear weapons. That fear is driving all of this because once our President resolves NK, his complete attention will turn to IRAN 🇮🇷! Russia 🇷🇺 has been neutralized because of our Energy dominance and ability. They will work with our President to destroy Barry’s one last foreign legacy. The secrets that will come pouring out will drive Barry and his minions insane. Our President will have the backing of 75% of our country because of what he accomplished in NK. Don’t get distracted in this Bannon, McMaster garbage. Israel 🇮🇱 and their great PM realize damn well what the plan is and are backing our President 1000%.
Imagine how easier the Israeli and Palestinian issue is to resolve with Iran removed from the equation.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I totally love reading your analysis!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent, Fle, just excellent. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, 6 months from now, most everyone, including the MSM will remember the Charlottesville riot… and people lost their lives over absolutely nothing.
It is really sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoops.
“NOT remember”, I meant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
M33: are we certain someone did die? This was a total black flag psyops event meant to trigger us the base of DJT and chancge the narrative into the ” Trump supporters are white supremacists”. So I’m not sure anyone actually died here. Remember Sandy Hook. Many are hired actors . That’s why I agree 100% with flepore analysi in that our President took the narrative away from them with his words . I was hoping for those very words and was amazed that he had the courage to say them!!! Love that man. MAGA
LikeLike
Yes, someone died there. She was 32yrs old. (there is video!). Also, 2 cops died in a helicopter crash.
ALSO, children died at Sandy Hook because a mentally ill gamer kid got his hands on his mother’s guns and SHOT UP A SCHOOL – it was not “staged”. It is so insane to even think this.
LikeLike
why are they even feeding the globalist media
LikeLike
“Fortunately Dickerson only stuck with that narrative for around two minutes…”
Do we see the problem implied here? That is, we have no response to the narrative but are completely at the mercy of how persistently and aggressively they push it. So Pompeo, an obviously intelligent and capable man who works for the president, is for some reason unable to formulate a rebuttal to the narrative and to engage John Dickerson on this subject in a proactive, adversarial manner. We must just wait out the onslaught like baby seals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You must not have listened to the interview? Pompeo did a fantastic job of backing our President’s response and added that the DOJ will determine if the action of the driver was a hate crime. That is what caused Dickerson to drop it because they realize this is going to boomerang in their faces. Dickerson decided to move onto his other talking point which is why can’t we as a country just live with NK being able to deliver nuclear weapons on us. Dickerson nearly 💩 his pants with Pompeo’s response that our President will never ever allow it. This means NK will be resolved. How is left to be determined!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Flep
Thanks. You are the best. We will win on NK and China.
LikeLike
I love your analyses on all things but cannot agree that he did a fantastic job. At one point he even agreed with Dickerson that the president’s comment of condemning bigotry “on all sides” was not apt. Given what has been said about Trump and the tweets that Dickerson posted, I thought Pompeo’s response was anemic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That didn’t sound like agreement with Dickerson to me.
LikeLike
I’m far too militant for the average consumer. I’m also tired of playing this game. We have opportunities galore to kick these lying POS’s in the teeth and we defer to an ancient code of etiquette. Given the disproportion and calumny of what has gone on in the last day (totally predictable and guaranteed to repeat itself the next time) I would think that every one on Trump’s team would be outraged and intensely focused on making the media eat sh*t. But that’s not how it works, obviously.
LikeLike
It is outside the CIA director’s scope. CIA does not operate inside the US and therefore should not be expected to have an opinion on domestic problems like yesterday’s engineered leftist thug riot.
LikeLike
That has nothing to do with his capacity to respond to the idiotic and slanderous Narrative. The rules have been shattered by the media but we insist on playing by old rules?
LikeLike
What I saw was different. I saw Mike answer the issue very clearly. He obviously won that exchange.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was basically impassive to the outrageous unfairness of the media. We’re at war. This is not how you fight. Not by my standards.
LikeLike
We are not at their mercy. We keep winning elections. And that is what they are aiming at, but not achieving. We are somehow “doing it right.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike Pompeo is another excellent pick by President Trump:
Pompeo “attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he majored in mechanical engineering, graduating first in his class in 1986 and subsequently serving in the Army as an Armor Branch cavalry officer from 1986 to 1991.[11] He received his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. He then worked as a lawyer for Williams & Connolly.[12]
Military service[edit]
He served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall.[13] He also served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the Fourth Infantry Division.[14]
Business career[edit]
Pompeo founded Thayer Aerospace and Private Security.[15] In 2006 he sold his interest in Thayer (which was renamed Nex-Tech Aerospace). He became the President of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment company.”
Then served in the House of Representatives.
“Pompeo has been on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Committee on Energy and Commerce, and the following 3 subcommittees: the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, the Subcommittee on Energy and Power, and the Subcommittee on the CIA. He is also on the House Select Committee on the Events Surrounding the 2012 Terrorist Attack in Benghazi.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Pompeo
Talk about imminently qualified!
LikeLiked by 6 people
…and Mike Pompeo handled Dickerson quite easily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He really did! He was wonderful to listen too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump Warns Xi: Trade War With China Begins Monday ”
Zero Hedge seems to know what is happening.
LikeLike
Most of the conservatives around the web are not buying it. The ‘conservative’ articles are SO boilerplate talking points in their presentation that it kind of stands out to even the casual reader. It’s obvious the ‘conservative’ bloggers are not talking about Antifa at all its very obvious when you read them. Its like they were given a set of talking points from the globalists and expected to abide by them even if it looked bad.
LikeLike
Then they are not conservatives, but lying globalists who don’t think the American voters should be allowed to put America first.
People lie all the time. If they didn’t, we’d know their scam.
When it comes to the media, I like the adage “believe nothing of what you read, and only half of what you see”.
What do McCain, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, Ted Cruz and John Kaisich have in common? Not only are they failed presidential candidates, but they also self describe themselves as conservatives. They are not. They are uniparty globalists. They care nothing for the voters. They only care for the agenda of their financiers. George Soros is one of them.
I could call myself a world famous actor. It doesn’t make it true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok, some humor for these dark days. For whatever reason, at first glance at the thread title, I read it as “Sunday Talks: CIA Director Milo Yiannopoulos -vs- CBS John Dickerson…”
Think I need my eyes checked. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
So sad, I definitely would have watched that video! 🙂
LikeLike
I think it’s great they start with the Charlottesville question.
All I’ve seen today is their narrative being popped every time. Of course, by people in the administration, and not irrelevant pipsqueaks. After all, they are painting the narrative of Trump being responsible. This gives us an opportunity to correct the record. Indeed, it makes them look as if they believe in tolerance, for only certain people, and that they do not think tolerance and non violence should be applied to all. Which is actually the case.
Considering we know what their mission is, I think the MSM were silly to bring it up. It seems to have undone all their hard work. Ahhh. Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot to mention. Mike was great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tolerance for only those they agree with.
And yeah… what happened to being like Martin Luther King or Gandhi?
Now all these folks think they are they next Che Guevara or Nelson Mandela, that violence beings lasting peace.
Gee… sounds familiar… where have we heard that mindset before…?
Purge the undesirables… hmmm…
Sad really…
LikeLike
Mandela spent 27 years in jail for violence and terrorism, and Che was shot in the face in Bolivia.
Do you have any other examples to boost the confidence of the snowflakes?
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Mandela went on to do some rather corrupt things once he got out of prison. I remember listening to the late, great radio talk host, Paul Harvey give “the rest of the story” regarding Mandela. I sure had my eyes opened.
LikeLike
Loved Paul Harvey and “the rest of the story” . Another prescient person, as his “If I were the devil” segment would indicate.
LikeLike
Yeah. Asking the CIA Director about a domestic incident (not within the purview, of the CIA) and the Presidents response to it, wreaks of political theater on the Media’s part. I mean, we all know it so does the Fake Media.
LikeLiked by 1 person