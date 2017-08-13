Sunday Talks: Anthony Scaramucci -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

As everyone might expect today’s Sunday Talk shows are generally centered around ridiculing and undermining President Trump for not being forceful enough in speaking out against the events in Charlottesville.

Specifically the constructed and coordinated media narrative is to paint President Trump as a sympathizer for violence, bigotry and racism; therefore, by extension he becomes a violent, bigoted racist himself. Whatever you think of the media’s chosen strategy, that’s clearly the plan; and when all media unite together with the same plan they’re pretty good at reinforcing it.

The first useful idiot used to bludgeon the president is former short-term communications director Anthony Scaramucci. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and his executive production team did an outstanding job setting up the introduction in this segment to entirely embarrass, belittle, ridicule and humiliate Scaramucci before a word was even uttered in the interview. By the time team ABC was done characterizing him in the lead-in, Scaramucci was a trembling defeated carcass in his seat. Watch:

.

After the broadcast ABC interview, the executive production team at ABC dragged Scaramucci into a Facebook Live interview where the garroting continued (video below).

.

