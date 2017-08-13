Sunday Talks: Anthony Scaramucci -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

As everyone might expect today’s Sunday Talk shows are generally centered around ridiculing and undermining President Trump for not being forceful enough in speaking out against the events in Charlottesville.
Specifically the constructed and coordinated media narrative is to paint President Trump as a sympathizer for violence, bigotry and racism; therefore, by extension he becomes a violent, bigoted racist himself. Whatever you think of the media’s chosen strategy, that’s clearly the plan; and when all media unite together with the same plan they’re pretty good at reinforcing it.
The first useful idiot used to bludgeon the president is former short-term communications director Anthony Scaramucci. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and his executive production team did an outstanding job setting up the introduction in this segment to entirely embarrass, belittle, ridicule and humiliate Scaramucci before a word was even uttered in the interview. By the time team ABC was done characterizing him in the lead-in, Scaramucci was a trembling defeated carcass in his seat. Watch:
.
After the broadcast ABC interview, the executive production team at ABC dragged Scaramucci into a Facebook Live interview where the garroting continued (video below).
.
Scaramucci needs to stop. If he loves the president, why is he doing this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he is embarrassed that he only lasted 10 days because of his potty mouth. I think he is an insider anyways. Trump knew it. Used him to do the dirty work, and then put a professional in his place.
He is still feeling butt hurt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No thanks, Sundance, I’ll take your word for it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He’s a bit of a joke individual, isn’t he.
But I have no TV, and don’t watch the weekly Trump bashing.
I watched it during the entire election. The election which they lost. Same tactics.
Boy, I miss having a news source on TV, like the good old days. It is all now just narrative promotion. It is the same around the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same here. Haven’t owned a television in more than 25 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One America News and CBN News are possible alternatives.
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/
http://www.oann.com
LikeLike
Thanks for exposing yourself……RAT!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the best Georgie could get for his show? Really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was REALLY surprised at the remarkable transformation of the Mooch as seen in these interviews– from an unconditionally supportive defender of the President to a bitter, resentful subversive.
I frankly am heartbroken.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sounds like sour grapes to me !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As much as Priebus and Spicer were GOPe operatives, at least they’re not getting baited into bashing the administration like the Mooch is.
Seeing the Mooch fired in 10 days was probably satisfying enough for both of them, though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Turns out the Mooch was just all talk. Marine General Kelly has a very low tolerance for that type.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Admittedly I liked Scarramucci and was disappointed he was fired. I saw him as a man to clean house and dramatically reduce leaks in the Communications department. Clearly, I was wrong and Scarramucci deserved to be fired. I am glad he is no longer part of the Trump team. This dude sucks big time
LikeLiked by 7 people
My thoughts exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, what a loser he turned out to be. Scaramucci is the latest “personae non gratae” to grace us with his presence. A real idiot, and who could have known? He won’t last long I hope. Reject!
LikeLike
What the hell is this guy doing? Why bother going on these shows, when everyone knows their purpose. He’s not so smart after all.
LikeLike
Glad he is gone from the White House. He needs to stop giving interviews.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scaramucci on ABC 8/13/17
“Anthony Scaramucci, who had previously served as White House Communications Director under Trump, said he “wouldn’t have recommended” the President’s statement on the violence, arguing “I think he would have needed to have been much harsher as it related to the white supremacists and the nature of that.” He went on to blame White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s influence for the statement, proclaiming that “the toleration of [white nationalism] by Steve Bannon is inexcusable.”
(From Wikipedia summary of rally https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Unite_the_Right_rally)
LikeLike
What the heck has Steve Bannon got to do with it it all?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way too many idiots bashing Trump today for not speaking stronger against ‘white supremacy’. He condemned in the strongest possible words everything that happened. That would include ‘white supremacy’.
Why do all these idiots think white supremacy gets a free pass from him?
For me, I already know Trump HATES white supremacy, murderers, rapists… just like 100% of all sane humans. He doesn’t need to waste his precious time trying to appease the idea PC police on the meanings of his words. He is too busy trying to MAGA.
rant over
LikeLike
Scaramucci proves himself to be a vindictive punk. Doesn’t care if he hurts Trump as long as he gets his digs in against Bannon. Despicable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scaramucci may need some kind of inpatient intervention.
LikeLike
Still not sure why so many were ecstatic when this screw-loose was appointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here, I wasn’t impressed with him at all. I got bad vibes about the second day he was on the job. After today, I hope someone locks the idiot in a closet, and looses the key.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you say so Sundance. I’ll rather pass. Can’t take it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m with you Kristen, I don’t much like back stabbers. I find them to be weak and cowardly.
I still haven’t listened to his rant that got him fired. It really made me stop and think why the heck he would throw people of the administration under the bus and do it with a foul mouth. How he didn’t think it would be published is beyond me.
At first, I was hesitant because he was against the Wall and our Second Amendment, but when I saw him stand for our President and his supposed friend, I forgave him and thought second chances are sometimes needed. I also have a great deal of faith in our President.
Now hearing about this, it doesn’t really surprise me, but it does hurt. I always stand for my friends and I don’t back down. I don’t ever let anyone steamroll me, and maybe that’s why I have the good friends that I do. Loyalty and honesty go a long ways in my book.
What a disappointment not only to us, but our President. I’m sure it has to hurt him just a little bit too. Maybe it’s different with guys, I don’t know, but I doubt it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So will I. I have better things to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you remember when all the Sunday shows used to bash all of the Obama people as to why Obama did’t condemn blm for dissing cops, or not calling a terrorist attack what it was, and criticizing him for saying workplace violence. remember? me neither.
LikeLiked by 4 people
⭐⭐⭐!!!
LikeLike
Anthony Scaramucci called Stephen Colbert a great journalist, thats all I need to know about that self absorbed azz. I don’t know why President Trump allowed Scaramucci to be hired, but I’d fire whoever brought him to the WH because, that person was not looking out for President Trumps best interests and was clearly trying to do the President harm. Scaramucci should have been fired the day he was hired, after going on air and spewing loyalty garbage, way to play into Mueller and Comey’s hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scaramucci is an idiot. Won’t watch him prove it again, and won’t watch him hurt Trump on his future appearances. Watching the PGA now, and they are running teasers for some appearance of his on –get this–the Colbert show tomorrow night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Newt fell into the hopeless trap too.
LikeLike
He is an opportunist.
And a loud mouth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MORE PROOF TRUMP KNOWS BEST!!!
As if we needed another reason. Trump just keeps proving he’s always a few steps ahead. I fell for the Mooch too.
Gingrich = Opportunist. He’s covering his downside for his previous qualified support of his Excellency
LikeLike
These smear tactics are effective only because fake newscasters, while allergic to facts, always set the tone of the interview, unchallenged. To combat fake news, the person in the hot seat must ignore the questioner and go on the offensive. Those who fold like a cheap suit indicate they are complicit in a “fake” interview, and are only present as “controlled” opposition..
Imagine if Scaramucci had asserted that Cultural Marxism is behind the removal of historical monuments. Why are Marxists allowed to erase American history? Who was that guy wielding a blow torch in Charlottesville? Who attacked that French Priest during mass? Who is tearing down the churches across Europe? And who pays these professional agitators to riot and disrupt peaceful assemblies across America? Why is George Soros funding professional anarchists like BLM?
American citizens have the right to peaceful assembly. This “Unite” group’s right to
assemble is protected by the US Constitution. They obtained permits to be there legally. Nobody has to agree with their views. It’s called free speech, another right protected by the US Constitution.
Ignore baited questions from Marxist sympathizers like Stuffynoseapus. Pull them off script. This is how you hijack the conversation and beat the Enemedia at their own game. It is exactly what they do every time. If they can stick to their false talking points then we can stick to our truth.
LikeLike
I kind of see what happened in Charlottsville is probably in all honesty a false flag. This event was planned way in advance and the protesters were bused in. Everyone there was guilty and as some one put it in the daily thread this morning, this event was probably done in an effort to undermine POTUS. This event had nothing to do with the removal of a confederate statue imo.
LikeLike
“. . .useful idiot. . .” Sure got that right, SD.
Whomever is convincing POTUS Trump to hire these tools needs some ‘wall-to-wall counseling‘.
LikeLike
Did this really happen?
LikeLike