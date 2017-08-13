Sunday August 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
@ citizen817 -Thank you for posting this. Enjoyed looking through it.
One Good Day
Lord, I pray, please make today good,
But let me learn what You know I should.
If You will, take me the easy way
To grow more like You, and not to stray.
These days are hard, feeling empty and sad.
I know you say “Rejoice and be glad”,
But one good day would help lift me up,
Though my woes aren’t one sip from Your cup.
If You do this, I’d be grateful to You,
And even more if, tomorrow too,
You’d let me have a bit of Your peace;
Not very much, just a little surcease.
Cloudy and drear or clear with sunshine,
My focus is wrong, seeing me and mine.
My eyes should always see higher goals;
Not my life here, but “How is my soul?”
Good days and bad are part of Your plan
For my new life, to change my old man.
All the means that You daily employ,
They all will lead to my peace and joy.
Though I pray for a good day or two,
You know the best, just what You should do.
So let my days be Your ways, every one,
‘Cause I trust in You and Your will be done.
Amen. Thank you Carl .
LOL. Ahhhh, the infamous micro aggressions. I love those. More accurately, I love to macro show those dingbats my big ol’ bone ass dry cup of caring.
All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name
Such a great hymn!
Strange day.
Violence in Virginia. All blamed on Trump by the media. This is so obviously a lie. He made a great response, and talked about love and tolerance.
Reading more, this has all the hallmarks of a staged event.
It always sickens me when blame is placed on non-entities. For example. A man gets stabbed. The media’s answer is “It is societies fault!!”. Ummm. No. It was the fault of the man who stabbed the person. End of.
They are doing the same with this event today. It is all Trumps fault. The criminal was a registered Republican. They are making capital out of that. I just hope that the people are smarter than the media and Soros. The people who have shot and killed police are also registered Democrats. But it means nothing.
I trust the American people. They are smart.
RIP the police who died in the helicopter crash. They looked like real stand up patriots, and I will keep their poor families in my prayers tonight. What a waste of good men.
Sundance. I have a feeling that this event will make everyone see that Sessions is not the man we all thought he was. He is the most dangerous of all our enemies. Sorry to those who disagree. I love you with all my human kindness, and reassure myself with the knowledge that we are all on the same side. MAGA.
I suspect TADB has hit upon a key aspect of today’s events in VA ! Given the advance notice and current levels of technology I would expect identifying multiple individuals of the “demonstrating group” should have taken place. From that known starting point why isn’t it possible to “backtrace” the money ? IOW, nothing happens without some level of financing – initial and sustaining – and given how many government agencies are already accumulating and archiving metadata on everyone ( citizen or no ) I’m certain some, or several government agencies can not only identify the overt individuals present, but the covert actors as well. But will these renegade agencies co-operate to the benefit of American citizens ?
The riots were led by two “opposing” groups which are virtual mirror-images of each other.
They look alike, act alike, and are equally racist. They are not us.
For your observance. Anti-fa had no permit to march. As soon as the car crashed, everyone seemed to be hitting the car with sticks and baseball bats and weapons. This is evidence that they turned up to cause aggression. They were carrying weapons.
I agree with Trump that the hate is on both sides. There is no tolerance or diversity, if there is no tolerance and diversity of thought. The left have no tolerance of other thoughts. They only tolerate visuals.
Take a look at this truly amazing medical advance/research. Short 2 min. vid:
Pray for our country in this time of peril.
