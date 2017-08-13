August 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #206

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
MAGA! Just . . . MAGA!
Amen!
The left & NeverTrumps are INSANE. Trump — when this first happened and NO ONE knew who driver was — said he condemned hatred and bigotry from all sides and that all of us, black, white, must be united as Americans and respect each other and ‘ideally, love each other’ (direct quote) and the left and Never Trumps are screaming that he ‘refused to condemn white supremists’
Someone, seriously, tell me how anything that he said was wrong. Because I don’t see it.
Folks SD has thought us all well that there are trillions of dollars at stake. Our President is on the cusp of either destroying China 🇨🇳 economically or having China 🇨🇳 step in and resolve this issue once and for all with NK. When I say resolve I am talking about putting an end to the 64 year old Korean War. Our President will agree to drastically reducing the numbers of troops in South Korea 🇰🇷 as long as NK is completely denuclearized and an agreement is reached that Nuclear Inspectors will have the ability to consistently monitor sites throughout NK. This will occur within the next few months. Our President gave President Xi the curtesy of knowing what he will announce on Monday. China 🇨🇳 has had to entire weekend to ponder their faith.
The MSM, Uniparty, Globalist, CoC and others are realizing that Muh Russia is gone and that the likelihood of a nuclear war is greatly diminished. They are also mortified that Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve can’t stop the Economic Train. Our President has spent the past two weeks tweeting about the Small Business Confidence, Manufacturing Confidence, Unemployment being at a 16 year low, 2.6% second quarter GDP, Stock Markets hitting all time highs, Apprenticeship Program beginning to take off. Energy exports at record levels.
Our President has also thrown the leader of the Republican Senate under the bus and drove over his body a few different times. He is about to pull off the greatest coup in the world by having Rick Perry move over to Homeland Security so that Democrat Senator, Joe Manchin of WV, can take over as Secretary of Energy allowing the NOW Republican Governor to place a Republican into his seat.
This would allow us to nullify Lucifer’s treacherous act on the Obamacare Skinny Repeal. Our President will have the Skinny Repeal added onto the Tax Reform Bill knowing he has 50 votes in the Senate since Manchin was replaced. The House will vote on the Skinny Repeal as well since it eliminates the taxes on individuals, businesses that employ 50 or more full time workers and the medical device taxes.
Also a poll that has scared them ALL to death recently released. In that poll three particular items made them want to commit suicide:
https://zogbyanalytics.com/news/788-trump-approval-at-45-support-among-hispanics-west-and-union-voters-jumps-double-digits
Hispanics approval rating at 42% (11% increase)
Black approval rating at 21% (remained the same)
Union Workers approval rating at 51% (8% increase)
That is why you saw what you saw today! They have nothing left and this crap 💩 will also fade away!
Okay, fle. Where did you hear Machin is the new Energy Secretary?
It would be a brilliant move by President Trump.
Fred2w wrote the following last night:
Our President is about to stake a knife into the side of the Democrats and Lucifer from AZ. Folks we may see the greatest 4D chess move ever seen in politics! I can’t begin to tell you how amazing this coup will be.
Our President does the Boy Scouts Jamboree in WV in early July. At the same time, the Democrat Governor visits the WH twice in July and has Eric Trump over to his home and goes hunting with Don Jr. Our President goes back to WV for a rally before he breaks for vacation. The Governor of WV decides that he is leaving the Democrat party to become a Republican. He announces his decision on the stage with our President by his side. The crowd initially boos him when he starts speaking but by the time he ends his speech by saying our President is a good man and a great President, the crowd goes nuts!
Shortened version of his announcement below
In the meantime, our President jettisons Reince Prebius and picks John Kelly as his Chief of Staff. This frees up the Homeland Secretary position. Rick Perry, Energy Secretary, with our President’s leadership has literally flip the switch on our Energy Revolution in a little over six months. The Dakota pipeline is completed while the Keystone pipeline is about to commence. Our President announces that he has given the green light for seven additional pipelines. One of which will go under the WALL into Mexico 🇲🇽.
South Korea signs a $15 billion dollar 💵 LNG agreement with a US company. Poland 🇵🇱 receives its first shipment of LNG in June. Our President visits Poland 🇵🇱 to speak at the Three Seas Summit. The President of Croatia 🇭🇷 shares that she is building a floating pipeline off of one of her islands. Our President assures all 11 Eastern European countries that he will never use Energy against them. The President of Poland 🇵🇱 shares that the US produces enough LNG to take care of the gas needs for all Three Seas Countries.
Ukraine 🇺🇦 recently decided they had to make up for working with HRC’s campaign and has agreed to have a PA coal company take care of all of their energy needs. In the meantime, our President is sending his daughter, Ivanka, to India 🇮🇳 for a Woman’s Entrepreneurial Summit. The real reason in my mind is also to finalize a major agreement where 🇮🇳 will purchase hundreds of billions of dollars of coal and LNG.
Trump says US & India working on contracts for India to purchase natural gas. “We will sign” but “trying to get the price up a little bit.”
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 26, 2017
Here is the most incredible possibility! Rick Perry is seriously considering becoming the Homeland Secretary. He did an incredible job as Governor of TX and knows the job inside out. Plus he would be taking over at an important juncture. The WALL will commence being built by the end of 2017. Plus DACA is going to be a thing of the past once AG Paxton and the nine other AGs go back to the Executioner, Judge Hanen, to have it overturned on September 5th. John Kelly never really wanted to deal with DACA. Rick Perry will be chomping at the bit to take care of them and their parents😂!
Back to WV! Our President will offer Democrat Senator from WV, Joe Manchin, the Secretary of Energy position. The NOW Republican Governor will replace him with a Republican Senator. It will allow our margin to hit 53 Republicans. This will neutralize Lucifer’s vote for the Skinny Repeal Bill. Now we will have 50 YES votes. Senator McConnell could easily attach the Skinny Repeal to the TAX Reform Bill knowing that we have 50 required votes and can use reconciliation to take care of both in one bill during the same fiscal year.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/sen-joe-manchin-eyed-to-replace-rick-perry-as-energy-secretary-report/article/2631312
From the article linked above:
White House and Republican officials are looking at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as a candidate to take the top spot at the Energy Department, as a plan is being looked at moving Energy Secretary Rick Perry to lead the Homeland Security Department.
Bloomberg reported the news citing four people familiar with the discussions.
A spokesman for Manchin declined to confirm whether the senator would take the Energy Department post that former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has occupied for months.
Manchin had been considered for the energy post in the past, as he faces a tough re-election battle in 2018. Bloomberg reported that his nomination as energy secretary collapsed in part because President Trump would not assure him that he could pick his own staff, according to two people familiar with the staff selection process.
News reports circulated late last month that said Perry was being considered for the top spot at the Department of Homeland Security, given that John Kelly moved from the agency to become Trump’s new chief of staff.
Sources close to Trump’s energy transition team told the Washington Examiner that Perry’s selection for homeland security is credible because the Energy Department was never Perry’s first choice. He had wanted a post in the Department of Defense. The thinking now within the administration is that Perry may be up for homeland security as a compromise between the two, since the security post is closer to a defense position than energy secretary. But no one is sure exactly how this will shake out.
That sounds great, but in some states a replacement has to be of the same party as the one they are replacing. Do you know what the law in WV is? That’s the crucial thing to know.
Got this for you Linda:
http://therightscoop.com/could-manchin-replace-perry-at-doe/
From the article linked above:
If Manchin were offered and accepted the position, that would allow West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice — a newly minted Republican — to appoint a GOP successor and bring the party a vote closer in the Senate to being able to repeal Obamacare. The idea is in the early stages of consideration, and it’s unclear whether it has support within the administration, according to the people, who described the conversations under condition of anonymity.
There’s the rub. It’d be really hard for Manchin to allow WV to replace a D with an R in the Senate. And by hard we mean … well think horse head in the bed. Hard.
It would of course mean a shift in the Senate that would change the landscape entirely, including making it much easier to repeal and replace.
West Virginia is Trump territory. He won every county in the state, a whopping 68.5% of the vote, and the turnout was over 50%. The Governor just switched parties and joined the GOP.
Guess we’ll see. Crazier things have happened. Especially in the last two years.
It would be easier to flip Manchin…
Flep….your post was absolutely FANTASTIC…..thanks
flepore…I love your posts…the snarky comment always manages to get inserted…This time it was the throwing McConnell under the bus, and driving back-and-forth over him several times…
I am still laughing.
methinks you have an agenda. ha!
Yes piper567! Same as your and every beloved Treeper at CTH and thais to support our President to MAGA🇺🇸
“When I say resolve I am talking about putting an end to the 64 year old Korean War”
OK Fl, but ambiguous. Do you propose one or two Korea(s)? The DMZ will remain as a permanent fixture. China owns the norks and is welcome to such including just what to do with l’il fat Kim! SK is fine without the US military except for the US THAAD battery(s), to neutralize whatever Kim’s fantasy!
I am talking about two Koreas. China 🇨🇳 will be there for the North and Japan 🇯🇵 and the USA 🇺🇸 would be their for the South. What won’t be there is the nukes. Slowly but surely the North will be brought into the 21st century. I could see us having an embassy in NK. If Kim is hellbent than China 🇨🇳 will eliminate him from the equation and his lineage and create a government similar to theirs. Our President could care less if it a communist country.
I particularly liked this part –
“No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are all Americans first. We love our country. We love our god. We love our flag. We’re proud of our country.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judge Jeanine pt1
Judge Jeanine pt 2
Judge Jeanine had an older black woman professor on her show tonight who attempted to explain the “New” White Nationalists that she wrote about 20 years ago. Time was short so she didn’t get to explain a lot, but she said:
1. New White Nationalists have nothing to do with Trump.
2. New White Nationalists aren’t White Supremacists.
3. There are genuine philosophical underpinnings to the White Nationalists and there are academic works written about the issues besetting whites in America that inform the philosophy.
4. We need to have intelligent discussion about these issues because there are white people who feel they haven’t been heard and are facing discrimination just as there are in other groups.
I may have to get her book and read it. This is sure not what has been portrayed by the media today.
So, let’s not conflate white supremacists/KKK types with white nationalists. It isn’t the same. I don’t, however, feel like I understand the difference between the alt-right and and the white nationalists. These have been conflated all day today, also, and I suspect they are different.
There is so much disinformation being put out there, and I know that I tend to avert my eyes and distance myself as fast as I can if something looks like it is affiliated in some way with Neo Nazis or the KKK. But we need to understand what is actually being discussed.
Carol Swain
Yes, thank you so much for including her name. She was quite compelling.
I saw the segment then looked for the books: “Contemporary Voices of White Nationalism” and “The New White Nationalism”. I’ve seen her before but I don’t remember what topics she was discussing. I like the Judge but she came off as a real blockhead tonight. How many times did she ask the author to explain the difference between white nationalism and white supremacists?! My sig other gave her a pass saying judge has to do that for the viewers so they understand blah, blah, blah. idk…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, the Judge looked dumbfounded that white nationalism was different from white supremacists…like she couldn’t hardly believe it. It was like it threw her off and she couldn’t quite think what to ask next.
And that could be true, probably not a lot of time for show prep on this topic.
I’m sure I have seen Carol Swain before, too, but I can’t remember when/where/what she was discussing. Anyway, it was a pretty good segment. Much better than rayciss blah blah blah….
Can’t believe we are over 200 days of winning!
I’m looking forward to Monday smack down on China.
Hope everyone has a calm Sunday before the storm….
Not sure this was a fair exchange…
Ok, how out of place does that skinny old white guy standing between the two masked black guys look? Come to think of it I think he would look out of place no matter where he stood.
To be clear, I’m not making fun of him. He just looks entirely out of place.
Someone may want to forward this to the Secret Service:
Sorry, it was this one:
Dearest Lorie,
That crap works both ways. Don’t make those statements unless you really want someone to reach out and touch you….from, say, 1300-1500 yards or so.
rookie 😉
Ugh! I don’t know why the text of her tweet showed up…Thomas Kennedy was the only one I wanted here. Dang!
Lorie (not so) Wise
Corkscrews inside her head.
Its just Sunday, another fun day in a MAGA world. Get some rest and get ready for another whirlwind week.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sic’em Poo!! 🙂
LOL
Excellent, Gil !
Pooh Bear and Piglet. Brilliant 😊
This was a bad day for America. But we shall overcome once the media reminds US of the attacks on Trump supporters by BLM in Dallas, Chicago and California. S.\
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure all the Sunday shows will include this important information like they did the first time it happened. NOT!!!
Typical Democratic Party strategy to Blacks, “Get back on the Party Plantation or the KKK will come back”.
And the message to Whites, “Don’t you dare, don’t you even dare think of protesting. Shut up and go away or we will destroy you, one way or another.”
Regular, normal Americans, yes even those who may still be registered democrat… are tired of the marches, and protests, and the riots. All of it.
The MSM and democrat party is having a hard time coming to terms with this, because they thrive on that stuff, on identity politics, class warfare, destruction. So they think the answer is do even more of what didn’t work in the first place. But that is not the American character.
As well as Trump did in November, and the GOP did riding his coat-tails, the dems must have internal numbers for the upcoming elections that are terrifying them. Otherwise none of this would be happening. Can’t put a fire out with gasoline, but they are sure trying.
The GOP are as much, if not more, terrified of Trump’s success. I suspect the internal polls show contempt for both establishment parties. We’re not just going to see Democrats lose 2018 almost to the point of extinction, we’re going to see a bunch of primaried GOPe incumbents too.
Am I the only one that could not care less about Charlottesville? I can’t figure out why it should be of interest to anyone outside of Charlottesville. I know why the media pushes it with their false narrative, but I wonder how many actually care or will even think about it in a few days. I am however disgusted by Rubio, Cruz, etc. for their virtue signalling and failure to call out Antigua in their effort to screw the President and further the uniparty agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lulu agree for how much of this can you take even in CTH…all day long! When things like this happen the awakened public already know who is behind the deed. This is becoming the norm for the Democrats/Progressives/Soros and his organizations are front and center and the Left doesn’t even hide it anymore. It is always the same Modus Operandi (MO). P45’s base is only getting stronger while more Americans crossover to his side. Everyone sees the incompetence and arrogance of the GOP and Congress by deliberately throwing wrenches into his MAGA plan. What they don’t understand is that they will pay a very heavy price for Americans see light at the end of the tunnel and they will not let it go…going back is out of the question and going forward will continue no matter the cost.
The MSM were critical of POTUS’ condemnation of the violence in Charlottesville.
The rest of us are STILL waiting for Barry to condemn the violence in Ferguson and Baltimore.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a very sick woman to have tweeted this. Sick mentally, physically, and most definitely spiritually. This also goes to her following who liked this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Complete with 90% bot retweets and bot likes.
Every time I see anything she says or does, it just makes me hate her more and make me so happy she is not President.
I believe she had a couple more tweets today – just as vile as this…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Every single person in this country would be unsafe if she had won.
As of now, it’s only the people who have dirt on her.
If this is the democrat better deal for rural white folks……..
Your heart wasn’t in Charlottesville but you did send your thugs, to start riot with the intention of creating a civil war and harming the President of the United States. If Sessions would investigate, Trump could keep his campaign promise and lock your ass up. Good news is President Trump always keeps his promises.
Democrats are saying that Obamacare is a disaster based on their latest concoction!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/merrillmatthews/2017/08/11/democrats-push-medicare-expansion-because-obamacare-has-failed/#55620c35212c
From the article linked above:
Wait, I thought Obamacare was supposed to solve the problem of access to affordable health coverage—especially for older Americans! Are Democrats now saying their signature legislation has made the problem worse?
Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) has introduced the “Medicare at 55 Act” to allow Americans aged 55-64 to buy into the Medicare health insurance program. Seven other Democrats are original co-sponsors of the legislation.
Stabenow introduced her bill because she says many older Michiganders are “burdened by high insurance premiums, unaffordable deductibles and limited options.”
Actually, Stabenow’s claim is also true for everyone these days—and especially for those who buy their own coverage in the individual health insurance market.
In the House of Representatives, Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) has introduced the “Medicare Buy-In and Health Care Stabilization Act,” claiming it provides “relief for the higher cost, older population in the individual and small business market.”
So apparently both Stabenow and Courtney agree that Obamacare is unaffordable for those nearing retirement age.
Now Democrats assure us that creating a Medicare buy-in—which is essentially the “public option” they always wanted but failed to include in Obamacare—is the answer to a problem their law has exacerbated greatly.
Courtney says, “Participants could buy into Medicare, including Part A, B and D, for an annual premium potentially as low as $8,212. By comparison, a 60 year-old purchasing a Gold [Obamacare] health care plan on the exchange would pay approximately $13,308 (before subsidies).”
Of course, “buy-in” is a little misleading. Most people in the 50-to-64 age range who are uninsured tend to be lower or middle income, so taxpayers would be doing the “buying in.”
And don’t believe Courtney’s low-ball numbers. Medicare spent about $11,000 per beneficiary in 2014. And last year total health care spending averaged out to about $10,345 for every man, woman and child in the country.
Health care has never been so expensive since Democrats promised to make it “affordable.”
And private coverage would only become more expensive if a buy-in option becomes law because it would continue shifting health care costs to private sector insurance.
Private sector coverage subsidizes Medicare’s and Medicaid’s lower reimbursement rates and government-imposed price controls. That means health care providers charge private insurers more to offset the lower Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, driving up private sector premiums.
Don’t worry, Trump will have completely changed the news cycle within a day or two. Let’s just get past the insufferable Sunday shows. (Which I get past by not watching at all.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love your last sentence … not watching at all!!! I literally laughed out loud.
You are correct – enjoy your Sunday and prepare for trade war with China on Monday.
I used to really look forward to watching those shows. That was a long time ago.
It makes cutting brush fun.
I believe A.Scaramucci will be on one of those Sunday shows this week.
Was this event to protest the destruction of a Rebel Statute? I have not been paying attention to it. All I can say is that they forgot their pitchforks. I heard they had a permit but the leftists crashed the protest. Ahhh Dunno. So glad I live where we have no such problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a Treeper I think Concerned Virginian who has posted a bit about the lead up to the violence today. Apparently there are plans to remove the Robert E. Lee memorial statue from a park in Charlottesville, VA.
This “alt right” group (said to be full of Neo Nazis and KKK and white nationalists and who knows what else) got a permit to demonstrate against that and did so peacefully Friday night. Saturday, they were confronted by “counter protestors” which seems to be a bunch of BLM, antifa, Code Pink even was there, and who knows what else. The “counter protestors” were illegal as they did not have permits.
ACLU says the police got a “stand down” order and did a poor job of managing the conflict. They didn’t keep the two groups apart. Violence ensued. Some sort of car accident/violence occurred, a woman was killed, and a police helicopter crashed killing two cops.
That’s pretty much the highlights. Be glad you missed it. I’ve tried to tune it out as much as possible.
They should of let Robert E. RIP. The communists are running wild.
Yeppers.
If this becomes a civil rights case, and the DOJ gets involved, it will be eye-opening to see if the Sessions DOJ has completely dismantled the institutional community hocus-pocus that was a feature of the Obama DOJ.
I’d not be surprised if a holdover makes a stink if they aren’t given free reign, and points a finger at the “racist” AG.
It just sounds low, despicable and false enough to be a plausible play for the NeverTrump crowd.
This may be the crash
https://imgflip.com/gif/1u06in
The leftist traitorist democrats seem to be resurrecting the radical republican reconstructionists after the civil war.
Radical Republicans was the name given to a vocal and powerful faction in the U.S. Congress which advocated emancipation of slaves before and during the Civil War, and insisted on harsh penalties for the South following the war, during the period of Reconstruction.
https://www.thoughtco.com/radical-republicans-definition-1773341
http://www.u-s-history.com/pages/h180.html
Good comment i saw on Chartlotsville putting it in context.
“People are really, really pissed off. Some of them are actually DRAWN to Nazi symbolism, because they are so angry. It’s like how depressed and disaffected people disfigure themselves with tattoos and piercings, or self-destructive people start using drugs that everyone knows are extremely dangerous, like heroin and meth.
Think about what is happening here. in the 1980’s and 1990’s, KKK rallies would draw 12-20 toothless, semi-literate rednecks. There were probably 6,000 or 8,000 college-educated 20-something whites at the rally in Charlottesville. Those guys weren’t there because of Spencer’s charismatic leadership. They were there because they are ANGRY. They had shields because they are spoiling for a fight. And they were willing to show their faces because they just don’t give a shit . The system has completely failed them. They don’t have to worry about losing their good jobs with benefits if they are seen at a white nationalist rally, because there aren’t any good jobs with benefits anymore. Those went out with the Boomers. These are angry, disaffected, middle-class whites. Really, really angry and really, really disaffected. We are so used to seeing people LARP as angry and disaffected, like the folks in San Francisco do with their endless protests, that a genuine movement of angry and disaffected people spontaneously rises up, it’s hard to recognize.
It’s very unhealthy to dwell on victimhood so only going to say this once. Yes, these guys are marginalizing themselves. But the shitty system has marginalized a lot of people over the past 20-30 years. You used to be a loser, an outcaste, if you graduated from college and didn’t get a full-time, white-collar job with benefits. Or didn’t buy a house by 30. Or got fired or laid off. Or couldn’t seem to find a girlfriend and get married. All of those things used to mark you with the scarlet L for loser. Well, a lot of these guys have done everything right — gone to college, worked, led respectable lives — and they’re still stigmatized as losers. How many engineers were in the crowd today? Probably quite a few. So these guys aren’t as afraid of “looking bad” as people used to be. And they want to express their anger and disenfranchisement, and they’re being drawn to symbols of anger. “
When riots happened under Obama, they were blamed on the police. Now they are blamed on Trump campaign rhetoric. Is there ever a riot that is the fault of the rioters?
Let’s see….
A reporter from The Hill was punched in the face in Charlottesville at the rally today. There’s that.
AND the crazies are out now protesting the protest. I guess a big protest is happening in Oakland. Seattle, always hating to be outcrazied by the Californians, is planning to protest tomorrow.
Sigh. I’m sick to death of it all, already.
I was not clear. The Hill reporter, a female, was punched in the face by an antifa protestor. I wonder if you asked the antifa protestor if he was a feminist he would say, oh yes of course!
No thanks. I don’t need George Soro’s fact checking my news. In fact, just the thought of it is chilling to the bone. Journalists should know their own facts and think for themselves.
—–
UK Journalists to Use George Soros’ ‘Fact Check’ Software – Breitbart
https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/london/2017/08/09/uk-journalists-soros-fact-check-software/amp/#ampshare=http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/08/09/uk-journalists-soros-fact-check-software/
And while we are talking about fact checking…
DISHONEST FACT-CHECKERS: How fact-checkers trivialize lies by politicians and undermine truth-seeking
https://capitalresearch.org/article/dishonest-fact-checkers/
I no longer have any use for the so called news. I can do my ow research and find unfiltered info. They are a waste of time.
Covfefe.
August 12, 2017
Dr. Carol Swain, a black professor at VanderBilt (I think) who was on Judge Jeanine tonight and spoke about a book she wrote about White Nationalism nearly 20 years ago. Here’s the blurb on her book about the subject:
“Over the past ten years, a new white nationalist movement has gained strength in America, bringing with it the potential to disrupt already fragile race relations. Eschewing violence, this movement seeks to expand its influence mainly through argument and persuasion directed at its target audience of white Americans aggrieved over racial double standards, race-based affirmative action policies, high black-on-white crime rates, and liberal immigration policies. The movement has also been energized, Swain contends, by minority advocacy of multiculturalism. Due to its emphasis on group self-determination, multiculturalism has provided white nationalists with justification for advocating a parallel form of white solidarity. In addition, as Swain illustrates, technological advances such as the Internet have made it easier than ever before for white nationalists to reach a more mainstream audience. Swain’s study is intended as a wake-up call to all Americans who cherish the Civil Rights Era vision of an integrated America, a common humanity, and equality before God and the law.”
I’ll just leave this here. Make sure you read all 17 tweets!!
