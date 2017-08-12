Saturday August 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Caturday.
Or kitterday
LikeLike
This recent 20 minute clip from a Dennis Prager speech is quite good.
LikeLike
Happy **caterday**, Treepers.
LikeLike
Back to school supplies just took on an all new meaning 😂😂😂
https://www.weaselzippers.us/352822-walmart-apologizes-for-alleged-sign-calling-guns-back-to-school-items/
LikeLike