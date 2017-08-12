August 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #205

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Our President is about to stake a knife into the side of the Democrats and Lucifer from AZ. Folks we may see the greatest 4D chess move ever seen in politics! I can’t begin to tell you how amazing this coup will be.
Our President does the Boy Scouts Jamboree in WV in early July. At the same time, the Democrat Governor visits the WH twice in July and has Eric Trump over to his home and goes hunting with Don Jr. Our President goes back to WV for a rally before he breaks for vacation. The Governor of WV decides that he is leaving the Democrat party to become a Republican. He announces his decision on the stage with our President by his side. The crowd initially boos him when he starts speaking but by the time he ends his speech by saying our President is a good man and a great President, the crowd goes nuts!
Shortened version of his announcement below
In the meantime, our President jettisons Reince Prebius and picks John Kelly as his Chief of Staff. This frees up the Homeland Secretary position. Rick Perry, Energy Secretary, with our President’s leadership has literally flip the switch on our Energy Revolution in a little over six months. The Dakota pipeline is completed while the Keystone pipeline is about to commence. Our President announces that he has given the green light for seven additional pipelines. One of which will go under the WALL into Mexico 🇲🇽.
South Korea signs a $15 billion dollar 💵 LNG agreement with a US company. Poland 🇵🇱 receives its first shipment of LNG in June. Our President visits Poland 🇵🇱 to speak at the Three Seas Summit. The President of Croatia 🇭🇷 shares that she is building a floating pipeline off of one of her islands. Our President assures all 11 Eastern European countries that he will never use Energy against them. The President of Poland 🇵🇱 shares that the US produces enough LNG to take care of the gas needs for all Three Seas Countries.
Ukraine 🇺🇦 recently decided they had to make up for working with HRC’s campaign and has agreed to have a PA coal company take care of all of their energy needs. In the meantime, our President is sending his daughter, Ivanka, to India 🇮🇳 for a Woman’s Entrepreneurial Summit. The real reason in my mind is also to finalize a major agreement where 🇮🇳 will purchase hundreds of billions of dollars of coal and LNG.
Here is the most incredible possibility! Rick Perry is seriously considering becoming the Homeland Secretary. He did an incredible job as Governor of TX and knows the job inside out. Plus he would be taking over at an important juncture. The WALL will commence being built by the end of 2017. Perry is a big advocate for the WALL. Plus DACA is going to be a thing of the past once AG Paxton and the nine other AGs go back to the Executioner, Judge Hanen, to have it overturned on September 5th. John Kelly never really wanted to deal with DACA. Rick Perry will be chomping at the bit to take care of them and their parents😂!
Back to WV! Our President will offer Democrat Senator from WV, Joe Manchin, the Secretary of Energy position. The NOW Republican Governor will replace him with a Republican Senator. It will allow our margin to hit 53 Republicans. This will neutralize Lucifer’s vote for the Skinny Repeal Bill. Now we will have 50 YES votes. Senator McConnell could easily attach the Skinny Repeal to the TAX Reform Bill knowing that we have 50 required votes and can use reconciliation to take care of both in one bill during the same fiscal year.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/sen-joe-manchin-eyed-to-replace-rick-perry-as-energy-secretary-report/article/2631312
From the article linked above:
White House and Republican officials are looking at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as a candidate to take the top spot at the Energy Department, as a plan is being looked at moving Energy Secretary Rick Perry to lead the Homeland Security Department.
Bloomberg reported the news citing four people familiar with the discussions.
A spokesman for Manchin declined to confirm whether the senator would take the Energy Department post that former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has occupied for months.
Manchin had been considered for the energy post in the past, as he faces a tough re-election battle in 2018. Bloomberg reported that his nomination as energy secretary collapsed in part because President Trump would not assure him that he could pick his own staff, according to two people familiar with the staff selection process.
News reports circulated late last month that said Perry was being considered for the top spot at the Department of Homeland Security, given that John Kelly moved from the agency to become Trump’s new chief of staff.
Sources close to Trump’s energy transition team told the Washington Examiner that Perry’s selection for homeland security is credible because the Energy Department was never Perry’s first choice. He had wanted a post in the Department of Defense. The thinking now within the administration is that Perry may be up for homeland security as a compromise between the two, since the security post is closer to a defense position than energy secretary. But no one is sure exactly how this will shake out.
Thank you for this news, Fle! Love Perry!
From a news article:
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry might have given Donald Trump a full-throated endorsement for president, but he is not so fond of the presumptive Republican nominee’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
Folks what our President is doing for the Millennials that are still stuck in their parents home and our youngest generation is completely remarkable! He is taking us back to America during WWII and the fifteen years afterwards. Kids as well as adults have every opportunity right in front of them if they are willing to go for it! An opportunity for high paying jobs at absolutely no cost.
Generation Z is the workforce that will have every opportunity to embrace our Lion’s Apprenticeship Program and carry Trumpism forward for the next 50+ years. It is truly a marriage made in HEAVEN!
http://www.dailywire.com/news/12785/gop-tsunami-looms-generation-z-skews-republican-lemuel-pitkin#exit-modal
From the article linked above:
You know all those teenagers with their face plastered in their iPhones, the ones skateboarding everywhere and whiling away their free time playing video games? Turns out they’re actually paying attention to politics — and they aren’t big fans of the only political party they’ve known up until now, the Democrats.
A new national survey by My College Options and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation gathered info from a whopping 50,000 “Generation Z” high school students ages 14 to 18 to gauge their political attitudes on the 2016 election. In what will surely be a surprise to the older generations yelling at Gen Z to get off our lawns, the survey found that a majority identify as Republican.
While all these kids will be able to vote in the 2020 election, let’s take first-time voters alone to start. The survey found that 46 percent of the 18-year-olds surveyed voted for Trump; just 31 percent went for Hillary Clinton. Sure, 6 percent said they “would choose not to vote in this election,” but just 11 percent went third party.
THIS IS AMERICANA at its best! Our Lion preparing the way for the future! I got so emotional when I watched that video and our President spoke about the Apprenticeship Program knowing that the future is bright and AMERICANS will fulfill those 6 million plus jobs because of the Apprenticeship Program! Their kids will be told about the Lion that saved America. They will be brought up in homes that parents are financially able to succeed and prosper.
Here is an image that shows the love between our Lion and his cub (Generation Z)!
Here is actual examples of young Americans that have taken that leap and are benefiting because of it:
I know that folks don’t like to click on the NYSlime so I decided to add more than I normally do.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/06/28/technology/tech-jobs-skills-college-degree.html?referer=
From the article linked above:
ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. — A few years ago, Sean Bridges lived with his mother, Linda, in Wiley Ford, W.Va. Their only income was her monthly Social Security disability check. He applied for work at Walmart and Burger King, but they were not hiring.
Yet while Mr. Bridges had no work history, he had certain skills. He had built and sold some stripped-down personal computers, and he had studied information technology at a community college. When Mr. Bridges heard IBM was hiring at a nearby operations center in 2013, he applied and demonstrated those skills.
Now Mr. Bridges, 25, is a computer security analyst, making $45,000 a year. In a struggling Appalachian economy, that is enough to provide him with his own apartment, a car, spending money — and career ambitions.
Mr. Bridges represents a new but promising category in the American labor market: people working in so-called new-collar or middle-skill jobs. As the United States struggles with how to match good jobs to the two-thirds of adults who do not have a four-year college degree, his experience shows how a worker’s skills can be emphasized over traditional hiring filters like college degrees, work history and personal references. And elevating skills over pedigree creates new pathways to employment and tailored training and a gateway to the middle class.
This skills-based jobs approach matters at a time when there is a push to improve the circumstances of those left behind in the American economy, many of whom voted for President Trump.
The skills-based concept is gaining momentum, with nonprofit organizations, schools, state governments and companies, typically in partnerships, beginning to roll out such efforts. On Wednesday, the approach received a strong corporate endorsement from Microsoft, which announced a grant of more than $25 million to help Skillful, a program to foster skills-oriented hiring, training and education. The initiative, led by the Markle Foundation, began last year in Colorado, and Microsoft’s grant will be used to expand it there and move it into other states.
Nichole Clark of Paintsville, Ky., heard a radio ad last year for TechHire Eastern Kentucky. The program offered six months of training in software programming that included working with a company while being paid $400 a week. That was not much less than what Ms. Clark, now 24, was making as a manager at Pizza Hut.
Without a college degree, Ms. Clark said, her horizons seemed confined to low-wage jobs in fast-food restaurants, retail stores or doctors’ offices. The TechHire program, she said, could be “a doorway to a good-paying job, which is everything here.”
Ms. Clark made it through online screening tests and an interview and got into the program. TechHire’s role varies, and it often funds training grants, but in this program it solicited applicants and advised and shared best practices with Interapt, a software development and consulting company. The training stipends were paid for with a $2.7 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
After four months of taking all-day classes on the basics of writing software and two months of working in an internship alongside Interapt developers, Ms. Clark was hired by Interapt in May. As a member of the team that performs software quality assurance and testing, she is now paid more than $40,000 a year, about double what she made at Pizza Hut.
This is good to see.
Presidential Retweets:
Retweet:
Retweet:
Presidential Retweet:
In Defense of Mitch:
They have accomplished NOTHING and lied to their constituents — and now they’re circling the wagons around McConnell.
Cornyn
Corker
Tillis
Isakson
Collins
Hatch
Gardner
Heller
Flake
Young
Capito
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/awful-least-11-gop-senators-defend-mitch-mcconnell-nothing-senate-president-trump/
These RINO, rats and fake msm never understand what PTrump is doing and talking. PTrump public interview, actual communication, planning and delivery are all different and nobody knows whole picture except PTrump and very few people who are not politicans. PTrump have phd in art of deception.
SD wrote the following on a previous thread:
It’s really cool when you seek-to-understand and then actually accept what is behind the results. For an entire generation (or beyond) we have never actually seen a U.S. President who didn’t have some self-interested motivation behind what he was doing.
For President Trump the U.S. win is the actual reward. He’s not looking for anything other than those wins for America.
When you really accept this truism, and you engage in what dynamics are in play to achieve this reality, it is also understandable why President Trump can often be frustrated by opinions cast through the prism of prior politicians, and their motives in office.
In that same thread a Treeper (alliwantissometruth) wrote the following:
He never ceases to amaze me. He’s running circles around everyone.
“For President Trump the U.S. win is the actual reward. He’s not looking for anything other than those wins for America”
And there lies the beauty of a President Trump. His reward is our reward. His entire focus is America & Americans first. He wants what we want, with absolutely nothing in between
There’s no other agenda. He’s accomplished everything in life he wanted to accomplish, so now he turns his talents to paying back America by helping her reach the heights of prosperity & respect we were known for in the past
It’s simply a man who loves America & her people, & understands how it & we have been used & abused, & MAGA is his swan song
It’s truly a beautiful thing!
He told us what he would do if we ever gave him the chance:
