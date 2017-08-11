Good Grief – CNN Pushing To Get Steve Bannon Fired and Bannon “Allies” Now Helping CNN…

In the entire ridiculous enterprise of Steve Bannon -vs- HR McMaster the idiots on the #FireMcMaster side are ultimately going to end up delivering an exit for Steve Bannon. Then again, I repeat myself – SEE HERE –

But seriously, if there was validity to the #FireMcMaster issues, which there isn’t, and if we supported the #FireMcMaster cause, which we don’t, anyone with any intelligence at all would drop the anti-McMaster premise during a high visibility national security crisis like North Korea.

Then again, we ain’t exactly talking about the sharpest tacks in the political toolbox. And if you understand that dynamic, you’ll also understand the reason why Jake Tapper is pushing this story right now.

The real target is Steve Bannon. Cue the audio visual demonstration – WATCH.

And as unbelievable as it might seem, look at the useful tweet from one of Bannon’s media #FireMcMaster “supporters“.

Oh, so it is Steve Bannon who is orchestrating the voluminous hit articles against HR McMaster.

Good grief, these dolts are infected with doofism.

Predictably the professional political left know how to game out this dynamic.

The professionally democrat are much better political strategists; and they are more than happy to play along, knowing exactly what to do. Meanwhile, in their efforts to take down McMaster the useful idiots and battered conservatives in right-wing media are walking obliviously into a familiar trap.

The person the professional-political-left really want to target is Steve Bannon. Bannon represents everything the left-wing activists hate. They’ve already tried a few different approaches to take him down and isolate him from the presidency, with no measurable success.

[…] It took about 24 hours for the professional left to identify the benefit, but as soon as they did they immediately took action to fuel the angst against McMaster. They know just how to play it out. Liberal activists are much more Machievellian-minded from years of tutelage at the knee of Alinsky’s ideologues.

They know e.x.a.c.t.l.y how to play this out, and create a Win/Win.

The real target is Bannon.

The professional-left know how to use the McMaster crisis as an opportunity to engage their real target. If leftists can help create a division between Bannon and McMaster they are more than willing to do so.

Ultimately they know if they can force a binary-choice between McMaster and Bannon, President Trump will have to choose HR McMaster.

The removal of Bannon, they predict, will infuriate the Trump base of support and ultimately provide the fracture needed to weaken the president.

HR McMaster has the support of General John Kelly, President Trump’s new Chief-of-Staff.

McMaster also has the support and confidence from: Defense Secretary General Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Joint-Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford, Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA), Mike Pompeo (CIA) and ODNI Dan Coats.

Do you really think in a binary-choice between political strategist Steve Bannon and Nat/Sec Advisor HR McMaster, Prsident Trump is going to rebuke the most senior intelligence and security officials in his administration?

Think about it.

No, really. Stop and think about it.

Follow the anti-McMaster argument to its logical conclusion.

Do you really expect to see President Trump fire National Security Advisor HR McMaster?

The second National Security Advisor released in 200 days?

Right now, with the crisis with North Korea in every headline?

It’s not going to happen.

If the antagonism continues the only loser will be Steve Bannon. The left-wing media and all of President Trump’s oppositional entities know this reality is at the end of the current path.

They couldn’t be happier.

