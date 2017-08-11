A Rebel With a Cause – Notorious Thought Criminal “Sabo” Strikes Again…

The notorious thought criminal Sabo strikes again with thermonuclear agitprop delivered at the epicenter of Marxist controlled think. Yes, he’s a rebel with a cause.
You can follow the famous thought criminal on TWITTER HERE. You can also donate to the rebel with a cause, and help him keep FIGHTING HERE.
That is going to leave a mark. Tech does not want to be seen as a totalitarian tool.
Have you read what Assange thinks of Google and their work with the Kenyan Impostor and his crooked cronies?
I have not seen that. Do you have a link?
Do a search. You’ll find plenty.
Yes but silicon valley has become an unbearably obtuse echo chamber of virtue signals resulting in near complete thought control. There aren’t really any new ideas (in terms of social culture) coming out of these liberal havens anymore.
It won’t be long before the bubble breaks.
Now known as Goolag.
Love Sabo! Think I’ll go donate. Thanks, Sundance.
Just donated, thanks for the twitter link.
California needs a RR of DJT to shake things up. If I am not mistaken more than a million registered Republicans did not vote last year and in counties with more reregistered Republicans than Democrats HRC won. How does that work. Are they all Ben Shaps?
I live in California not that I’m an expert I live in a small town I voted about 2 in the afternoon bus loads of illegals were being hauled in. I took video, called the police and elections office and nothing was done. The west coast is INVADED and nothing is being done we are talking 20 million or more illegals not what the media reports…
When you count visa overstays, it’s probably closer to 30M.
I think that this is very effective. Sabo should be hired as media guy for the White House
Hey now, but today google is celebrating the anniversary of Hip Hop!
Will they be making mention of the birthday of classical music or rock ‘n roll?
No cultural agenda here, right google?
I realized something was terribly wrong with Google when the “doodle” featured some woman I did not recognize, commemorating what would have been her 90th birthday. I clicked on it to see what was the significance of this person: She was some radical feminist poet or something stupid like that. Very, very obscure and very, very left.
Ah, well, so what, who cares.
And then Google, after honoring this obscure cult hero, did NOTHING for Memorial Day – just the standard logo. And NOTHING for the 4th of July (other than fireworks graphics).
Asian lesbians who write bad poetry: Good.
The United States and those who gave their lives to defend it: Meh.
F**k Google.
That’s awesome.
Five words and Two Logos are going to change the entire discussion.
At least among those of us who still know people who are willing to have discussions.
Here’s the thing, I don’t think Apple is much better. And is probably just as cult like.
But the key here is that they are rivals. This campaign is going to sting those hipster Google software engineers living out of their cars a little bit.
Google’s management is ruining the Google brand by turning it into an echo chamber for the regressive left, following in the footsteps of Twitter.
Google and Twitter became successful by following a “customer centered” business model. Twitter was a virtually unbridled free-speech platform; Google’s algorithms helped people to find what they were looking for, and made the most popular things the easiest to find. The YouTube service is a shining example.
But then the regressive left crept in and started trying to suppress speech they found disagreeable. Twitter began banning some of its most popular and prolific members. It threw cold water on trending hashtags and implemented “shadow banning” and other insidious tactics against thought criminals. A pall was cast over what had been a vibrant online community. Not surprising, interest in the platform began to wane and the user base has flat lined.
And now we learn that Google is tweaking the algorithms to promote left wing and Marxist viewpoints while suppressing conservative and libertarian voices. It is in the process of a “soft purge” on the YouTube platform, de-monetizing its most popular and prolific channels, messing with the audience’s ability to choose what it likes.
If Google continues down this path it will decline. Frustrated users will seek other platforms. Growth in the user base will flat line and that will hit revenues.
Hopefully somebody with a brain will recognize the danger and correct course, but I’m not holding my breath.
Liberalism is a mental disorder, and the mind that alters alters all.
Twitter is run by Jack Dorsey, a rabid leftist. Twitter engaged in very serious thought/information control during the 2016 election.
Additionally, Facebook. Leftists pretty much control all information exchange platforms at the moment.
The platforms are huge; they’ll be around for a long time, and even in decline they will remain massive and influential.
But, Facebook and Twitter and Google aren’t immortal. They will follow in the footsteps of Sears, and Kodak, and Blockbuster Video. Each of these was a behemoth that dominated its respective industry only to fall when they failed to adapt.
One day Google will be as quaint as Myspace or AOL.
Love our Artists on the Right!
They’re brave people willing to step right out there and help us win the war.
Thankyou to the first/early “stepper-outers”. More will follow.
The guy is good. And hilarious. Think he put these up in Korea town. Too funny.
http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=north-korean-bbq
And he is nowhere even close to PC.
