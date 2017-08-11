A Rebel With a Cause – Notorious Thought Criminal “Sabo” Strikes Again…

The notorious thought criminal Sabo strikes again with thermonuclear agitprop delivered at the epicenter of Marxist controlled think.  Yes, he’s a rebel with a cause.

You can follow the famous thought criminal on TWITTER HERE.  You can also donate to the rebel with a cause, and help him keep FIGHTING HERE.

25 Responses to A Rebel With a Cause – Notorious Thought Criminal “Sabo” Strikes Again…

  2. Sentient says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Now known as Goolag.

  3. The Tundra PA says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Love Sabo! Think I’ll go donate. Thanks, Sundance.

  4. wjb105 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    California needs a RR of DJT to shake things up. If I am not mistaken more than a million registered Republicans did not vote last year and in counties with more reregistered Republicans than Democrats HRC won. How does that work. Are they all Ben Shaps?

    • Liz says:
      August 11, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      I live in California not that I’m an expert I live in a small town I voted about 2 in the afternoon bus loads of illegals were being hauled in. I took video, called the police and elections office and nothing was done. The west coast is INVADED and nothing is being done we are talking 20 million or more illegals not what the media reports…

  5. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    I think that this is very effective. Sabo should be hired as media guy for the White House

  6. helmhood says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Hey now, but today google is celebrating the anniversary of Hip Hop!

    Will they be making mention of the birthday of classical music or rock ‘n roll?

    No cultural agenda here, right google?

    • The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
      August 11, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      I realized something was terribly wrong with Google when the “doodle” featured some woman I did not recognize, commemorating what would have been her 90th birthday. I clicked on it to see what was the significance of this person: She was some radical feminist poet or something stupid like that. Very, very obscure and very, very left.

      Ah, well, so what, who cares.

      And then Google, after honoring this obscure cult hero, did NOTHING for Memorial Day – just the standard logo. And NOTHING for the 4th of July (other than fireworks graphics).

      Asian lesbians who write bad poetry: Good.
      The United States and those who gave their lives to defend it: Meh.

      F**k Google.

  7. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    That’s awesome.

  8. Lburg says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Five words and Two Logos are going to change the entire discussion.

    At least among those of us who still know people who are willing to have discussions.

  9. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Here’s the thing, I don’t think Apple is much better. And is probably just as cult like.

    • chojun says:
      August 11, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      But the key here is that they are rivals. This campaign is going to sting those hipster Google software engineers living out of their cars a little bit.

  10. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Google’s management is ruining the Google brand by turning it into an echo chamber for the regressive left, following in the footsteps of Twitter.

    Google and Twitter became successful by following a “customer centered” business model. Twitter was a virtually unbridled free-speech platform; Google’s algorithms helped people to find what they were looking for, and made the most popular things the easiest to find. The YouTube service is a shining example.

    But then the regressive left crept in and started trying to suppress speech they found disagreeable. Twitter began banning some of its most popular and prolific members. It threw cold water on trending hashtags and implemented “shadow banning” and other insidious tactics against thought criminals. A pall was cast over what had been a vibrant online community. Not surprising, interest in the platform began to wane and the user base has flat lined.

    And now we learn that Google is tweaking the algorithms to promote left wing and Marxist viewpoints while suppressing conservative and libertarian voices. It is in the process of a “soft purge” on the YouTube platform, de-monetizing its most popular and prolific channels, messing with the audience’s ability to choose what it likes.

    If Google continues down this path it will decline. Frustrated users will seek other platforms. Growth in the user base will flat line and that will hit revenues.

    Hopefully somebody with a brain will recognize the danger and correct course, but I’m not holding my breath.

    Liberalism is a mental disorder, and the mind that alters alters all.

    • chojun says:
      August 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      Twitter is run by Jack Dorsey, a rabid leftist. Twitter engaged in very serious thought/information control during the 2016 election.

      Additionally, Facebook. Leftists pretty much control all information exchange platforms at the moment.

      • The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
        August 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        The platforms are huge; they’ll be around for a long time, and even in decline they will remain massive and influential.

        But, Facebook and Twitter and Google aren’t immortal. They will follow in the footsteps of Sears, and Kodak, and Blockbuster Video. Each of these was a behemoth that dominated its respective industry only to fall when they failed to adapt.

        One day Google will be as quaint as Myspace or AOL.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Love our Artists on the Right!

    They’re brave people willing to step right out there and help us win the war.

    Thankyou to the first/early “stepper-outers”. More will follow.

  12. MK Wood says:
    August 11, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    The guy is good. And hilarious. Think he put these up in Korea town. Too funny.

    http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=north-korean-bbq

