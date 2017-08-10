President Trump and VP Pence Hold Impromptu Presser on North Korea Etc.

Posted on August 10, 2017 by

Speaking from Bedminister New Jersey, President Trump answers questions from media surrounding the ongoing issue with North Korea, and the intransigent republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his inability to move legislation.

.

It’s always about the economic folks.  President Trump is the first U.S. president to fully appreciate, and utilize, economic leverage to achieve U.S. national security objectives.

…”If China helps us with North Korea I will feel a little differently about trade”…

~President Donald Trump

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, China, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, media bias, Military, N Korea, President Trump, Russia, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to President Trump and VP Pence Hold Impromptu Presser on North Korea Etc.

  1. FofBW says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    The lion was attacking.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s