President Trump and VP Pence Hold Impromptu Presser on North Korea Etc.

Speaking from Bedminister New Jersey, President Trump answers questions from media surrounding the ongoing issue with North Korea, and the intransigent republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his inability to move legislation.

.

It’s always about the economic folks. President Trump is the first U.S. president to fully appreciate, and utilize, economic leverage to achieve U.S. national security objectives.

…”If China helps us with North Korea I will feel a little differently about trade”… ~President Donald Trump

Advertisements