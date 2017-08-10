Fascist CNN Fires Jeffrey Lord for Snark Tweet Replying to Media Matters…

Cultural Marxism Running Amok

CNN has fired political commentator Jeffrey Lord for tweeting “sieg heil” in response to free speech criticism from Media Matters. – Story Here – Ironically Jeffrey Lord was criticizing the Stazi tactics of the speech police known as Media Matters “who are posing a serious threat to the American free press.”  –CNN Position HERE

All your free speech are belong to us

 

 

51 Responses to Fascist CNN Fires Jeffrey Lord for Snark Tweet Replying to Media Matters…

  1. Joyce says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    CNN is such a joke! I figure Jeffery Lord should view this as an earned merit badge!

  2. Paul Revere says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    ******yawn*******

  3. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    So now we have the Left censoring the Left?
    You know that times are tough when they start eating there own kind.

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    He is better off – he is wasting his talent there. I am surprised they haven’t done it sooner. They were looking for an excuse to get rid of him.

  5. 4sure says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Here’s the response The fake news and the uniparty want from us….SIEG HEIL!!!

  6. Meatzilla says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Well, consider the source and go figure. Ugh.

    On a side note; my gosh, every time I see that bulbous head and that freakish mouth with those bizarre chompers on CNN’s Brian Stelter – it always reminds me of this old guy for some dang reason…..

  7. TwoLaine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Was this a trigger word for CNN? Do they need safe spaces to hide from these words? Did someone die? Should we send condolences?

  8. TwoLaine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Wait a minute. You can’t speak German words? That’s raciss!

  9. Mickie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Cnn wanted a reason to fire him. They always wanted to just bash our President 24/7. Now they can do it and use that tweet as an excuse to get rid of another Trump defender. Mr. Lord is better off without them. I like him, but didn’t get to see him because I don’t watch cnn.

  10. Abandoned says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    The international globalists are still in a state of shock. Truly.

    They thought the long march of the socialist State through the universities, grade school, the media and the bureaucracy which all resulted in a Uniparty of “progressive” (sic) unchallengeable assumptions that permanently redefined American cultural values.

    Hee, hee, hee……. poor dears.

  11. calbear84 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I just Googled “Jeffrey Lord” even though I know damn well who he is from years of reading American Spectator. The Google entry for Mr. Lord states:
    “Jeffrey Lord is an American Nazi, author, and political strategist in Pennsylvania, who served as an associate political director in the administration of former United States President Ronald Reagan.”

  12. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    So, I wouldn’t know Jeffrey Lord from Adam’s off ox (my grandma’s expression, don’t ask me cause I don’t know) because I never watch CNN, BUT I read that he is a pro-Trump guy and possibly CNN’s token conservative.

    If that is true, this is just one more example of the ongoing witch hunt to purge the national media of conservative voices.

  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    What a long fall for CNN. Their parachutes and safety nets have all obviously failed, so be prepared to hear a loud SPLAT when they finally hit rock bottom.

  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Really, what do people expect from a globalist owned, manufactured “news” propaganda outlet? Honesty? Integrity? The truth?

    Only the ignorant, the dense & the brainwashed are stupid enough & gullible enough to look at this garbage as news

    The only real problem is the feeble minded & weak willed are allowed to vote

  15. ALEX says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Good..Hopefully he starts showing up on Dobbs and Hannity…He’s a god guy and didn’t deserve the hastle at Very Fake News..

  16. jefcool64 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Does this mean he can call CNN “Luegenpresse” now?

  17. deanbrh says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The Stelter article says CNN “has about another dozen commentators who tend to support the president’s agenda.” REALLY? In the days when I listened to CNN, before Trump, I never heard anyone sound the least bit conservative. Kayleigh McEnany just left CNN to be the first Commentator on the Trump video broadcast from the Trump Tower last Monday, a broadcast I’m shocked was not mentioned here. The left was enraged about it on Twitter, ranting only dictators broadcast their own agenda, as if the fact that the entirety of the MSM broadcasting AGAINST the President was OK but it’s not okay for him to “advertise his own propaganda.”

  18. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Darcy clued me to this video on cultural Marxism, and it is absolutely the best, because it details how things moved here once these insidious ideas left Europe and started infecting North American academia.

    Very well worth watching, and a warning that we MUST collapse it in our universities.

  19. Bouchart says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    CNN’s viewer was disappointed by this news.

  20. luke says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    SD, you know who Jeffrey Lord is don’t you? 😉 I like Lord myself I think he helped bridge a much needed gap with the Conservative/Republican audience. Very smart guy early Trump Supporter when others couldn’t see it. Now that he will have more time on his hands maybe he can visit the Treehouse form time to time and learn what we’re about.

  21. MK Wood says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Lord was calling media mutters fascists and when they showed their ass he went all out. progs, not having the ability to discern anything in anyway other than literally, immediately labeled him a nazi.

    This fits in with my theory that progs can only see the world through a literal lens which leads to this type of incident. This also explains why they have NO sense of humor and why their so called comedians are NOT funny.

  22. JRD says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Ah, but “sieg heil” was a subtle STING to Nazi sympathizer George Soros who Angelo Carusone pros-titutes for.

    Touché

    Soros becomes incensed when he is outed for the Nazi he was and still is.

    A stinging score for Mr Lord.

  23. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Notice the timeframe:

    9:51am – Jeffrey Lord tweets.

    3:52pm – CNN has written statement on his termination.

    That’s 6 hours from incident to termination. How long did they take for CaliphateKathy? Oh yeah, that’s right, over a day.

    And they try to claim objectivity… #CNNSucks

  24. Sunshine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I never hated anyone in my life until Obama showed up for his second term. Now, CNN has surpassed Obama in contempt. There is so much one can take before bad thoughts invade our mind.

  25. auscitizenmom says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    The liberals are cannibalizing their own. 🙂

