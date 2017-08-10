Fascist CNN Fires Jeffrey Lord for Snark Tweet Replying to Media Matters…

Cultural Marxism Running Amok

CNN has fired political commentator Jeffrey Lord for tweeting “sieg heil” in response to free speech criticism from Media Matters. – Story Here – Ironically Jeffrey Lord was criticizing the Stazi tactics of the speech police known as Media Matters “who are posing a serious threat to the American free press.” –CNN Position HERE–

Breaking: CNN has severed ties with Jeffrey Lord in the wake of his "Sieg Heil!" tweet. Here's my full story https://t.co/xwFYTSF8o3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 10, 2017

All your free speech are belong to us

