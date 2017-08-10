Fascist CNN Fires Jeffrey Lord for Snark Tweet Replying to Media Matters…

Cultural Marxism Running Amok
CNN has fired political commentator Jeffrey Lord for tweeting “sieg heil” in response to free speech criticism from Media Matters. – Story Here – Ironically Jeffrey Lord was criticizing the Stazi tactics of the speech police known as Media Matters “who are posing a serious threat to the American free press.” –CNN Position HERE–
All your free speech are belong to us
CNN is such a joke! I figure Jeffery Lord should view this as an earned merit badge!
CNN…just following in Google’s footsteps…and proving that the people calling you anti-free speech fascists are correct. Nicely done CNN and Google. Some day they’ll write books about you.
But they’ll be banned or burned.
Does anyone care what CNN does anymore?
I care only because it was another pro-Trump voice silenced, and because I object to fascism wherever it is found.
But if CNN closed up shop tomorrow I wouldn’t shed a tear.
******yawn*******
Yep, time for the 7th inning stretch.
So now we have the Left censoring the Left?
You know that times are tough when they start eating there own kind.
Yes, eating their own is the natural progression (pun) of identity politics. They will keep dividing to conquer until only a small cabal of totalitarians are left.
There can only be one.
Cannibalism is accepted by the Left. Ask Reza Aslan.
Wait, correct me if I’m wrong. And I may be because I haven’t watched CNN since 1992. But isn’t Jeffrey Lord their pro-Trump talking head?
He is better off – he is wasting his talent there. I am surprised they haven’t done it sooner. They were looking for an excuse to get rid of him.
Wait you mean they actually had someone with talent on the payroll?
I am having a hard time believing that.
Our President has a lot of respect for Lord. I remember a rally that Jeffrey was seated in the front near our President’s entrance. He went over to shake his hand and then stated at the mic that Jeffrey was tough. Sitting in 8:1 panels defending the President.
I think Jeffrey will be fine and may end up at the RNC.
Here’s the response The fake news and the uniparty want from us….SIEG HEIL!!!
Well, consider the source and go figure. Ugh.
On a side note; my gosh, every time I see that bulbous head and that freakish mouth with those bizarre chompers on CNN’s Brian Stelter – it always reminds me of this old guy for some dang reason…..
Nah, this guy is better looking.
And Comrade Brian’s got a twitch.
Brian Stelter affects me the same way. Keep those teeth away from me. He looks like he bites, and not in a good way.
Was this a trigger word for CNN? Do they need safe spaces to hide from these words? Did someone die? Should we send condolences?
Wait a minute. You can’t speak German words? That’s raciss!
Only if you’re from the UK or Australia. 😉
He shoulda said it in Russian….
Cnn wanted a reason to fire him. They always wanted to just bash our President 24/7. Now they can do it and use that tweet as an excuse to get rid of another Trump defender. Mr. Lord is better off without them. I like him, but didn’t get to see him because I don’t watch cnn.
The international globalists are still in a state of shock. Truly.
They thought the long march of the socialist State through the universities, grade school, the media and the bureaucracy which all resulted in a Uniparty of “progressive” (sic) unchallengeable assumptions that permanently redefined American cultural values.
Hee, hee, hee……. poor dears.
The term progzi was just waiting for them. The long march is going to become a LONG and PAINFUL retreat.
And we will not let them take one more inch of American ground. In fact we’re taking it all back and they can shove it.
I just Googled “Jeffrey Lord” even though I know damn well who he is from years of reading American Spectator. The Google entry for Mr. Lord states:
“Jeffrey Lord is an American Nazi, author, and political strategist in Pennsylvania, who served as an associate political director in the administration of former United States President Ronald Reagan.”
Google games.
Someone must have edited it becuase I’m looking at his entry as I type and the nazi bit is not there.
So, I wouldn’t know Jeffrey Lord from Adam’s off ox (my grandma’s expression, don’t ask me cause I don’t know) because I never watch CNN, BUT I read that he is a pro-Trump guy and possibly CNN’s token conservative.
If that is true, this is just one more example of the ongoing witch hunt to purge the national media of conservative voices.
What a long fall for CNN. Their parachutes and safety nets have all obviously failed, so be prepared to hear a loud SPLAT when they finally hit rock bottom.
Really, what do people expect from a globalist owned, manufactured “news” propaganda outlet? Honesty? Integrity? The truth?
Only the ignorant, the dense & the brainwashed are stupid enough & gullible enough to look at this garbage as news
The only real problem is the feeble minded & weak willed are allowed to vote
Good..Hopefully he starts showing up on Dobbs and Hannity…He’s a god guy and didn’t deserve the hastle at Very Fake News..
Does this mean he can call CNN “Luegenpresse” now?
The Stelter article says CNN “has about another dozen commentators who tend to support the president’s agenda.” REALLY? In the days when I listened to CNN, before Trump, I never heard anyone sound the least bit conservative. Kayleigh McEnany just left CNN to be the first Commentator on the Trump video broadcast from the Trump Tower last Monday, a broadcast I’m shocked was not mentioned here. The left was enraged about it on Twitter, ranting only dictators broadcast their own agenda, as if the fact that the entirety of the MSM broadcasting AGAINST the President was OK but it’s not okay for him to “advertise his own propaganda.”
It was a thread on CTH. I guess Ana Navarro must be one of the dozen conservatives 😉
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/06/kayleigh-mcenany-recapping-a-week-of-real-news/
Not nice. You made me blow chips. Ana Navarro. Spit.
Darcy clued me to this video on cultural Marxism, and it is absolutely the best, because it details how things moved here once these insidious ideas left Europe and started infecting North American academia.
Very well worth watching, and a warning that we MUST collapse it in our universities.
Another couple of resources – a paper that irvingtwosmokes showed me, AND a later article by the same author.
Transnational progressivism (cultural Marxism) as of 2002:
https://www.hudson.org/content/researchattachments/attachment/254/transnational_progressivism.pdf
Where it is now, after Obama:
https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2016/01-02/ideologies-consequences/
Wolf, the only way to break this is to deny all federal student loans in sanctuary cities and states.
Other than that, an online secondary education alternative would need to blossom, so tenured Marxists are unable to have influence over college students. Home schooling for everyone else.
Calling Betsy DeVoss.
Collapse it in our own Universities HOW, Wolfie? So far, only MILO and Coulter , and sometimes Pam Geller are brave enough to fight the rabid vicious AntiFa. Based Stickman (Kyle Chapman) has been arrested and threatened with life in prison for fomenting violence, the pseudonym for “Free Speech”, if you are a “progressive”. Now there’s a misnomer….or I guess an oxymoron! I would have never guessed a Democrat was a progressive in ANY sense!
This guy is good. He withstood every onslaught against him and emerged a winner. Very admirable and tenacious individual.
CNN’s viewer was disappointed by this news.
SD, you know who Jeffrey Lord is don’t you? 😉 I like Lord myself I think he helped bridge a much needed gap with the Conservative/Republican audience. Very smart guy early Trump Supporter when others couldn’t see it. Now that he will have more time on his hands maybe he can visit the Treehouse form time to time and learn what we’re about.
Lord was calling media mutters fascists and when they showed their ass he went all out. progs, not having the ability to discern anything in anyway other than literally, immediately labeled him a nazi.
This fits in with my theory that progs can only see the world through a literal lens which leads to this type of incident. This also explains why they have NO sense of humor and why their so called comedians are NOT funny.
Ah, but “sieg heil” was a subtle STING to Nazi sympathizer George Soros who Angelo Carusone pros-titutes for.
Touché
Soros becomes incensed when he is outed for the Nazi he was and still is.
A stinging score for Mr Lord.
Notice the timeframe:
9:51am – Jeffrey Lord tweets.
3:52pm – CNN has written statement on his termination.
That’s 6 hours from incident to termination. How long did they take for CaliphateKathy? Oh yeah, that’s right, over a day.
And they try to claim objectivity… #CNNSucks
I never hated anyone in my life until Obama showed up for his second term. Now, CNN has surpassed Obama in contempt. There is so much one can take before bad thoughts invade our mind.
The liberals are cannibalizing their own. 🙂
